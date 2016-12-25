Key Skills Procurement Operations Vendor Development Purchase Operations Business Strategy & Execution Quality Assurance L...
Work Experience Since Jan’14 with Miracle Cables India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai as Assist. Manager Store /Purchase/Logistics (Cab...
Served as Store/ Purchase Executive in Power Infra Project Site Store Kudal/Kankavalli & Ratnagiri and looked after purcha...
Rakesh CV

  1. 1. Key Skills Procurement Operations Vendor Development Purchase Operations Business Strategy & Execution Quality Assurance Logistics/ Alternate Sourcing Process Enhancement Store Operations Warehouse & inventory Management Team Building & Leadership ProfileSummary A PMP & Six Sigma certified professional with over 11 years of progressive experience offeringextensiveexpertiseinPurchaseOperations, Inventory Control, Supply Chain Management, Logistics & Materials Management Strategic Purchasing Expert: in managing purchase functions including obtaining competitive quotations, preparing orders, negotiating with suppliers and maintaining all records Excellence in achieving cost operative purchases of materials and reduction in final procurement cost; gained skills in cost reduction, multi-site operations and performance improvement Skills inensuringoptimum inventory levels forachievingcostsavings forwithout hampering the project operations and preparing reports for facilitating strategic decision making Skills in supervising & controlling the logistics processes & services with honed capabilities in developing, negotiating and implementing commercial contracts with suppliers In-depth knowledge of Suppliers and Contractors in and around India with exposure to ISO (TS 16949) Environment; expertise in understanding business requirement and conducting technical evaluation and selecting & negotiating with suppliers / vendor Proficient in managing stores operations ensuring optimum inventory levels to achieve maximum cost savings without hampering the manufacturing process Aleader withexcellentcommunication,negotiationandrelationshipbuildingskills Career Timeline Feb’04 – Mar’05 Jun’05 – Jan’06 Oct’06 – Feb’10 Apr’10 – Jun’11 Jul’11 - Jan’14 Since Jan’14 Soft Skills Education Executive MBA (Material and Supply Chain Management) from IIBM Institute of Business Management, New Delhi in 2013 B.A (Sociology) from Y. C. M. O. University, Nasik in 2007 ITI (Fitter Trade) from J. T. Mahajan ITI, New Dehli, Nhavi Marg Faizpur University with 70.43% in 2004 RAKESH RAMESH CHAUDHARI Leveraging skills in striking excellent coordination with all involved divisions within the organization including purchase planning, materials management, inventory management, vendor development & budgetary control; targeting assignments in Supply Chain, Logistics/ Purchase & Store / Vendor Development with an organisation of high repute preferably in Manufacturing industry in Mumbai / Pune / Nagpur/ Indore/ Ahmedabad rakeshraj.chaudhari@gmail.com / rakesh.chaudhari@rocketmail.com +91- 7744963897/ 7276163147 Kalyani Brakes Ltd., Jalgaon, CNC/VMC Machine Operator/Programmer (CNC Machine Dept.) Jain Irrigation System, Jalgaon as Store/Dispatch Supervisor Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Ltd., Mumbai as Store /Purchase/Logistics In- charge (E&E Division) Finolex Cable Pvt. Ltd., Pune, Quality Assistance (Q.A Department) Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Power Project Nasik as Store Keeper/In-charge Miracle Cables India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai as Assist. Manager Store /Purchase/Logistics Communicator Innovator Thinker Collaborator Intuitive
  2. 2. Work Experience Since Jan’14 with Miracle Cables India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai as Assist. Manager Store /Purchase/Logistics (Cable & Wiring Harness Division) Jul’11 - Jan’14 with Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Ltd., Mumbai as Store /Purchase/Logistics In-charge (E&E Division) Apr’10 – Jun’11 with Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Power Project Nasik as Store Keeper/In-charge Role: Managing Stores/Purchase and Logistics of Cable & Harness Production; developing purchase schedules / work orders and analysing quotations against pre-set plan for timely procurement of various items, projects, operational spares, raw materials & capital equipment Forecasting materials using both constant and trend models, with special consideration to future consumption; developing and implementing key procurement strategies and ensuring they are aligned with statutory requirements Negotiating with vendors to procure essential materials for Production of Cable & Harness at reasonable price, quality, delivery & increased volumes and identifying alternate dealers for business consolidation Streamlining the system and procedures for effective inventory control and ensuring ready availability of materials to meet the requirement; upgrading the purchasing system to benchmark the best purchasing practices Preparing GRN / MRN / Material Transfer (Finish goods/Raw Material/others)/ Material Reconciliation & so on; interacting between Production team, Marketing Team, Account Team for Prepared B.O.M & Sale Invoice Developing sourcing strategies and tactics to effectively leverage the supply base, including supplier identification, evaluation and selection; assisting in formulation and execution of products/services sourcing strategies Contributing towards the reduction of inventory levels by using planning techniques such as using FIFO/LIFO/ABC analysis, strategy and planning at store Preparing Purchase Order/Work Order/Letter of Indent of vendor & transporter & providing dispatch details to store & follow-up for Material dispatch from vendor; verifying Excise Duty/MVAT rate/CST/Fillip Road permit Implementing Standard Operating Procedures within warehouse and training team members in maintaining compliance with the procedures; ensuring quality packaging to prevent goods from getting damaged in transit Executing warehouse management of various products including inbound / outbound operations, budgeting, planning & execution, packaging and space management & so on Developing long-term partnerships with local & foreign suppliers; managing day-to-day supplier performance to ensure meeting of service, cost, delivery and quality norms Establishing strategic relationships with vendors through personal contact; developing vendors for all services required by improving supplier performance & analysing alternate vendor/ suppliers Defining Area for PVC Scrap/Harness Store/Cable Store/Dead Stock & Use best 5S/Kaizen practice & work place. Working closely with all levels of management within the Company to determine needs, developing strategies, planning and providing procurement sources in support of those needs Significant Accomplishments: At Miracle Cables India Pvt. Ltd.: Accomplished a 15% (as per target) reduction in material cost through alternative source development and commercial negotiation; received special award for exceeding cost reduction targets Achieved a cost reduction of 30% (as per target) in raw material in a highly volatile market by developing second source using strong negotiation skills Developed and implemented sourcing strategy for spares parts procurement to support the spare sale growth of 25% for two continuous years Designed new format of receiving materials, Issue Material & bill verifications Managed store management for stores, logistics, inventory disposal and purchase operations Identified the potential vendors, and negotiated the best deals Prepared & implemented TS 16949, Kaizen, Document, Material staging & so on for store for purchase Evaluated vendors & negotiating the price, delivery schedule and terms and conditions with them Developed excellent working relationship with freight forwarders and helped establish key reporting tools related to customer invoice and landed costings At Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Ltd.: Coordinated with execution team, clients (MSEDCL & Feedback Ventures), purchase team, HO Stores Personnel’s and site stores Managed: o Store management for 5 stores, logistics, inventory disposal and purchase operations o 5 Stores and Purchase & 3 Site Office purchase activities Developed MICC of receiving materials, endorsement of documents, bill verifications and looking after local purchases Received Best Kaizen Implementation Award
  3. 3. Served as Store/ Purchase Executive in Power Infra Project Site Store Kudal/Kankavalli & Ratnagiri and looked after purchase in Chhattisgarh (Bilaspur/Champa) Project Prepared the contracts and Agreements like W/H Lease Agreement, C&F Agreement and Transporters Agreement At Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.: Managed Site Store Hingoli 33 KV & 11 KV Sub Station Material & DTC Material Inward & Outward Record maintains in Tally EPR 9.0 & Advanced Excel Participated in planning for material requirement with Project Manager & so on Previous Experience Oct’06 – Feb’10 with Jain Irrigation System, Jalgaon as Store/Dispatch Supervisor Highlights: Managed hired stores / warehouse operations ensuring optimum inventory levels to achieve cost savings without affecting the manufacturing process Coordinated with Production Management for any material short and required sale to vendor Jun’05 – Jan’06 with Finolex Cable Pvt. Ltd., Pune, Quality Assistance (Q.A Department) Feb’04 – Mar’05 with Kalyani Brakes Ltd., Jalgaon, CNC/VMC Machine Operator/Programmer (CNC Machine Dept.) Certification Certificated as Internal auditor ISO/TS 16949 certification in 2015 from Miracle Cable Project Management and Six Sigma Green Belt Course from IIBM Institute of Business Management, New Delhi in 2012 Corporate Governance Professional course from IIBM Institute of Business Management, New Delhi in 2013 Computer Hardware & Networking from Soft Aid Computer 3 Month Course in 2008 Tally EPR 9.0 form Soft Aid Computer, Jalgaon in 2009 Training Completed 3 days of training program on Stores and Inventory Management at KAIZEN Management in M/s Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Mumbai Attained 4 days Training Program of ISO/TS 16949 at Miracle Cables India Pvt. Ltd. Attended 3 days Training Program of 5s at Miracle Cables India Pvt. Ltd Attended 3 days Training Program of 5s at M/s Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Mumbai IT Skills Operating System: Windows 9X/ XP/ Win 7 & 8 Database Tools: Ms. Access, FoxPro, Tally ERP 9.0, BAAN,SAP,FLEXI ERP Office Package: Office 2007/2010/2013 and BAAN & FlexiERP Personal Details Date of Birth: 9th February, 1986 Languages Known: Hindi, Marathi & English Permeant Address: C/o B. R. Pardeshi, Chandani Chowk, Savda, Tal-Raver, District: Jalgaon-425502, Maharashtra Present Address: Flat No.403,Mr.Wilson Darshi, Kignstone Building, Panvelkar Green City, Ambernath East, Thane

