Joie au ciel, paix sur la terre, vive Dieu, vive Noël!(bis)
Sauveur annoncé dès l'aube du temps, Messie attendu au long de l'histoire, Tendresse de Dieu au monde présent, Voici Jésus...
Joie au ciel, paix sur la terre, vive Dieu, vive Noël!(bis)
Jeunesse de Dieu, aurore de paix, Merveille d'amour cachée en Marie, Mystère de joie au hommes donné, Voici Jésus Christ, ...
Joie au ciel, paix sur la terre, vive Dieu, vive Noël!(bis)
Joyeuse nouvelle au cœur des bergers, Message d'espoir pour toute la terre, Justice rendue au pauvre opprimé, Voici Jésus ...
Joie au ciel, paix sur la terre, vive Dieu, vive Noël!(bis)
F229 Joie au ciel
F229 Joie au ciel

F229 Joie au ciel

Published in: Spiritual
  • Joie au ciel F 229
  • Refrain à reprendre après chaque couplet (avec images)
  • Refrain à reprendre après chaque couplet (avec images)
  • Refrain à reprendre après chaque couplet (avec images)
  • Refrain à reprendre après chaque couplet (avec images)

    • F229 Joie au ciel

    1. 1. Joie au ciel, paix sur la terre, vive Dieu, vive Noël!(bis)
    2. 2. Sauveur annoncé dès l'aube du temps, Messie attendu au long de l'histoire, Tendresse de Dieu au monde présent, Voici Jésus Christ, notre gloire!
    3. 3. Joie au ciel, paix sur la terre, vive Dieu, vive Noël!(bis)
    4. 4. Jeunesse de Dieu, aurore de paix, Merveille d'amour cachée en Marie, Mystère de joie au hommes donné, Voici Jésus Christ, notre vie!
    5. 5. Joie au ciel, paix sur la terre, vive Dieu, vive Noël!(bis)
    6. 6. Joyeuse nouvelle au cœur des bergers, Message d'espoir pour toute la terre, Justice rendue au pauvre opprimé, Voici Jésus Christ, notre frère!
    7. 7. Joie au ciel, paix sur la terre, vive Dieu, vive Noël!(bis)

    ×