Definisi Internet relay chat dan World Wide Web

ASSALAMU’ALAIKUM… Ninda Nur.M. IX B
DEFINISI Internet Relay Chat (IRC) WorldBWide Web (WWW)
DEFINISI • A. Internet Relay Chat (IRC) • • IRC adalah aplikasi internet yang digunakan untuk bercakap-cakap di internet, ...
DEFINISI • Contoh beberapa situs IRC adalah untuk umum. Biasanya situs ini sangat padat karena banyak pengguna yang terhub...
DEFINISI • B. World Wide Web (WWW) • WWW atau kepanjangan dari World Wide Web (disingkat sebagai W3, dan umumnya dikenal s...
Kelebihan dan Kekurangan • A. Internet Relay Chat (IRC) • Kelebihan : • 1. Program nya kecil,mudah dijalankan,servernya ba...
Kelebihan dan kekurangan • B. World Wide Web (WWW) • kelebihan : • 1.memperoleh informasi dengan mudah dan cepat • 2.diser...
WASSALAMU’ALAIKUM
×