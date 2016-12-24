Corporate Presentation - Treasury Consulting LLP

Treasury Consulting LLPSimplifying Treasury World Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 1
Table of Contents – ( Part I ) 2 About Us Profile of Rahul Magan – Founder & CEO Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Domain...
3 Treasury Consulting Merchandise Store Awards & Nominations – I , II , III Presence of Treasury Consulting LLP Contact Us...
About Us • Treasury Consulting LLP :- • Treasury Consulting is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) firm incorporated in ...
Profile of Rahul Magan – Founder & CEO Rahul Magan CEO Professional Roles Trainer Quant Fintech Forensics Forums Country D...
Profile of Rahul Magan – Global Speaker Speaker Profile Euro Finance Euro Money ISB Hyderabad ACT London Treasury Today As...
Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Domains Treasury Consulting LLP Trainings Publications Books Magazines Journals Article...
Trainings Domain 1 2 Publications Domain 3 Knowledge Commerce ( K COMM ) 4 Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk 5 Analyti...
Treasury Consulting Frauds Chapter 6 7 Virtual CFO Services 8 Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) 9 Treasury Consulting Clu...
11 Treasury Consulting Brand – Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Domains ( Part III ) ...
Brand – Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers ( FEMT ) Brand - FEMT LinkedIn LinkedIn FX Club You Tube Channel Daily Motion C...
Business Domains – Trainings Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 12 Class Room Trainings – International ...
Trainings – Types of Trainings Programs 13 Foreign Exchange Risk Management Fixed Income Markets Frauds , Forensics , Anal...
Online Trainings Academy – Trconsulting • Treasury Consulting Online Trainings Academy – Trconsulting ::-  Foreign Exchan...
Business Domain – Trainings ( Part I ) • Treasury Consulting LLP - Trainings Domain • Treasury Consulting LLP is having de...
Trainings ( Part II ) – Foreign Exchange Risk Management Trainings – Foreign Exchange Risk Management ::- • The following ...
Trainings ( Part III ) – Fixed Income Markets Trainings – Fixed Income Markets ::- • The following are the Trainings which...
Trainings ( Part IV ) – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics ( Courses ) Trainings – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics ::- • The fo...
Trainings ( Part IV ) – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics ( Courses ) Trainings – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics ::- • The fo...
Trainings ( Part V ) – Basel III Trainings – Basel III ::- • The following are the Courses by Treasury Consulting LLP cove...
Trainings ( Part VI ) – Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) Trainings – Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) ::- • The follow...
Trainings ( Part VII ) – Accounting Standards ( Part I ) Trainings – Accounting Standards ::- • The following are the cont...
Trainings ( Part VII ) – Accounting Standards ( Part II ) Trainings – Accounting Standards ::- • The following are the con...
Trainings ( Part VIII ) – Business Valuation Trainings – Business Valuation ::- • The following are the Trainings contents...
Trainings ( Part IX ) – Treasury Management Systems (TMS) Trainings – Treasury Management Systems ::- • The following are ...
Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk ::- • The ...
Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 27 Onshore Tr...
Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 28 Foreign Ex...
Business Domain – Publication Desk Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 29 Fixed Income Markets Debt Marke...
Business Domain – Publication Desk Business Domain – Publication Desk ::- • The following are services of Publication Desk...
Business Domain – Analytics Consulting Desk Business Domain – Analytics Desk ::- • The following are services and capabili...
Business Domain – Analytics Consulting Desk Analytics Desk Modelling Analytics Basel III Analytics Risk Based Analytics IF...
Treasury Consulting Club – The Mavericks Treasury Consulting Club – The Mavericks ::- • The following are features of our ...
Treasury Consulting Club – The Mavericks Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 34 Foreign Exchange Maverick...
Treasury Consulting Club – “ The Mavericks “ Treasury Consulting Club – “ The Mavericks “ ::-  Foreign Exchange Derivativ...
Treasury Consulting – “ Merchandise Store “ Treasury Consulting – “ Merchandise Store “::- Treasury Consulting LLP is havi...
Business Domain - Fintech Year 2017 Treasury Consulting LLP is launching his Fintech Program where by we would be covering...
International Awards & Citations ( Part I )  Treasury Consulting LLP nominated by IE 20 which is Emerging India Awards. U...
International Awards & Citations ( Part II )  Founded my own Brand – “ Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers “ having strong...
International Awards & Citations ( Part III )  Invited by leading Treasury Consulting firm Greenwich Associates for their...
Presence 41 Presence of Treasury Consulting LLP  An International Consulting Company having 8 International , National Co...
Treasury Consulting LLP – Clients  Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)  Institute of Cost Accountants of ...
43 International Collaborations Treasury Consulting LLP – Int’l Collaborations IICFIP , NY ACFAP , Dubai Treasury XL , Net...
Contacts Us 44 Website – www.treasuryconsulting.in Rahul.Magan@treasuryconsulting.in Info@treasuryconsulting.in 91-9899242...
Lets Join Hands !!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Corporate Presentation - Treasury Consulting LLP

23 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Corporate Presentation - Treasury Consulting LLP

  1. 1. Treasury Consulting LLPSimplifying Treasury World Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 1
  2. 2. Table of Contents – ( Part I ) 2 About Us Profile of Rahul Magan – Founder & CEO Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Domains Brand – Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers ( FEMT ) Business Domain - Trainings Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk Business Domain – Publications Desk Business Domain – Analytics Consulting Desk Page No - 4 Page No - 5 Page No – 7 Page No - 11 Page No - 15 Page No - 26 Page No - 29 Page No - 31 Treasury Consulting – Online Trainings Academy - Trconsulting Page No - 14
  3. 3. 3 Treasury Consulting Merchandise Store Awards & Nominations – I , II , III Presence of Treasury Consulting LLP Contact Us Lets Join Hands !! Page No - 34 Page No - 38 Page No - 41 Page No - 44 Page No - 45 Table of Contents – ( Part II ) Treasury Consulting - Fintech Page No - 37 Clients Page No - 42 International Collaborations Page No - 43 Treasury Consulting Club – “ The Mavericks “ Page No - 33
  4. 4. About Us • Treasury Consulting LLP :- • Treasury Consulting is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) firm incorporated in India having Multiple Business Streams. • Founders of Treasury Consulting LLP :- • Company is founded by Rahul Magan who had a stint of 10 Years as a Corporate Treasurer for United States , India based ITES , IT firms like EXL Service Holdings, Inc. ( Nasdaq Listed firm) , HCL Technologies Limited ( 4th Largest IT Exporter ) respectively. As a Corporate Treasurer served key Treasury Desks like Treasury Front Office Desk , Treasury Middle Office Desk , Treasury CFO Desk and Treasury Research Desk. • As a Corporate Treasurer his key roles were Treasury Risk Management, Foreign Exchange Risk Management, Currency Derivatives , Interest Rate Derivatives , Fixed Income Markets ( Debt Markets , Money Markets , Capital Markets ) , FX Modelling , Cash Flow Forecasting , Global Cash Management , Trapped Cash , Hedge Accounting , Treasury Management Systems (TMS) , M&A Assistance , Investor Relations , Management Reporting like Board Deck , Treasury Reporting , Derivatives Reporting. • He served as a Corporate Treasurer for 10 Years and liasioned with almost all International Banks of G7 Countries like Goldman Sachs , Credit Suisse , Bank of America (BOA) , Citi Bank , Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) , BNP Paribas , ANZ Sydney , Westpac , Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) , Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) , JP Morgan Chase , Deutsche Bank , YES Bank , ICICI Bank and respective. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 4 Work Experience Treasurer – 10 Y Trainer – 10 Y Speaker – 7 Y Consultant – 8 Y PMS-FX – 10 Y Quant – 10 Y Fintech – 1 Y Angel – 1 Y
  5. 5. Profile of Rahul Magan – Founder & CEO Rahul Magan CEO Professional Roles Trainer Quant Fintech Forensics Forums Country Director - IICFIP Country Director – ACFAP Angel Editor In Chief Bourse Trader PMS-FX The Maverick Treasurer Speaker Brand FEMT 5 Rahul Magan Profile – Founder & CEO  IICFIP – International Institute of Certified Forensics Investigations Professionals, Inc. ( NY Headquartered )  ACFAP - Association of Certified Forensics Accounting Professionals ( Dubai Headquartered )  FEMT – Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers ( Treasury Consulting LLP Brand )  Bourse Trader – Equity , FX , Derivatives Bourse  PMS FX – Portfolio Management Services @ FX , Derivatives
  6. 6. Profile of Rahul Magan – Global Speaker Speaker Profile Euro Finance Euro Money ISB Hyderabad ACT London Treasury Today Asia CFO India ICAI ICSI SMU Tuder Luxembourg ACFE CII MDI Gallant Capital Biz Schools ASSOCHAM FX Week Asia FX Invest Asia FX Week Infollion Research CT 6  SMU – Singapore Management University • CII – Confederation of Indian Industries • MDI – Management Development Institute , Gurgaon • ASSOCHAM – The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India • ACT London – Association of Corporate Treasurers , London  ISB – Indian School of Business , Hyderabad • ACFE – Association of Certified Frauds Examiners • ICAI – Institute of Chartered Accountants of India • ICSI – Institute of Company Secretaries of India • CT – Corporate Treasurer , Hong Kong
  7. 7. Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Domains Treasury Consulting LLP Trainings Publications Books Magazines Journals Articles Knowledge Commerce FX Consulting Desk Analytics Domain GRC Merchandise Store Frauds Chapter Frauds Forensics Analytics Fraud Investigation 7  Knowledge Commerce ( K Comm ) ~ Currently we are offering Knowledge Commerce in Treasury Analytics , Forensics Analytics. Treasury Consulting LLP K Commerce would be active effective Jan 2017.  Our Knowledge Commerce would be active on our website ( www.treasuryconsulting.in ) , AMAZON , Magzter , Joomag , Pocketmags , Readwhere and still counting.
  8. 8. Trainings Domain 1 2 Publications Domain 3 Knowledge Commerce ( K COMM ) 4 Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk 5 Analytics Desk Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Domains ( Part I ) Our Publication Desk covers Books , Magazines , Journals , Research Reports , Comment letters. Sitting today our flagship Monthly Magazine “ The Maverick Treasurer “ getting circulated on Biggest Digital Platforms like AMAZON, Magzter , Joomag, Readwhere and Pocket mags. Unlike E Commerce Treasury Consulting LLP Knowledge Commerce covering a Merchandise Platform to sell Knowledge like Books , Magazines , Knowledge Disks like CD , DVD , Video recorded lectures , Knowledge Series and respective. Our FX Consulting Desk covers both Onshore , Offshore Treasury Markets. We cover both types Deliverable as well as Non Deliverable where by covering Plain Vanilla , Exotic, Structured and Clientele Derivatives. Our Analytics Desk covers all 8 types of Analytics like Financial , Cash Flow , Basel III , IFRS , Risk Based Modelling , AML , Business , Data Analytics. Today Treasury Consulting LLP imparting Trainings Programs in multiple Skill Sets covering entire Asia Pacific Region like Australia , New Zealand , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Hong Kong, Mauritius , Bahrain , Dubai , Philippines and still counting Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 8 Treasury Consulting Business Domain – Part (I)
  9. 9. Treasury Consulting Frauds Chapter 6 7 Virtual CFO Services 8 Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) 9 Treasury Consulting Club – “ The Mavericks “ 10 Treasury Consulting Merchandise Store Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Domains ( Part II ) Our CFO Desk coves both Controllership , Non Controllership Services like FX Risk Management, Hedging , Cash Flow Management, AR , AP , IFC Audits , Trade Finance , Frauds Risk Management , Management Reporting , Compliances like FEMA, FCRA, FII , DII , Investments Management. Our Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) Chapter covering all Compliances like Companies Act 2013 , FCGPR , FII Compliances , Financial Assets & Liabilities (FLA), Annual Performance Review (APR) , Foreign Bank & Financial Accounts (FBAR) and respective GRC. “ The Mavericks “ is a Club by Treasury Consulting LLP. Treasury Club is 100% Practical where by we would be covering all Technical Topics Plus Club is attached with Analytics Desk henceforth offering competence in 8 Software. Our Merchandise Store covering all Knowledge Products of Treasury Consulting LLP to sell like Magazines , Books , Journals , Research Reports , Knowledge Disks like CD, DVD and respective products. Treasury Consulting Frauds Chapter covering Frauds Risk Management, Forensics Accounting , Analytics , Internal Financial Controls (IFC) , Companies Act 2013 , SOX , COSO , COBIT , SSAE 16 and Frauds InvestigationsTreasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 9 Treasury Consulting Business Domain – Part (II)
  10. 10. 11 Treasury Consulting Brand – Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Domains ( Part III ) Treasury Consulting LLP is having its Brand – “ Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers “. Sitting today Brand is well available on LinkedIn , LinkedIn FX Club , You Tube Channel , Daily Motion Channel , Derivatives Groups on WhatsApp , Telegram , Snapchat , Derivatives Academies on Facebook , Skype Twitter , Google Groups , Google Blogs , Google Digital Library , WordPress Blogs , XING , Instagram and still counting. Treasury Consulting LLP is also having Strong Presence on Crowd Funding , Equity Funding Platforms like Angel list , Crowd Funder , Rocket Hub , Kickstart and still counting. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 10 Treasury Consulting Business Domain – Part (III)
  11. 11. Brand – Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers ( FEMT ) Brand - FEMT LinkedIn LinkedIn FX Club You Tube Channel Daily Motion Channel WhatsApp Telegram Google Groups Google Blogs Digital Library WordPress Blog XING Instagram Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 11 Crowd Funding Platforms Angel List Crowd Funder Rocket Hub Kick Starter Our Brand – “ Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers [ FEMT ] “
  12. 12. Business Domains – Trainings Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 12 Class Room Trainings – International , National Treasury Consulting Online Trainings Academy – Online
  13. 13. Trainings – Types of Trainings Programs 13 Foreign Exchange Risk Management Fixed Income Markets Frauds , Forensics , Analytics Basel III Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) Accounting Standards Business Valuation Treasury Management Systems (TMS) Page No - 16 Page No - 17 Page No – 18 Page No - 20 Page No - 21 Page No - 22 Page No - 24 Page No - 25
  14. 14. Online Trainings Academy – Trconsulting • Treasury Consulting Online Trainings Academy – Trconsulting ::-  Foreign Exchange & Derivatives Strategies – Beginner Series  Foreign Exchange & Derivatives Strategies – Advanced Series  Treasury Risk Management – Beginner Series  Treasury Risk Management – Advanced Series  Currency Derivatives  Interest Rate Derivatives  International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)  Basel III  Anti Money Laundering  Technical Analysis – Beginner Series  Technical Analysis – Advanced Series  Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) – SOX , COSO  Information Technology Audits (IT Audits) Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 14 • Treasury Consulting Online Trainings Academy – Trconsulting ::-  Analytics  Financial Analytics  Cash Flow Analytics  Risk Based Modelling Analytics  Basel III Analytics  Treasury Analytics  Anti Money Laundering (AML) Analytics  Business Analytics  Data Analytics  Working Capital Management  Capital Restructuring
  15. 15. Business Domain – Trainings ( Part I ) • Treasury Consulting LLP - Trainings Domain • Treasury Consulting LLP is having dedicated Trainings Domain where by covering variety of topics for respective Clients at Asia Pacific level. • Types of Trainings Programs :- • Foreign Exchange Risk Management • Fixed Income Markets • Frauds, Forensics , Analytics • Basel III Trainings • Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) Regulatory • Accounting Standards • Business Valuation • Treasury Management Systems (TMS) • CFO Based Trainings • Information Technology Audits (IT Audits) Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 15 Treasury Consulting LLP – Trainings Portfolio Corporate Trainings Banking Trainings In House Trainings Regulators Trainings
  16. 16. Trainings ( Part II ) – Foreign Exchange Risk Management Trainings – Foreign Exchange Risk Management ::- • The following are the Trainings which we cover under Foreign Exchange Risk Management • Treasury Risk Management • Foreign Exchange Risk Management – Beginner Series • Foreign Exchange Risk Management – Advanced Series • Interest Rate Derivatives – OTC (Over the Counter) • Interest Rate Derivatives – ETD ( Exchange Traded Derivatives ) • Interest Rate Swaps ( $ Swaps , Reverse $ Swaps , OIS , Basis Swaps , INBMK Swaps ) • Options – Beginner Series • Options – Advanced Series ## Trainings covering both Onshore , Offshore Treasury Centres like NY , Singapore , LLF ( London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt ) , Australia , Tokyo , Hong Kong , Dubai , Philippines , Mauritius , Bahrain ## Trainings getting imparted using Financial Terminals like Bloomberg , Thomson Reuters , Tele Trader , Market Data and respective Financial Terminals. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 16 Treasury Consulting LLP – FX Risk Management Portfolio
  17. 17. Trainings ( Part III ) – Fixed Income Markets Trainings – Fixed Income Markets ::- • The following are the Trainings which we cover under Fixed Income Markets • Fixed Income Markets ( Debt Markets ) • Fixed Income Markets ( Money Markets ) • Fixed Income Markets ( Capital Markets ) ## Trainings covering both Onshore , Offshore Treasury Centres like NY , Singapore , LLF ( London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt ) , Australia , Tokyo , Hong Kong , Dubai , Philippines , Mauritius , Bahrain ## Trainings getting imparted using Financial Terminals like Bloomberg , Thomson Reuters , Tele Trader Market Data and respective Financial Terminals. ## Would be covering all aspects of Fixed Income Markets like Short Term Instruments , Medium Term Instruments , Long Term Instruments. Pricing of Fixed Income Derivatives would also be the part of Trainings. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 17 Treasury Consulting LLP – Fixed Income Markets
  18. 18. Trainings ( Part IV ) – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics ( Courses ) Trainings – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics ::- • The following are the Trainings which we cover under Frauds , Forensics , Analytics • Frauds • Frauds Prevention & Deterrence • Frauds Investigations • Frauds Accounting • Information Technology Audits ( IT Audits ) • COBIT • SSAE 16 ( SOC 1 , SOC 2 , SOC 3 ) • Analytics • Financial Analytics • Cash Flow Analytics • Basel III Analytics • IFRS Analytics • Risk Based Modelling Analytics • Anti Money Laundering (AML) Analytics • Business Analytics • Data Analytics • Excel Forensics • Litigation Strategies – US , Canadian , Australian , OECD , Indian Litigation Strategies Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 18 Treasury Consulting LLP – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics
  19. 19. Trainings ( Part IV ) – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics ( Courses ) Trainings – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics ::- • The following are the Courses by Treasury Consulting LLP Frauds Chapter. • Treasury Consulting LLP – Forensic Predictive Data Analytics Course ::- • This Course covering all sorts of Analytics during Forensics Investigations. In this we would be covering Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics and Prescriptive Analytics. Course would get done using all types of Analytics Software like ACL , IDEA , Minitab , SPSS , E Serve. We would be covering Corporate Case Studies , Excel Forensics. Course would also introduced to CAAT Tools which is Computer Aided Audit Techniques. • Treasury Consulting LLP – Frauds & Forensics Accounting Course ::- • This Course covering all sorts like : - • Frauds • Frauds Detection & Deterrence • CAAT Tools • Companies Act 2013 – Internal Financial Controls (IFC) • COBIT 5 • SSAE 16 ( SOC 1 , SOC 2 , SOC 3 ) • US Litigation Strategies • Indian Litigation Strategies Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 19 Treasury Consulting LLP – Frauds , Forensics , Analytics
  20. 20. Trainings ( Part V ) – Basel III Trainings – Basel III ::- • The following are the Courses by Treasury Consulting LLP covering Basel III • Basel I Accord • Basel II Accord • Basel III Accord • Internal Capital Adequacy Process (ICAAP) • Quantitative Impact Studies (QIS) • Central Banks – Stress Testing • Central Banks – Back Testing ## Basel III Trainings would be covering using live Financial Stability Review (FSR) by respective Central Banks. Trainings would also be covering live Excel based Scenarios covering QIS using FSR. ## We would also be covering live Stress Testing , Back Testing covering G7 Central Bankers like Federal Bank , European Central Bank (ECB) , Bank of Japan (BOJ) , Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) , Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) , Central Bank of Canada (CBC) and respective G7 Banks across the Globe. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 20 Treasury Consulting LLP – Basel III Trainings
  21. 21. Trainings ( Part VI ) – Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) Trainings – Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) ::- • The following are the contents of Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) • Companies Act 2013 • Companies Act 2013 – Internal Financial Controls (IFC) • Sarbanes Oxley Act (SOX) • Committee of Sponsoring Organizations (COSO) • Trade Based Anti Money Laundering (TB-AML) • Non Trade Based Anti Money Laundering (NTB – AML) • Governance Risk & Compliance • Annual Performance Report (APR) • FC-GPR • Financial Assets & Liabilities (FLA) • Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) • Overseas Banking Representative (OBR) • Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) ## GRC Trainings would be covering be covering respective norms of G7 Central Banks where by covering Risk & Compliance , FII , FDI Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 21 Treasury Consulting LLP – Governance , Risk & Compliance (GRC)
  22. 22. Trainings ( Part VII ) – Accounting Standards ( Part I ) Trainings – Accounting Standards ::- • The following are the contents of Accounting Standards Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 22 Accounting Standards IFRS US GAAP IAS IND-AS Indian GAAP Treasury Consulting LLP – Accounting Standards
  23. 23. Trainings ( Part VII ) – Accounting Standards ( Part II ) Trainings – Accounting Standards ::- • The following are the contents of Accounting Standards • IFRS 2 – Share based Payment • IFRS 3 – Business Combinations • IFRS 7 – Financial Instruments – Disclosures • IFRS 8 – Operating Segments • IFRS 9 – Financial Instruments • IFRS 10 – Consolidated Financial Statements • IFRS 11 – Joint Agreements • IFRS 12 – Disclosures of Interests in Other Entities • IFRS 13 – Fair Value Measurements Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 23 Associated Principles of US GAAP + ASC Associated Principles of IND-AS 100% Practical , 100% Software Oriented , Excel Solvers , Corporate Case Studies 100% Practical , 100% Software Oriented , Excel Solvers , Corporate Case Studies Treasury Consulting LLP – Accounting Standards
  24. 24. Trainings ( Part VIII ) – Business Valuation Trainings – Business Valuation ::- • The following are the Trainings contents of Business Valuation Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 24 Business Valuation Purchase Consideration Tangibles Valuation Intangibles Valuation Contingent Consideration Goodwill Valuation Cash Earn out Valuation Equity Earn out Stock Comp Earn Out Earnings Surprise Acquisition Accounting Pre – Acquisition Accounting Post Acquisition Accounting Treasury Consulting LLP – Business Valuation Trainings
  25. 25. Trainings ( Part IX ) – Treasury Management Systems (TMS) Trainings – Treasury Management Systems ::- • The following are the Trainings contents of Treasury Management Systems (TMS) Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 25 TMS SAP Oracle G-Treasury Finance Foreign Exchange Derivatives M&A FICO Assets Valuation Calypso Murex FX Derivatives Exotics Derivatives Treasury Consulting LLP – Treasury Management Systems (TMS) Treasury Consulting LLP – Treasury Management Systems (TMS)
  26. 26. Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk ::- • The following are services of Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk • Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting • Foreign Exchange Derivatives – Plain Vanilla , Exotic Derivatives • Treasury Risk Management • Foreign Exchange Risk Management • Risk Management Policies • Hedging Programs ~ Rolling , Static Hedging Programs • Treasury Markets • Developed Treasury Markets ( Global Treasury Centres ) • Singapore • NY • LLF ( London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt ) • Australia • Tokyo • China Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 26 Treasury Consulting LLP – Foreign Exchange Consulting Desk
  27. 27. Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 27 Onshore Treasury Markets India Derivative Mkts Offshore Treasury Markets Valuation Adjustment Hedge Accoun ting MTM Accounting TradeFinanceDesk L/C Bank Guarantees Working Capital Loans PCFC / PCLC IRS DerivativesTreasury Consulting Swap Desk $ Swap s OIS Asset Swap s Currency Swaps Basis Swaps Libor Swaps Valuation Adjustment DVA CVA FVA COLVA KVA XVA
  28. 28. Business Domain – Foreign Exchange (FX) Consulting Desk Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 28 Foreign Exchange Consulting Desk Derivative Clientele Derivative Plain Vanilla Derivative Structured Derivative Exotic Derivative Fixed Income Markets Treasury Markets Onshore Treasury Markets Offshore Treasury Markets Treasury Consulting LLP – Foreign Exchange Consulting Desk covers Derivatives , Options Strategies , Exotic Derivatives and Clientele , Structured Finance
  29. 29. Business Domain – Publication Desk Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 29 Fixed Income Markets Debt Markets Money Markets Offshore Money Markets Onshore Money Markets Capital Markets Our Fixed Income Markets covers Offshore Fixed Income Markets like Singapore, NY , London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt , Australia , China Our Fixed Income Markets covers Onshore Fixed Income Markets like India , Dubai , Hong Kong , Philippines , Bahrain
  30. 30. Business Domain – Publication Desk Business Domain – Publication Desk ::- • The following are services of Publication Desk • Books • Magazines • Journals • Comment Letters • Treasury Consulting Magazine – “ The Maverick Treasurer “ :- Treasury Consulting LLP Publishes monthly version of Magazine “ The Maverick Treasurer “ which covers Banking , Treasury , Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Markets. Magazine is a monthly version and available on all leading Digital , E Commerce Platforms like AMAZON , Magzter , Joomag , Pocketmags and Readwhere. • Over the period of time we would be selling the Magazine on Alibaba , E Bay , Indian E Commerce Platforms like Flipkart , Snap deal and Quikr. Soon Treasury Consulting would be launching Audit E Books as well. • During 2017 Treasury Consulting would be launching Audio Books as well which would be covering IFRS , Accounting , Analytics , Basel III , Anti Money Laundering (AML) , Treasury Management Systems (TMS) and Modelling Trainings. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 30 Treasury Consulting Publication Desk Flagship Magazine – “ The Maverick Treasurer “
  31. 31. Business Domain – Analytics Consulting Desk Business Domain – Analytics Desk ::- • The following are services and capability of our Analytics Desk • Capabilities of Analytics Desk :- • Financial Analytics • Cash Flow Analytics • Basel III Analytics • IFRS Analytics • Anti Money Laundering (AML) Analytics • Risk Based Modelling Analytics • Business Analytics • Data Analytics ## Our Analytics Desk capable of covering Corporates , Banks , Financial Institutions (FI) like Banks , Non Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) , Regulators , Regulatory Bodies , Central Banks and respective Forums. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 31 Treasury Consulting LLP – Foreign Exchange Consulting Desk
  32. 32. Business Domain – Analytics Consulting Desk Analytics Desk Modelling Analytics Basel III Analytics Risk Based Analytics IFRS Analytics Software Analytics Financial Analytics AML Analytics Cash Flow Analytics Data Analytics Business Analytics Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 32 Software ACL IDEA SPSS Minitab E Serve Analytical Packages
  33. 33. Treasury Consulting Club – The Mavericks Treasury Consulting Club – The Mavericks ::- • The following are features of our club “ The Mavericks “ “ The Mavericks “ :- • Foreign Exchange, Derivatives & Trading Strategies • Frauds , Forensics & Analytics • Governance Risk & Compliance • Accounting Standards • Business Valuation • Treasury Management Systems (TMS) • Modelling Trainings ## Club would be covering lots of Seminars , Webinars , Conferences , Articles , Magazines , Newsletters , Comment letters on periodic basis to members across the Globe. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 33 Treasury Consulting Club – The Mavericks
  34. 34. Treasury Consulting Club – The Mavericks Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 34 Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers LinkedIn LinkedIn FX Club You Tube Channel Daily Motion What's UP Facebo ok Skype Google G,B,L The Mavericks Seminars Conferenc es Analytical Softwares Research Workshops Webinar ## Quarterly membership fees is Rs 2000/- For membership connect – 91-9899242978 , Rahul.magan@treasuryconsulting.in or visit our website – www.treasuryconsulting.in
  35. 35. Treasury Consulting Club – “ The Mavericks “ Treasury Consulting Club – “ The Mavericks “ ::-  Foreign Exchange Derivatives & Trading Strategies  Frauds , Forensics & Analytics  Governance Risk & Compliance  Accounting Standards  Business Valuation  Treasury Management Systems (TMS)  Trainings on Modelling Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 35 The Mavericks Seminars Conference s Analytical Softwares Research Workshops Webinar Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers LinkedIn LinkedIn FX Club You Tube Channel Daily Motion What's UP Facebo ok Skype Google G,B,L Senior Management Corporate Treasurers Bankers Chartered Accountants Company Secretaries Cost Accountants Regulators MBA
  36. 36. Treasury Consulting – “ Merchandise Store “ Treasury Consulting – “ Merchandise Store “::- Treasury Consulting LLP is having own “ Merchandise Store “ where by we are selling following items created , produced and marketed by Treasury Consulting LLP. Treasury Consulting LLP - Simplifying Treasury World 36 Treasury Consulting Merchandise Store would sell everything possible thing created , produced and marketed by Treasury Consulting. The list is seriously endless. Books Knowledge Disks Magazines Journals Video Lectures Audio Lectures
  37. 37. Business Domain - Fintech Year 2017 Treasury Consulting LLP is launching his Fintech Program where by we would be covering the following:-  Foreign Exchange Terminal  Fixed Income Markets Terminal  Bourse Games  FX Bourse Games  Frauds Analytics Bourse Games  Treasury Analytics Bourse Games  Fixed Income Markets Bourse Games We would keep you posted about latest developments of our Fintech Program !! Stay in Touch !! 37 Treasury Consulting LLP Fintech
  38. 38. International Awards & Citations ( Part I )  Treasury Consulting LLP nominated by IE 20 which is Emerging India Awards. Under this profile of Treasury Consulting LLP would present before British Mayor + Jury during June 2017.  Treasury Consulting LLP is nominated for Corporate Information Technology Awards under Analytics Category.  Treasury Consulting LLP is nominated for Livemint Emtech Awards under Innovation Category.  Wrote 2 Articles for Institute of Cost Accountants of India covering IND-AS , Libor & Impact on Chinese Yuan. The same got publish in their WIRC Journal.  Regular Speaker at Euro Finance Annual Singapore Conference , Asia Pacific Conferences.  Awarded amongst Top 20 Corporate Treasurers by CFO India Institute in Year 2014 ( Amongst sample Size 1000 Corporate Treasurers in India )  Co Authored of my maiden book - “ Options for Risk Free Portfolio “ Published in New York by McLaren Palgrave in Year 2013  Upcoming book titled - ” Techniques to Hedge your Interest Rate Exposures “ scheduled in Australia / Singapore by Jan'17  Interview by Treasury Today Asia ( Asia Largest Treasury Magazine ) covering my entire Career as a Corporate Treasurer , Life as Corporate Treasurer , Role as a Corporate Treasurer , My Foreign Exchange Academies - " Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers " covering LinkedIn ( 80 Million Global LinkedIn Networking ), You Tube ( 260 Technical Videos , 1700 Subscribers , 200 K Videos Reviews , 5 Million Minutes Watched ) , Twitter Academies , What's App , Facebook and Courserra. Interview is scheduled to publish in Sep'15 at Global level.  Global LinkedIn Networking of 80 Million spread across the Globe, Continents and Countries 38 International Awards & Citations ( Part I )
  39. 39. International Awards & Citations ( Part II )  Founded my own Brand – “ Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers “ having strong presence on LinkedIn , LinkedIn FX Club , You Tube Channel , Daily Motion Channel , Derivatives Groups on WhatsApp , Telegram , Derivatives Academies on Facebook , Skype , Google Groups , Google Blogs , Google digital Library , XING. We do have strong presence on Crowd , Equity Funding platforms like Angel List , Crowd Funder , Rocket Hub , Kick Starter. Today we are serving millions of people via our Brand.  Treasury Trainer / Faculty for prominent forums at Global Level  Invitation by Singapore Management University ( SMU ) to develop course content on “ Information Technology & Financial Markets ”  Foreign Exchange Academies titled - “ Foreign Exchange Maverick Thinkers “on LinkedIn ( 80 Million Global LinkedIn Networking, 4000 Global FX Members )  3 Times CFO Awards in EXL Service Holdings , Inc., 2 Times CFO Awards in HCL Technologies Limited  Founded own Monthly version of the Magazine titled - "The Maverick Treasurer ". Magazine covering Treasury Mkts, Banking, Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Mkts  Several Interviews during the period covering my Career, My Company " Treasury Consulting LLP ", Foreign Exchange Mkts, Derivatives Trading by respective International Institutions.  Contribution to ACT Flagship Magazine “ The Treasurer” titled - “ Perspective on Digital Trade Finance " published Sep’15  Contribution to ACT Flagship Magazine “ The Treasurer ” titled - ” Corruption for Corporate Treasurers “ Published Sep’15 39 International Awards & Citations ( Part II )
  40. 40. International Awards & Citations ( Part III )  Invited by leading Treasury Consulting firm Greenwich Associates for their upcoming study in Singapore ~ “ 2015 Asian Corporate Finance & Treasury Markets.  Interviewed by HK based leading Treasury Magazine “ Corporate Treasurer “ in Jan’16 covering “ FII Investments and Impact on USD/INR “  Speaker with 26 Global forums across the world like Euro Finance, Euro Money, Copenhagen Compliance, Treasury Forums at Global Level 40 International Awards & Citations ( Part III)
  41. 41. Presence 41 Presence of Treasury Consulting LLP  An International Consulting Company having 8 International , National Collaborations and serving Clients at Asia Pacific Level
  42. 42. Treasury Consulting LLP – Clients  Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)  Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI)  Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)  Reserve Bank of India (RBI)  Singapore Management University (SMU)  University of Delhi (DU)  Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA)  Association of Certified Frauds Examiners (ACFE)  International Forensics Forums  Indian Corporates  Asia Pacific Corporates  Non Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC)  Fintech Associations 42 Treasury Consulting LLP Clients
  43. 43. 43 International Collaborations Treasury Consulting LLP – Int’l Collaborations IICFIP , NY ACFAP , Dubai Treasury XL , Netherlands Al Salami Investment Group , UAE Treasury Consulting LLP – Int’l Collaborations WBR, Singapore Interfima , Luxembourg IFC Markets , Cyprus SK Bansal & Co. , India Treasury Consulting LLP – International Collaborations
  44. 44. Contacts Us 44 Website – www.treasuryconsulting.in Rahul.Magan@treasuryconsulting.in Info@treasuryconsulting.in 91-9899242978 (Handheld) Skype ~ Rahul5327 Twitter @ Rahulmagan8 Contact Us !!
  45. 45. Lets Join Hands !!

×