My Resume 2016

  1. 1. Pankaj Kumar Email – pankajkumarpanchal0@gmail.com | Mobile No. –8744099856 | Objective: I have 2.5 years of experience working in core environment of Data Analyst, Research Market, US Market, Data Mining and Management Information System (MIS). I have a diverse exposure in MS Office. I have done my M.Com. I have worked on intensive data mining in internal systems and surface right data. I am looking for working environment where I can refine up my knowledge and skills further. I would like to work for an organization where I will get an opportunity to prove my ability and to learn new things. Personal Skills:  Excellent work ethic  Solid interpersonal skills  Network processing, centralized and distributive network connection  Ability to be conscientious, responsible and absolutely reliable  Familiar with data entry & management.  Adept at MS-Office and PowerPoint  Maintain all sale report data & accounts.  A great team player with multi dimensional approach and eagerness to learn, grow and excel Skill Set: Skill Data Analyst, Secondary Research, Primary Research, US Market, Data Mining, MIS Executive, Email Marketing, Lead Generation Operating system XP, Vista, Window 7, Window 8 Summer Training 6 Month Industrial Training from “Eli India Pvt. Ltd.” Tools/ Environment MS-Office, Job Diva, Google Drive, Email Handling, Yellow Pages, Yelp, LinkedIn, Hoovers, Education Qualification:  10th class at UP Board Allahabad. (2008)  12th class at UP Board Allahabad. (2010)  B.Com at CCS University Meerut (2013)  M.com at CCS University Meerut (2015) 1 Thursday, December 22, 2016
  2. 2. WORK EXPERIENCE: - Company Eli Research India Pvt. Ltd. (Faridabad) Position Secondary Researcher and Team Leader, Duration May 2014 to July 2015 Eli India is a part of Eli Global - a globally diversified information and financial services group founded in 1991. Eli started its India operations in 2007 as a Research and Publications organization and our current business spans across diverse verticals including Healthcare, Market Research Reports, Collections & Recovery, Certifications, Online Reputation Management, Collectibles, Insurance and Annuities, Media & Publications and more. Today, Eli has more than 40 business units in diverse verticals across three continents globally. It offers a much sought-after work environment for people at different stages in their careers. We are agile towards our targets and we attract employees who are similar to us. We offer an enviable workplace with not just the tangible measures of remuneration, flexibility with working arrangements; it is also the less tangible measures of maintaining a strong company culture, work environment and support which make the real difference. Responsibilities: Inside Pre Sales, Secondary Research, Performing Market Research, Creating Database, Market Research, Lead Generation via email, Email Campaigns, Campaign Management, Business Development,  Healding a Ten member team and all of the data maintain in a excel sheet and remove the all error use the formulas as VLOOKUP , HLOOKUP ,pivot table , text to columns etc.  Secondary information collections from various sources like LinkedIn, Hoovers, Bloomberg portals or various other social networking sites.  Researching the procured data to obtain contact details such as designations, multiple contact names, emails, phone numbers etc.  LinkedIn Research & Handling database tool (file import/export, database maintenance).  Generating data from internet research for Conferences, Events & Exhibitions.  Managing thousands of data using MS Excel including Quality Check.  Data Mining, formatting, manipulation and data hygiene.  Searching information using Internet (Mainly the Executive details of companies which areBased Nationally & Internationally).  Explore data to identify opportunities to improve business results.  Handling and keeping records of company directories.  Familiar with some databases like, Yellow Page, Zoom info, Yelp, Craigslist. 2 Thursday, December 22, 2016
  3. 3.  Build and maintain Sales & Marketing data in Salesforce.com . CRM  Use Hoovers for US industry research and company information. Industry experience: Information Technology, Healthcare. Company AIG Business Solution Pvt. Ltd. Gurgaon Position Data Analyst Duration July 2015 – Feb 2016 We are a physician-led denial, fraud-waste-and-abuse Management Company. We are a team of highly acclaimed specialists, board-certified practicing physicians, coders, and auditors with 25+ years of experience in running and managing successful healthcare practices and businesses in USA end-to end in areas of Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Catheterization Labs. We have the unique combination of medical expertise gained at the front lines of US Healthcare + business process required to serve our clients. Responsibilities: Inside Pre Sales, Secondary Research, Performing Market Research, Creating Database, Market Research, Lead Generation via email, Email Campaigns, Campaign Management, Business Development, Research. (USA Market)  Inside Pre Sales Activity to get business and prospect from international Market. List building & List Research as per requirement.  Secondary information collections from various sources like LinkedIn, Hoovers, Bloomberg portals or various other social networking sites.  Researching the procured data to obtain contact details such as designations, multiple contact names, emails, phone numbers etc.  LinkedIn Research & Handling database tool (file import/export, database maintenance).  Generating data from internet research for Conferences, Events & Exhibitions.  Managing thousands of data using MS Excel including Quality Check.  Data Mining, formatting, manipulation and data hygiene.  Searching information using Internet (Mainly the Executive details of companies which areBased Nationally & Internationally).  Explore data to identify opportunities to improve business results.  Handling and keeping records of company directories.  Familiar with some databases like, Yellow Page, Zoom info, Yelp, Craigslist. Industry experience: Information Technology, Healthcare Company AIG Business Solution Pvt. Ltd. Gurgaon Position Recruiter 3 Thursday, December 22, 2016
  4. 4. Duration Feb 2016 – Till Now Job Responsibilities: ¬End to end recruitment: Sourcing, Staffing, scoping ¬Screening: short listing candidates sourced through portal [Naukri, Monster,timesjob] ¬Explaining the candidates about the requirement. ¬Taking initial round of interview.. ¬Initial Screening ¬Uploading profiles in Portals ¬Follow up with the shortlisted candidates ¬Scheduling the Interview with Clients. ¬Informing the candidates about the feedback. ¬Taking care of end to end recruitment for fresher’s as well as for Experienced employees ¬Collecting the documents once the candidates are final Select. ¬ Meeting hiring managers to understand skill,profiles. ¬Updating the rejected candidates about the reason for the rejections. ¬MIS: Preparing reports on the no of closure, internal movements, and offer decline numbers to ensure the flow of work to reach the Target. ¬Sending Daily reports to Manager and Team lead. Personal Profile: Name Pankaj Kumar Date of Birth 01-01-1933 Father’s Name Mr. Dharmpal Singh Sex Male Marital Status Single Language Known Hindi and English Nationality Indian Address Yadav Bhawan,1422/3, Gali No.6, Rajiv Nagar, Gurgaon (122002) Hobbies: • Travelling, Quick learn • Playing Cricket Declaration: I hereby declare that the information furnished above is true to the best of my knowledge. Date: Place: Gurgaon (Pankaj Kumar) 4 Thursday, December 22, 2016

