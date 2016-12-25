1 Curriculum Vitae – Peter Masi Summary:over 40 yearsof public sector expertise;international work meet exposures; nationa...
linkedincv

  1. 1. 1 Curriculum Vitae – Peter Masi Summary:over 40 yearsof public sector expertise;international work meet exposures; national,provincial,district,sub-district and base camp administrativeknowledgeand workexperiences. My competency is to; Shareknowledgeand experiences and to motivateinnovative mindsfor the political socio-economic progressof the Independent Stateof Papua New Guinea and to createconduciveenvironment for in-country and global stakeholders toparticipatein our development: o Through improving relationships and building complimentary strategies for development between the 3 levels of government; between government and people; between government and the private sector, foreign governments & enterprises, voluntary organisations and churches in PNG and abroad. o Through leading in exemplary leadership conduct and discipline in the running of our country affairs. o exposing government operational and policy risk and making suggestions for change o In exporting PNG’s people, culture and places to friends and visitors
  2. 2. 2 Personal particulars Date ofbirth: 23 June1954 Contactdetails:phone675-3230684 Dm – 70263015 Bm - 76005064 Em-masi424@gmail.com Marital status: married with children & grand children Nationality:Papua NewGuinea AcademicQualifications: - 1986 GraduateDiploma Public Administration –IPA/ADCOL - 1973 to 1975 Diploma in Secondary SchoolTraining – withdrew b4 graduation Languages:English,pidgin and mothertongue Professional affiliations:  Commonwealth association of PublicAdministration Management(CAPAM) –for renewal  Instituteof Ideas – processof being affiliated Countryof work experience: Papua NewGuinea and Asia Pacific International and National work experiences from 2001 and ongoing engagements. Key and current Responsibility as Audit Committee Member (from 2010) o enforcementof thePNG Public FinancialManagementActasauditcommitteememberto PM/NECasChair, and independentauditcommitteememberto the Departmentof Defence, NationalJudicialStaff Services and theNationalCapitalDistrict Commission. Our Role is to:  assistmanagementof governmentagenciesto identify systemsand processfailures,cause auditinvestigationsand presentfindingsto managementto rectify situations.  providecontinuousassuranceto managementof agenciesto assistthemto makebetter workplace or organisationaldecisions.  advisemanagementto takeappropriateaction when breachesoccur
  3. 3. 3 Key Responsibilities (2014 -2016): Independent Observer of the Stateof Emergency Operations,Porgera Gold MineArea,Enga,Province.PNG. o provided contractorservice( asindependentobserver) throughIla Geno Associates, reporting to Barrick ( the mine operator) and thePolice Commissionerof PNGon behalf of the IndependentStateof Papua New Guinea. What I did was:  I observed and reported on theoperationalactivities of the call-outpersonnelfromPolice and DefenceForce, ensuring thatall applicable laws were observed and applied and all human rightsstatutesand obligations wereobserved by thecall-outteam.  Independently investigatedand reported on breachesto theSOE Command orthrough the contracted channelfor the stakeholder’sinformation,deliberation oraction.  satin weekly meetingsbetween the SOECommand and Barrick s ’AssetsProtection Departmentand provided independentassessmentand advise of minerelated occurrences.  participated and madeobservationson stakeholderrelationalissueswith local authorities and the community . Key responsibility: ProvincialEngagement Consultant toLaw & Justice Sector Services(LJSS) 2011(Ausaid funded project). o I wasengaged to plan and executeagreementsbetween Law and Justice SectorAgencies such as the NationalJudicialServices,Departmentof Justice,Police, CorrectionalServices, Public Solicitor and the Ombudsman Commission and ProvincialGovernmentsand Administrations. Theagreementswereto build and workin partnership when carrying out law and orderprogrammesand activitiesin the provinces. My job was to:  Instigateconsultation,linkup and prepareboth partnersto go into agreement.  Preparethe necessary partnership instrumentsto bind theagreements.Whatison record which I prepared and left are templatesthatwill cover provincialgovernmentswho operate underthe OrganicLaw,forCommissionssuch asNCDCand autonomousgovernmentsuch as the ABG (Bougainville). Attheend of 2011, the LJSS were successfulin signing an MOU with the Southern HighlandsProvincialGovernmentand Administration.  During this period also I prepared a First Revised Edition of the ‘Determination on service delivery functionsand responsibilitiesto National,Provincialand LocalLevel Governments’
  4. 4. 4 Key Responsibility asHonorary Member of the EnterpriseChallenging Fund, managed by Coffey Int. o TheAustralianGovernmentmadefundingavailable to smallentrepreneurs intheAsia Pacific region(includingEastTimor) who werecash-strappedand neededthefunding boostinto their business .. Our Role as Panel Members was to:  screen and endorseapplicantsfromPNG,Fiji,Vanuatu,Solomon Islands, CookIslands, Tonga, Western Samoa and EastTimor who required the funding injection. Key Responsibilities as an Ombudsman (2001 to 2007). o I wasappointed asa ConstitutionalOfficeHolderto position as an Ombudsman. Duties performed during the six (6) years:  In collaboration withtheother 2 Membersof the Ombudsman Commission,we supervised daily,theenforcementof the Leadership Code(S219) of the PNG Constitution),theOrganicLaw on the Dutiesand Responsibilities of Leadersand the OrganicLaw on the Ombudsman Commission.Thiswasdonethrough weekly meetingsof the Membersof the Ombudsman Commission.  In totalour role wasto lookaftertwo (2) primary duties (enforcementof theOrganic Laws) stated aboveand undertakethirteen (13) subsidiary functionsasConstitutional OfficeHolders.  Leadership investigations. Investigations weresanctioned to becarried out on leaders such as councillors,provincialassembly members,nationalparliamentmembers,Prime Minister and Ministers,Speakerof Parliament,departmentalsecretaries,board members of statutory bodies,membersof thediplomaticcorpson causesof misconductin office. Afterdeliberations,implicated leaders were referred to the Public Prosecutorasthenext courseof action.During my term as an Ombudsman,andin 2001, we referred eleven (11) leaders to the Public Prosecutor– the numberbeing thehighest,since the inception of the Ombudsman Commission in 1975. It is still the highestnumbereven now (2016).Of the eleven referred forprosecution onewasthe sitting Prime Minister.  Investigationson publicservantsconductand governmentbodies. Investigationswere sanctioned undertheOrganicLaw on the Ombudsman Commission (OC) to also investigateadministrativecomplaints in governmentdepartmentsand offices asentities of service delivery mechanisms.
  5. 5. 5 Highlights in the Ombudsman Commission o Referring a sitting PMfor prosecution o Defending2courtchallengeson Ombudsman decision o 80% tournationally o Attended 8 internationalworkmeetgatherings;Australia- Brisbane&Canberra,New Zealang - Wellington,Fiji, Vanuatu,Western Samoa,Hongkong,China -Bejing,London and Canada- Quebec. o Drafted the OCAnnualPlanning,Reviewing and Reporting Policy

