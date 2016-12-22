Bienvenido a PowerPoint
Qué es y qué NO ES el grupo pedagógico educo en casa Es • Colectivo de familias con un objetivo en común y una actitud act...
Quién certifica nuestro trabajo WEST RIVER ACADEMY
Estructura americana y otras
Curriculums 3 a 5 años Pre kinder 3 Pre kinder 4 Kinder
Curriculums Primaria (1° a 6°) 1ro a 4to 5to y 6to Proyectos guiados
Secundario (12 a 17 años) ✔ Asesoramiento ilimitado vía email y grupo privado. ✔Hasta 36 hs de entrevistas al año vía Skyp...
GRADO DE DIPLOMADO • Último año de secundario • Un semestre • 6 informes, uno por mes • Costo adicional 375usd Incluye cer...
Acompañamiento pedagógico ✔ Asesoramiento ilimitado vía email y grupo privado. ✔Hasta 10 hs de entrevistas al año vía Skyp...
EXTRAS • Mini cursos • Webinarios exclusivos para el grupo • Salidas didácticas • Talleres online y presenciales
INSCRIPCIÓN Promoción: grupo base hasta el 15 de ENERO 50 usd x niño por única vez Cuota anual usd : Flia de 1 hijo: usd 3...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Webinar grupo pedagogico con certificación

76 views

Published on

Power point de la presentación del webinario gratuito donde explicamos sobre el grupo pedagógico de educo en casa con certificación internacional.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
76
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Webinar grupo pedagogico con certificación

  1. 1. Bienvenido a PowerPoint
  2. 2. Qué es y qué NO ES el grupo pedagógico educo en casa Es • Colectivo de familias con un objetivo en común y una actitud activa en la formación de los hijos. • Familias que comparten pertenecer a la misma academia. • Apoyo a las familias que recién se inician en este camino. NO ES •Escuela online •Apoyo escolar •En quien delegar la educación de mis hijos.
  3. 3. Quién certifica nuestro trabajo WEST RIVER ACADEMY
  4. 4. Estructura americana y otras
  5. 5. Curriculums 3 a 5 años Pre kinder 3 Pre kinder 4 Kinder
  6. 6. Curriculums Primaria (1° a 6°) 1ro a 4to 5to y 6to Proyectos guiados
  7. 7. Secundario (12 a 17 años) ✔ Asesoramiento ilimitado vía email y grupo privado. ✔Hasta 36 hs de entrevistas al año vía Skype o Zoom. (3 por mes) El primer encuentro es gratuito, no se descontará de las 36 hs. ✔ Armado de proyectos, guía y seguimiento. ✔Trabajo conjunto CON LA FAMILIA.
  8. 8. GRADO DE DIPLOMADO • Último año de secundario • Un semestre • 6 informes, uno por mes • Costo adicional 375usd Incluye certificado analítico y título.
  9. 9. Acompañamiento pedagógico ✔ Asesoramiento ilimitado vía email y grupo privado. ✔Hasta 10 hs de entrevistas al año vía Skype o Zoom. El primer encuentro es gratuito, no se descontará de las 10 hs. ✔Te orientaremos sobre herramientas y recursos según edad y nivel del niño/a. ✔ Adaptación de currículum según intereses. ✔Registro de actividades y formas de evaluación no formal. ✔Detección de problemas y búsqueda de soluciones personalizadas. ✔Redacción de informes, registros y elaboración de portfolios. ✔Certificación.
  10. 10. EXTRAS • Mini cursos • Webinarios exclusivos para el grupo • Salidas didácticas • Talleres online y presenciales
  11. 11. INSCRIPCIÓN Promoción: grupo base hasta el 15 de ENERO 50 usd x niño por única vez Cuota anual usd : Flia de 1 hijo: usd 305 (25 al mes= $396,25) Flia de 2 hijos: usd 450 (37 al mes, 18 por hijo= $285) Flia a partir de 3 hijos: usd 580 (48 al mes, 16 x hijo=$253) Formulario en: http://educoencasa.com/grupo-pedagogico-wra-educoencasa

×