GATE 2017 GATE ACADEMY www.gateacademy.co.in
GATE 2017 It is one of the most competitive examinations in India. Getting an excellent score in Gate test is an ideal way...
GATE 2017 Gate 2017 will retain some changes implemented this year, including revised and updated syllabus, provision of G...
GATE 2017 Gate 2017 is waiting for determined and motivated students are yearning success. To help you out and make sure y...
Contact Us 0788-403-4176 | +91-97131-13156 info@gateacademy.co.in A/114-115, Smriti Nagar, Bhilai, Dist-Durg 490020. www.g...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gate 2017

42 views

Published on

GATE is regarded as the benchmark test for engineering and science aptitude in facilitating admissions for higher education (M.Tech./Ph.D.) in IITs, IISc and various other reputed Institutes/ Universities/ Laboratories in India. Some new changes are introduced and will apply for Gate 2017 app. The candidate can now also use online calculator. The GATE syllabus has been revised and updated. Provision of Gate Exam answer key is now available. For more details and latest news on GATE 2017 Examination, the aspirants can visit our website: http://gateacademy.co.in/

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Gate 2017

  1. 1. GATE 2017 GATE ACADEMY www.gateacademy.co.in
  2. 2. GATE 2017 It is one of the most competitive examinations in India. Getting an excellent score in Gate test is an ideal way to build a successful career based on knowledge and expertise. www.gateacademy.co.in
  3. 3. GATE 2017 Gate 2017 will retain some changes implemented this year, including revised and updated syllabus, provision of Gate 2017 answer key, online calculator for extra convenience and so much more. www.gateacademy.co.in
  4. 4. GATE 2017 Gate 2017 is waiting for determined and motivated students are yearning success. To help you out and make sure you pass the exam with an outstanding score, we have created useful Gate apps that will be a practical addition to your mission Gate 2017. www.gateacademy.co.in
  5. 5. Contact Us 0788-403-4176 | +91-97131-13156 info@gateacademy.co.in A/114-115, Smriti Nagar, Bhilai, Dist-Durg 490020. www.gateacademy.co.in

×