I C ANALYSIS BUSHRA AHMAD M.A. ELT I SEMESTER 16ETM05
WHAT IS IC ANALYSIS • A tool in structural linguistics • Immediate - Constituent Analysis • A system of grammatical analys...
DEFINITION IC Analysis is: • a system • of breaking down sentences • into their smallest meaningful constituents • for ana...
EXAMPLE: I am giving a presentation am giving a presentationI am giving a presentation am giving a presentation (give + in...
FEATURES • Idea– a sentence is a sequence of components • Sentence – CONSTRUCTION • I, am giving a presentation – IMMEDIAT...
LABELLED IC ANALYSIS 1. Formal Labelling On the basis of grammatical category/form Barking dogs seldom bite Noun Phrase ba...
2. Functional Labelling On the basis of the function of the constituents • Structure of predication (Subject + Predicate) ...
My friend ate apples and oranges in the morning Subject My friend Predicate ate apples and oranges in the morning Head my ...
LIMITATIONS • Constructional homonymy • Ambiguous sentences • Discontinuous expressions • A method • Simply describes, no ...
THANK YOU
  I C ANALYSIS BUSHRA AHMAD M.A. ELT I SEMESTER 16ETM05
  WHAT IS IC ANALYSIS • A tool in structural linguistics • Immediate - Constituent Analysis • A system of grammatical analysis • Analyses sentence structure • Introduced by Leonard Bloomfield in 1933 • Further developed by Roulon Wells and Zellig Harris
  DEFINITION IC Analysis is: • a system • of breaking down sentences • into their smallest meaningful constituents • for analysing their structure.
  EXAMPLE: I am giving a presentation am giving a presentationI am giving a presentation am giving a presentation (give + ing) (present + ation)
  FEATURES • Idea– a sentence is a sequence of components • Sentence – CONSTRUCTION • I, am giving a presentation – IMMEDIATE CONSTITUENTS • I, am, give + ing, a, present + ation – ULTIMATE CONSTITUENTS • Order of elements is (usually) unchanged • IC cuts are (usually) binary • Isolates the constituents hierarchically
  LABELLED IC ANALYSIS 1. Formal Labelling On the basis of grammatical category/form Barking dogs seldom bite Noun Phrase barking dogs Verb Phrase seldom bite Adjective barking Noun dogs Adverb seldom Verb bite
  2. Functional Labelling On the basis of the function of the constituents • Structure of predication (Subject + Predicate) • Structure of modification (Head + Modifier) • Structure of complementation (Verbal + Complement) • Structure of subordination (Subordinator + Dependent unit) • Structure of co ordination (Independent unit + Coordinator + Independent unit)
  My friend ate apples and oranges in the morning Subject My friend Predicate ate apples and oranges in the morning Head my Modifier friend Verbal ate Complement apples and oranges in the morning Head apples and oranges Modifier in the morning Independent unit apples Coordinator and Independent unit oranges Subordinator in Dependent unit the morning Modifier the Head morning
  LIMITATIONS • Constructional homonymy • Ambiguous sentences • Discontinuous expressions • A method • Simply describes, no theory • A lot of exceptions
  10. 10. THANK YOU

