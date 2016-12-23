https---www_visualcv_com-raghul-t-k

 Download PDF T.K.RAGHULB.Tech in Polymer Technology with 8 years experience in Polymer and Rubber Manufacturing Industry...
  T.K.RAGHULB.Tech in Polymer Technology with 8 years experience in Polymer and Rubber Manufacturing Industry Nov 2014 - Present Manager Ceat Ltd, Vadodara Manager - Q.Tech - New product industrialization and process improvement Jan 2012 - Nov 2014 Asst. Manager JK Tyres Ltd Technology - Process and Uniformity Improvement Dec 2009 - Jan 2012 Executive Apollo Tyres Ltd Technology - Process shift incharge May 2009 - Dec 2009 Plant Manager Welset Plastics Extrusion R&D, Quality and production planning WORK HISTORY  2203, TVH SVAYA Apartment, Kundrathur Main Road, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu 602105  +918940462400  raghultk@yahoo.com
  2005 - 2009 B.Tech AMRITA UNIVERSITY Polymer Technology EDUCATION SKILLS Polymer processing equipment operations Extruder, Mixer, Calendar, Injection molding, Blow molding, Blown film extruder ISO/TS 16949:2009 Management Representative SAP BOM , PO/PR, Product specifications ASTM standards Rubber and polymer testing MS OFFICE Word, Excel and Powerpoint MiniTab Certified training by Mahindra Institute of Quality (MIQ) Core Quality Tools Certified training on SPC, MSA, FMEA, PPAP, APQP and 7 QC tools
  JOB DESCRITION : RUBBER AND TYRE INDUSTRY > Shop floor industrialization of new product > Cycle time reduction of building and uniformity equipment > Preparation of technical specifications and recipes > Handling customer complaints, claim analysis and go-down visits > Improvement of tyre uniformity for balancing and force variation > New vendor development for cost reduction and quality improvement > Preparation of machine standards and quality standard documents > Tyre defect and scrap reduction as per company target > Handling technical economy projects for cost and weight reduction > Handling DWM with CFT for assignment of new product and existing product improvement production plan > Closure of non-conformities in process and issue CAPA > Initiation and closure of continuous improvement project in QIP forms JOB DESCRIPTION : POLYMER INDUSTRY > Assignment of shift manpower for operating extruders and mixers > Assignment of day plan for each extruder and production quantity > Lab quality testing of raw polymers and color master batches > Color matching of master batches with standard sample > Preparing chemical and polymer combination recipe for achieving standard sample color > Preparation of test samples using injection molding and blown film extruders > Attending customer complaints and providing action plan for improvement
