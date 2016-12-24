презентація на семінар з хімії готово!!!!!!!!!!!

Відділ освіти Теребовлянської міської ради
1. Формування в учнів креативного мислення методом використання асоціативних схем для візуалізації навчальної інформації н...
Формування в учнів креативного мислення методом використання асоціативних схем для візуалізації навчальної інформації на у...
Одним з найголовніших завдань сучасної шкільної освіти є розвиток особистості учнів, створення умов, що забезпечують форму...
Серед моделей візуалізації навчальної інформації можна виділити такі: - продуктивна модель - логічна модель - модель семан...
До інтерактивних методів, що можна застосувати в технології схемних та знакових систем, належать: • Підсилена лекція це ви...
Велику допомогу учням надають опорні схеми, які містять алгоритми розв’язання типових задач. Їх учні записують в зошит і в...
Концентрація кислоти Активні метали (Li, K, Na, Ba, Ca, Mg, Al, Mn, Zn) Метали середньої активності (Fe, Ni, Sn, Cr, Pb…) ...
Послідовність дій Приклад 1. Прочитайте текст задачі 2. Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3. Напишіть хім...
Послідовність дій Приклад 1) Складіть схему хімічної реакції 2) Розставте індекси, враховуючи валентність хімічних елемент...
Послідовність дій Приклад 1) Прочитати текст задачі 2) Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3) Запишіть форм...
Послідовність дій Приклад 1. Прочитайте текст задачі 2. Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3. Запишіть фор...
Послідовність дій Приклад 1) Прочитайте текст задачі 2) Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3) Запишіть чис...
Також прикладом графічного подання інформації є техніка «Діаграма Вена». Учнів потрібно об`єднати в групи або пари, дати з...
Ряд Безхвості 1. Уростиль 2. Тіло коротке 3. Задні кінцівки більші Ряд Хвостаті 1. Вільні хвостові хребці 2. Тіло видовжен...
Кисень О2 1. Безбарвний газ 2. Без запаху 3. 32 4. Блакитний 5. Синій 6. Неотруйний 7. Стійкий Озон О3 1. Безбарвний газ 2...
Використання на уроках БЛОК-СХЕМ дає можливість навчити школяра вибирати головне. На уроках можна використовувати циклічні...
Біологія досліджує Різноманітність, будову, особливості життєдіяльності, розмноження, поширення, походження живих істот кл...
ГрибиТварини Царства живої природи Рослини БактеріїВіруси природа жива віруси бактерії гриби рослини людина нежива
Споро фіт Спора нгій ЖИТТЄВИЙ ЦИКЛ МОХОПОДІБНИХ
Тканини Покривна Творення клітин, забезпечення росту (конус, наростання, камбій) основна Міцність і пружність поровідна
Неорганічні речовини прості метали неметали складні оксиди основні кислотні амфотерні основи розчинні нерозчинні амфотерні...
Склад повітря Азот W = 76% Ψ = 78% Кисень W = 21% Ψ = 23% Вуглекислий газ W = 0.04% Ψ = 0.03% Інші гази W = 0,97% Ψ = 0,94%
За кількістю і складом реагентів і продуктів реакції розкладу сполучення заміщення обміну За тепловим ефектом екзотермічні...
ГЕНЕТИЧНИЙ ЗВ’ЯЗОК МІЖ КЛАСАМИ НЕОРГАНІЧНИХ СПОЛУК метал Основний оксид основа ? неметал Кислотний оксид кислота Сіль + во...
Прийом «Магічний квадрат» можна використовувати для складання завдань. Наприклад, у 7-му класі умова до завдання щодо скла...
Схемоконспект або конспект-схема може розглядатися як окремий випадок фреймової моделі. В.М. Каган виділяє п'ять рівнів гл...
Використову ється у с/г, будівництві Тверда речовина білого кольору. Нерозчинна у воді Належить до класу солей При взаємод...
Хімічні властивості кислот + індикатори: лакмус – червоний, метилоранж - рожевий + метал→ сіль + Н2↑ (метал в ряді активно...
Хімічні властивості оксидів Основні оксиди Амфотерні оксиди Кислотні оксиди + вода → луг К2О+Н2О=2КОH ВаО+Н2О=Ва(ОН)2 + ки...
Учням 7-х класів можна навести схему кровообігу земноводних, на якій видно трикамерне серце та два кола кровообігу. Маючи ...
Порівняльні таблиці Таблиця стає алгоритмом міркування, доведення, а увага зосереджується не на запам`ятовуванні чи відтво...
Одним із інноваційних підходів до виховання креативності в сучасній школі є використання асоціативних схем, структурно-лог...
На уроках можна використовувати таку форму організації навчання як «Броунівський рух», де кожен учень може виступити в рол...
NaOH K2O Ca(OH)2 HNO3 FeSO4 H3PO4 MgCl2 SO3 Zn(OH)2 H2SiO3 H2SO4 P2O5 CaO Ca(OH)2 CaCl2 CaBr2 CaSO4 Ca3(PO4)2 CaS CaCO3
ТВА- РИНИ Птахи Риби Земно- водні Плазу- ни Черви Члени- стоногі
Видозміни листка Алоє Колючки кактуса Листопад Вусики гороху Фіалка, глаксонія Росичка Цибуля, капуста 2 - ? Доповнити схе...
Вправа «Квітка». Малюють її на дошці, всередині записують основне поняття. Після цього учні називають прояви й характерист...
Опорні схеми на урок Схеми допомагають заощадити час на уроці, позитивно впливають на навчання всіх учнів, особливо тих, я...
Узагальнюючі таблиці Заповнення таблиці дозволяє систематизувати, узагальнити й поглибити знання учнів. Ознаки Що потрапля...
У 8-му класі більший ефект дає не використання схем у готовому вигляді, а сумісна діяльність вчителя і учня по їх складанн...
Класифікація органічних речовин Вуглеводні Оксигеновмісні сполуки Нітрогеновмісн і сполуки ВУГЛЕВОДИ АЛКЕНИ ОДНОАТОМНІ КАР...
Корозія – від латинського «corrodere» - роз’їдати Хімічна (Ме взаємодіє з сухими газами, рідинами при температурі тиску ) ...
Захисні покриття (лаком, фарбою, емаллю) Протекторний захист Електрозахист Виготовлення сплавів, стійких проти корозії (до...
- активізація учнів на уроці, планування, заощадження часу, підвищується інтерес до навчання - позбавлення від механічного...
Одним із перспективних шляхів візуалізації навчальної інформації є представлення її у вигляді інтелект-карти, яка реалізує...
ВОЛОКНА хімічні штучні Гідроацети лцелюлозні Білкові Ацетилце- люлозні ацетатні триацетатні ліоцел Віскозні Мідно-аміачні ...
Безкоштовний Soft для створення карт • FreeMind • The Personal Brain • XMind • Free Mind Map – Freeware • DropMind • Scree...
Для створення і спільного редагування он- лайн карт існує сайт: • www.spiderscribe.net
Найбільш ефективним є використання опорних конспектів, які складаються за текстом підручника і містять інформацію 2-3 пара...
Ще в алхімічний період існували певні малюнки-символи для позначення хімічних елементів. Перелік символів хімічних елемент...
Гідроген – найменший, найлегший і найбільш поширений елемент Земної куліН2 Літій настільки м'який метал, що його можна роз...
Деякі сполуки Нітрогену можуть викликати головокружіння і помутніння розуму Газоподібний Флуор настільки активний, що все,...
Вдихання газоподібного Хлору може привести до пекучого болю в очах, затруднення дихання і свербіння шкіри Кальцій в молоці...
На півночі є мудра притча: «Якщо людині дати одну рибину, вона буде сита один день, якщо дати дві рибини, вона буде сита д...
Таким чином, завдяки систематичному використанню асоціативних схем, на уроках можна досягти гарних результатів. Такий підх...
  1. 1. Відділ освіти Теребовлянської міської ради
  Формування в учнів креативного мислення методом використання асоціативних схем для візуалізації навчальної інформації на уроках біології та хімії Безверхня О. Г.
  3. 3. Формування в учнів креативного мислення методом використання асоціативних схем для візуалізації навчальної інформації на уроках біології та хімії Безверхня О. Г.
  4. 4. Одним з найголовніших завдань сучасної шкільної освіти є розвиток особистості учнів, створення умов, що забезпечують формування їх творчих здібностей, у результаті яких вони будуть підготовлені до активного самостійного й успішного життя. Основою для самоактуалізації й самореалізації особистості виступає креативність.
  5. 5. Серед моделей візуалізації навчальної інформації можна виділити такі: - продуктивна модель - логічна модель - модель семантичної сітки - фреймова модель - конспекти-схеми - карта пам’яті або інтелект-карта - метаплан
  6. 6. До інтерактивних методів, що можна застосувати в технології схемних та знакових систем, належать: • Підсилена лекція це викладання навчального матеріалу в табличному, схематичному вигляді з наступним обговоренням. • Метод гронування це складання схем (грона) учнями при систематизації знань для контролю знань як елемент мозкового штурму. • Метод складання сенканів Сенкан в перекладі з англійської означає «п’ятирядковий», тобто у п'яти рядках тексту можна чітко структурувати певну інформацію.
  7. 7. Велику допомогу учням надають опорні схеми, які містять алгоритми розв’язання типових задач. Їх учні записують в зошит і в ході уроку ними користуються. Для визначення масової частки елемента у сполуці користуються формулою: ω% (E) = n · Ar (E)/ Mr (сполуки) , де ω% (E) – масова частка елемента у сполуці; n - кількість атомів елемента у сполуці; Ar (E) – відносна атомна маса цього елемента; Mr (сполуки) – відносна молекулярна маса даної сполуки. Алгоритм 1. Записати повну і скорочену умову задачі. 2. Визначити відносну молекулярну масу даної сполуки. 3. Визначити масову частку потрібного елемента. 4. Записати відповідь.
  8. 8. Концентрація кислоти Активні метали (Li, K, Na, Ba, Ca, Mg, Al, Mn, Zn) Метали середньої активності (Fe, Ni, Sn, Cr, Pb…) Малоактивні метали (Cu, Hg, Ag) HNO3 максимально концентрована Сіль + Н2О + NO2↑ Al – пасивує Сіль + Н2О + NO2↑ Fe, Ni, Cr – пасивує Сіль + Н2О + NO2↑ HNO3 майже концентрована Сіль + Н2О + NO↑ Сіль + Н2О + NO↑ Сіль + Н2О + NO2↑ HNO3 розбавлена Сіль + Н2О + N2↑ (N2O↑) Сіль + Н2О + N2O↑ Сіль + Н2О + NO↑ HNO3 сильно розбавлена Сіль + Н2О + NH3↑(NH4NO3) Сіль + Н2О + N2↑ Сіль + Н2О + NO↑
  9. 9. Послідовність дій Приклад 1. Прочитайте текст задачі 2. Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3. Напишіть хімічну формулу речовини, відносну молекулярну масу якої потрібно обчислити 4. Користуючись періодичною системою, випишіть відносні атомні маси елементів, що входять до складу даної речовини і помножте їх на число атомів у сполуці 5. Складіть формулу для визначення речовини 6. Обчисліть Mr речовини за формулою 1) Обчисліть відносну молекулярну масу фосфор (V) оксиду - P2O5 2) Дано: P2O5 Mr (P2O5) - ? 3) P2O5 4) Аr (P) = 31; Ar (O) = 16 5) Mr (P2O5) = Аr (P) · 2 + Аr (O) · 5 6) Mr (P2O5) = 31·2 + 16·5 = 142
  10. 10. Послідовність дій Приклад 1) Складіть схему хімічної реакції 2) Розставте індекси, враховуючи валентність хімічних елементів 3) Розставте коефіцієнти 4) Перевірте, чи справджується закон збереження маси речовини 1) Fe2O3 + H2SO4 = 2) Fe2O3 + H2SO4 = Fe2(SO4)3 + H2O 3) Fe2O3 + 3 H2SO4 = Fe2(SO4)3 + 3 H2O Послідовність дій Приклад 1) Запишіть хімічну формулу речовини і визначте валентність іншого елемента, що входить до складу речовини 2) Знайдіть і найменше спільне кратне для індексу та валентності відомого елемента 3) Найменше спільне кратне поділіть на індекс елемента, валентність якого потрібно знайти ІІ 1) P2O5 II 2) P2O5 10 3) 10 : ІІ = V V II P2O5
  11. 11. Послідовність дій Приклад 1) Прочитати текст задачі 2) Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3) Запишіть формулу 4) Знайдіть кількість речовини 5) Запишіть відповідь 1) В результаті реакції необхідно отримати 10 г магній оксиду. Яку кількість речовини магній оксиду це становить? 2) Дано: m(MgO)=10 г n(MgO) -? 3) M= n·m n=m : M n(MgO) = m(MgO) : М(MgO) 4) M=Mr(MgO); Mr(MgO)=24+16=40 n(MgO)=10 г : 40 г/моль=0,25 моль 5) Відповідь: 0,25 моль Послідовність дій Приклад 1) Прочитати текст задачі 2) Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3) Запишіть формулу 4) Знайдіть молярну масу речовини 5) Запишіть масу речовини 6) Запишіть відповідь 1) Знайдіть масу 0,5 моль води. 2) Дано: n(H2O)=0,5 моль m(H2O) -? 3) ) M= n·m n=m : M m=n·M m(H2O)=M(H2O) · n (H2O) 4) M=Mr(H2O); Mr(H2O)=2+16=18 M(H2O)=18 г/моль 5) m(H2O)=18 г/моль · 0,5 моль= 9 г 6) Відповідь: 9 г Н2O
  12. 12. Послідовність дій Приклад 1. Прочитайте текст задачі 2. Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3. Запишіть формулу, що зв'язує кількість речовини, число Авогадро і число молекул 4. Підставте в формулу числові значення N та NA , зробіть обчислення 5. Напишіть відповідь 1) Розрахуйте яку кількість речовини складає 3,01 · 1023 молекул чадного газу (СО) 2) Дано: N молекул (CO) = 3,01 · 1023 n (CO) - ? N N молекул (CO) 3) n = -------- n = --------------- NA NA 3,01 · 1023 4) n (CO)= --------------- 6,02 · 1023 5) Відповідь: 3,01 · 1023 молекул СО складають 0,5 моль
  13. 13. Послідовність дій Приклад 1) Прочитайте текст задачі 2) Запишіть умову задачі за допомогою хімічних формул 3) Запишіть числові значення атомних мас елементів, в тому числі їх масові співвідношення 4) На основі відношення проводимо обчислення: 5) Запишіть відповідь 1) Знайдіть масу сірки, яка реагує без залишку із залізними ошурками масою 2,8 кг, якщо в даному випадку хімічні елементи Ферум і Сульфур з'єднуються в масових співвідношеннях. 2) Дано: m(Fe) = 2,8 г m(S) - ? 3) Ar(Fe) : Ar (S) = 56 : 32 = 7 : 4 4) 7 кг : 4 кг = 2,8 кг : Х кг 4 кг · 2,8 кг Х = ---------------- = 1,6 кг 7 кг 5) Відповідь: 1,6 кг
  14. 14. Також прикладом графічного подання інформації є техніка «Діаграма Вена». Учнів потрібно об`єднати в групи або пари, дати завдання проаналізувати подану інформацію в підручнику і заповнити діаграму. Потім учні будують два кола, які ніби накладаються частково одне на одне, заповнюють дві частини, відведені для протиставлення ідей. У центральному секторі записують спільні риси для обох об`єктів.
  15. 15. Ряд Безхвості 1. Уростиль 2. Тіло коротке 3. Задні кінцівки більші Ряд Хвостаті 1. Вільні хвостові хребці 2. Тіло видовжене 3. Кінцівки однакові 1. Наземно-водне середовище 2. Розмноження у воді 3. Легеневе і шкірне дихання 4. Живляться безхребетними 5. Розвиток з метаморфозом 6. Зимове заціпеніння 7. Вкриті слизом 8. Клапани на ніздрях
  16. 16. Кисень О2 1. Безбарвний газ 2. Без запаху 3. 32 4. Блакитний 5. Синій 6. Неотруйний 7. Стійкий Озон О3 1. Безбарвний газ 2. Різкий 3. 48 4. Темно синій 5. Чорний 6. Токсичний 7. Нестійкий ГАЗ 1. Колір 2. Запах 3. Розчинність у 100 об'ємах води 4. Колір розчину 5. Колір кристалів 6. Токсичність 7. Здатність розкладатися
  17. 17. Використання на уроках БЛОК-СХЕМ дає можливість навчити школяра вибирати головне. На уроках можна використовувати циклічні діаграми для записування основних ідей, наприклад, подати зразок, а далі учні вже самостійно виконують це завдання під час вивчення теми.
  18. 18. Біологія досліджує Різноманітність, будову, особливості життєдіяльності, розмноження, поширення, походження живих істот класифікує їх. вирішує Проблеми сучасності: нові хвороби, зростання потреб людини в їжі, повітрі, воді, масове розмноження одних живих організмів і вимирання інших вивчає Життя у всіх його проявах
  19. 19. ГрибиТварини Царства живої природи Рослини БактеріїВіруси природа жива віруси бактерії гриби рослини людина нежива
  20. 20. Споро фіт Спора нгій ЖИТТЄВИЙ ЦИКЛ МОХОПОДІБНИХ
  21. 21. Тканини Покривна Творення клітин, забезпечення росту (конус, наростання, камбій) основна Міцність і пружність поровідна
  22. 22. Неорганічні речовини прості метали неметали складні оксиди основні кислотні амфотерні основи розчинні нерозчинні амфотерні гідроксиди кислоти оксигеновмісні безоксигенові солі середні кислі
  23. 23. Склад повітря Азот W = 76% Ψ = 78% Кисень W = 21% Ψ = 23% Вуглекислий газ W = 0.04% Ψ = 0.03% Інші гази W = 0,97% Ψ = 0,94%
  24. 24. За кількістю і складом реагентів і продуктів реакції розкладу сполучення заміщення обміну За тепловим ефектом екзотермічні ендотермічні За оборотністю оборотні необоротні За зміною ступенів окиснення без зміни ступенів окиснення окисно- відновні
  25. 25. ГЕНЕТИЧНИЙ ЗВ’ЯЗОК МІЖ КЛАСАМИ НЕОРГАНІЧНИХ СПОЛУК метал Основний оксид основа ? неметал Кислотний оксид кислота Сіль + вода +О2 +О2 + +? + +?
  26. 26. Прийом «Магічний квадрат» можна використовувати для складання завдань. Наприклад, у 7-му класі умова до завдання щодо складання формул бінарних сполук елементів з Оксигеном має такий вигляд: Алгоритм розв'язання 1. В оксидах першим записується символ хімічного елемента, а Оксиген - другим. 2. За таблицею хімічних елементів Д. І. Менделєєва визначаємо валентність елементів і записуємо формулу речовини. Li Ca Al P O S H C F
  27. 27. Схемоконспект або конспект-схема може розглядатися як окремий випадок фреймової моделі. В.М. Каган виділяє п'ять рівнів глибини і пов'язує їх певним чином в конспект-схему. По периметру схеми розташовуються блоки, що відображають:  зовнішній опис об'єкта вивчення;  взаємодію його з навколишнім світом;  внутрішні механізми, процеси, гіпотези;  застосування теорії на практиці. У центрі схеми розташований блок з вказівкою на невирішені в даній області проблеми.
  28. 28. Використову ється у с/г, будівництві Тверда речовина білого кольору. Нерозчинна у воді Належить до класу солей При взаємодії з сильними кислотами виділяється газ Встановіть речовину Використову ється у виробництві скла, для пом'якшення води
  29. 29. Хімічні властивості кислот + індикатори: лакмус – червоний, метилоранж - рожевий + метал→ сіль + Н2↑ (метал в ряді активності знаходиться до водню) HNO3 і H2SO4 (конц.) реагують по-іншому; H2SO4+Zn →ZnSO4+H2↑ + основний оксид → сіль + вода; 2HCl+CaO→CaCl2+H2O + основа → сіль + вода (Реакція між кислотою та основою називається реакцією нейтралізації); HNО3+NaOH→NaNO3+H2O +сіль слабшої кислоти → нова сіль + нова кислота + сіль леткої кислоти (Н2СО3; Н2SО3): нова сіль + вода + газ HCl+AgNO3→AgCl↓+HNO3 H2SO4+Na2CO3→Na2SO4+H2O+CO2↑
  30. 30. Хімічні властивості оксидів Основні оксиди Амфотерні оксиди Кислотні оксиди + вода → луг К2О+Н2О=2КОH ВаО+Н2О=Ва(ОН)2 + кислотний оксид → сіль такої кислоти, якій відповідає кислотний оксид ZnO+SO3=ZnSO4 + основний оксид = сіль ZnO+BaO=BaZnO2 + вода → кислота (крім SiO2) SO3+H2O=H2SO4 P2O5+3H2O=2H3PO4 + кислотний оксид → сіль СаО+СО2=СаСО3↓ + луг → сіль + вода ZnO+2NaOH=Na2ZnO2+ H2O + основний оксид → сіль CO2+BaO=BaCO3↓ SO2+Na2O=Na2SO3 + кислота → сіль + вода 3Li2O+2H3PO4=Li3(PO4)2 +3H2O + кислота → сіль + вода ZnO+H2SO4=ZnSO4+H2O Al2O3+6HCl=2AlCl3+3H2O + луг → сіль + вода SO3+2KOH=2K2SO4+H2O
  31. 31. Учням 7-х класів можна навести схему кровообігу земноводних, на якій видно трикамерне серце та два кола кровообігу. Маючи основу-модель кровообігу, учні продовжують вже самостійно добудовувати необхідні ланки у кровообігах птахів та ссавців. Ліве передсердя (артеріальна кров) Праве передсердя (венозна кров) Органи (газообмін у капілярах) Легені, шкіра (газообмін у капілярах) Шлуночок (змішана кров) Венозна кров Артерії Змішана кров Артерії Артеріальна кров Вени Венозна кров Вени
  32. 32. Порівняльні таблиці Таблиця стає алгоритмом міркування, доведення, а увага зосереджується не на запам`ятовуванні чи відтворенні вивченого, а на сутності міркування, усвідомленні причинно-наслідкових залежностей і зв`язків. Характеристика Мінливість Спадкова Неспадкова Успадкування ознак Вплив на генотип і фенотип Масова чи індивідуальна Характер статистичних закономірностей Еволюційне значення
  33. 33. Одним із інноваційних підходів до виховання креативності в сучасній школі є використання асоціативних схем, структурно-логічних схем та опорних схем. СТРУКТУРНО-ЛОГІЧНІ СХЕМИ– це висновки, які народжуються на очах у вигляді карток, таблиць, малюнків. ОПОРНІ СХЕМИ – це плани – конспекти, де працюють різні аналізатори пам’яті, декілька органів чуття, мислення, збільшується сприйняття, осмислення, пропускна властивість мозку.
  34. 34. На уроках можна використовувати таку форму організації навчання як «Броунівський рух», де кожен учень може виступити в ролі вчителя, передаючи свої знання однокласникам, записані у вигляді структурно-логічних схем. При заглибленні в тему можна складати кластери – графічне викладання матеріалу. Вибираємо головне поняття, пишемо його на дошці в центрі, або в центрі листа. Навколо нього – ознаки, і стрілочками з'єднуємо тільки ті, які характеризхують його властивості. Схеми містять великий обсяг інформації у графічному зображенні.
  35. 35. NaOH K2O Ca(OH)2 HNO3 FeSO4 H3PO4 MgCl2 SO3 Zn(OH)2 H2SiO3 H2SO4 P2O5 CaO Ca(OH)2 CaCl2 CaBr2 CaSO4 Ca3(PO4)2 CaS CaCO3
  36. 36. ТВА- РИНИ Птахи Риби Земно- водні Плазу- ни Черви Члени- стоногі
  37. 37. Видозміни листка Алоє Колючки кактуса Листопад Вусики гороху Фіалка, глаксонія Росичка Цибуля, капуста 2 - ? Доповнити схему 1 - ? 3 - ? 4 - ? 5 - ? 6 - ? 7 - ?
  38. 38. Вправа «Квітка». Малюють її на дошці, всередині записують основне поняття. Після цього учні називають прояви й характеристики поняття й записують їх на пелюстках. Травна система Органічні речовини В 6 класі при вивченні теми «Покритонасінні» складаємо діаграми квіток
  39. 39. Опорні схеми на урок Схеми допомагають заощадити час на уроці, позитивно впливають на навчання всіх учнів, особливо тих, які відчувають труднощі. Більш сильним учням можна запропонувати самостійно скласти схеми опорних конспектів до уроку або до теми. Класифікація розчинів за станом дисперсної фази або дисперсного середовища Дисперсійне середовище (розчинник) Дисперсна фаза (розчинена речовина) Тверда Рідка Газоподібна Твердий Тверді розчини (сплави металів, кольорове скло) ─ Піни (піна для гоління, монтажна піна, пемза, шлак) Рідкий Зависі, суспензії, золі (глина у воді, персиковий сік, желе) Емульсії (олія у воді, морозиво) Гідрозолі (морська піна) Газоподібний Аерозолі, дим (пилова хмара, тютюновий дим) Аерозолі, тумани (хмари, дезодоранти) Суміш газів (повітря, газова суміш для дихання під водою)
  40. 40. Узагальнюючі таблиці Заповнення таблиці дозволяє систематизувати, узагальнити й поглибити знання учнів. Ознаки Що потрапляє в кров? Що виходить з крові? У якому колі кровообігу відбувається? Яка кров у яку перетворюєть ся? Газообмін у легенях Газообмін у тканинах Використання опорних схем допомагає краще засвоїти новий матеріал. При вивченні в 7-му класі теми "Кисень" схема використовується на декількох уроках і дає змогу учням легко заcвоїти основні знання про кисень. Відкриття: Карл Шеєле Хімічна формула: О2 Mr(O2)=32 Добування в лабораторії: MnO2 2Н2O2  2Н2O + O2 t Реакції розкладу - 2КМnO4  К2МnO4 + МnO2 + O2 KClO3  KCl + 2O2
  41. 41. У 8-му класі більший ефект дає не використання схем у готовому вигляді, а сумісна діяльність вчителя і учня по їх складанню. Така діяльність може бути організована при поясненні нового матеріалу. За такими схемами можна ставити учням запитання. Генетичний зв’язок класів неорганічних сполук метал основний оксид основа Амфотерний оксид Амфотерна основа неметал кислотний оксид кислота
  42. 42. Класифікація органічних речовин Вуглеводні Оксигеновмісні сполуки Нітрогеновмісн і сполуки ВУГЛЕВОДИ АЛКЕНИ ОДНОАТОМНІ КАРБОНОВІ КИСЛОТИ ЕСТЕРИ АМІНИ НАСИЧЕНІ (АЛКАНИ) НЕНА СИЧЕНІ АРОМА ТИЧНІ СПИРТИ НИЖЧІ ВИЩІ БАГАТОАТОМНІ АЛКАДІЄНИ МОНОСАХАРИДИ ДИСАХАРИДИ ПОЛІСАХАРИДИ БІЛКИ НУКЛЕЇНОВІ КИСЛОТИ АМІНОКИСЛОТИ АЛКІНИ
  43. 43. Корозія – від латинського «corrodere» - роз’їдати Хімічна (Ме взаємодіє з сухими газами, рідинами при температурі тиску ) Електрохімічна (усі випадки корозії у присутності електроліту між двома і більше металами) Втрати від корозії Прямі – 10%-25% щорічної виплавки металів у світі Побічні (матеріальні, моральні…)
  44. 44. Захисні покриття (лаком, фарбою, емаллю) Протекторний захист Електрозахист Виготовлення сплавів, стійких проти корозії (до 12% Cr, Ni, Co, Cu) Добування нових матеріалів Введення інгібіторів - речовин, що сповільнюють процес корозії
  45. 45. - активізація учнів на уроці, планування, заощадження часу, підвищується інтерес до навчання - позбавлення від механічного зазубрювання, концентрується увага - зняття скутості та страху перед помилкою, бачення «цілісної картини» - більша свобода в міркуваннях і доведеннях учнів, креативність В результаті використання асоціативних, структурно- логічних, опорних схем досягається 1 2 3 4
  46. 46. Одним із перспективних шляхів візуалізації навчальної інформації є представлення її у вигляді інтелект-карти, яка реалізується у процесі майндмеппінгу.
  47. 47. ВОЛОКНА хімічні штучні Гідроацети лцелюлозні Білкові Ацетилце- люлозні ацетатні триацетатні ліоцел Віскозні Мідно-аміачні казеїн зеїн азбестове шовк тваринного походження шерсть мінерального походження натуральні рослинного походження БавовнаЛляне волокно поліамідне поліакрил натрієве поліефірне поліурета нове синтетичні
  48. 48. Безкоштовний Soft для створення карт • FreeMind • The Personal Brain • XMind • Free Mind Map – Freeware • DropMind • ScreenHunter 5 Free
  49. 49. Для створення і спільного редагування он- лайн карт існує сайт: • www.spiderscribe.net
  50. 50. Найбільш ефективним є використання опорних конспектів, які складаються за текстом підручника і містять інформацію 2-3 параграфів. Малюнки- сигнали в конспектах повинні бути простими, щоб їх можна було швидко і легко відтворювати на дошці і в зошитах. Приклади сигналів-символів, які використовуть у своїй роботі вчителі біології та хімії:
  51. 51. Ще в алхімічний період існували певні малюнки-символи для позначення хімічних елементів. Перелік символів хімічних елементів і атомних мас Дж. Дальтона (1808) Стихії Арістотеля вогонь повітря вода земля
  52. 52. Гідроген – найменший, найлегший і найбільш поширений елемент Земної куліН2 Літій настільки м'який метал, що його можна розрізати звичайним ножем Сірка – бойовий елемент з неприємним запахом, що знаходиться в гранатах і в поросі Щоб запалити сірник, на його кінець та на сторону коробки додають червоний фосфор Li P S
  53. 53. Деякі сполуки Нітрогену можуть викликати головокружіння і помутніння розуму Газоподібний Флуор настільки активний, що все, з чим він сполучається, спалахує Проста речовина кисень складається з двох атомів Оксигену Неон світиться червоно-оранжевим кольором, коли через нього проходить електричний заряд Алюміній – легкий метал. З якого виготовляють банки для газованої води N F O2 Ne Al
  54. 54. Вдихання газоподібного Хлору може привести до пекучого болю в очах, затруднення дихання і свербіння шкіри Кальцій в молоці сприяє зміцненню скелета Срібло краще від всіх металів проводить електричний струм Купрум – метал яскраво-червоного кольору, який добре проводить електричний струм Арсен – токсичний елемент, який використовується в отрутах для щурів Ag Cl Ca As Cu
  55. 55. На півночі є мудра притча: «Якщо людині дати одну рибину, вона буде сита один день, якщо дати дві рибини, вона буде сита два дні, а якщо навчити людину ловити рибу, то вона буде сита все життя.» Так і в навчанні – потрібно дати дітям не «заготовку» знань на завтра, а «озброїти» вмінням здобувати ці знання.
  56. 56. Таким чином, завдяки систематичному використанню асоціативних схем, на уроках можна досягти гарних результатів. Такий підхід допомагає дітям ефективно засвоювати навчальний матеріал, дає можливість успішно підготуватися до тематичного або семестрового оцінювання, олімпіад, інших конкурсів та ЗНО. Завдяки цьому вони вчаться аналізувати, узагальнювати, робити висновки.

×