Markuvann ya nebezpech_nikh_rechovin (1)

Відділ освіти Теребовлянської міської ради Підготував: вчитель хімії Острівецьої ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів Яворська М.Й.
Мета:  Навчальна: ознайомити учнів із знаками небезпеки, умовами зберігання речовин у хімічній лабораторії згідно з група...
Позитивний настрій Ми навчаємось для життя, а не для школи…. Сенека
Небезпечна речовина ОТРУТА КИСЛОТА СМЕРТЕЛЬНА РЕЧОВИНА ШКОДА ЗАБОРОНА
Правила техніки безпеки при роботі в кабінеті хімії
Про що ми «розповідаємо» …..
Знак Про що попереджає Знак Про що попереджає ПОПЕРЕДЖУВАЛЬНІ ЗНАКИ Пожежонебзпечна. Легкозаймиста речовина. На вхідних дв...
« ГРУПИ ЗБ ЕРІ ГАННЯ»5 2 7 4 8 6 2. Лужний метал, має високу хімічну активність. У вологому повітрі або в разі контакту з ...
СИМВОЛИ ЕКСПРЕС-ІНФОРМАЦІЇ В КАРТКАХ НЕБЕЗПЕКИ
ТАБЛИЦЯ НЕБЕЗПЕКИ Число небезпеки ООН - номер Деякі можливі комбінації числа небезпеки: 20 – інертний газ; 22 – глибоко ох...
КВА ДРАТ НЕБЕЗПЕКИ Небезпека для здоров'я (ліве поле) 4 – Вкрай небезпечно! Уникати будь-якого контакту з парою або рідина...
КАРТКА НЕБЕЗПЕКИ Описати за карткою небезпеки властивості речовини та визначити рівень її небезпеки
Газ Колір балона Колір надпису Зразок маркування Кисень Повітря Природній газ Вуглекислий газ Ацетилен Вивчити § 24 Знайді...
маркування небезпечних речовин

  1. 1. Відділ освіти Теребовлянської міської ради Підготував: вчитель хімії Острівецьої ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів Яворська М.Й.
  2. 2. Мета:  Навчальна: ознайомити учнів із знаками небезпеки, умовами зберігання речовин у хімічній лабораторії згідно з групами зберігання, попереджувальним маркуванням;  Розвивальна: відпрацювати навички розпізнавання небезпечних речовин і виявлення рівня небезпеки з допомогою тренувальних вправ  Виховна: виховувати екологічну культуру, етику поводження з хімічними речовинами на уроках хімії
  3. 3. Позитивний настрій Ми навчаємось для життя, а не для школи…. Сенека
  4. 4. Небезпечна речовина ОТРУТА КИСЛОТА СМЕРТЕЛЬНА РЕЧОВИНА ШКОДА ЗАБОРОНА
  5. 5. Правила техніки безпеки при роботі в кабінеті хімії
  6. 6. Про що ми «розповідаємо» …..
  7. 7. Знак Про що попереджає Знак Про що попереджає ПОПЕРЕДЖУВАЛЬНІ ЗНАКИ Пожежонебзпечна. Легкозаймиста речовина. На вхідних дверях, дверцятах шаф, ємностях тощо. Вибухонебезпечна речовина. На вхідних дверях, стінах приміщень, дверцятах шаф тощо. Пожежонебезпечна речовина. Окисник. Застосовується на дверях приміщень, дверцятах шаф для залучення уваги на наявність окислювача. Їдка речовина. Використовується в місцях зберігання, виділення, виробництва і застосування їдких та корозійних речовин. Отруйна речовина. Використовується в місцях зберігання, виділення, виробництва та застосування отруйних речовин. Обережно. Шкідливі для здоров’я алергічні речовини. Встановлюється в місцях зберігання, виробництва або застосування шкідливих для здоров’я алергічних (дратівливих) речовин.
  8. 8. « ГРУПИ ЗБ ЕРІ ГАННЯ»5 2 7 4 8 6 2. Лужний метал, має високу хімічну активність. У вологому повітрі або в разі контакту з водою може займатись внаслідок утворення горючого газу водню. 4. Безбарвна летка рідина з різким характерним запахом. Легко займається, пари цієї речовини утворюють з повітрям утворюють вибухонебезпечні суміші 5. Крихка речовина жовтого кольору. Здатна до хімічного самозаймання під час контакту з окисниками 6. Натрієва, калієва або амонійна сіль нітратної кислоти. Розкладається із виділенням кисню, який може викликати займання горючих матеріалів 7. Газ із різким задушливим запахом. Може викликати токсичний набряк легень і ураження НС 8. Безбарвна кристалічна речовина, солодка на смак, добре розчинна у воді. Утворюється в процесі фотосинтезу, є основним джерелом енергії
  9. 9. СИМВОЛИ ЕКСПРЕС-ІНФОРМАЦІЇ В КАРТКАХ НЕБЕЗПЕКИ
  10. 10. ТАБЛИЦЯ НЕБЕЗПЕКИ Число небезпеки ООН - номер Деякі можливі комбінації числа небезпеки: 20 – інертний газ; 22 – глибоко охолоджений (зріджений) газ; 23 – горючий газ; 26 – отруйний газ; 266 – дуже отруйний газ; 33 – легкозаймиста рідина; ХЗЗЗ – самозаймиста рідина, що небезпечно реагує з водою; 46 – займиста тверда речовина, отруйна; 60 – отруйна речовина 68 – отруйна або шкідлива для здоров'я речовина, їдка; 80 – їдка або слабоїдка
  11. 11. КВА ДРАТ НЕБЕЗПЕКИ Небезпека для здоров'я (ліве поле) 4 – Вкрай небезпечно! Уникати будь-якого контакту з парою або рідинами без спеціального захисту. 3 – Дуже небезпечно! Перебування в небезпечній зоні лише повністю захищаючому одязі та протигазі. 2 – Небезпечно! Перебування у небезпечній зоні лише в протигазі й захисному одязі 1 – Незначна небезпека. Рекомендований протигаз 0 – Особливої небезпеки немає Небезпека пожежі (верхнє поле) 4 – Екстремально-займисті речовини за будь-яких температур 3 – Небезпека займання за нормальних температур 2 – Небезпека займання під час нагрівання 1 – Небезпека займання лише під час нагрівання 0 – За звичайних умов небезпека відсутня Небезпека перебігу реакції (праве поле) 4 – Висока небезпека вибуху! У випадку пожежі звільнити територію. 3 – Небезпека вибуху під час дії тепла або сильного струму, удару. 2 – Можлива бурхлива хімічна реакція. Гасити пожежу лише з безпечної відстані. 1 – Речовина стає нестабільною лише за нагрівання 0 – За нормальних умов небезпека відсутня
  12. 12. КАРТКА НЕБЕЗПЕКИ Описати за карткою небезпеки властивості речовини та визначити рівень її небезпеки
  13. 13. Газ Колір балона Колір надпису Зразок маркування Кисень Повітря Природній газ Вуглекислий газ Ацетилен Вивчити § 24 Знайдіть, яке маркування мають балони зі зрідженими газами. Внесіть дані в таблицю. Намалюйте зразок маркування

