CV-May 2016 (P-1)

  1. 1. 1 N i n a E l l i s - H e r v e y , P h . D . , L . P . , N . C . S . P . , L . S . S . P . Cell: (314)973-2146 Office: (936)468-1306 ellishernm@sfasu.edu ninaellis_hervey@yahoo.com Human Services Bldg. Room 229 P.O. Box 13019, SFA Station E D U C A T I O N Oklahoma State University Stillwater, OK APA & NASP Accredited Program Doctor of Philosophy: July 2011 Educational Psychology Option: School Psychology • Dissertation Title: The Comparison of Sensory Integrative Therapy (Specifically Weighted Vests) and Applied Behavioral Analysis (Specifically a Differential Schedule of Reinforcement) in the Treatment of Children Who Have Autism Spectrum Disorder Oklahoma State University Stillwater, OK APA & NASP Accredited Program Masters of Science: December 2007 Major: Educational Psychology Option: School Psychology • Master’s Thesis Title: Diagnosis and Treatment of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: How Early is too Early? Truman State University Kirksville, MO Bachelor of Arts: May 2006 Major: English Minor: Psychology/Biology • McNair Scholar Research Title: Portrayals of African American Men on Primetime Television Dramas L I C E N S E S A N D C E R T I F I C A T I O N S Nationally Certified School Psychologist April 2012-Present Certification #: 41849 Licensed Specialist in School Psychology in the State of Texas November 2012-Present License #: 70264 Provisionally Licensed Psychologist in the State of Texas February 2016-August 2016 License #: 37316 Licensed Psychologist in the State of Texas August 2016-Present License #: 37316 Examination for Professional Practice in Psychology (EPPP)- Passed February 5, 2016 Oral Examination-Passed July 8, 2016 C U R R E N T A C A D E M I C P O S I T I O N S Assistant Professor of School Psychology August 2011-Present Stephen F. Austin State University Human Services Department School Psychology Assessment Center Director November 2013-Present Stephen F. Austin State University
  2. 2. 2 Human Services Department Certified Online Teaching Instructor August 2011-Present Stephen F. Austin State University Human Services Department L.S.S.P. Consultant Stephen F. Austin State University August 2013-Present Janice A. Pattillo Early Childhood Research Center Post-Doctoral Intern in School Psychology August 2013-Present For Licensure as a Psychologist in the State of Texas (Complete) Stephen F. Austin State University Human Services Supervised by: Chris Ninness Ph.D. Michael Walker Ph.D. Sylvia Middlebrook Ph.D. Frankie Clark Ph.D. • Guided supervision of practicum and internship students in the School Psychology Assessment Center • Teaching strategies and didactics in School Psychology • Collaborative assessments and observation with the Janice A. Pattillo Early Childhood Research Center Post-Doctoral Intern in School Psychology August 2011-November 2012 For Licensure as a Specialist in School Psychology in the state of Texas (Complete) Stephen F. Austin State University Woden Independent School District Human Services Supervised by: Chis Ninness Ph.D. H O N O R S A N D D I S T I N C T I O N S ( A C A D E M I C ) Department of Human Services Teaching Excellence Award (Stephen F. Austin State University) Honored as the teacher of the year for 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 academic years in the Department of Human Services at Stephen F. Austin State University (March 2015 and March 2016). City of Shreveport Keynote Contributor for 2015 Health and Wellness Fair Honored as the keynote speaker for 2015 City of Shreveport Health and Wellness Fair (August 2015). Gary Job Corp Award of Contribution and Achievement This award was presented to me for being the keynote speaker of the 2014 Women’s Conference and for supporting the goals of education of the Job Corps (April 2014). Colgate University Award of Contribution and Achievement This award was presented to me for being the keynote speaker of the 2014 Colgate University Wellness Talk Series presentation at the meeting of the Shaw Wellness Institute of Colgate University and for supporting the goals of the education of the University (April 2014). Albany State University Award of Contribution and Achievement This award was presented to me for being the keynote speaker of the 2014 meeting of the Albany State College Seminar Committee, Albany State University (November 2013). Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society Induction (Truman State University) Chosen as one of 2 nominees for membership for the 2012-2013 academic year in the prestigious and nationally recognized organization and regarded as a highly visible and productive alumnae of Truman State University (April 2013). NAACP Award of Contribution and Achievement This award was presented for being the keynote speaker of the 2013 “Passing the Torch” Banquet and for supporting the goals of the NAACP in community service and leadership (April 2013). TEDx-IIT 2013 “Exponential” Official Presentation Certificate (Illinois Institute of Technology)
  3. 3. 3 TEDxIIT is a TED event featuring speakers with TED.com partnership. The event was organized by IIT Chicago students and IIT alumna. The event is open to 100 guests and is streamed live globally. The main goal is for speakers to educate their audience on ideas worth sharing through well-planned presentations in their areas of expertise (April 2013). Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education: Graduate Institute Speaker Award Received an award for presenting on the application process for continuing education programs, my experience in graduate school and my current experiences as an African American faculty in a School Psychology Program (March 2013). Black Women United Guest Speaker Award (Texas State University) Awarded with a plaque honoring me as a guest speaker of the Black Women United of Texas State University's San Marcos Campus (October 2012). Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Certificate of Appreciation (Stephen F. Austin State University) Awarded a certificate of appreciation for continually engaging in service, leadership activities, and for guest speaking for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Eta Epsilon Chapter of Stephen F. Austin State University (September 2012). Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service Keynote Speaker (Stephen F. Austin State University) Chosen as the University Keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Day of Service by the Office of Multi-Cultural Affairs (January 2012). H O N O R S A N D D I S T I N C T I O N S ( C O M M U N I T Y E T C . ) South Oak Church of Christ Award of Excellence Honored by the Community Mental Health Task Force as a chosen keynote speaker of the first annual “Peace of Mind” event which supports spiritual leader working with children in identifying and referring individuals in the community for psychological assessment and treatment (April 2016). VIBE Magazine Honored as a one of the chosen inspirational stories of holistically healthy living (mental, spiritual and physical health) for VIBE magazine (May 2014). ESSENCE Magazine: How I Harness My Power Honored as a one of the chosen inspirational stories of holistically healthy living (mental, spiritual and physical health) for ESSENCE magazine (June 2013). EBONY Magazine/WEB Edition: Powerful Internet Faces Honored as a one of the top chosen inspirational stories and online voices of holistically healthy living (mental, spiritual and physical health) for EBONY magazine (June 2013). Delta Sigma Theta Delta Academy Keynote and Contributor This award was presented for being the keynote speaker of the 2013 “Delta Academy” for middle school girls of Lufkin Texas at the summer start meeting (May 2013). Nac-Edition News 2 Honored as a “Nacogdoches Texas Hero” in the community and as a role model to men, women and children in the East Texas area. Nac-Edition television news 2 Nacogdoches is run by students and professors in the communications department at Stephen F. Austin State University (April 2013). Nacogdoches Texas Chamber of Commerce NOBLE Scholars Banquet Keynote Award Keynote presenter at the meeting of the Nacogdoches Texas Chamber of Commerce, NOBLE Scholars Banquet. Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (March 22, 2013). Naturally Happy Hair Magazine Honored as the first cover girl and large health story of the magazine focusing on healthy hair and lifestyle. (March 2013) Nac-Edition News 2 Honored as a media mogul and professor as a part of news project airing on Nac-Edition the television news 2 here in Nacogdoches and run by students and professors in the communications department at Stephen F. Austin State University. Covered my life as a professor and "media mogul" (November 2012). Jeff Probst Show Guest Guest on the daytime talk show to discuss my struggles and triumphs with health and fitness and 100 pound weight loss (November 2012). Dr. Oz Show Guest Guest on the daytime talk show to discuss a quick health triumph since 100-pound weight loss (September 2012).
  4. 4. 4 The Doctors Show Guest Guest on the daytime talk as a brief weight loss feature for the “Extreme Weight Loss” Episode (September 2012). Daily Sentinel: Making Strides Story Honored as a Stephen F. Austin State Professor who is making health strides in the community, nationally and internationally (People Magazine). HLN/CNN News: Obesity on the Rise Health Story Honored and interviewed as a Stephen F. Austin State Professor who is making health strides in the community, nationally and internationally (September 2012). Tyler News 19: “Fit City Success Story” Honored and interviewed as a Stephen F. Austin State Professor who is making health strides in the community, nationally and internationally (People Magazine) (August 2012). Nacogdoches News 9: Health Stories Honored as a Stephen F. Austin State Professor who is making health strides in the community, nationally and internationally (People Magazine) (August 2012). People Magazine: 100-Pound Weight Loss Stories Honored as a one of the 5 chosen inspirational stories of weight loss and healthy living for People magazine (August 2012). St. Louis Post Dispatch Success Story Honored and interviewed as a St. Louis native and Stephen F. Austin State Professor who is making health strides in the community, nationally and internationally (People Magazine) (January 2012). St. Louis Delux Magazine: St. Louis Women Power Players Honored as a St. Louis Woman Power Player and professional of the year (October 2011). T O P C O L L E G E H O N O R S A N D D I S T I N C T I O N S James Leonard Prince Endowed Memorial Scholarship: Oklahoma State University College of Education (August 2009) Academic and Leadership Excellence Award Recipient: Oklahoma State University Office of Institutional Diversity (April 2009) Who’s Who on College Campuses and Universities: Truman State University (May 2005- August 2006) Ronald E. McNair Scholar: “Most Involved Scholar” (May 2005) Scholarship from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. to attend Thurgood Marshall Leadership Conference (November 2004) Scholastic Enhancement Experience Scholarship (May 2001) I N T E R N S H I P E X P E R I E N C E Pre-Doctoral Internship: Completed August 2010-July 2011 Illinois School Psychology Internship Consortium (APA & NASP Accredited Internship) Springfield IL Director: Brenda Huber, Ph.D. Pre-Doctoral Internship: Completed August 2010-July 2011 The Hope Institute for Children and Families/The Autism Program (APA & NASP Accredited Internship) Springfield IL Supervisor: Kimberly Pollock, Ph.D. Camille Randall, Ph.D. Pre-Doctoral Internship: Completed August 2010-July 2011 Springfield District 186 (APA & NASP Accredited Internship)
  5. 5. 5 Springfield IL Supervisor: Debbie Schoppenhorst, M.S. P R A C T I C U M E X P E R I E N C E Doctoral Practicum: 500 August 2009-May 2010 Oklahoma State University School Psychology Clinic Stillwater, Oklahoma Supervisor: Terry Stinnett, Ph.D. School-Based Autism Practicum: 171 August 2009-May 2010 Oklahoma State University School Psychology Clinic & Stillwater Public Schools Stillwater, Oklahoma OSU Supervisor: Terry Stinnett, Ph.D. Field Supervisor: Cathy Catlett, M.S. Therapy Practicum: 110 hours January 2009- May 2009 Stillwater Schools & Lincoln Academy Stillwater, Oklahoma Supervisor: Kim Wiechmann, M.S. Supervising Faculty: Georgette Yetter, Ph.D. School-based Practicum: 923.5 hours January 2009- May 2009 Richmond Elementary School Stillwater, Oklahoma OSU Supervisor: Gary Duhon, Ph.D. & Terry Stinnett, Ph.D Field Supervisor: Jana Collins, M.S. Shadow Practicum: 491.5 hours September 2007-May 2008 Location: Richmond Elementary Stillwater, Oklahoma Supervisor: Kim Hastings, M.S. Supervising Faculty: Brian Poncy, Ph.D. & Gary Duhon, Ph.D. Observation Practicum: 120 hours September 2006-December 2006 Location: Richmond Elementary Stillwater, Oklahoma Supervisor: Georgette Yetter, Ph.D. Supervising Teacher: Mrs. Biggs/3rd Grade A D D I T I O N A L T R A I N I N G A N D P R O F E S S I O N A L D E V E L O P M E N T Online Teacher Certification August 2013 Supervisor: Janet Kamps, M.S. • Earned official online teaching certification credentials through the Office of Instructional Technology. Neuropsychology Practicum January 2012-May 2012 Supervisor: Judith Lauter, Ph.D. • Gained opportunities to receive knowledge and experience in neuropsychological assessment. Learned to administer, score and interpret neuropsychological and psychological test protocols through the Stephen F. Austin State Neuropsychology clinic.
  6. 6. 6 P U B L I C A T I O N ( S ) Ellis-Hervey, N., Doss, A. (Accepted Book Chapter, 2016). Propelling minority girls into academia: Recommendations for increasing active academic engagement. Book Chapter accepted for Girls Like Us: Risk, Resilience and Healthy Development of Diverse Girls. Ellis-Hervey, N., Doss, A., Davis, D. Aura, J. (Accepted Book Chapter, 2016) The importance of the engagement in self-care for multi-cultural women pursuing higher education. Book Chapter accepted for How Body Image Affects Business and Relationships and Overall Success. Ellis-Hervey, N., Doss, A. (Accepted Book Chapter, 2016) The utilization of social media to increase self- esteem and alleviate the obesity epidemic in multicultural women. Book Chapter accepted for How Body Image Affects Business and Relationships and Overall Success. Ellis-Hervey, N., Doss, A., Davis, D. (2016). [Review of the book: Implementation of Mental Health Programs in School: A Change Agents Guide, by S. Foreman]. Ellis-Hervey, N., Doss, A., Davis, D. (2016). African American personal presentation: Psychology of hair and self-perception. Journal of Black Studies, http://dx.doi.org/10.1177/0021934716653350, 1-14. Ellis-Hervey, N., Steward, R., Doss, A., Nicks, R. Davis, D. (2016). African American women and Self- esteem: A study of the impact of age, family of origin, and current life circumstances. Psych Discourse, 40, 2, 12-17. Ellis-Hervey, N., Doss, A., Davis, D., Wilhite-Bradford, A. (2015). The development of school psychology assessment centers: training, service delivery and research. Journal of Human Services: Training, Research, and Practice: Vol. 1: Iss. 1, Article 4. [Active Link February 4, 2016: http://scholarworks.sfasu.edu/jhstrp/vol1/iss1/4/ or http://scholarworks.sfasu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1000&context=jhstrp] Alston, G., Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014). Exploring public pedagogy and the non-formal adult educator in 21st century contexts using qualitative video data analysis techniques. Learning Media and Technology: Vol. 40, No. 4, 502–513 [DOI October 26, 2014: http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/17439884.2014.968168 ] Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014). Resilience is the key. [Review of the book Schooling for Resilience: Improving the Life Trajectory of Black and Latino Boys, by E. Fergus, P. Noguera & M. Martin]. [Active Link: http://edrev.asu.edu/index.php/ER/article/view/1844.] Ellis-Hervey, N. & Kallerud, R. (2007). Portrayals of african american men on primetime television dramas. McNair Scholarly Review: Vol. 12. 4, 30-35. S E L E C T E D I N V I T E D P U B L I C A T I O N ( S ) Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014, September 18). Autism and Culture: Varied Diagnosis but Optimal Treatment for All. Lufkin Daily News: Bright Star, pp. 1. Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014, May 29). Interview by D. Brooks [Personal Interview]. Meet dr. nina ellis-hervey a.k.a. beautifulbrwnbabydol. Natural hair academy, Chicago, IL. [Retrieved from http://thenaturalhairacademy.com/2014/05/29/meet-dr-nina-ellis-hervey-a-k-a- beautifulbrwnbabydol/]. Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014, April 18). Interview by R. Dixon [Personal Interview]. She’s a trailblazer: Dr. nina ellis-hervey a.k.a beautiful brown baby doll. Soulreflectionz. [Retrieved from http://soulreflectionz.com/2014/04/18/shes-a-trailblazer-dr-nina-ellis-hervey-a-k-a-beautiful- brown-baby-doll/]. Ellis-Hervey, N (2013). 10 Steps to become a weight loss champion. DIVINE: An Inspirational Magazine. 5 (1), p. 11. [Retrieved from http://issuu.com/divinemagazine/docs/final_divinesurvivordigital_69d1e9e742473f/1]. Burford, M., & Ellis-Hervey, N. (2013, June 1). Own Your Power. Essence Magazine, 44 (2), 111. Ellis-Hervey, N (2013). SUPERNATURAL woman: Journey to self-esteem and holistic health. Naturally Happy Hair: Natural Hair and Lifestyle Magazine 1(1) p. 15-17. Ellis-Hervey, N (2013, March). Identity Crisis in the 21st Century: Who am I? Article and interview invited for the Columbus African American News Journal, p. 10. C U R R E N T W O R K S & W O R K S S U B M I T T E D Ellis-Hervey, N. (Under Review). Diversity of diagnoses and student learning experiences in an on- campus school psychology assessment center: Future directions and focus. Manuscript submitted to Journal of Multicultural Affairs.
  7. 7. 7 Ellis-Hervey, N. (In Progress). The social networking role in research and scholarship: the 21st centuries new five-dimensional academician. Aguerrevere, L.E., McCleary D, Ellis-Hervey N. & McCleary L.N. (In progress). Ability of qEEG inidcators to classify children with Learning Disabilities. Ellis-Hervey, N. (In Progress). S.U.P.E.R. ‘N.A.T.U.R.A.L.’: Your path to holistic health and psychological wellness. Book in progress. Ellis-Hervey, N., Araiza, P., Davis, D. (In Progress). Reaching ‘the people’ through blogging and vlogging: A psychological intervention. Ellis-Hervey, N., Duhon, G., & Ninness, C. (In Progress). The comparison of sensory integrative therapy (specifically weighted vests) and applied behavioral analysis (specifically a differential schedule of reinforcement) in the treatment of children who have autism spectrum disorder. Manuscript to be submitted to Behavior and Social Issues. D I S S E R T A T I O N Ellis-Hervey, N. (2011). The comparison of sensory integrative therapy (specifically weighted vests) and applied behavioral analysis (specifically a differential schedule of reinforcement) in the treatment of children who have autism spectrum disorder. Unpublished Doctoral Dissertation, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater. P E E R R E V I E W E D C O N F E R E N C E P R E S E N T A T I O N S : I N T E R N A T I O N A L Ellis-Hervey, N. (2016). Sensory integrative therapy and applied behavioral analysis for treatment of children with autism. Poster presentation at the annual meeting of the American Psychological Association International Conference, Denver, CO (August 2016). Steward, R., Ellis-Hervey, N., Flores, A. (2014). Deconstructing promotion and tenure: A reexamination of the faculty review process. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the American Psychological Association International Conference, Washington, DC (August 2014). Ellis-Hervey, N., Davis D. (2014). Addressing The Obesity Epidemic Through Social Media: Blogging And Vlogging. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Association of Black Psychologist International Conference, Indianapolis, IN (July 2014). Steward, R., Ellis-Hervey, N., (2014). Black female tenure-track faculty change agents on a predominantly white campus. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Association of Black Psychologist International Conference, Indianapolis, IN (July 2014). Ellis-Hervey, N., Araiza, P., Davis D. (2013). Reaching ‘the people’ through vlogging and blogging: A psychological intervention. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Association of Black Psychologist International Conference, New Orleans LA (July 2013). Ellis-Hervey, N., Araiza, P., Davis D. (2013), African american personal presentation: Psychology of hair and self perception. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Association of Black Psychologist International Conference, New Orleans LA (July 2013). Ellis-Hervey, N. (2013). Psychological well-being through healthy coping strategies: The path to holistic healthiness and happiness. Symposium and professional presentation at the annual meeting of the Technology, Education and Design Conference (TEDxIIT) Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago IL (April 13, 2013). P E E R R E V I E W E D C O N F E R E N C E P R E S E N T A T I O N S : N A T I O N A L Ellis-Hervey, N., Doss, A., Davis, D. (2017). Development of school psychology assessment centers: training, service delivery, research. Accepted Mini-Skills Workshop for the meeting of the National Association of School Psychologists, San Antonio, TX. (February, 2017). Alston, G., Ellis-Hervey, N. (2012). Welcome to our ‘natural’ world”: public pedagogy and the non- formal adult educator in 21st century exotic contexts. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education National Conference, Las Vegas, NV (November 8, 2012). Hastings, K., Duhon, G., Giblet, M., Doerksen-Klopp, B., Kesterson, J., Rowland, J., Mocco, C., Lee, S., Ellis-Hervey, N., Metcalf, L., Reddick, B., Lang, E., and Fellers, C. (2010). Comparing and evaluating mathematic fluency interventions. Poster presented at the annual meeting of National Association of School Psychologists, Chicago, IL. (February, 2010).
  8. 8. 8 Atkins, M., Duhon, G., Scherweit, S., Beason, S., Wiechmann, K., Fellers, C., Hale, H., Hamlin, A., Hampton, V., Thompson, L., Truitt, T., Wong, C., & Ellis Hervey, N. (2008). Response to intervention: An increasing intensity design in mathematics. Poster presented at the annual meeting of the National Association of School Psychologists, New Orleans, LA. (February, 2008). Ellis-Hervey, N. (2005). Portrayals of african american men on primetime television dramas. Paper and poster presentation at the annual McNair Research Symposium, Truman State University, Kirksville, MO. (September 28, 2005) Ellis-Hervey, N. (2005). Portrayals of african american men on primetime television dramas. Paper presentation at the annual Heartland Conference, Kansas City, MO. (September 24, 2005). P E E R R E V I E W E D C O N F E R E N C E P R E S E N T A T I O N S : S T A T E Ellis-Hervey, N., Doss, A., N., Davis D. (2015). The use of social media intervention techniques and other mediums to decrease childhood obesity. Accepted Mini-Skills Workshop for the annual meeting of the Texas Association of School Psychologists, Dallas, TX (October 8-10). Ellis-Hervey, N., Davis D., Wilhite-Bradford, A., Doss, A. (2015). The utilization of social media to alleviate childhood obesity. Accepted Symposium presentation for the annual meeting of the Mission Possible Mental Health Conference XVIV, Nacogdoches, TX (March 11, 2015). Ellis-Hervey, N., Davis D., Wilhite-Bradford, A. (2014). The development of school psychology assessment centers: training, service delivery and research. Accepted Mini-Skills Workshop for the annual meeting of the Texas Association of School Psychologists, Dallas, TX (October 16-18). Alston, G., Ellis-Hervey, N., (2014). Sisters in the struggle: Peer mentoring in the academy. Graduate Institute. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Conference, San Antonio TX (March 27, 2014). Steward, R., Ellis-Hervey, N., (2014). Black Tenure-track Faculty as Institutional Change Agents on Predominantly White Campuses. Faculty Institute Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Conference, San Antonio TX (March 27, 2014). Ellis-Hervey, N., Davis D., Wilhite-Bradford, A. (2014). Blogging and vlogging: The new approach to mental health care. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Mission Possible XVIV: Recovery and Resiliency Conference, Nacogdoches TX (March 2014). Ellis-Hervey, N., Law, S., Lacy, J. (2014) Importance of special accommodations for children in schools. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Mission Possible XVIV: Recovery and Resiliency Conference, Nacogdoches TX (March 2014). Ellis-Hervey, N. (2013). Resiliency and recovery: Psychology of a healthy lifestyle. Symposium and keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Mission Possible Mental Health Conference XVIII: Recovery and Resiliency Conference, Nacogdoches TX (March 13, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, N., Alston, G. (2013). The utilization of social media for professional development and scholarly research: the 21st century’s new and effective way to educate. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Conference, Austin TX (February 15, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). The importance of continuing graduate education: The experience of the black professional in higher education. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Conference: Graduate Institute, Austin TX (February 15, 2013). P E E R R E V I E W E D C O N F E R E N C E P R E S E N T A T I O N S : L O C A L Ellis-Hervey, N. (2016). African american women and self-esteem: A study of the impact of age, family of origin, and current life circumstances. Accepted presentation at the Hidden Faces Diversity Conference of Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (January 30, 2016) Ellis-Hervey, N. (2015). Utilizing social media to academically motivate multicultural youth and adults: from k-college and beyond. Accepted presentation at the Hidden Faces Diversity Conference of Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (January 31, 2015) Ellis-Hervey, N. (2005). The down low african american male: A phenomenon introduced in james baldwin’s another country. Paper presentation at the annual English Senior Seminar Conference, Truman State University, Kirksville, MO. (Spring 2005).
  9. 9. 9 I N V I T E D C O N F E R E N C E P R E S E N T A T I O N S : I N T E R N A T I O N A L Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014). The road to psychological health and wellness: The importance of holistic health at every age. Keynote and presentation at the meeting of Virgin Islands Meet-Up Group, USVI (October 13, 2014). Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014). the road to psychological health and wellness: The importance of holistic health. Keynote and presentation at the meeting of The World Natural Hair Show, Atlanta, GA (April 26-27, 2014). I N V I T E D C O N F E R E N C E P R E S E N T A T I O N S : N A T I O N A L Ellis-Hervey, N. (2015). Mastering the path to holistic health. Shreveport Government Employee Health Initiative Series presentation at the meeting of the City of Shreveport, Shreveport, LA (August 15, 2015). Ellis-Hervey, N. (2015). Holistic health and psychological wellness: A journey never completed. Meeting of the Charleston Wellness Group, Charleston, (June 15, 2015). Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014). Achieving your emotional wellness and fitness goals. Keynote and presentation at the meeting of the Memphis Wellness Group, Memphis, TN (July 19, 2014). Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014). The road to psychological health and wellness: The meaning in achieving all of your goals. Colgate University Wellness Talk Series presentation at the meeting of the Shaw Wellness Institute of Colgate University, Hamilton, NY (April 9, 2014). Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014). African american personal presentation: The view of professionalism in the 'real world'. Howard University Black Student Law Group Talk Series and Symposium presentation at the meeting of the Howard University Black Student Law Group, Washington DC (April 3, 2014). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Psychological well-being and life success: Life skills for young adults. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of Texas State University and the Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference, Texas State University, San Marcos TX. (November, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). The psychological health and wellness of college students. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the Albany State College Seminar Committee, Albany State University, Albany GA. (November, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). The scholastic enhancement experience: 10 years of academic excellence in review. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of Scholastic Enhancement Experience Scholars Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). The importance of mcnair & trio programs: The life of a graduated mcnair scholar. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the McNair Scholars (TRIO Program), Truman State University, Kirksville, MO. (April 24, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Oklahoma Naturals Group, Oklahoma City, OK (October 27, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Natural is Not a Fad Group, Alexandria, VA (September 16, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Return of the Curls Group, Richmond, VA (July 28, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Gulf City Naturals Conference: Essence Festival, New Orleans, LA (July 8, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Magic City Natural Hair and Health Meet-Up Group, Birmingham, AL (June 16, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Coffee, Curls and Cupcakes Healthy Hair Series Conference, St. Louis, MO (January 29, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2011). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the SUPERNATURAL Conference, Normal, IL. (September 10, 2011). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2011). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Oklahoma Naturals Group, Oklahoma City, OK (November 19, 2012).
  10. 10. 10 Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2010). Effective strategies for becoming a great candidate for graduate studies. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the McNair Scholars (TRIO Program), Truman State University, Kirksville, MO. (October 2010). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2007). Ways to make it to graduate school. Keynote presentation at the Office of Multicultural Affairs Program, Truman State University, Kirksville, MO. (March 23, 2006). I N V I T E D C O N F E R E N C E P R E S E N T A T I O N S : S T A T E Ellis-Hervey, N. (2016, April). Understanding the mentally and emotionally challenged person: Challenges along the developmental spectrum. Community Mental Health Task Force, South Oak Church of Christ, Henderson, TX. Ellis-Hervey, N. & Airen, O. (2015, November). Understanding the mentally and emotionally challenged person. Community Mental Health Task Force, South Oak Church of Christ, Henderson, TX. Ellis-Hervey, N. (2014). The Road to Psychological Health and Wellness: The importance of resilience and health. Keynote, symposium and presentation at the meeting of the San Marcos Gary Job Corps, San Marcos, TX (April 24, 2014). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of Sisterbration (A Non-Profit Organization) Conference and Mentoring Event, Frisco, TX. (October 6, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Black Women United and R.E.A.L. Retreat, Texas State University, San Marcos, TX. (October 4, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the Naturally Happy Hair Group, Houston, TX. (September 28, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2011). What you eat is what you grow: Being healthy is more than just food. Keynote presentation at the annual meeting of the Nzuri Natural Hair and Health Showcase, Houston, TX. (December 10 and 11, 2011). I N V I T E D C O N F E R E N C E P R E S E N T A T I O N S : L O C A L Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2016). Healthy Professional Presentation. Guest lecture presentation for the Senior Seminar course of the Health Science Program of Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (October 12, 2016). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2016). Psychological Well-being and academic success. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the campus organization “UnBlemished”, Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (October 10, 2016). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2015). Healthy Professional Presentation. Guest lecture presentation for the Senior Seminar course of the Health Science Program of Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (September 30, 2015). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Why don't we know our history? Keynote presentation and panelist at the meeting of the Office of Multicultural Affairs of Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (April 17, 2015). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2015). Academic excellence from 2015 and beyond. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the “Delta Academy” of the Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter, Angelina College, Lufkin TX. (February 24, 2015). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Psychological well-being and life success: Life skills for children and adolescents. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin Texas and the Lufkin Summer Camp, Lufkin Middle School, Lufkin TX. (June 15, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Academic and psychological excellence from 2013 and beyond. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the “Delta Academy” of the Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter, Angelina College, Lufkin TX. (May 26, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Psychological well-being and the road to leadership. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the NAACP Nacogdoches Chapter, Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (April 11, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Psychological well-being and the road to leadership: College edition. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (April, 2013).
  11. 11. 11 Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Psychological well-being and academic success: The road after high school. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the Nacogdoches Texas Chamber of Commerce, NOBLE Scholars Banquet. Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (March 22, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Psychological well-being and academic success: A healthy way to teach life skills. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin Texas, Teen Summit Conference of Lufkin Middle School, Lufkin TX. (March 22, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Battle of the sexes. Keynote presentation and panelist at the meeting of the NAACP and African Student Association Nacogdoches Chapters Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (February 12, 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2013). Psychological Well-being and academic success: I’m in college, so now what? Keynote presentation at the meeting of the campus organization “UnBlemished”, Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches TX. (January 2013). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the Healthy Nacogdoches Coalition, Memorial Hospital, Nacogdoches TX. (September 7, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the Women of Virtue, Nacogdoches, TX. (April 25, 2012). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2012). S.U.P.E.R.N.A.T.U.R.A.L: The ultimate guide to holistic health of the mind, body and soul. Keynote presentation at the meeting of the Healthy from Stephen F. Austin State University chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Beauty Undefined Confidence Symposium, Nacogdoches, TX. (November 3, 2011). Ellis-Hervey, Nina (2011). Complexity of skin complexion in the african and african american communities. Keynote presentation and panelist at the meeting of the Stephen F. Austin State University African Student Organization, Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches, TX. (October 16, 2011). G R A N T S Faculty Research Grant (FRG) Granted Fall 2015 ($9,095) Ability of qEEG inidcators to classify children with Learning Disabilities PI: Luis E. Aguerrevere Ph.D. Sponsor: Stephen F. Austin State University ORSP National Institute of Health November 2011 Program for Individuals from Disadvantaged Backgrounds (Not Funded) Research Supervisor: Chris Ninness, Ph.D. U N I V E R S I T Y - W I D E S E R V I C E Stephen F. Austin State University Committee Member University Student Success Committee (July 2016-present). Committee Member University Co-curricular Innovation Committee (February 2016-present). Director/Organizer Spearheaded the development of and currently directing the School Psychology Assessment Center geared toward serving the community and SFA campus for psychological assessments and related services. Developed through alliances with University Counseling Services, the Medical Center and the Nacogdoches community, Spring 2013-present. Committee Member “Hidden Faces” Mental Health Conference Planning Committee (March 2012-present). Member SFASU Professional Educators’ Council
  12. 12. 12 Fall 2014-present Member/Program Planner Office of Multicultural Affairs Black Caucus Fall 2013-present Advisor “Unblemised” Organization Campus Advisor, Fall 2012-present Keynote Speaker/Focus Leader Strength and Sisterhood Round-Table and Focus Group. Met with young women from Stephen F. Austin State University to discuss effective ways to support one another in self-esteem, educational endeavors, lifetime achievements and true sisterhood. Stephen F. Austin State University (March, 2012). Member University Scholarship Committee, Fall 2011-present Advisor Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Campus Advisor, Fall 2011-present Keynote Speaker Martin Luther King Day of Service Keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Day of Service. Speech given to youth, community officials and faculty who were committing to community service in Nacogdoches for the day while commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King. Attendees were student from undergraduates to Doctoral level. Faculty and university officials were also in attendance. Stephen F. Austin State University (January 16th, 2011). S E R V I C E T O T H E C O L L E G E O F E D U C A T I O N Stephen F. Austin State University: James I. Perkins College of Education Member College of Education Clinical Practice and Field Experience Advisory Council Fall 2015-present Member College of Education Teaching Excellence Fall 2015-present Member College of Education Scholarship Committee Fall 2012-Fall 2014 Member College of Education Diversity Committee Fall 2012-Fall 2014 Member College of Education Recruitment and Retention Committee Fall 2011-Fall 2014 S E R V I C E T O D E P A R M E N T Stephen F. Austin State University: Human Services Member Counseling Program Search Committee Spring 2016. Member Visual Impairment Program Search Committee Spring 2014. Committee Chair Human Services Department Recruitment and Retention Committee. Organized the New Student Convocation (September, 2013) for the Human Services Department. This included introducing first year students to the Human Services Departments, serving as a faculty liaison for students, organized faculty and
  13. 13. 13 program tables, programs for students, student educational giveaways and beyond. Spring 2012-present. Member Visual Impairment Program Search Committee Fall 2012. S E R V I C E T O P R O G R A M Stephen F. Austin State University: School Psychology Program Psychological Assessment Workshop Developer In order to supplement instruction of psychological assessment, students were immersed in a 3-day, 20-hour workshop of social/emotional/behavioral, cognitive, achievement and curriculum-based-assessment. This workshop was taught summer 2013 to address students’ skill deficits in assessment and intervention principles before entering practicum and internships. Internship Site Developer Helped to organize structure and criteria for School Psychology Doctoral students at Stephen F. Austin State University to fulfill obligations for licensure as a psychologist in the state of Texas. This also included my submission of previous internship duties and what had to be completed to meet standards, Spring 2012-present. Member School Psychology Program Search Committee, Fall 2012-present. Comprehensive Exams Organizer Organized all faculty study guides and questions for doctoral students and comprehensive exams, Fall 2011-present. S E R V I C E T O T H E P R O F E S S I O N Editorial Board Member Journal of Human Services: Training, Research & Practice Topic: Appointed to the editorial board to evaluate research articles as a peer reviewer for submission to the journal (June 2016- present). Article Reviewer Texas Association of School Psychologists Topic: Invited to evaluate research presentations as a peer reviewer for inclusion in the annual TASP convention (June 2016- present). Doctoral Internship Didactic Presenter Ellis-Hervey, N. (2016). The Assessment of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Didactics Training Workshop for the Janice A. Pattillo School Psychology Doctoral Internship (May 20, 2016) Community Expert Panel in School Psychology Invited to assist in development and evaluation of a formative assessment tool to be used to help train up and coming school psychologists in consultation skills. Also invited to establish content validity of the instrument (April 2016- present)
  14. 14. 14 Article Reviewer Journal of Teaching College Record Topic: Invited to evaluate research articles as a peer reviewer for submission in the Journal of Teaching College Record (July 2015-present). Doctoral Internship Didactic Presenter Ellis-Hervey, N. (2015-2016). The DEP model: The new wave of supervision in school psychology. Didactics Training Workshop for the Janice A. Pattillo School Psychology Doctoral Internship (May 14, 2015 and December 14, 2015) Committee Member “Mission Possible” Mental Health Conference Planning (March 2012-present). Mini-Skills Workshop Presenter Ellis-Hervey, N., Davis D., Wilhite-Bradford, A. (2014). The development of school psychology assessment centers: training, service delivery and research. Accepted Mini-Skills Workshop for the annual meeting of the Texas Association of School Psychologists, Dallas, TX (October 16-18). Continuing Education Instructor Ellis-Hervey, N., Araiza, P., Davis D. (2013). Reaching ‘the people’ through vlogging and blogging: A psychological intervention. Symposium presentation at the annual meeting of the Association of Black Psychologist International Conference, New Orleans LA (July 2013). Article Reviewer Journal of Applied Behavioral Analysis Topic: Invited to evaluate research articles as a peer reviewer for submission in the Journal of Applied Behavioral Analysis (March 2012- present). C O M M U N I T Y S E R V I C E A N D O R G A N I Z A T I O N S Nacogdoches Texas Community Committee Member “Mission Possible Mental Health Conference Planning Committee, March 2013-present. Member Healthy Nacogdoches Coalition, Summer 2012- Present. Member Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Active member, November 2003-present. C U R R E N T & P R E V I O U S C O U R S E S I N S T R U C T E D EPS 380 Educational Psychology EPS 544 Psychoeducational Assessment EPS 545 Individual Intelligence Testing EPS 563 Individual Case Consultation EPS 565 School Psychology EPS 601 Behavioral Ethics EPS 623 Professional, Legal & Ethical Issues in Psychology EPS 655 School Psychology Practicum EPS 665 Advanced School Psychology (2) EPS 668 Child and Family Assessment EPS 675 Independent Study: Ethics in the Schools EPS 675 Independent Study: Advanced Psychoeducational Assessment EPS 675 Independent Study: Psychopharmacology in the School Setting EPS 675 Independent Study: Practicum in Further Development of School Psychology Assessment Center
  15. 15. 15 EPS 685 Child and Adolescent Psychopathology EPSY 1003 Learning to Learn PSYC (1) General Psychology D I S S E R T A T I O N S & M A S T E R ’ S T H E S E S Dissertations (C0-Chair and/or Committee Member) Poole, Sonya (2015-Present). Cyberbullying Among College Students: Using a Survey Method Design to Determine the Effect of Cyberbullying Anonymity on the Victim’s Perceived Locus of Control in a Public College Setting. (Co-chair, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Creel, Amy (2015-Present). Examining Variables Associated with Age of First Concern in Children Diagnosed with Autism. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Turner, Elaine (2015-Present). The Efficacy of an In-Vivo Chaining Procedure compared to POV-VM Chaining Procedure to Teach a Task to Children with Autism. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Staley, Joshua (2015). Detection of Possible Psychopathology of Student Athletes in the Undergraduate Community. (Co-chair, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Wilbourn, Tiffany (2014-Present). Self-Determination of Vocational Tasks of Secondary Students with Autism. (Co-chair, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Runph, Marilyn (2014). Application of Neural Network Technology for School Psychology. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Cooper, Laura (2014). Prevalence of Complex Trauma in Juvenile Justice Involved Youth. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Kellam, Melanie (2013). The Therapeutic Alliance as a Mediator Between Attachment and End of Treatment Anxiety and Depression: Comparing Women With and Without a History of Child Sexual Abuse. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Saxon, Jamie (February 2013-Present). Evidence Based Treatment of Complex Trauma in Children and Adolescents. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Master’s Theses Dissertations (C0-Chair and/or Committee Member) Wilhite-Bradford, Alison (2016). Responses of education preparation program instructors toward mental health legislation. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Cortez, Machael (2016). Perceived Knowledge about Depression and Help-Seeking Intentions among College Students. (Committee Member, Department of Psychology) Stephen F. Austin State University. Swift, Timothy (April 2016- Present). Effects of One Neurofeedback Session on Relationship Between Fear-Of-Pain and Visual Avoidance of Pain. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Recio, Rebecca (April 2016- Present). The Effects of One Neurofeedback Session on Verbal and Visuospatial Search. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University.
  16. 16. 16 Ambe, Bernard (August 2015-Present). Tobacco Use, Cessation, and Locus of Control Among College Students. (Chair, Department of Kinesiology) Stephen F. Austin State University. Doss, Ashley (August 2015-Present). Military Lifestyle’s Impact on Children’s Adjustment and Vocational Choices. (Chair, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Davis, DeShae (2015). A Study of the Affect of Racial Identity, Microaggressions and Cognitive Complexity on the Construct of Differentiation of Self. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Araiza, Perla (2015). Factors That Influence The Identity of Mexican Americans Across Generations. (Chair, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. McKee, Kellie (2014). Teaching Problem-Solving Skills to Individuals with Disabilities Through the Use of Matrix Training. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Thompson, Malarie (2014). Matrix Training of Verbal and Nonverbal Greetings with Primary School Students and Autism. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Berry, Callie (2013). The Effect of Teacher Greetings on On-Task Behavior. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Pierce, Jacklyn (2013). Generalizing Transition Skills Using Video Modeling. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. Andrews, Meagan (2012). The Effects of Creativity on Math Performance. (Committee Member, Department of Human Services) Stephen F. Austin State University. P R O F E S S I O N A L A F F I L I A T I O N S A N D A C T I V I T I E S Texas Association of School Psychologists Fall 2014-present Association of Black Psychologists Spring 2013-present Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society Spring 2013-present Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Spring 2012-present McNair Scholars Research Program Fall 2004-present American Psychological Association Fall 2007-present Membership #: 94655225 Member of Division 15 (Educational Psychology) Member of Division 16 (School Psychology) National Association of School Psychologists Fall 2007-present Membership #: 956288 Illinois School Psychology Association Fall 2010-2011 School Psychology Graduate Organization Fall 2006-2010 Oklahoma School Psychology Association Fall 2007-2010 Oklahoma Psychological Association, Student Member Fall 2007 – 2010 P R E V I O U S P O S I T I O N S Rutledge Youth Foundation, Springfield IL Fall 2010-Summer 2011 Mentor Illinois School Psychology Internship Consortium Fall 2010-Summer 2011 Internship Representative Stillwater Oklahoma Autism Support Group Spring 2009-2010 Position: Assistant Childcare Helper
  17. 17. 17 Oklahoma State University (Academic Center for Student Athletes) Fall 2008-2010 Writing and Composition Tutor Oklahoma State University (Academic Center for Student Athletes) August 2007-2010 Academic Tutor & Facilitator Northern Oklahoma College, Department of Psychology May 2008-May 2010 Adjunct Faculty Course: General Psychology School Psychology Graduate Organization August 2008- May 2009 Position: Diversity Chair Certification Examinations for Oklahoma Educators October 2006-March 2008 Oklahoma State University Test Facilitator Oklahoma State University August 2006-May 2008 School of Applied Health and Educational Psychology Teaching Assistant Course: Learning to Learn SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital & SSM DePaul May 2006-July 2011 Medical Group, St. Louis MO Hospital Registrar Williams Temple Church of God in Christ August 2005- May 2007 Neighborhood Outreach Center Assistant Coordinator of Volunteers

