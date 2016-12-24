Resume_Riya

Curriculum Vitaé Name : RIYA BHATTACHARJEE Address : Roopena Agrahara Bommanahalli, Bangalore-560068 Mobile No : 962021625...
PROJECTS Project 1: Online examination and review process for employees. Type: Web Based Application (ASP.NET 3.5/C# 3.0, ...
Academic Qualifications: Degree / Certificate Degree Discipline Institute Board / University Year of Passing Aggregate % /...
  1. 1. Curriculum Vitaé Name : RIYA BHATTACHARJEE Address : Roopena Agrahara Bommanahalli, Bangalore-560068 Mobile No : 9620216250 E-mail : riya.bhat199@gmail.com CAREER OBJECTIVE I would like to contribute my skills and abilities in development of organization and enhance my skill and knowledge while working with organization and gain professional satisfaction by achieving dynamic quality standards. WORK EXPERIENCE Worked with Garuda Power Pvt. Ltd. as Associate (Software developer) since Nov, 2015 to Nov, 2016. Job Profile: Worked as a .NET Developer. Engaged in developing web based applications(creating a reporting portal using SSRS). PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY  Experience in ASP.NET development.  Good knowledge and experience in C++, C#, .Net, VB.Net, ASP.Net 2.0/3.5, ADO.Net, SQL Server, XML, Web Services etc.  Excellent code reviews and code debugging skills.  Strong experience in writing SQL queries.  Experience in reports development using SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) with Report Builder 2.0 as well as with Crystal Report. TECHNICAL SKILL Web Technologies: ASP. Net 2.0/3.5, Java Script Languages: .NET Technology (ASP.NET 2.0/3.5, C#, VB.Net, ADO.NET), XML RDBMS: MS-SQL Server 2005/2008, Oracle 9i/10g Architecture: 2/3 Tier Layered Architecture Others: Crystal Report, XML, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) Operating Platforms: Windows7/XP
  2. 2. PROJECTS Project 1: Online examination and review process for employees. Type: Web Based Application (ASP.NET 3.5/C# 3.0, SQL Server) Description: Application Online Examination is a web based application. It helps in employee performance calculating process. It’s a Workflow Management System, which consists three parts (user, management and admin). The system helps the employees to improve their skill for company processes (safety, service and tool). This process includes the feedback policy also. Application calculates the score and total result of each participant and represents the final score on the numerical mode. Responsibilities: Designing, Coding (ASP.NET 3.5/C# 3.0), Creating Database object SQL Server 2008, Report Development using SSRS with Report Builder 2.0. Project 2: Data Exchanging Process Type: Web Based Application (ASP.NET 3.5/C# 3.0, SQL Server 2008) Client: Cummins India Ltd. Description: Application needs to be developed for data exchanging process through Excel format. Application takes the excel sheets from client as an input, stores into database. The customers and management are view the data. Application includes three parts (view, edit and deletion). Three permission control are also includes which are admin, client and associates. Different permissions are divided into diffident users which based on their positions or designations. Application helps for information exchanging process as a web based system. The application based on Microsoft share point also. Responsibilities: Designing, Coding (ASP.NET 3.5/C# 3.0/Share point), writing SQL quires & database design in SQL Server 2008. Project 3: Automatic creation/approval of Vouchers (Accounts) Type: Windows Based Application (ASP.NET 3.5/C# 3.0, SQL Server 2008) Client: Internal Description: Application is windows based. It is basically sale and purchase transaction related application. It includes two modules such as Sale and Purchase. It is mainly accounting application which creates vouchers from sales invoices and purchase orders (GRN) of business of company. The project I did was changing the process of creation of vouchers manually to automatic way which was very beneficial of organization. Application helps accounts team to create vouchers in limited time. Responsibilities: Designing, Coding (ASP.NET 3.5/ VB), writing SQL quires & database design in SQL Server 2008.
  3. 3. Academic Qualifications: Degree / Certificate Degree Discipline Institute Board / University Year of Passing Aggregate % / CGPA Post Graduation MCA COMPUTER APPLICATION ASANSOL ENGINEERING COLLEGE W.B.U.T 2015 8.22 Graduation B.Sc in COMPUTER SCIENCE COMPUTER SCIENCE BANWARILAL BHALOTIA COLLEGE THE UNIVERSITY OF BURDWAN 2012 60.25% 12th HIGHER SECONDARY SCIENCE ASANSOL OLD-STATION HIGH SCHOOL W.B.C.H.S.E 2009 60.20% 10th MADHYAMIK GENERAL USHAGRAM GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL W.B.B.S.E 2007 77.55% Other NA NA NA NA NA NA Trainings / Projects Undertaken:  I HAVE DONE A MINOR PROJECT ON “ONLINE HOTEL BOOKING SYSTEM”, WITH ASP.NET IN MCA 5TH SEMESTER.  I HAVE DONE ALSO A MAJOR PROJECT ON “ONLINE TRAVEL WEBSITE” WITH ASP.NET IN MCA 6TH SEMESTER. Additional Qualification / Achievements / Certifications:  SIX DAYS “EMPLOYABILITY SKILL DEVELOPMENT” PROGRAM CONDUCTED BY “CONSOLE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS PVT. LTD.” ON JULY 21-26, 2014. Personal Details: Date of Birth : 07-09-1991. Gender : FEMALE. Languages Known : ENGLISH, BENGALI,HINDI.

