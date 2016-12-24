семінар з географії готово!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Відділ освіти Теребовлянської міської ради
План проведення семінару 1. Привітання учасників семінару. Ознайомлення з планом роботи. (Безверхня О. Г., методист відділ...
Безверхня О. Г.
Урок був, і залишається надалі основною формою організації навчання в школі. І, не зважаючи на те, що він займає досить не...
 Уроки змістовної спрямованості Їх основним компонентом є взаємини між учнями, засновані на змісті програмного матеріалу....
УРОК-СЕМІНАР Такі уроки вимагають від учнів серйозної самостійної роботи з додатковою літературою, порівняння матеріалів, ...
УРОК-КОНФЕРЕНЦІЯ Клас розбивається на групи. Одна їх частина перетворюється на представників преси, інша – на спеціалістів...
УРОК-ЛЕКЦІЯ Тема: Зовнішні економічні зв'язки Структура уроку 1. Організаційний момент. 2. Повідомлення теми, мети уроку. ...
 Уроки на інтегрованій основі Проводяться такі уроки кількома вчителями, поєднуються кілька предметів. Основний аспект ст...
Після вивчення теми «Атмосферний тиск» можна провести інтегрований позакласний захід на тему «Газообмін у легенях і тканин...
Тема уроку: Подорож відомими заповідниками України. Червона книга (географія+алгебра) Виконання завдань. 1. Усна лічба. Че...
2. Кросворд-розминка. Ви повинні розгадати його й у виділеному стовпці прочитати назву найпершої весняної квітки, занесено...
3. Математичне лото. Виконавши завдання на картці, вам потрібно відповідно до одержаного результату, знайти букву і скласт...
4. Складання малюнка. Знайти на геометричних фігурах відповідь і прикріпити її на чарівний прямокутник відповідно до вашої...
5. Цікава інформація. Бобер – вправний будівничий. Завдання: 1. Знайдіть довжину тіла бобра (в дециметрах). Для цього вам ...
3. Бобер відмінно плаває і пірнає, декілька хвилин він може перебувати під водою. У рядки таблиці впишіть по черзі кожний ...
Міжпредметні уроки Мета їх – “спресувати” споріднений матеріал кількох предметів Тема уроку: Загадкові місця на карті світ...
Уроки суспільного огляду знань: Творчі звіти, виставки Заліки Експромт-екзамени Консультації Взаємонавчання Консиліу...
УРОК-ВИСТАВКА У навчальному кабінеті виставляється демонстраційне обладнання за темою, що вивчається, науково-популярна лі...
Урок-репортаж Уроки-панорами Урок-протиріччя Уроки-парадокси Усні журнали Уроки-діалоги Уроки-роздуми Уроки-диспут...
УРОК-ДЕБАТИ Учасники дебатів повинні вміти подати аргументи «за» і «проти» обговорюваної ідеї, переконати опонентів у прав...
Тема уроку: Україна і НАТО: «за» і «проти» Клас поділяють на дві групи: одна група учнів аргументовано відстоює позицію «з...
УРОК-ТОК-ШОУ Метою такого уроку є отримання навичок публічного виступу та дискутування. Учитель на такому уроці є ведучим....
уроки-спектаклі уроки-концерти УРОК-ТЕЛЕПЕРЕДАЧА Для підготовки уроку вчитель визначає ведучого телепередачі. Кожен мікр...
УРОК-ВИСТАВА Мета уроку вистави – поглиблення, розширення в учнів діапазону спеціальних знань, умінь та навичок спілкуванн...
 Уроки-подорожі, уроки-дослідження урок-пошук урок-розвідка урок-дослідження урок-заочна подорож урок-проект Цими ур...
УРОК-ДОСЛІДЖЕННЯ- це така навчальна форма, в якій домінує дослідницький метод вивчення матеріалу. УРОКИ-МАНДРІВКИ Одним із...
Тема уроку: Кримські гори (форма проведення: заочна екскурсія) «Подорож Кримським лабіринтом» Рухаючись лабіринтом, ви пов...
Друга станція — «Орографічна» Прийом «Географічний практикум» 1. З яких пасом складаються Кримські гори? 2. Встановіть, як...
П’ята станція — «Гідрологічна» Прийом «Географічний практикум» 1. Виберіть ріки, які беруть початок у Кримських горах: Сал...
УРОК-ПРОЕКТ Тема уроку: Розміщення населення. Урбанізація. Міське і сільське населення. План представлення проекту – у таб...
урок-суд захист дисертації “Слідство ведуть знавці”  Ділові уроки, рольові ігри урок-імпровізація урок-імітація Пере...
 Уроки з різновіковим складом учнів. Їх проводять з учнями різного віку, спресовуючи у різні блоки матеріал одного предме...
Тема уроку: Внутрішні води Південної Америки Передбачає різні методи роботи з учнями Самостійна робота: Контрольний диктан...
Робота з додатковим матеріалом. Завдання: вставте в текст пропущені слова. Це – назви водоспадів та їх географічне положен...
Дітям більше подобаються активні форми організації праці. Особливу зацікавленість викликають у них уроки в ігровій формі. ...
Тема уроку: Країни Європи (урок-конкурс) Конкурс «Наші найближчі сусіди». Знайомимося з країнами, з якими наша держава Укр...
УРОКИ-КВК Ці уроки можуть бути проведені за схемою: "Розминка", "Домашнє завдання", "Індивідуальна робота", "Конкурс "Вгад...
УРОК-ТУРНІР Його мета – повторення й узагальнення вивченого. Готуються також картки-завдання. В уроці-турнірі беруть участ...
УРОК-МАРАФОН Це своєрідна естафета. Учням потрібно якомога швидше пройти всі етапи естафети і набрати якнайбільшу кількіст...
УРОК-ДІЛОВА ГРА Це імітаційна модель навчальної діяльності учнів, що відтворюється в умовах, максимально наближених до дій...
Зацікавленість навчально- виховним процесом. На відміну від традиційного уроку, нетрадиційний зацікавлює дітей до самого п...
Якщо урок передбачає винагороду (високу оцінку) за результат, або ж за участь на окремих його етапах, то учасник прикладає...
Старанність. В ході уроку, зважаючи на винагороду або ж запалений азартом змагань, учень проявляє старанність у своїй діял...
Шостим аргументом «за» є виявлення здібностей вихованця, напрямку його розвитку. Результати творчої діяльності показують, ...
семінар з географії готово!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
семінар з географії готово!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 14 views

  1. 1. Відділ освіти Теребовлянської міської ради
  2. 2. План проведення семінару 1. Привітання учасників семінару. Ознайомлення з планом роботи. (Безверхня О. Г., методист відділу освіти Теребовлянської міської ради) 2. Презентація школи, презентація села. Заочна відеомандрівка «Наше Довге – село понад річкою». (Хомяк Б. М., директор Довгенської ЗОШ І-ІІ ступенів) 3. “Я крокую до майстерності”. Використання ІКТ на уроках географії як один із засобів оптимізації навчання. Презентація досвіду роботи молодого педагога (Дякова У. Б., вчитель географії Довгенської ЗОШ І-ІІ ступеів) 4. Урок географії, якого чекають. Нетрадиційні уроки географії – данина часу чи необхідність? (Безверхня О. Г., методист відділу освіти Теребовлянської міської ради) 4. Практикум Нестандартні уроки узагальнення знань, умінь і навичок» (Дякова У. Б.) 5. Підсумок семінару (Безверхня О. Г., Хомяк Б. М.)
  3. 3. Безверхня О. Г.
  4. 4. Урок був, і залишається надалі основною формою організації навчання в школі. І, не зважаючи на те, що він займає досить незначний проміжок часу — це найвідповідальніший і, мабуть, найскладніший етап навчального процесу. Міцно увійшли до шкільної практики так звані нестандартні уроки. Підготувати такий урок — непроста справа навіть для досвідченого вчителя. Це потребує значних зусиль, великих витрат часу. Важливим також є те, щоб учитель не зосереджувався тільки на ефективності зовнішньої сторони проведення заняття, а вміло поєднав нестандартність форми уроку з його ефективністю. Проте, перетворювати нестандартні уроки в головну або єдину форму роботи недоцільно, але поєднувати їх з «педагогічною класикою» потрібно.
  5. 5.  Уроки змістовної спрямованості Їх основним компонентом є взаємини між учнями, засновані на змісті програмного матеріалу. Це: уроки-семінари уроки-конференції уроки-лекції
  6. 6. УРОК-СЕМІНАР Такі уроки вимагають від учнів серйозної самостійної роботи з додатковою літературою, порівняння матеріалів, підбору цікавих фактів. Тема уроку: Японія. Країна ранкового сонця Ямато – «Шлях гір» - таким є одне із тлумачень давньої назви цієї країни. Схожа на дугу низка островів від краю до краю здіймається вулканами. Але країна вогнедишних гір більше відома як «Країна Сонця, що сходить.» Японія – це не тільки «економічне диво», це країна найдавнішої високорозвинутої цивілізації, традиції якої часто абсолютно незрозумілі європейцям. Можна запросити учнів завітати до віртуальної лабораторії стратегічних досліджень. Керівники груп ознайомлять із матеріалами своїх досліджень «економічного дива». Презентація учнівських робіт, обговорення Узагальнення та підведення підсумків. Домашнє завдання. Творче завдання. Написати поради туристам, які відправляються до Японії.
  7. 7. УРОК-КОНФЕРЕНЦІЯ Клас розбивається на групи. Одна їх частина перетворюється на представників преси, інша – на спеціалістів різних галузей, їх очолюють консультанти. Тема уроку: Європейський союз Питання для висвітлення  Чому Україна не вступила в ЄС разом із рештою країн у 2004-2007 р?  Які країни Західної Європи не вступили в ЄС?  Що таке європейські цінності?  Хто керує ЄС, як він функціонує?  Які переваги мають громадяни ЄС?  Україна і ЄС сьогодні: плани та перспективи.
  8. 8. УРОК-ЛЕКЦІЯ Тема: Зовнішні економічні зв'язки Структура уроку 1. Організаційний момент. 2. Повідомлення теми, мети уроку. 3. Мотивація учбової діяльності. 4. Викладення матеріалу теми. План:  Зовнішні економічні звязки, їх значення для розвитку господарства країни.  Форми міжнародних економічних звязків: - зовнішня торгівля; - кредитно-фінансові відносини; - науково-технічне співробітництво. 5. Закріплення вивченого матеріалу. 6. Підведення підсумків. 7. Домашнє завдання.
  9. 9.  Уроки на інтегрованій основі Проводяться такі уроки кількома вчителями, поєднуються кілька предметів. Основний аспект ставиться не тільки на засвоєння певних знань, а на розвиток освітнього мислення. Проведення нетрадиційних уроків відповідає тенденціям сучасного уроку:  відмова від авторитарного стилю навчання,  курс на ініціативу учнів,  увага до вироблення вміння самостійно працювати, обґрунтовано приймати рішення, набувати необхідних життєвих компетенцій.
  10. 10. Після вивчення теми «Атмосферний тиск» можна провести інтегрований позакласний захід на тему «Газообмін у легенях і тканинах», в якому беруть участь інші вчителі-предметники. Наприклад: учитель хімії – ознайомлює учнів з властивостями Оксигену, окисненням; учитель фізики – нагадує про явище дифузії, ознайомлює з поняттям парціального тиску, аналізує зміну тиску газів під час дихання; учитель біології – пояснює суть процесу дихання, зміну складу повітря під час дихання, парціальний тиск, газообмін, перенесення газів кров'ю, закон збереження енергії, сполучення Оксигену з залізом в еритроцитах, вплив Оксигену на рівень гемоглобіну в крові; учитель математики – розв'язує практичну задачу: скільки потрібно кисню для дихання на хвилину, годину, добу?; учитель фізичної культури – роз'яснює зв'язок гіподинамії та гіпоксії, наголошує на необхідності занять фізкультурою; медична сестра – розкриває можливості людини в екстремальних ситуаціях, наводить випадки з медичної практики; учитель історії – обговорює факт загибелі людей на повітряній кулі «Зеніт» у 1862 році. Підсумки та узагальнення.
  11. 11. Тема уроку: Подорож відомими заповідниками України. Червона книга (географія+алгебра) Виконання завдань. 1. Усна лічба. Червона книга. - Запишіть степінь числа, основа якого – це кількість букв у слові «червона», а показник – кількість букв у слові «книга». (75). - Що називається степенем числа а з цілим показником n? - Рік її затвердження ви дізнаєтесь, коли усно розв'яжете такі приклади: (28-4 + (-4)5 · (648)0; (1) 314 · 3-10; (9) 32 72 · 7-1; (7) 62 · 1/6. (6)
  12. 12. 2. Кросворд-розминка. Ви повинні розгадати його й у виділеному стовпці прочитати назву найпершої весняної квітки, занесеної до Червоної книги. Ключове слово: підсніжник 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  13. 13. 3. Математичне лото. Виконавши завдання на картці, вам потрібно відповідно до одержаного результату, знайти букву і скласти назву птаха, що мешкає в Канівському заповіднику. Картка 1 1) 10 : (-5)-2; 2) (3/2)2 – 4-1 · 5 Картка 2 1) (-4)-3 : 1/8; 2) 2,5 : (2/5)-2 Картка 3 1) -2-4 · 48; 2) 1,10 : 10-1 Картка 4 1) (30/3)-1; 2) (0,2 : 5-2)-1 Ь В Л А Ж Р У Е 1/5 -3 3 2/5 250 -1/8 1 10 Утворене слово: журавель
  14. 14. 4. Складання малюнка. Знайти на геометричних фігурах відповідь і прикріпити її на чарівний прямокутник відповідно до вашої фігури. Якщо фігури будуть прикріплені правильно, то в чарівному прямокутнику з'явиться малюнок відомої тварини. а) а-10 · а8; (а-2) г) (у-4/16х2)2; (у-8/256х4) б) с3 : с-3; (с6) д) (-3/4)-3 (-210/27) в) (х-3у2)-6; (х18у12) е) (2008)0 (1) у-8/256х4 а-210 27 х18у12 1 с6 -2
  15. 15. 5. Цікава інформація. Бобер – вправний будівничий. Завдання: 1. Знайдіть довжину тіла бобра (в дециметрах). Для цього вам у пригоді стане дивовижний квадрат. - У першому рядку знайдіть найменшу основу степеня. - У другому рядку знайдіть найбільший показник степеня. - У третьому рядку знайдіть не найменше і не найбільше число. - Знайдіть суму вибраних вами чисел – і ви отримаєте відповідь на запитання. Відповідь – 10 дм. А яка це довжина в метрах? Завдання 2. Знайдіть масу бобра (в кілограмах) - Спростіть вираз та знайдіть його значення. 0,5а-8b5 · 25а10b-4, якщо -0,2b=50 Відповідь – 25 кг. 5,971 6,3-16 3,6249 242,3 152,7 19-11 3,7 4,1 1,4
  16. 16. 3. Бобер відмінно плаває і пірнає, декілька хвилин він може перебувати під водою. У рядки таблиці впишіть по черзі кожний результат прикладів на обчислення. (1/2)-1 · 52 · (0,1)-1; (1/2)-2 · 102; (1/10)-3; (1/6)-1 У виділеному стовпчику прочитайте назву числа, яке вказує на те, скільки хвилин бобер може перебувати під водою. Відповідь – 5 хв Підсумки уроку. Домашнє завдання.
  17. 17. Міжпредметні уроки Мета їх – “спресувати” споріднений матеріал кількох предметів Тема уроку: Загадкові місця на карті світу Приклади проблемно-творчих інтегрованих задач 1. Чому в Мертвому морі неможливо потонути? Складіть електронну формулу іона Натрію, який міститься в морській воді. 2. Чому води «священного Гангу» мають цілющі властивості? Складіть електронну формулу іонів срібла, які мають бактерицидну дію. 3. Чому тварини гинуть, коли потрапляють в «Собачу печеру» в Італії? Обґрунтуйте, чому вуглекислий газ в «Собачій печері» накопичується внизу. 4. Чому в прибережних пісках Кольського півострова співають прекрасні сирени? Встановіть молекулярну формулу кварцу, якщо масова частка Силіцію в ньому складає 47%, а Оксигену 53%. 5. Чому виділяється дим в «Долині тисячі димів» в Алясці? Складіть рівняння реакції гідролізу, який являється причиною викидів в атмосферу великої кількості отруйного фтороводню. 6. Чому в Озері Смерті купатися смертельно? Складіть рівняння електролітичної дисоціації сульфатної кислоти.
  18. 18. Уроки суспільного огляду знань: Творчі звіти, виставки Заліки Експромт-екзамени Консультації Взаємонавчання Консиліуми
  19. 19. УРОК-ВИСТАВКА У навчальному кабінеті виставляється демонстраційне обладнання за темою, що вивчається, науково-популярна література, учнівські реферати, саморобні газети, наочні посібники, зроблені за минулі роки. Кожну частину виставки обслуговує учень-екскурсовод. Наприкінці заняття учні пишуть відгук про виставку або рецензію за планом:  Що вам найбільше сподобалося на виставці?  З якими новими поняттями, законами, приладами ви ознайомилися?  Де і для чого вони використовуються?  Про що ви бажаєте отримати додаткову інформацію?  За якою темою ви могли б виступити на семінарі?  Ваше враження про проведене заняття.  Ваші зауваження та пропозиції.
  20. 20. Урок-репортаж Уроки-панорами Урок-протиріччя Уроки-парадокси Усні журнали Уроки-діалоги Уроки-роздуми Уроки-диспути Прес-конференції Уроки комунікативного спрямування
  21. 21. УРОК-ДЕБАТИ Учасники дебатів повинні вміти подати аргументи «за» і «проти» обговорюваної ідеї, переконати опонентів у правильності своєї позиції за допомогою чіткої логіки. УРОК-ДИСПУТ У процесі підготовки до диспуту клас поділяють на дві групи, які дотримуються діаметрально протилежних точок зору. У кожному таборі мають бути різні "спеціалісти". Вони задають один одному запитання, вислуховують відповіді, погоджуються або не погоджуються, приходять до спільної думки.
  22. 22. Тема уроку: Україна і НАТО: «за» і «проти» Клас поділяють на дві групи: одна група учнів аргументовано відстоює позицію «за вступ України до НАТО», друга — «проти вступу України до НАТО». Орієнтовні запитання для дискусії: 1. НАТО та безпека України. 2. НАТО та обороноздатність України. 3. НАТО та економіка України. 4. НАТО та суспільство України. Підсумки. УРОК-ДІАЛОГ Тема уроку: Німеччина Уявімо, що група старшокласників нашої школи зустрілася з німецькими школярами. Які запитання цікавлять учнів, ми дізнаємося сьогодні. Лівий ряд - це учні з України; правий ряд - учні з Німеччини (на столах представлені прапори України та Німеччини), вчитель - незалежний консультант. Учні проводять між собою діалог-знайомство з своїми країнами.
  23. 23. УРОК-ТОК-ШОУ Метою такого уроку є отримання навичок публічного виступу та дискутування. Учитель на такому уроці є ведучим. Тема уроку: Порушення територіальної цілісності української держави Робота організовується так:  Оголошується тема уроку;  Слово на запропоновану тему надається «запрошеним гостям»;  Слово надається глядачам, які можуть виступити із своєю думкою протягом 1 хвилини або поставити питання «запрошеним»;  «Запрошені» мають відповідати лаконічно та конкретно;  Ведучий також має право поставити своє запитання або перервати ведучого за лімітом часу.
  24. 24. уроки-спектаклі уроки-концерти УРОК-ТЕЛЕПЕРЕДАЧА Для підготовки уроку вчитель визначає ведучого телепередачі. Кожен мікроколектив учнів готує свою частину всієї "телепрограми". Учитель спільно з ініціативною групою чітко розподіляють час уроку, виділяючи кожній "телепрограмі" свій час, встановлюють послідовність цих програм. У сценарій уроку органічно вплітаються кінопрограма (показ навчального кінофільму, фрагмента, епізоду, відеокліпу), рекламна пауза, пісня, музична вставка.  Театралізовані уроки кіноуроки урок-театралізоване дійство
  25. 25. УРОК-ВИСТАВА Мета уроку вистави – поглиблення, розширення в учнів діапазону спеціальних знань, умінь та навичок спілкування, співробітництва в процесі підготовки та виконання ролей. Оцінюється урок-вистава за якістю виконання ролей та досягнення поставленої мети. Тема уроку: Утворення та види вітрів Дітям заздалегідь роздають квитки на авіарейс від таємничого спонсора, де зазначено номер посадкового місця (наприклад, ряд 1, місце 2). Зворотний бік квитка заклеєний білим аркушем паперу. Номер місця приклеюється до зворотного боку стільця за допомогою скотчу. Учитель виступає в ролі бортпровідника і проводить учнів на їхні місця.
  26. 26.  Уроки-подорожі, уроки-дослідження урок-пошук урок-розвідка урок-дослідження урок-заочна подорож урок-проект Цими уроками зацікавлені діти, чиї інтереси мають фантастичну спрямованість. Пов'язані з виконанням ролей, відповідним оформленням, умовами проведення, витівками.
  27. 27. УРОК-ДОСЛІДЖЕННЯ- це така навчальна форма, в якій домінує дослідницький метод вивчення матеріалу. УРОКИ-МАНДРІВКИ Одним із найцікавіших нетрадиційних уроків упродовж усіх етапів вивчення матеріалу є уроки-мандрівки. Особливість цих занять полягає в тому, що їх можна проводити як в умовах класного приміщення (заочні мандрівки: урок- екскурс, урок-подорож, урок-«картинна галерея»), так і поза ним (очні мандрівки: урок-екскурсія, урок-марафон).
  28. 28. Тема уроку: Кримські гори (форма проведення: заочна екскурсія) «Подорож Кримським лабіринтом» Рухаючись лабіринтом, ви повинні будете пройти 6 станцій. Кожна станція має свою тематичну назву і завдання. Кожна група повинна запропонувати відповідь на запитання, лише правильна відповідь дає змогу рухатись до іншої станції. Перша станція «Геологічна» Прийом «Творча лабораторія» Завдання. Попрацюй з картами атласу! 1. Встановіть епоху утворення Кримських гір. 2. Якими породами складені Кримські гори? 3. Які корисні копалини залягають у Кримських горах? 4. Знайдіть докази вулканічної діяльності.
  29. 29. Друга станція — «Орографічна» Прийом «Географічний практикум» 1. З яких пасом складаються Кримські гори? 2. Встановіть, як називаються безлісі плескаті вершини столоподібних масивів? 3. Поясніть, що означає слово «куест». Третя станція — «Спелеологічна» Завдання. Попрацюй зі словником термінів! 1. Поясніть, що означає слово «карст» та виявіть причини цього явища. 2. Назвіть печери Кримських гір. Четверта станція — «Кліматична» Прийом «Чомучка» Завдання. Попрацюй з кліматичною картою! 1. Чому у передгір’ях випадає 400—500 мм опадів, а на Головному Пасмі 900—1200 мм? 2. Чому літо ПБК спекотне і посушливе? 3. Чому взимку на ПБК нечасто буває морозно і випадає переважна кількість опадів?
  30. 30. П’ята станція — «Гідрологічна» Прийом «Географічний практикум» 1. Виберіть ріки, які беруть початок у Кримських горах: Салгир, Мож, Сула, Альма, Кача, Аузун-Узень, Чорна, Улу-Узень, Бельбек, Кальчик. 2. Виберіть водоспади, які є в Кримських горах: Анхель, Джур-Джур, Арапатський, Вікторія, Учансу. 3. Якою річкою утворений Великий Каньйон Криму? Шоста станція — «Ландшафтна» Прийом «Власні приклади» (робота в групах або індивідуально) Завдання 1. Попрацюй з підручником і картою. 1. Складіть схему висотної поясності. 2. Які ґрунти поширені у Кримських горах? 3. Схарактеризуйте рослинний світ. 4. Назвіть види тварин, які водяться в горах. Завдання 2 1. За картою виявіть природоохоронні території Кримських гір. Вихід із лабіринту Прийоми «П’ять речень» та «Мікрофон» Завдання. За допомогою п’яти речень сформулюйте головне про Кримські гори.
  31. 31. УРОК-ПРОЕКТ Тема уроку: Розміщення населення. Урбанізація. Міське і сільське населення. План представлення проекту – у таблиці на мультимедійній дошці.Зміст Відповідальна група Форма представлення Розміщення населення Керівник проекту - учитель Представлення проекту й міні-проектів, розповідь із використанням карти Міське населення. Урбанізація. Мегаполіси. Демографи Міні-презентація міського населення, мегаполісів Агломерації Соціологи Міні-презентація міських агломерацій Сільське населення Географи Міні-презентація сільського населення, робота груп Проблемні запитання: 1. Демографи. За оцінками експертів, невдовзі 2/3 населення житиме в містах. Розв'язання проблеми міста нині є пріоритетним завданням для всіх країн світу. Розкрийте географічні проблеми сучасних міст. 2. Соціологи. Запропонуйте шляхи розв'язання цих проблем. 3. Географи. Спрогнозуйте, у якій частині земної кулі можливі формування нових мегаполісів.
  32. 32. урок-суд захист дисертації “Слідство ведуть знавці”  Ділові уроки, рольові ігри урок-імпровізація урок-імітація Передбачають виконання ролей за певним сценарієм, імітацію різноманітних ситуацій, життєвих явищ. УРОК-СУД Урок дає можливість провести рольову гру – судовий процес. Після того як клас визначиться з ролями, вчитель надає кожній групі завдання: Суддям – підготовка запитань, Позивачам – підготовка вступної промови та викладу аргументів, Відповідачам – підготовка промови-відповідей та захисту. Вирок обґрунтовується, отже, така форма проведення заняття сприяє з´ясуванню суті проблеми. Як і на звичайному суді, тут дійовими особами є свідки, адвокати і ті, кого звинувачують.
  33. 33.  Уроки з різновіковим складом учнів. Їх проводять з учнями різного віку, спресовуючи у різні блоки матеріал одного предмета, що за програмою вивчається у різних класах.  Уроки-психотренінги, в ході яких в учнів загострюється сприйняття, покращується розумова діяльність.  Модульний урок – склад і зміст навчального модуля учнів з різною підготовкою можуть бути різними.
  34. 34. Тема уроку: Внутрішні води Південної Америки Передбачає різні методи роботи з учнями Самостійна робота: Контрольний диктант з теми «Річкова система». Навпроти номера запитання записати букву, яка відповідає правильній відповіді. Наприклад: 1. Місце, де починається річка – витік, 2. Замкнуте природне заглиблення, заповнене водою – річка…. Робота в парах: Користуючись текстом підручника, підготуйте усні відповіді на запитання: - Які великі річки протікають на території материка? - До басейну якого океану вони належать?..... Робота з класом. Уявіть, що ви – студенти географічного факультету, слухаєте лекцію «Річки Південної Америки». Завдання. Скласти характеристику річкових систем материка. Робіть записи у вигляді таблиці.
  35. 35. Робота з додатковим матеріалом. Завдання: вставте в текст пропущені слова. Це – назви водоспадів та їх географічне положення. Індивідуальна робота. Прочитайте текст підручника. Дайте відповідь на питання твердження. Поставте + або -. Проведіть взаємоперевірку. Самостійна робота – розвивати вміння самостійно застосовувати отримані знання. Розгадайте кросворд. Підведення підсумків. Оцініть свою роботу на уроці. Д/з. Складіть «малу» навколосвітню подорож по ріках Південної Америки.
  36. 36. Дітям більше подобаються активні форми організації праці. Особливу зацікавленість викликають у них уроки в ігровій формі. На відміну від дорослих, для яких нормальним середовищем спілкування є мова, природним середовищем для дітей є гра. Гра – єдина діяльність дитини, яка має місце в усі часи й в усіх народів. Гра – це спроба дитини організувати свій досвід, це перенесення чогось фантастичного в реальне життя. Гра – це поле, у межах якого здійснюється процес самовизначення, «вирощування» особистості. Гра цінна самореалізацією, відкриттям повноцінних взаємин. У грі активізуються якості особистості, відбувається рефлексія, самореалізація; гра пропонує творчий початок.  Уроки-змагання урок-вікторина урок-конкурс урок-гра урок – КВК урок-аукціон урок-турнір
  37. 37. Тема уроку: Країни Європи (урок-конкурс) Конкурс «Наші найближчі сусіди». Знайомимося з країнами, з якими наша держава Україна межує на суходолі Конкурс «Захист проектів». Скласти проекти-презентації таких країн: Німеччини, Великобританії, Франції, Італії, Росії, Польщі. Конкурс «Питання — родзинка». На столі є по два конверти. В одному з них назви країн, у другому — «родзинка» (щось особливе, цікаве про цю країну). Ваше завдання: до кожної країни підібрати «родзинку». Конкурс «Німа карта». «Карта — друга мова географії». На столі лежить контурна карта Європи, на якій позначені тільки цифри. Завдання: на аркуші паперу записати назви країн, які відповідають цим цифрам. Конкурс «Хто більше». Перемагає той, хто назве найбільше країн Європи та їхніх столиць. Конкурс «Тести». Учасники вибирають з мішечка запитання-тест. Відповіді даються відразу. Підсумки.
  38. 38. УРОКИ-КВК Ці уроки можуть бути проведені за схемою: "Розминка", "Домашнє завдання", "Індивідуальна робота", "Конкурс "Вгадай", "Конкурс майстрів мистецтва", "Конкурс розповідачів", "Конкурс капітанів". Завдання має як репродуктивний, так і продуктивний характер, але форма висунутих завдань гумористична, цікава. Для проведення такого уроку серед учнів класу вибираються члени двох команд. УРОК-АУКЦІОН На дошці написано список запитань, які повинні бути "продані" на "аукціоні" і на які всі учні мають знати відповіді. Для проведення "аукціону" обирається експертна група, керівник цієї групи – ведучий. Ведучий визначає, в якому порядку він має називати учнів, які визначатимуть запитання, що "продається". Ведучий називає першого учня, той – номер запитання. Усі очима знаходять текст запитання на дошці. Ведучий запитує: "Хто хоче купити це запитання?" (треба розуміти це питання як таке: "Хто знає відповідь на нього?"). Чекає піднятих рук. Рахує: "Один", – знову читає запитання і оголошує: "Два..." Якщо піднялася рука "покупця", надає йому слово. За відповідь нараховуються бали. Відповідь можна уточнити, розширити, поглибити і за це також одержати бал. Коли запитання повністю куплене, ведучий називає другого продавця і так поки всі запитання не будуть з´ясовані.
  39. 39. УРОК-ТУРНІР Його мета – повторення й узагальнення вивченого. Готуються також картки-завдання. В уроці-турнірі беруть участь два класи. Другий етап розпочинається із фронтального опитування з усіх перелічених питань (учні обох класів відповідають почергово). Аналітики розв´язують задачі на дошці. Після цього класи обговорюють розв´язки задач і оцінюють роботу аналітиків. Наступний етап – міні-диктант з теми. До дошки запрошуються по два учні від класу. Решта – журі. Можна організувати роботу з картою, за що кожному класові виставляється відповідна оцінка. На другому уроці роботу розпочинають ерудити. Заслуховуються й оцінюються підготовлені повідомлення (по одному від класу). Далі – розв´язання творчих задач, підготовка відповідей на завдання, запропоновані в картках. Підраховується загальна кількість балів, набрана за кожен вид турніру кожним класом.
  40. 40. УРОК-МАРАФОН Це своєрідна естафета. Учням потрібно якомога швидше пройти всі етапи естафети і набрати якнайбільшу кількість балів. Завдання для етапів різні: тести, кросворди, завдання для роботи з контурною картою. Їх потрібно диференціювати, враховуючи підготовленість учнів, підбирати більш прості та складні. Також після вивчення теми «Атмосфера» можна провести урок- вікторину «Що? Де? Коли?». Для цього підібрати цікаві запитання з усієї теми, які могли б найповніше виявити рівень знань учнів.
  41. 41. УРОК-ДІЛОВА ГРА Це імітаційна модель навчальної діяльності учнів, що відтворюється в умовах, максимально наближених до дійсності. Класичний варіант імітаційної гри включає такі етапи:  підготовка;  безпосередньо сама гра;  аналіз та підведення підсумків гри. Наприклад, вивчаючи океани в 7 класі чи тему «Гідросфера» в 6 класі, можна запропонувати різні ситуації: 1. Один із вас буде капітаном, інший штурманом. Потрібно визначити мету експедиції, вибрати маршрут плавання, розказати про природу тих місць, де ви побували. 2. Здійсніть уявну подорож до північного полюса. Виберіть спосіб пересування. Які труднощі вам зустрілися?
  42. 42. Зацікавленість навчально- виховним процесом. На відміну від традиційного уроку, нетрадиційний зацікавлює дітей до самого процесу відповідно до того, що в ньому є – навчання. Цікавість породжується самим процесом, а також зміною форми діяльності на уроці, можливістю відчути себе вільним від зразкової навчальної пози без зауважень з боку учителя. Другим аргументом є активність учня, чого так домагаються педагоги. Учень відчуває себе причетним до ситуації на уроці, відповідальним за результат і за короткий час включається у хід заняття.
  43. 43. Якщо урок передбачає винагороду (високу оцінку) за результат, або ж за участь на окремих його етапах, то учасник прикладає для цього максимум зусиль, активізує свою діяльність. Третій аргумент – діяльність. Вже давно всім відомо, що діяльність дає максимум результатів у навчанні. Нестандартний урок – модель реальних життєвих ситуацій, де їх учасники виконують певні дії, наприклад, зважуючи ситуацію, приходять до певного рішення, діють як суб’єкти певного виду відносин.
  44. 44. Старанність. В ході уроку, зважаючи на винагороду або ж запалений азартом змагань, учень проявляє старанність у своїй діяльності. При цьому учитель, як координатор уроку, повинен звернути на це увагу учнів. Одним із найбільш важливих аргументів на користь нестандартних уроків є розвиток творчості дитини. Учні формують результат самі. Виходячи з попередніх знань, набувають нових, відкривають самі для себе результати синтезу своїх знань. В кінці уроку учитель повинен толерантно відкоригувати ці результати і зробити висновки.
  45. 45. Шостим аргументом «за» є виявлення здібностей вихованця, напрямку його розвитку. Результати творчої діяльності показують, що учень може робити найкраще, що йому «до душі». І для доповнення аргументів завершимо практичністю. Однією з причин, чому дитина не зацікавлена навчанням є питання: для чого це знати? В ході правильно продуманої ситуації учень бачить реальну життєву ситуацію, де практикуються ті чи інші знання.

