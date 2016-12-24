Unofficial Transcript Print Date: 12/24/2016 Transfer Credits Transfer Credit from International Baccalaureate Pg Applied ...
Transcript - Pornprom Tauthong

  1. 1. Unofficial Transcript Print Date: 12/24/2016 Transfer Credits Transfer Credit from International Baccalaureate Pg Applied Toward Business Program Fall 2013 Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points TRH UGCRED Pre-SB Matric Ugrad Transfer 12.000 12.000 T 0.000 Course Trans GPA: 0.000 Transfer Totals: 12.000 12.000 0.000 Transfer Credit from Requisite Screening Applied Toward Business Program Fall 2013 Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points DEC A1 DEC A 1st Course: English Comp 0.000 0.000 T 0.000 DEC E DEC E: Natural Sciences 0.000 0.000 T 0.000 SKL 2 Basic Writing Competence 0.000 0.000 T 0.000 Course Trans GPA: 0.000 Transfer Totals: 0.000 0.000 0.000 Other Credits Other Credits Applied Toward Business Transferred to Term Summer2016 as DEC G DEC G: Humanities 0.000 WVR Transferred to Term Summer2016 as DEC I DEC I: European Traditions 0.000 WVR Test Credits Test Credits Applied Toward Business Fall 2013 Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points DEC F/AP AP World History (SBS, GLO) 3.000 3.000 T 0.000 MAT 131/AP AP MAT 131 4.000 4.000 T 0.000 MAT LVL7 Math Placement Level 7 0.000 0.000 7 0.000 PSY 103/AP AP Psychology 3.000 3.000 T 0.000 Test Trans GPA: 0.000 Transfer Totals: 10.000 10.000 0.000 Beginning of Undergraduate Record Fall 2013 Program: Business Plan: Business Management Major Session:Full Fall Semester Session (08/26/2013 - 12/18/2013) Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points ARH 102 Art in Culture 1400 to Postmod 3.000 3.000 B 9.000 Req Designation: DEC D. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: ARTS Explore & Understand the Fine & Perf. Arts BUS 115 Intro to Bus for Bus Majors 3.000 3.000 A- 11.010 LDS 101 Introduction to Stony Brook 1.000 1.000 S 0.000 PHI 104 Moral Reasoning 3.000 3.000 A- 11.010 Req Designation: DEC B. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: CER Practice & Respect Critical/Ethical Reasoning HUM Use Critical Analysis & Methods of Humanities WRT 102 Intermed Writing Workshop A 3.000 3.000 A- 11.010 Req Designation: D.E.C. A2 & Skill 2. Required grade: A through C Course Attributes: WRT Write Effectively in English Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Term GPA 3.50 Term Totals 13.00 13.00 12.00 42.03 Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Cum GPA 3.50 Cum Totals 13.00 35.00 12.00 42.03 Term Honor: Dean's List Academic Standing Effective 01/06/2014: Academic Standing: GOOD
  2. 2. Unofficial Transcript Spring 2014 Program: Business Plan: Business Management Major Plan: Economics Second Major Second Major Session:Full Spring Semester Session (01/27/2014 - 05/21/2014) Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points BUS 220 Intro to Decision Sciences 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 Course Attributes: STEM+ Science, Technology, Engineering & Math BUS 348 Principles of Marketing 3.000 3.000 B+ 9.990 ECO 108 Introduction to Economics 4.000 4.000 A 16.000 Req Designation: DEC F. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: SBS Observe & Analyze Human Behavior & Society GEO 101 Environmental Geology 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 Req Designation: DEC E. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: SNW Study the Natural World LDS 102 Leadership and Service 1.000 1.000 A 4.000 Course Topic: Social Entrepreneurship SPN 112 ElementarySpanish II 4.000 4.000 A 16.000 Req Designation: Skill 3. Required grade: A thru C Course Attributes: LANG Communicate in a Language Other Than English Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Term GPA 3.89 Term Totals 18.00 18.00 18.00 69.99 Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Cum GPA 3.73 Cum Totals 31.00 53.00 30.00 112.02 Term Honor: Dean's List Academic Standing Effective 06/03/2014: Academic Standing: GOOD Fall 2014 Program: Business Plan: Business Management Major Plan: Economics Second Major Second Major Session:Full Fall Semester Session (08/25/2014 - 12/17/2014) Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points ACC 210 Financial Accounting 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 BUS 346 Management and Operations 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 ECO 303 Intermed Microeconomic Theory 4.000 4.000 A 16.000 Req Designation: DEC F. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: SBS+ Social and Behavioral Sciences ECO 305 Intermed Macroeconomic Theory 4.000 4.000 A- 14.680 Req Designation: DEC F. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: SBS+ Social and Behavioral Sciences EUR 101 Foundations European Culture 3.000 3.000 B+ 9.990 Req Designation: DEC G. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: GLO Engage Global Issues SPN 211 Intermediate Spanish I 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 Req Designation: Skill 3. Required grade: A thru C Course Attributes: GLO Engage Global Issues LANG Communicate in a Language Other Than English Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Term GPA 3.83 Term Totals 20.00 20.00 20.00 76.67 Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Cum GPA 3.77 Cum Totals 51.00 73.00 50.00 188.69 Term Honor: Dean's List Academic Standing Effective 01/05/2015: Academic Standing: GOOD
  3. 3. Unofficial Transcript Spring 2015 Program: Business Plan: Business Management Major Plan: Economics Second Major Second Major Plan: Accounting Specialization Specialization Session:Full Spring Semester Session (01/26/2015 - 05/20/2015) Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points BUS 215 Intro to Business Statistics 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 ECO 354 Topics in Economics 3.000 3.000 B 9.000 Course Topic: Economics of Everyday Life ECO 373 Eco of Envirnmt & Natrl Resrce 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 Req Designation: DEC H. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: STAS Explore Interconnectedness RLS 240 Confucianism and Daoism 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 Req Designation: DEC J. Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: GLO Engage Global Issues HUM Use Critical Analysis & Methods of Humanities SPN 212 Intermediate Spanish II 3.000 3.000 A- 11.010 Req Designation: Skill 3. Required grade: A thru C Course Attributes: GLO Engage Global Issues HUM Use Critical Analysis & Methods of Humanities LANG Communicate in a Language Other Than English Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Term GPA 3.73 Term Totals 15.00 15.00 15.00 56.01 Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Cum GPA 3.76 Cum Totals 66.00 88.00 65.00 244.70 Term Honor: Dean's List Academic Standing Effective 06/04/2015: Academic Standing: GOOD Fall 2015 Program: Business Plan: Business Management Major Plan: Economics Second Major Second Major Plan: Accounting Specialization Specialization Session:Full Fall Semester Session (08/24/2015 - 12/16/2015) Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points ACC 214 Mngrl Cost Analysis and App 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 ECO 326 Industrial Organization 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 ECO 335 Economic Development 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 ECO 383 Public Finance 3.000 3.000 B+ 9.990 HIS 261 Change & Refrm in US 1877-1919 3.000 3.000 A- 11.010 Req Designation: DEC K & Skill 4: Required grade: A through D Course Attributes: USA Understand the History of the United States Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Term GPA 3.80 Term Totals 15.00 15.00 15.00 57.00 Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Cum GPA 3.77 Cum Totals 81.00 103.00 80.00 301.70 Term Honor: Dean's List Academic Standing Effective 01/04/2016: Academic Standing: GOOD Spring 2016 Program: Business Plan: Business Management Major Plan: Economics Second Major Second Major Plan: Accounting Minor Minor Session:Full Spring Semester Session (01/25/2016 - 05/18/2016) Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points FSY 249 Study Abroad 12.000 12.000 S 0.000 Course Attributes: EXP+ Experiential Learning GLO Engage Global Issues Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Term GPA 0.00 Term Totals 12.00 12.00 0.00 0.00 Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Cum GPA 3.77 Cum Totals 93.00 115.00 80.00 301.70 Academic Standing Effective 05/27/2016: Academic Standing: GOOD
  4. 4. Unofficial Transcript Fall 2016 Program: Business Plan: Business Management Major Plan: Economics Second Major Second Major Plan: Accounting Minor Minor Session:Full Fall Semester Session (08/29/2016 - 12/21/2016) Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points ACC 310 Intermediate Accounting I 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 ACC 311 Federal Income Taxation I 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 BUS 441 Business Strategy 3.000 3.000 B+ 9.990 BUS 447 Business Ethics 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 Course Attributes: CER Practice & Respect Critical/Ethical Reasoning SPK Speak Effectively before an Audience WRTD Write Effectively within One's Discipline BUS 488 Internship 3.000 3.000 S 0.000 Course Attributes: SUNY Applied Learning: Internship EXP+ Experiential Learning ECO 389 Corporate Finance 3.000 3.000 A 12.000 Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Term GPA 3.87 Term Totals 18.00 18.00 15.00 57.99 Attempted Earned GPA Units Points Cum GPA 3.79 Cum Totals 111.00 133.00 95.00 359.69 Spring 2017 Program: Business Plan: Business Management Major Plan: Economics Second Major Second Major Plan: Accounting Minor Minor Session:Full Spring Semester Session (01/23/2017 - 05/17/2017) Course Description Attempted Earned Grade Points ACC 313 Intermediate Acctng II 3.000 0.000 0.000 ACC 314 Federal Income Taxation II 3.000 0.000 0.000 ACC 400 External Auditing 3.000 0.000 0.000 BUS 325 Legal Environment of Business 3.000 0.000 0.000 Undergraduate Career Totals Cum GPA: 3.79 Cum Totals 111.00 133.00 95.00 359.69 End of Unofficial Transcript

