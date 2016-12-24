Curriculum Vitae Name -Raju Ranjan Email Id- er.rajuranjan4u@gmail.com Mobile no- 8877140426 Undergone Training on Softwar...
Academic:- Degree / Certificate Degree Discipline Institute Board / University Year of Passing Aggregate % / CGPA Graduati...
ÿ With a powerful build-in google search engine, we no longer need to set up folders, file your mail,or remember where you...
Resume_All

Resume_All

  1. 1. Curriculum Vitae Name -Raju Ranjan Email Id- er.rajuranjan4u@gmail.com Mobile no- 8877140426 Undergone Training on Software Testing in QSpiders,Banglore Skills:- v SQL ÿ Exposure to Constraints (Not Null, Unique, Check, PK, FK) ÿ Good knowledge in writing SQL queries ÿ Excellent in DQL, DDL, DML, TCL ÿ Good knowledge in Grouping and Functions ÿ Having very good knowledge in Sub-queries ÿ Good knowledge in Joins and its types ÿ Basic knowledge in Normalisation ÿ Practiced extensively on Oracle 10g database v Manual Testing ÿ Expertise in Manual Testing Skills ÿ Familiar with various life cycle models like Waterfall Model, Spiral Model, Prototype Model, V-Model ÿ Very good knowledge on SDLC, STLC ÿ Good knowledge of White Box Testing and Black Box Testing ÿ Having very good knowledge in Functional Testing, Integration Testing, System Testing And Acceptance Testing ÿ Excellent knowledge of Smoke Testing, Adhoc Testing, Exploratory Testing ÿ Very good knowledge in I18N Testing, L10N Testing, Compatibility Testing And Regression Testing ÿ Extensive knowledge in Writing Test Cases, Reviewing Test Cases ÿ Excellent Knowledge in Test Case Design Techniques ÿ Having very good knowledge in Bug Life Cycle.
  2. 2. Academic:- Degree / Certificate Degree Discipline Institute Board / University Year of Passing Aggregate % / CGPA Graduation B.Tech CSE Narula Institute of Technology WBUT 2016 71.6 12th AISSCE Intermediate in Science Radha Govind Public School CBSE 2012 71.4 10th ASE Matriculation High School Romi Ch Champadih JAC 2010 81.6 Project:-1 actiTIME ÿ actiTIME is a web timesheet software. ÿ It allows you to enter time spent on different work assignments, register time offs and sick leaves and then create detailed reports covering almost any management or accounting needs. ÿ actiTIME is a web-based application that means it will access it via web browser ÿ actiTIME streamlines the corporate business process and helps its users organize their work better company performance and collect critical billing and payroll information. Roles and Responsibility ÿ Identified 400 scenario’s ÿ Found defect ÿ Write test case Project:-2 Gmail ÿ Gmail is a free advertising-supported email service provided by google. ÿ Gmail makes email easy. With 2000 megabytes of free storage, there is no need to throw message away.
  3. 3. ÿ With a powerful build-in google search engine, we no longer need to set up folders, file your mail,or remember where you stored your message. ÿ Gmail is available in 72 languages. Roles and Responsibility ÿ Identified 100 scenario’s. Academic Project:- Online Tailoring Management System ÿ It is web based tailoring services which provides to the customers like measurements, design, selections, stiching and home delivery. ÿ It is aimed to automate tailoring sector. ÿ After successful registration customer can logged in and get male collection & female collection. Personal Information:- Father’s Name:- Shivnandan Mehta Date of birth:- 21/08/1994 Gender:- Male Nationality:- Indian Languages Known:- Hindi, English Permanent Address:- Vill - Bigha Po – Phulwariya Koderma Jharkhand - 825418 Hobbies:- ÿ Making new friends ÿ Playing online game ÿ Internet Surfing

