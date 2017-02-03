1 Peter S. Finnerty, M.S., PCC-S Cleveland, OH Phone (559) 230-7494 peter.finnerty@ursuline.edu Education Doctor of Philos...
Finnerty vita updated 2_1_16

  1. 1. 1 Peter S. Finnerty, M.S., PCC-S Cleveland, OH Phone (559) 230-7494 peter.finnerty@ursuline.edu Education Doctor of Philosophy, (PhD) (In progress) (CACREP Accredited) Counselor Education and Supervision Kent State University-Kent, Ohio Doctoral Candidate (Anticipated Graduation-May/Summer 2016) Dissertation: Affectionally Fluid Persons Subjective Attitudes of Wellness Master of Science (M.S.) (CACREP Accredited) Counseling, 08/08 California State University Fresno-Fresno, California Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Psychology, 06/06 California State University Fresno-Fresno, California Professional Licenses Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor w/Supervisory Designation (LPCC-S), License # E 1000614SUPV State of Ohio-Counselor, Social Worker, Marriage & Family Therapist Board Professional Scholarship Peer-Reviewed Journal Articles Moe, J., Finnerty, P., Sparkman, N., & Yates, C. (2015). Initial assessment and screening with LGBTQ clients: A critical perspective. Journal of LGBT Issues in Counseling, 9(1), 1-34. DOI: 10.1080/15538605.2014.997332 Finnerty, P., Goodrich, K., Brace, A., Pope, A. (2014). Introduction to the special issue: Charting the course of ally development. Journal of LGBT Issues in Counseling, 8(4) 326-330. DOI: 10.1080/15538605.2014.9744385 Moe, J., Perera-Diltz, D., Sepulveda, V., & Finnerty, P. (2014). Salience, valence, context and integration: Conceptualizing the needs of sexually and gender diverse youth in P-12 schools. Journal of Homosexuality, 61(3). 435-451. DOI: 10.1080/00918369.2013.842437 Yates, C., Holmes, C.M., Finnerty, P., & Stewart-Yates, K. (2013). Groups for LGBTQ clients with substance use disorders: Considerations for counselors. The Journal of Counselor Practice, 5, 64-86.
  2. 2. 2 Harper, A., Finnerty, P., Martinez, M., Brace, A., Crethar, H., Loos, B., Harper, B., Graham, S., Singh, A., Kocet, M., Travis, L. & Lambert, S. (2013). Association for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Issues in Counseling (ALGBTIC) Competencies for counseling with lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, questioning, intersex and ally individuals. Journal of LGBT Issues in Counseling, 7(1). 2-43. DOI: 10.1080/15538605.2013.755444 Manuscripts (Peer-reviewed) in Progress Jackson, K. & Finnerty, P. (Submission-2016). Multicultural competency development through service learning. Target: Journal of Multicultural Development. Finnerty, P. (Submission-2016). Leadership shared: Building a network of reflexive and diverse colleagues. Target: Journal of Creativity in Counseling. Finnerty, P., Jencius, M., Rainey, J., & Brown, S. (Submission-2016). Affectionally fluid persons’ subjective attitudes of wellness. Target: Journal of LGBT Issues in Counseling, Operant Subjectivity Special Invitations/Editorial Assignments Finnerty, P. & Goodrich, K. (Eds.) (2014). Special Issue: Charting the course of ally development across counseling, education, and advocacy. Journal of LGBT Issues in Counseling, 8(4). Refereed (Non-Journal) Articles Finnerty, P. (2013). Message from the president. ALGBTIC News, 37(2). Finnerty, P. (2013). Understanding the “ALGBTIC Competencies for Counseling Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Queer, Questioning, Intersex and Ally Individuals” for clinical practice. Ohio Counseling Association Guidelines, 39(2). Finnerty, P. (2013). ALGBTIC responds to current issues facing the LGBTQQIA community and counselors. ALGBTIC News, 36(3). Finnerty, P. (2012). President’s message. ALGBTIC News, 36(2). Finnerty, P. & Jencius, M. (2011). Digital Psyway: Building a personal model of wellness. Counseling Today, 53(7), 28-29. Brace, A., Crethar, H., Finnerty, P., Harper, A., Lambert, S. & Loos, B. (2010). An update from the ALGBTIC Competencies for Counseling Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Queer, Intersex, Questioning, and Ally Individuals Taskforce. ALGBTIC News, 35(3), 12.
  3. 3. 3 Jencius, M. & Finnerty, P. (2009). Digital Psyway: Counselors and social networking. Counseling Today, 52(2), 26. Manuscripts (Non-Journal) in Development Brace, A., Pope, A., & Finnerty, P. (Submission-2016). Ally development in action. Target: Counseling Today Invited Book Chapters in Proposal/Development Ginicola, M. & Fillmore, J. (Eds.) (2016). Counseling for gender, sexual and affectional orientation and identity issues: Developing multicultural competence with LGBTQI+ population. Finnerty, P., Lutes, J. & Yates, C. (2016, in review). Chapter: General Guidelines for Counseling the LGBTQI+ Population Finnerty, P. & Crethar, H. (2016, in review). Chapter: Intersex Populations. Finnerty, P., Ford, D.J., Crowell, H., & Young, D. (2016, in review). Chapter: Physical and Mental Health Challenges Found in the LGBTQI+ Population Professional Presentations Finnerty, P., Bach-Gorman, A., Bruns, K., & Stewart, L. (2015). Utilizing social media to create a peer support network for students. Association of Counselor Education & Supervision (ACES) National Conference. Oct. 10th . Philadelphia, PA. Finnerty, P. (2015). Fostering community wellness through the development of counselor-advocates. Association of Counselor Education & Supervision (ACES) National Conference. Oct. 9th . Philadelphia, PA. Finnerty, P. & Brace, A. (2014). Utilizing ALGBTIC’s Competencies for Counseling with LGBQQIA Individuals for ethical and integrative practice. American Counseling Association (ACA) National Conference. March 29th . Honolulu, HI. Finnerty, P., Kriedler, L., Greaser, T., & Cox, J. (2013). Wellness and self-care: Best practices for counselors and clients. All-Ohio Counselors Conference. Nov. 8th . Columbus, OH. Moe, J., Perera-Diltz, D., Finnerty, P., & Sepulveda, V. (2013). Counselors as allies: An affirming approach for counseling and supervision with LGBTQ clients. . Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (ACES) National Conference. Oct. 20th . Denver, CO. Finnerty, P. (Discussant), Jackson, K., Paisley, P., Smith, H., Rainey, S., Holmes, C., & Notestine, L. (2013). LGBTQ Clients & Clinicians Symposium. . Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (ACES) National Conference. Oct. 19th . Denver, CO.
  4. 4. 4 Finnerty, P. (2013). Utilizing the “ALGBTIC Competencies for Counseling LGBQQIA Individuals” in counselor education. Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (ACES) National Conference. Oct. 18th . Denver, CO. Finnerty, P., Harper, A., Singh, A., Crethar, H., Brace, A., Harper, B. & Kocet, M. (2013). The ALGBTIC Competencies for Counseling with LGBQQIA Individuals. American Counseling Association (ACA). March 23rd . Cincinnati, OH. Brace, A., Pope, A. & Finnerty, P. (2013). Ally development in action: A panel discussion. American Counseling Association (ACA). March 23rd . Cincinnati, OH. Finnerty, P. & Brace, A. (2012). The practitioner’s guide to integrating the Competencies for Counseling with LGBQIQA Individuals into practice. All Ohio Counselors Conference (AOCC). Nov. 2nd . Columbus, OH. Finnerty, P. (2012). Actively teaching the concepts of wellness. North Central Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (NCACES) Conference. Oct. 20th . Kansas City, MO. Finnerty, P. (2012). Counselor-specific Safe Zone training: Opportunities to safe our spaces. North Central Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (NCACES) Conference. Oct. 19th . Kansas City, MO. Finnerty, P., Brace, A., Xiong, M. & Branfield, M. (2012). Fostering the development of LGBT allies through dialogue. American Counseling Association (ACA) Conference. March 24th . San Francisco, CA. Finnerty, P., Brace, A., Lancaster, T., & Downes, S. (2011). Developing an ally: Keys to LGBTQ ally development in our schools and communities. All-Ohio Counselors Conference. Nov. 3rd . Columbus, OH. Lancaster, T., Finnerty, P., Vitale, R., & Mahon, M. (2011). Changing our spaces: Providing a Safe Zone project for counselors. . All-Ohio Counselors Conference. Nov. 3rd . Columbus, OH. Cervenik, B., Brace, A. & Finnerty, P. (2011). Social networking sites and the impact on counseling, education and supervision. ACES National Conference. Oct. 28th . Nashville, TN. Finnerty, P. (2011). Utilizing narrative evaluations in counselor education and supervision. ACES National Conference. Oct. 27th . Nashville, TN.
  5. 5. 5 Finnerty, P. Wellness journaling for holistic care. (2010). 3rd Virtual Conference on Counseling (Counselor Education in Second Life). Sept. 15th . Online in Second Life. Finnerty, P., Brace, A., Cervenik, B. & Kocet, M. (2010). Working with bisexual, queer and questioning clients: Navigating supervision & counselor education with sexually fluid individuals. NCACES Regional Conference. Oct. 18th . Itasca, IL. Brace, A., Finnerty, P. & Cervenik, B. (2010). How do social networking sites impact best practice and counselor education and supervision? NCACES Regional Conference. Oct. 14th . Itasca, IL. Finnerty, P., Brace, A., & Cervenik, B. (2010). How do social networking sites impact best practice and counselor education/supervision? ACA National Conference. March 20th . Pittsburgh, PA. Finnerty, P., Brace, A., & Laselle, N. (2009). Connecting the mind and body to develop self-care strategies for counseling students. ACES National Conference. Oct. 17th . San Diego, CA. Yates, C., Stewart, K. & Finnerty, P. (2008). What counselors should know about thyroid disorders. All-Ohio Counseling Conference. Nov. 6th . Columbus, OH. Sham-Choy, C., Lucey, C., Finnerty, P., Velasquez, L., & Granados, E. (2007). Department of Counseling, Special Education, and Rehabilitation Program Demonstration. Renaissance Group National Conference. Fresno, CA. Lucey, C. & Finnerty, P. (2007). Restoring the learning environment: Hmong suicide. American Society of Victimology National Conference Poster Session. Fresno, CA. Invited Workshop Presentations Finnerty, P. (2015). Counseling LGBTQ youth effectively and ethically. Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. April 8th, May 13th (two part presentation). Finnerty, P. (2014). Becoming counselor-advocates. Sponsored by Western Region Pennsylvania Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (Western Region PACES) Conference. April 11th . Finnerty, P. & Brace, A. (2013). Creating effective and ethical allies utilizing the “ALGBTIC Competencies for Counseling LGBQQIA Individuals” (3 presentations). Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) Conference. Oct. 10th . Finnerty, P. (2013). Utilizing the “ALGBTIC Competencies for Counseling with LGBQQIA Individuals” for ethical practice. Sponsored by Kappa Sigma Upsilon
  6. 6. 6 (Kent State Chapter of Chi Sigma Iota). Kent State University, Kent, OH. April 5th . Finnerty, P. (2012). Wellness in counseling. Sponsored by Counselor Education in Second Life. Online. March 9th . Burns, S., Guillot-Miller, L., Finnerty, P., Bruce, A., Brace, A., Bradley, N., Stewart, K., Schick, A., Plank, M., Krause, J., Stalker, R. & Hepner, J. (2009). Self-Care in a giving profession: A counselor wellness workshop. Sponsored by Kappa Sigma Upsilon (Kent State Chapter of Chi Sigma Iota), the North Central Ohio Counseling Association (NCOCA) and the Ohio Counseling Association (OCA). Kent State University, Kent, OH. Dec. 18th . Work Experience in Higher Education Assistant Professor, 8/15-Present Counseling & Art Therapy Ursuline College ∙ Lecture, facilitate discussion and develop curriculum for various courses including: CAT-505 Counseling Theory CAT-548 Appraisal CAT-509 Psychopathology ∙ Advise, supervise, and coordinate remediation programs for students, serve and attend meetings on departmental, graduate and college committees, develop CACREP accreditation-appropriate syllabi, serve on CACREP accreditation committee, and develop skills lab counseling center on campus. Practicum/Internship Coordinator, 1/15-8/15 ∙ Coordinate, organize site placements, develop relationships with practicum/internship sites for CACREP-accredited Master’s counseling program. Department of Education and Allied Studies Counseling Program John Carroll University Extension Program-Lorain County Community College (Elyria, OH) Instructor & Supervisor (Adjunct), 8/14-8/15 CG-570-Psychopathology CG-596-Clinical Mental Health Counseling Internship CG-592-Clinical Mental Health Counseling Practicum ∙ Lecture, facilitate discussion, and develop psychopathology & practicum/internship curriculum for mental health counseling students in a CACREP-accredited extension program situated at Lorain County Community College Center. Department of Education and Allied Studies Counseling Program John Carroll University Extension Program-Lorain County Community College (Elyria, OH)
  7. 7. 7 Instructor (Adjunct), 1/15-5/15 CG-570-Psychopathology Department of Education and Allied Studies Counseling Program John Carroll University University Heights, OH ∙ Lecture, facilitate discussion and develop curriculum regarding psychopathology for mental health counseling students in a CACREP-accredited Master’s counseling program. Instructor (Adjunct), 8/11-12/11 COUNS-6968-Research in Counseling Department of Counseling and Special Education Beeghly College of Education Youngstown State University Youngstown, Ohio ∙ Lecture, facilitate discussion and teach school, community and dual-track students fundamental aspects of research methodology in counseling. Instructor (Adjunct), 08/10-05/11 CG-563-Diversity Issues in Counseling ED-535-Group Dynamics, Processing and Counseling Department of Education and Allied Studies Counseling Program John Carroll University University Heights, OH ∙ Lecture and facilitate discussion on topical areas for both school and mental health counseling students in a CACREP-accredited program including the following courses: Supervisor, 08/10-08/11 Department of Education and Allied Studies Counseling Program John Carroll University University Heights, OH ∙ Provide individual and group supervision to students (under supervision of Dr. Paula Britton) through feedback on case conceptualization, treatment planning, documentation, crisis management and counseling technique. Instructor, 08/09-12/10 (13 courses, taught as needed) PSYC-105 Psychology General Education Department Fortis College (formerly National Institute of Technology) Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
  8. 8. 8 ∙ Lecture and facilitate discussion on basic psychology topics including history, theories, and human development within a state accredited technical education curriculum for associate’s and certificate level degree students. Teaching Fellow, 8/08-08/10 Counseling and Human Development Center (CHDC) Department of Adult, Counseling, Health, & Vocational Education (ACHVE) College and Graduate School of Education, Health, and Human Services (EHHS) Counseling and Human Development (CHDS) program Kent State University Kent, Ohio ∙Supervise Master’s and PhD-level students in crisis intervention, counseling techniques, and counseling skills. ∙ Assign cases, schedule clients, conduct intakes and crisis management if needed and coordinate training of counseling students and administration of center during hours of operation. Instructor, 07/10-08/10 CHDS 77663 Community Counseling, Co-taught with Dr. John West Counseling and Human Development Services (CHDS) program Department of Adult, Counseling, Health, & Vocational Education (ACHVE) College and Graduate School of Education, Health, and Human Services (EHHS) Kent State University ∙ Lecture and facilitate discussion on clinical skills, microskills of counseling, counselor self-care, and ethics; assisting Dr. John West. Instructor/Supervisor, 06/09-08/09 CHDS 67636 Practicum I: Community Counseling, Co-taught with Dr. Jane Cox Counseling and Human Development Services (CHDS) program Department of Adult, Counseling, Health, & Vocational Education (ACHVE) College and Graduate School of Education, Health, and Human Services (EHHS) Kent State University ∙ Lecture and facilitate discussion on clinical skills, microskills of counseling, counselor self-care, assessment tools and case conceptualization in beginning practicum course. ∙ Provide two practicum students with clinical supervision (was supervised by Dr. Jane Cox) as part of teaching duties. This included: with feedback regarding case conceptualization, counseling technique, treatment planning and crisis mgmt. Supervisor, 01/09-04/09 Counseling and Human Development Services (CHDS) program Department of Adult, Counseling, Health, & Vocational Education (ACHVE) College and Graduate School of Education, Health, and Human Services (EHHS) Kent State University ∙ Provide two practicum students with clinical supervision (supervised by Dr. Betsy Page and Dr. Jason McGlothlin) along with feedback regarding case conceptualization, documentation, counseling technique, treatment planning and crisis management. Supervision was given as part of CHDS Supervision course.
  9. 9. 9 Co-Instructor, 01/09-05/09 CHDS 6/77531 Individual Counseling Procedures, Co-taught with Dr. Steve Rainey Counseling and Human Development Services (CHDS) program Department of Adult, Counseling, Health, & Vocational Education (ACHVE) College and Graduate School of Education, Health, and Human Services (EHHS) Kent State University ∙Lecture and facilitate discussion of microskills and counseling procedures in counseling over the course of a semester, assisting Dr. Steve Rainey. Presenter (As part of large grant project), 01/09-04/09 State of U College Mental Health Awareness Project ∙Pilot study in concert with Coleman Professional Services and financed by the Margaret Clark Morgan Foundation of which 15 presentations total were completed at several Northeast Ohio colleges and universities. ∙Present/facilitate discussion in mental health/suicide awareness with undergraduate students and academic staff from various backgrounds of student life and organizations. Teaching Assistant, 08/07-12/07 COUN. 209-Advanced Counseling Supervision, Professor Ron Kiyuna Kremen School of Education & Human Development California State University Fresno Department of Counseling, Special Education, and Rehabilitation ∙Supervise, conduct counseling technique discussions, and provide feedback per session to beginning and practicum students as part of advanced counseling course. Professional Experience Clinical Supervisor, 1/15-Present ∙ Supervise students and complete administration duties as part of internship program for Master’s and doctoral students at site placements and in private practice. Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor/Supervisor & Consultant, 10/13-Present Pete Finnerty Counseling & Consulting LLC ∙ Independently conduct intakes and provide counseling, diagnosis and treatment of mental/emotional disorders for individuals, couples and families in limited private practice. Incorporate holistic wellness and systematic modalities for work with various clients. ∙ Primarily serving families, LGBTQ populations, adolescent boys and men, along with those who demonstrate ADHD, depression, anxiety and women’s issues. ∙ Provide professional consultation services to schools, counselors, educators and communities regarding mental health, advocacy, LGBTQQIA-affirmative counseling, diversity training, wellness, and other issues. Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor/Supervisor, 1/14-11/15 Jay Berk & Associates, Beachwood, Ohio
  10. 10. 10 ∙ Independently conduct intakes and provide counseling, diagnosis and treatment of mental/emotional disorders for individuals, couples and families at a large private practice. Incorporate holistic wellness and systematic modalities for work with various clients. ∙ Supervise students and complete administration duties as part of internship program at practice. Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor/Supervisor, 10/13-4/15 Counseling for Wellness, Kent, Ohio ∙ Independently conduct intakes and provide counseling, diagnosis and treatment of mental/emotional disorders for individuals, couples and families at a large private practice. Incorporate holistic wellness and systematic modalities for work with various clients. ∙ Primary client populations include families, couples, LGBTQ populations, college students, adolescent boys, working mothers, men and persons with diagnoses of depression, anxiety, Asperger’s and grief issues. Licensed Professional Counselor, 12/10-10/13 Counseling for Wellness, Kent, Ohio ∙ Conduct intakes and provide counseling, diagnosis and treatment of mental/emotional disorders for individuals, couples and families under supervision at a large private practice. Incorporate holistic wellness and systematic modalities for work with various clients. Emergency Mental Health Therapist, 5/11-11/11 Coleman Professional Services, Ravenna, Ohio ∙ Conduct intakes, crisis intervention, diagnostics, treatment planning and referrals for individuals at a large, multi-county crisis center. Intake Specialist/Intern, 05/09-12/10 Counseling for Wellness, Kent, Ohio ∙ Conduct intakes, assess client care needs, and develop possible referral plans at a large private practice. Advanced Counseling Practicum Student, 08/09-12/09 Counseling and Human Development Center (CHDC), Kent State, Kent, OH ∙ Conduct intakes, individual, career, couples and family counseling with appropriate casework, treatment planning and crisis intervention at a college counseling center as part of a PhD level advanced practicum course. Marriage and Family Therapy/Counseling Intern, 01/08-08/08 Community Behavioral Center, Fresno, California ∙ Conduct individual, family, career, couples and group therapy along with appropriate casework, treatment planning, crisis intervention and intake assessments at an inpatient, acute mental health care facility that serves clients presenting with severe mental health problems.
  11. 11. 11 Marriage and Family Therapy/Counseling Student, 08/07-12/07 Fresno Family Counseling Center, Fresno, California ∙ Conduct individual, career, couples and family therapy; assessments, treatment planning and casework at this community, non-profit counseling center. Professional Service ALGBTIC (Association of LGBT Issues in Counseling)-American Counseling Association (ACA) ALGBTIC Past-President 7/13-8/14 ∙ Attend, preside over if needed and vote during board meetings, develop initiatives for ALGBTIC; serve as co-facilitator of division business and leadership, administrative duties for finance, membership, etc., and develop continuing education opportunities for members. ∙ Race Director for “Rainbow Run 5k & 1 Mile Walk for Mental Wellness & Equality” at ACA Conference 2013, 2014, and 2015 in which proceeds will be donated to local LGBTQ and mental health recovery organizations. Handled logistics, fundraising efforts, event-day coordination and other race director duties. ALGBTIC President, 7/12-7/13 ∙ Attend, preside over and vote during board meetings, develop initiatives for ALGBTIC; serve as program director of division business and leadership, administrative duties for finance, membership, etc., attend and represent ALGBTIC at ACA Leadership Institute, and develop continuing education opportunities for members. ∙ Develop new collaborative initiative “Rainbow Run 5k & 1 Mile Walk for Mental Wellness & Equality” at ACA Conference 2013 in which proceeds will be donated to local LGBTQ and mental health recovery organizations. ALGBTIC President-Elect, 7/11-7/12 ∙ Attend and vote during board meetings, develop initiatives for President and ALGBTIC, serve as Chair of ACA Conference, administrative duties for finance, membership, etc., attend and represent ALGBTIC at ACA Leadership Institute, develop continuing education opportunities for members and stand-in for President when needed. Co-Chair, ALGBTIC Taskforce for LGBTQIQA Competencies. 10/09-3/13 ∙ Co-chair taskforce to develop new ALGBTIC competencies for counselors working with LGBTQIQA population (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Questioning, Allies). Work closely with taskforce to develop current competencies by researching and writing sections of document along with administrative duties as a co- chair including technology issues, taskforce management and organization, etc. Chair, ALGBTIC Branch Chapter Committee. 10/09-12/11 ∙ Co-chair committee to maintain, develop and assist state association chapters of ALGBTIC. ALGBTICO (Association of LGBT Issues in Counseling of Ohio)-Ohio Counselors Association (OCA) Immediate Past-President, 7/11-7/12
  12. 12. 12 ∙ Assist President and Board in development of chapter through leading continuing education efforts, member recruitment, chairing elections committee, developing new leaders, and standing in for President if and when needed. President, 11/09-7/11 ∙ Oversee and lead development of chapter in inaugural year by managing members, participating on committees, communication and leading of officers, workshop development, lead conference calls and handle OCA Executive Board duties. ∙ Chair of Advocacy, Bylaws, and Competency Committees ∙ Member of Youth Committee Chi Sigma Iota Counseling Academic and Professional Honor Society International Kappa Sigma Upsilon (Kent State Chapter)- Treasurer, 05/09-06/10 ∙ Oversee financial aspects of organization and assist President and President Elect with everyday concerns Chi Sigma Phi (Fresno State Chapter)- President, 2006-2008 ∙ Oversee fundraising, recruitment, website development, treasury and coordinated program graduation ceremony. Committees/Other Experience in Higher Education Diversity Dialogues, 8/15-Present ∙ Attend meetings to discuss campus climate for diversity issues, inclusion and equity in particular relation to race and ethnicity. ∙ Read and application diversity issue concerns from text and resources. CACREP Self-Study Team Member (Initial application), 8/15-Present Department of Counseling & Art Therapy Ursuline College Pepper Pike, OH ∙ Develop syllabi, assignments and curriculum for 3 courses in CACREP format. ∙ Revise program Student Handbook for CACREP Standards and updated materials. ∙ Attend CACREP meetings. CACREP Self-Study Team Member, 8/10-8/11 Department of Education and Allied Studies Counseling Program John Carroll University University Heights, OH ∙ Develop appropriate forms for student, site supervisor and site placement. ∙ Develop and oversee social and cultural diversity section; assisting in writing report on how CACREP standards are incorporated into curriculum. Graduate Student Senate, 08/09-08/10 Kent State University, Counseling and Human Development Services Senator
  13. 13. 13 ∙ Attend monthly meetings, debate and vote upon initiatives. Counseling Advisory Board, 08/07-08/08 California State University Fresno, Student Representative ∙ Consult with faculty and counseling professionals upon program initiatives, standards and community outreach. Professional Associations American Counseling Association Member, 2006-Present -Current Division Member of ACES, ALGBTIC, AMCD, CSJ Ohio Counselors Association (OCA) Executive Board Member (Pres. of ALGBTIC-Ohio), 11/09-7/11 Current Division Member of: Association of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Issues in Counseling of Ohio (ALGBTICO). Chi Sigma Iota Counseling Academic and Professional Honor Society International Member, 2006-2013 California Association for Marriage and Family Therapists (CAMFT) Member, 2006-2009

