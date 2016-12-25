Curriculam Vitae

Ramesh Devarajan Address: Plot No: 262, LIC Nagar, 6th Street, Madipakkam, Chennai - 600091 Mobile: +918148573228 Mail: Ra...
  1. 1. Ramesh Devarajan Address: Plot No: 262, LIC Nagar, 6th Street, Madipakkam, Chennai - 600091 Mobile: +918148573228 Mail: Rameshmar89@hotmail.com EDUCATION Vel Tech Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Technology, Chennai – Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE). First Class College - 2008 Tamilnadu Open Bachelor of Computer Application, Chennai – Open University. First Class University - 2010 CERTIFICATION Microsoft Certified System Administrator (MSCA) Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) on Windows XP MCP ID – 7628098 Microsoft Certified System Administrator (MCSA) on Windows 2003 70 – 270 (Installing, Configuring and Administering Microsoft Windows XP Professional 70 – 284 (Implementing and Managing Microsoft Exchange Server 2003 70 – 290 (Managing and Maintaining a Microsoft Windows Server 2003 70 – 291 (Implementing, Managing and Maintaining Microsoft Windows Server ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) Foundation Ver. 3 2012 EXPERIENCE 8 years of experience in IT Infrastructure Management. TECHNICAL SKILLS Extensive experience in installation, troubleshooting in various Hardware Models Active Directory Services, Active Directory Group Policy Objects (GPO), Group Policy Management Console (GPMC), DHCP, WINS, & DNS, File Server, Print Server & ALC Host Print Server, FTP, VSS Tools Symantec Ghost, Dame Ware Mini Remote, Remote Assistance, SCCM OS Deployment Console (PXE), Zero Touch Deployment (Open Ware) To Serve the Organization as a System Administrator with dedication and commitment to get better results Consistently analyse and improve technical capabilities related to the field of Information Technology there by increasing the efficiency and competitive with the fast growing Technologies.
  2. 2. Antivirus Symantec Endpoint Protection v12.1.4, McAffe v4.8.0 Mail Clients Office Outlook & Lotus Notes, O365 Software MS Office 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013 & O365 Hardware Dell, Lenovo, MFD Printers (HP, Xerox), Tablets, MAP printers, Handheld, Passport Scanners & MSR Keyboard OS (Client) XP, 2000NT, Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 & Windows 10 OS (Server) 2003, 2008, 2012 PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Current Organization Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Duration 21st DEC 2011 to Present Designation IT Analyst Work Location Special Economic Zone, Plot No. 1/G1, SIPCOT Information, Technology Park, Navalur Post, Siruseri, Tamil Nadu 603103 Client I Agilent Technologies Portfolio Agilent is a leader in life science, diagnostics & applied chemical markets. This company provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, Consumables, application & expertise. Duration 21st DEC 2011 to 10th April 2014 Role Remote Support (Level 2) Responsibilities and Nature of Job • Configuring and Troubleshooting Microsoft Office 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013. • Installing and Troubleshooting HPCM Client. • Configuring & Troubleshooting Printer, Scanners for windows XP, Windows 7. • Troubleshooting OS like Windows XP, Windows 7 through telephone. • Installation, Configuration & Troubleshooting SEP Client v12. • Troubleshooting the VPN Client connectivity issue. • Installing, Configuring & Troubleshooting Soft Phone. • Troubleshooting LAN & Wireless connectivity issue. • Log call with World Wide Technical Support (WWTS) for remote location
  3. 3. & tracking ticket till closure. • Monitoring and taking ownership of Support Now Portal SM9 Online Tool. Client II Cargill Portfolio Cargill provides food, Beverages, agriculture, financial, Logistics, Industrial products & services across the world Duration 11th April 2014 to 31st Aug 2015 Role Field Service Support (FSS) Work Location (Onsite) Cargill Japan Head Office, Kokusai Bldg., 3-1-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda- Ku, Tokyo 100-0005. Responsibilities and Nature of Job • Field Service Support Transition completed successfully in Cargill Japan In timely manner. • MOM, FSS SOP documentation is completed aligned to standard Procedure & process same is reviewed without escalation by Head of Cargill IT Dept Tomonori Kudoh. •Hardware IMAC & Break-fix services for desktop, laptop and printers which includes device refresh management •Hands & Feet Support for Server, Network and other site specific IT devices which includes coordination with technical towers, OEM and third party vendors •Site file, Print and backup server maintenance including tape management •Site infrastructure maintenance, coordination with power and telecom vendors for issue resolution and maintenance, administration of site access (Gate access) •Training & Awareness Conduct training to site users, embedded IT, Plant IT and bring awareness about IT policies, procedures and changes •Vendor coordination services which includes escort and issue management for site specific IT related procurements, validate purchase invoices and approve for payment •Audio & Video conferencing support •Installing, Configuring & Troubleshooting Enhance Mobility for Cargill Associates. •Installing, Configuring & Troubleshooting Telephone apps like U3 alias U- Cube & Mobachu only for Cargill Sale Associates. •Projects Support - Provide required support for project planning, execution and closure which includes performing any site specific work that is identified as part of the project plan, provide consultation to project team by sharing site information
  4. 4. •Asset and inventory management which includes maintaining the inventory in the local IT depot for devices and spare parts •Coordinating with Vendor to dispose the IT equipment’s after disk wipe is complete • Installing & Configuring Local Wi-Fi which differentiate three types of Wi-Fi as CJL Wi-Fi, Internal and External. • Commvault Backup Console Management to restore client backups. • VIP Support for Cargill Directors and Assistants. • Installing, Configuring & Troubleshooting VPN software Junos Pulse & RSA Token to connect Citrix Virtual System. • Image Deployment through PXE, Bootable USB/CD methods. • Ticketing tool is Remedy web based. Client III International Airline Group (IAG) Portfolio International consolidated Airlines Group, S.A, often shortened to IAG is a British-Spanish multinational airline holding company with its operational Headquarters in London, England, United Kingdom and registered in Madrid, Spain. IAG is one of the world’s largest airline groups. IAG is holding company of Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, Vueling. Work Location (Onsite) British Airways Plc. Waterside PO Box 365. Harmondsworth, London, United Kingdom, UB7 0GB. Duration Nov 2015 to Oct 2016 Role Service Desk Analyst (SDA) Responsibilities and Nature of Job • Request for Service (RFS), Incident & Problem Management. • Inventory & Asset Reporting • Software IMACD • Hardware IMACD • Break-fix services for desktop, laptop and printers which includes device refresh management • Spare Management • Loan Laptop Management • Warranty Administration • Install, upgrade, repair and troubleshoot for printers, computer hardware and any other authorized peripheral equipment
  5. 5. • Managing print servers such as physical & host (ALC) printers • Monitoring Dynamax screen predominantly in lounge, executive rooms & reporting to administrating team • Reserving Winbabs address in Amadeus to administrate Cargo & Flight operations • Smart hand support for network equipment’s based on request • Install, upgrade, repair and troubleshoot for printers, computer hardware and any other authorized peripheral equipment • Returns defective equipment/parts to our partner SCC, documents customer repairs, maintains and restocks assigned parts inventory to insure proper spare parts levels • Shipping IT equipment for transportation to internal and overseas branches. • Provision of Consumables through internal process via IAG2BUY • Provide user data and application recovery • ZTD (ZTC tool) used to load, clone and customize operating system configurations for deployment • Maintain adequate knowledge of operating systems and application software used to provide a high level of support • Support for BCP (Business continuity plan) and DR (Disaster Recovery) team such as EPIC & OCIC. • Infrastructure support for International Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5, London • Install, upgrade, repair and troubleshoot such as MAP printers, Handheld, Passport Scanners & MSR Keyboard, computer hardware and any other authorized peripheral equipment • Managing & OS Deployment for Self Service Kiosk (SSK) • VIP Support for CEO British Airways Alex Cruz & financial directors, etc. Organization Primaccess Technologies Pvt Ltd Client Wipro Technologies Work Location Ascendas IT Park, Taramani, Chennai - 600113 Duration 28th July 2009 to 9th May 2011 Designation Desktop Support Engineer Responsibilities and Nature of Job • Installing, configuring & Troubleshooting of OS like Windows 7, XP & 2K.
  6. 6. • Managed overall thousand Desktops & Laptops support via 24x7. • Configuration, Troubleshooting of Outlook 2003/2007. • Installing, configuring Symantec Endpoint Protection client version, VPN Client • Installing, Configuring & Troubleshooting of Printers, Scanners. • Troubleshoot User Issues through remote support using Net Meeting. • Active Directory users and groups management. • Implementation and administration of DNS, DHCP. • Managing Daily & Monthly Backup using NT backup • Assigning Network Drive Access Permission • Resolve the end user issue through Wipro ticketing system Organization Aristo InfoTech Work Location Mth Road, Ambattur, Chennai - 600053 Duration 8th May 2008 to 18th July 2009 Designation Hardware & Network Engineer Responsibilities and Nature of Job • Assembling Desktops & Laptops. • OS Installation such as Windows XP, NT & windows 2000 •Troubleshooting OS Problem in Desktop & Laptop • Software Installation, Device Installation & Hardware Troubleshooting • Installing, Configuring & Troubleshooting Outlook 2003 & Lotus Notes 7.0 • Installation & configuration of Printers, Scanners • Troubleshooting Local Area Network Problem PERSONAL PROFILE Name Ramesh D D.O.B 25th Mar 1989 Father Name Devarajan B Sex Male Marital Status Married
  7. 7. Passport No J4696745 Language English, Hindi, Marathi & Tamil. Hobbies Cricket, PS, Movies Nationality Indian Present Address Plot No: 262, LIC NAGAR, 6TH Street, Madipakkam, Chennai - 600091 Permanent Address 240, E.W.S, A-TYPE, TNHB, Avadi, Chennai - 600054 I hereby declare that all the information provided is true to the best of my Knowledge. PLACE: CHENNAI RAMESH D

