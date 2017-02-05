Pablo Palau Fuster __________________________________________________________ Spanish. Senior CEO Ampio SL (www.ampio.com)...
Presentation Letter and Resume CV Pablo Palau Fuster

  1. 1. Pablo Palau Fuster __________________________________________________________ Spanish. Senior CEO Ampio SL (www.ampio.com) & Project Manager & IS/IT Head. MBA/PM, BASc. Engineering, Data and Soft-Skills. pablo.palau@ampio.com Portfolio y Complete CV: https://es.linkedin.com/in/pablopalaufuster (+34) 654 557 884 Pablo Palau Fuster http://about.me/pablo_palau February 2017 I am sensible, very creative, flexible and hardworking. I have extensive know-how of Project Management, IT Engineering and Data. I completed MBA and BASc Telecommunication Engineering. I like to have a wide perspective in my work to find the best solutions. That is why I need global vision and I have not stopped training. As a professional, I really like to work in innovative projects (100+ during my 30 years of professional experience). First of all, I try to have 360º vision, gathering information, then, I analyze, understand and synthesize. Now I am able to create value, simplify, document and finally management it. I am always committed and accustomed to making decisions and solving. Moreover, I like and have the ability to motivate and transmit confidence. I am looking for new challenges or collaborations where I can contribute with my professionalism, know-how, vision, management and innovation. My availability is total. I like to travel (17+ countries visited already) and I can work all over the world. Honestly, I think I'm an unbeatable investment! If you wish, you can see my complete CV and Portfolio on LinkedIn. Thank you very much.
  2. 2. ____________________________________ Pablo Palau Fuster ______________________________ 2017.2.5 2 EDUCATION (Sorted by relevance)  “Master en Dirección y Gestión de Proyectos”. Universidad Camilo José Cela - IMF Business School. 2015 – 2017.  “Master of Business Administration (MBA)”. INTI - Microsoft Spain. 1992 - 1994. I was one of the 50 people chosen by Research and Development of New Information Technologies to conduct their experimental Spanish MBA.  “Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc.) Telecommunication Engineering”. Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM). 1983 - 1987.  Multiple courses in Computer Science, Programming, Networking, Entrepreneurship, Statistics, Accounting and Finance, etc. During 2016, I have been certified in 23 international courses: - “Build Essential Skills for the Workplace”. Universidad de California, Irvine. 9 courses. - “Executive Data Science”. Johns Hopkins University. 5c (specialization) +1c (no specialization). - “Análisis de Datos para la toma de decisiones”. Inst. Tecnológico y Estudios Superiores Monterrey. 3c. - "Hablar en público sin pánico escénico. Oratoria moderna". Universidad San Pablo – CEU. 1c. - “Big Data”. California University, San Diego. Super Computer Center. 1c. - “Build Intelligence Applications (ML)”. University of Washington. 1c. - “An introduction to Programming the Internet of Things”. Universidad de California, Irvine. 1c. - “English for Business and Entrepreneurship”. University of Pennsylvania. 1c. PROGRAMMING I started programming at the age of 18. I like it and I have dedicated thousands of hours. Senior (Reverse order learning) Semi Senior (Improving currently)  Microsoft Visual Studio (Visual Basic…).  IBM Watson Analytics.  MIT Scratch.  OOP (C++, Java).  Data Mining & ETL Tools.  Database: Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Microsoft Visual FoxPro/Clipper/dBase.  Assembler (xx86, Am29xxx).  C, Pascal.  Fortran, Basic, RPN (HP).  Phyton (Currently my favorite language).  Machine Learning (Python).  Data Scientist (R, Which is also exceptional). Junior (Currently learning)  Apache Hadoop Ecosystem – Cloudera / Splung (MapReduce, Spark, Hive, Pig…).  NoSQL (MongoDB…).  Tableau.com, Qlik.  Salesforce (CRM, IoT Cloud Salesforce1).  Ruby, Matlab/Octave (ML) and Scala. LANGUAGES ✔ Spanish. Native. ✔ Valencian / Catalan. Native. ✔ English. Professional working proficiency: Read and Write: C1. I know the technical, business, financial and statistical language; Oral and Hear: B2 (C1 in late 2017). ✔ French. B2. I studied French when I was young (until 17 years old). I have a good base. AWARDS Aeronautical Merit Medal with White Emblem. Obtained during my position as Chief of Bureau in Headquarters of Spanish Ministry of Defense.
  3. 3. ____________________________________ Pablo Palau Fuster ______________________________ 2017.2.5 3 SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS  Great ability to generate new ideas, services and projects.  Senior administration and management of small companies (Consulting & IT).  Definition, planning, development and management of projects (PMP, Scrum).  Expert Software Engineering.  Computer Programming (19+ languages).  C-Level Events: Support to organization and management.  Technical Assistance and Integral Maintenance. Customized IT Support.  Expert knowledge of the state-of-the-art of IT, Audio and Photography.  Audits: IT and Personal Data Protection.  Computer Security and Contingency Plans.  Coordinating and setting up training Courses.  Preparation of quality Documentation and Reports  Commercial support tools: Microsoft Office with Project and Visio, Cloud (Salesforce CRM, AWS, Microsoft Azure), Big Data, Tableau.com, IBM Watson Analytics, QuarkXPress, Adobe Photoshop; Microsoft Windows Server and VMWare. Desktop: Microsoft Windows 10/8/7/XP, Apple Mac OS X and Linux. Tablet and Mobile (iOS). IT ENGINEERING & CEO / CIO EXPERIENCE I am a senior engineer with experience in Project Management and IT & Software: 27 years running small companies and 3 years in the Central Administration of the State (Headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Social Security). Simultaneously to CEO and Project Manager, I have held roles of IT-Head, Software Engineering Director (Database, Applications) and Responsible for IT Technical Assistance. I have made 100+ innovative IT projects with 9+ different work teams. I bring great added value and solutions. I have successfully completed many international operations. I am always committed and accustomed to making decisions and solving. ■ Ampio, S.L. Founder & CEO. Jan. 1992 – Currently. http://www.ampio.com  Enhancing the mission of the Company, providing engineering products, services and solutions related to IT.  Leading and managing the Company.  Linking Employees, Customers and Suppliers.  Developing Software Engineering and Database.  Coordinating and setting up training Courses (FSE - European Commission, others).  Being IT-Head (big customers): Coordinating and providing technical assistance and maintenance.  Audits: IT and Personal Data Protection. Computer Security and Contingency Plans. I promote the following corporate culture: ▪ Use of state-of-the-art technology ▪ Focused on the client (personalized and tailored treatment) ▪ Quality solutions, with great added value, profitable for the client ▪ Engineering focus on all activities, products, services and solutions ▪ Methodology and mixed organization (PMP + agile as Scrum, according to project).
  4. 4. ____________________________________ Pablo Palau Fuster ______________________________ 2017.2.5 4 My main projects carried out in Ampio are:  A++ design. Object oriented incremental management system (for Windows! in 1992). It represents the corporate philosophy of the Company and also the Software Development Model that continues to be applied successfully in each new development: SUMIT, Madri+d, Cotec…  Customized development of IT systems to Fundación Universidad-Empresa (FUE). Tens of business projects. Each project, better than the previous one. My business-school.  Cotec-Foundation for technological innovation (an innovation cluster, reference in south Europe). 24+ years being the maximum responsible for the design, implementation, support and maintenance of its three computer systems and for the design of one of the best innovation databases that exists in Spain.  "Guía de las empresas que ofrecen empleo”. FUE (9 books, 1 book/year). Responsible for your layout, review, innovation in layouts, quality of images and content.  European Business Programme - Business School. Customized software for the management of their academic programs (four-year transnational program). Dynamic and complex.  European Community Telematics/Telework Forum (ECTF) informatization. UE Sponsored.  Madri+d, through SUMIT. Creation of the SUMIT systems and the first Madri+d database.  Design of training plans for “Fondo Social Europeo”. Project Manager and Teacher roles too.  Several projects to Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry including: Financial Department informatization, First Euro-Window informatization…  Informatization Staff Department of Telecommunication Engineering University (ETSITM).  Línea Directa Aseguradora (LDA). With two relevant projects: Payroll automatization, coming from paper to online; CapitalOne: audio-software development (millions of transactions).  Ideas & Start-ups. Support and creation proposals (1,200+ Registered internet domains). I easily generate ideas. Actually, I am promoting many ideas: ThereIsWork.com, Learning and working.com, Smart Digital Health Ecosystems…. ■ Victoria Consulting; Servicios de Ingeniería en Informática, Electrónica y Marketing, SA; International Marketing Approach, SA. Group General Manager. June 1988 – Dec. 1991.  As IT-Head, I prepared, documented, implemented and coordinated multiple IT projects.  I also managed, coordinated, and provided Technical Assistance and Maintenance to large accounts.  Managed, coordinated, prepared and taught multiple Computer Courses.  Supervised and reviewed the publication of various Publications. ■ Headquarters of Spanish Ministry of Defense. Undersecretary of Defense. Technical Secretariat, Publications Department. Chief of Bureau. Jan. 1886 - May 1988.  As Chief I directed and I was carried out own activities related to the publications of the Ministry, including the management of the Editorial Program, annual Publications Catalog as well as the daily management of the inter-ministerial NIPO.  I carried out the complete computerization of the Department and made more than 800 computer macros as well as the analysis and prototyping of 5 large applications.  At the request of the Data Processing Center, I developed the necessary software and computer audit at Headquarters of the Ministry and NATO.  Transversally, I supported and collaborated with many other departments (Cabinet of the Council of Ministers, Defense Official Bulletin – BOD, Pay Department and Data Processing Center).

×