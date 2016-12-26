•
• Un enfant est né, bergers, réveillez vos bêtes. • Un enfant est né, bergers, venez à la fête.
•
• Un enfant est né, bergers, réveillez vos bêtes. • Un enfant est né, bergers, venez à la fête.
•
• Un enfant est né, bergers, réveillez vos bêtes. • Un enfant est né, bergers, venez à la fête.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

F279 Un enfant est né

37 views

Published on

F279 Un enfant est né

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Un enfant est né F 279

    • F279 Un enfant est né

    1. 1. •
    2. 2. • Un enfant est né, bergers, réveillez vos bêtes. • Un enfant est né, bergers, venez à la fête.
    3. 3.
    4. 4. • Un enfant est né, bergers, réveillez vos bêtes. • Un enfant est né, bergers, venez à la fête.
    5. 5.
    6. 6. • Un enfant est né, bergers, réveillez vos bêtes. • Un enfant est né, bergers, venez à la fête.

    ×