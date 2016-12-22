Progetto di tirocinio LA NOSTRA CITTÀ
Prefazione insegnante accogliente Questo progetto ha messo in evidenza come pensiero e linguaggio fanno parte di un unico ...
DESTINATARI: 17 bambini di 4 e 5 anni Dalle Indicazioni Nazionali per il Curricolo 2012 CAMPI DI ESPERIENZA: la conoscenza...
OBIETTIVI DI APPRENDIMENTO: conoscere il territorio/la città SETTING: tutte le attività del progetto si sono svolte in sez...
Nella prima parte del progetto è stato introdotto ai bambini il concetto di spazio riferendosi, in particolare, al territo...
È stato chiesto poi ai bambini di disegnare alcuni degli elementi della città e di ritagliarli successivamente.
Una volta raccolti tutti gli elementi abbiamo costruito la mappa della città di Seriate e tutti insieme l’abbiamo commenta...
L’ultima attività del progetto è stata la realizzazione del plastico della città. Ogni bambino ha costruito con scatole di...
Chiesa Farmacia Alberi Ospedale
Progetto scuola dell'infanzia

Progetto scuola dell'infanzia

  1. 1. Progetto di tirocinio LA NOSTRA CITTÀ
  2. 2. Prefazione insegnante accogliente Questo progetto ha messo in evidenza come pensiero e linguaggio fanno parte di un unico atto di conoscenza pur non essendo la stessa cosa, infatti, ad esempio, il pensiero ha bisogno del linguaggio per raccontare idee, dubbi, problemi ma esistono più linguaggi per esprimere lo stesso pensiero. “Il linguaggio non è come spesso si crede, il vestito del pensiero, ma il suo vero corpo (...). Il pensiero non sarebbe nulla senza la parola” L. Lavelle
  3. 3. DESTINATARI: 17 bambini di 4 e 5 anni Dalle Indicazioni Nazionali per il Curricolo 2012 CAMPI DI ESPERIENZA: la conoscenza del mondo INTENZIONALITÀ EDUCATIVA: promuovere nei bambini una maggior consapevolezza dello spazio e una conoscenza dell’ambiente che vivono e che li circonda TRAGUARDI PER LO SVILUPPO DELLE COMPETENZE: • il bambino individua le posizioni di oggetti nello spazio • il bambino conosce e rappresenta lo spazio organizzato
  4. 4. OBIETTIVI DI APPRENDIMENTO: conoscere il territorio/la città SETTING: tutte le attività del progetto si sono svolte in sezione STRUMENTI e MATERIALI UTILIZZATI: fogli, carta, cartoncini, scatole, pennarelli, pastelli, gessetti, tempere, carta velina, forbici e materiali di riciclo
  5. 5. Nella prima parte del progetto è stato introdotto ai bambini il concetto di spazio riferendosi, in particolare, al territorio abitato (la città di Seriate). Successivamente si sono analizzati alcuni elementi tipici della città, come: case, parco, chiesa, ospedale, farmacia, panificio, scuola, macchine, alberi, ponte, fiume e banca
  6. 6. È stato chiesto poi ai bambini di disegnare alcuni degli elementi della città e di ritagliarli successivamente.
  7. 7. Una volta raccolti tutti gli elementi abbiamo costruito la mappa della città di Seriate e tutti insieme l’abbiamo commentata ed analizzata.
  8. 8. L’ultima attività del progetto è stata la realizzazione del plastico della città. Ogni bambino ha costruito con scatole di cartone, tempere e diversi materiali gli elementi della città. Fiume e ponte Parco giochi
  9. 9. Chiesa Farmacia Alberi Ospedale

