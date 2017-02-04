Andriasim Scovani Jl. Salihara No. 14 • Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta • 12540 CELL 0899 899 5815 • 0812 871 22558 E-MAIL ova...
(2012) LIVE-IN BPK PENABUR Committee member IMMANTA (Ikatan Mahasiswa Manajemen Tarumanagara) Joined as the Committee Memb...
BAKSOS (Bakti Sosial) held by MEGA Committee member RUA (Rapat Umum Anggota) Akhir held by MEGA Moderator RUA (Rapat Umum ...
(2016) Muse Entertainment Freelance PT. LAPI LABORATORIES Marketing Finance officer ( from march 2016 til now )
Curriculum Vitae Andriasim Scovani (new)

Published on

Curriculum Vitae Andriasim Scovani (new)

  1. 1. Andriasim Scovani Jl. Salihara No. 14 • Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta • 12540 CELL 0899 899 5815 • 0812 871 22558 E-MAIL ovan.scvn@yahoo.com PROFILE Date of Birth : Jakarta, 31st October 1994 Sex : Male Nationality : Indonesian Height : 175 cm Weight : 70 kg EDUCATION Social Class SMAK 7 BPK PENABUR, East Jakarta Graduated 2012 Bachelor of Management Business Universitas Tarumanagara Graduated 2016 SKILLS Event Presentation Public speaking Teamwork Communication Skill Leadership Basic Ms. Office Program EXPERIENCE (2009 – 2011) MPK (Majelis Perwakilan Kelas) SMAK 7 Member FORTELATION SMAK 7 Security Committee member
  2. 2. (2012) LIVE-IN BPK PENABUR Committee member IMMANTA (Ikatan Mahasiswa Manajemen Tarumanagara) Joined as the Committee Member CVS (Company Visit and Seminar) held by IMMANTA Formal Host MMUK (Manajemen Usaha Kecil dan Menengah) Committee member (2013) MW (Management Workshop) held by IMMANTA Moderator IMMANTA OPEN HOUSE Committee member SBS (Simulasi Bursa Saham) held by IMMANTA Fund Committee member (2014) BAKSOS (Bakti Sosial) held by IMMANTA Vice Equipment Coordinator ET (Entrepreneur Talkshow) held by IMMANTA Event Coordinator PMB (Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru) held by IMMANTA Committee member RECRUITMENT held by IMMANTA Committee member SBS (Simulasi Bursa Saham) held by IMMANTA Fund Committee member MEGA (Mahasiswa Ekonomi Gemar Alam) Joined as a member GALIA MEGA Event Coordinator (2015) HUT HIKING MEGA Medical Coordinator ET (Entrepreneur Talkshow) held by IMMANTA Chairman of the Committee
  3. 3. BAKSOS (Bakti Sosial) held by MEGA Committee member RUA (Rapat Umum Anggota) Akhir held by MEGA Moderator RUA (Rapat Umum Anggota) Awal held by MEGA Moderator Climbing Division MEGA Vice Chairman PMB (Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru) held by MEGA Committee member MOH (MEGA Open House) Chairman of the Committee WORKING EXPERIENCE (2014) Photo Hunting Events Team Leader GOLF Events Team Leader GT. RADIAL Company Calender Photo Session Team Leader GT RADIAL in PRJ (Pekan Raya Jakarta) Team Leader V-KOOL in IIMS (Indonesia International Motor Show) Team Leader (2015) Sunburst Adventure Event Coordinator for Camping Cidahu Adventure 2015 held by Bunda Mulia International School Sunburst Adventure General Affair for Belitung Adventure 2015 held by Bunda Mulia International School
  4. 4. (2016) Muse Entertainment Freelance PT. LAPI LABORATORIES Marketing Finance officer ( from march 2016 til now )

