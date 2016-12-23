NGHIEM Xuan Hieu Page 1 of 3 NGHIEM (Matthew) XUAN HIEU nghiemxhieu@hotmail.com | 0404 137 203 | Linkedin: Matthew17 EDUCA...
NGHIEM Xuan Hieu Page 2 of 3 TRANSFERABLE SKILLS  Fluency in English and Vietnamese as evidenced by mentioned translation...
NGHIEM Xuan Hieu Page 3 of 3 APPENDIX UTS SUBJECTS AND RESULTS Double majors in Civil Engineering and Applied Physics  Hi...
NGHIEM XUAN HIEU - Latest

  1. 1. NGHIEM Xuan Hieu Page 1 of 3 NGHIEM (Matthew) XUAN HIEU nghiemxhieu@hotmail.com | 0404 137 203 | Linkedin: Matthew17 EDUCATION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY SYDNEY (UTS)  Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) Bachelor of Science 2013 - Current SAGA UNIVERSITY, JAPAN as part of UTS BUiLD Abroad program  Creating Innovation for Sustainability in Young Leaders (with scholarship) Jul/2016 EMPLOYMENT HISTORY AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTIC, SYDNEY Aug/2016 – Sep/2016 Census of Population and Housing 2016 Field Officer  Responsible for overlooking the completion of census forms and resolving difficult inquiries for several hundred households in an assigned area.  Organised paperwork, confidentially kept track of data and persuaded people to comply using interpersonal skills, all under tight deadlines. MCDONALD’S Apr/2011 – Jan/2015 Crew Member  Prepared food and provided customer services, along other team members under supervision, to a set standard of quality, swiftness and safety.  Given the extra responsibility to train new employees as a senior staff member. VIETNAMESE CULTURAL HERITAGE DEPARTMENT Aug/2015 Freelance Translator  Utilised effective written communication skills to make Vietnamese to English translations of information about Vietnamese intangible cultural heritage (ICH).  Upheld the uniqueness and significance of the ICH elements through said translations with my proficiency in English and Vietnamese. TECHNICAL SKILLS Acquired through university subjects detailed in appendix  Software skills with programs such as MATLAB, ArcGIS, AutoCAD, Microsoft Excel and Word (at an advanced level).  Knowledge of fluid and solid mechanics, including calculation of flows and loadings.  Engineering soft skills such as Gantt chart, network diagrams, fault tree analysis, product life cycle and development.  Understanding of entrepreneurial, commercial and economic engineering practices.
  2. 2. NGHIEM Xuan Hieu Page 2 of 3 TRANSFERABLE SKILLS  Fluency in English and Vietnamese as evidenced by mentioned translation work.  Global perspective from travelling to various countries, including Japan, Singapore.  My time management, leadership and organisational skills are developed from managing 5 subjects, volunteering, part time job, UTS chess club vice president and secretary of Council of International Student Australia (CISA) duties, all within one study semester.  Spoken communication skills from customer service experiences. EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES  Camp Gallipoli, L'Étape Australia and many other volunteering roles 2015 - Current  UTS Chess club (100+ members) Vice President 2015 - Current  Beyond UTS International Leadership Development (UTS BUiLD) and Soul Awards - leadership and general skill development through workshops, volunteering and short term overseas studies 2015 - Current NSW GENERAL SCRETARY Apr/2011 – Jan/2015 Council of International Students Australia  Being responsible for the administration of all general meetings of Council.  Maintaining incoming and outgoing correspondence with respect to the governance of CISA.  Updating and maintaining all member information as well as organising and maintaining files and records. REGIONEERING: UTS CHAPTER Nov/2016 Engineers Without Borders  A week of visiting high schools in the rural western Sydney area where exposure to engineering and IT is low.  Worked in a small group to organise, present and run practical workshops to introduce engineering to year 7 – 12 students.  Promoted engineering and encouraged students to take up STEM in university with great success (based on surveys). REFEREES  Fran Hayes Census of Population and Housing 2016 Area Supervisor fran@fhws.com.au | 0419 416 061  Nguyen Kim Dung Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Department Officer dzungkimnguyen@gmail.com | +84 903 415 140  Albina Kartavtseva CISA National Secretary secretary@cisa.edu.au | 0432 819 306
  3. 3. NGHIEM Xuan Hieu Page 3 of 3 APPENDIX UTS SUBJECTS AND RESULTS Double majors in Civil Engineering and Applied Physics  High distinction mark in Soil Behaviour.  Distinction marks in Environmental and Sanitation Engineering, Design and Innovations Fundamentals, Engineering Project Management. SAGA UNIVERSITY, JAPAN Creating Innovation for Sustainability in Young Leaders  A study of contemporary issues relating to agriculture, energy, environment, technologies and heritage of traditional knowledge by close examination of case studies in Saga.  Active, meaningful discussions, lectures and hands-on activities exploring the required leadership to achieve a sustainable society.

