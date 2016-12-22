Nermeen_Ameer Resume 2

Nermeen Ameer Naeem Interior Designer Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt. +20 01006948824 nermeen_ameer@hotmail.com www.linkedin.com...
  1. 1. Nermeen Ameer Naeem Interior Designer Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt. +20 01006948824 nermeen_ameer@hotmail.com www.linkedin.com/in/nermeen-naeem-332672134 More than four years of experience in commercial and residential interior design, cooperate to achieve bests designs, demonstrates excellence in technical office drawings, conceptualizing the client's need and developing well-designed finished and delivers projects on time . Education Qualifications: • University Art & Design Academy,Interior designs & furniture department. • Academic Qualification. Bachelor of Applied Arts -July 2011, Very good grade. Work Experience: • Worked for Idrac Egypt Interiors: since October 2016 till now. - Projects Manger. - Interior Designer. - Projects: • Private Villas. • Worked for GG&Grace: since January 2016 to October 2016. - FF&E & designer assistant. - Technical office. - Projects: • Bab El Nile Restaurant,(Fairmont Hotel.) • Solar Lounge, (Sheraton Hotel.) • Magic Galaxy (City Stars.) • Worked for Design Point Egypt: since January 2014 to January 2016. - Designer assistant. - Technical office. - Project manager.
  2. 2. - Projects: • Movenpick Hotel Hurghada. • Crave Restaurant. • Private Villas. • Worked for Rajany Designs: since September 2011 to Decmber 2013. - Junior Designer - Technical office. - Freehand sketching. - Projects: • Residential projects. • Private work: -Artworks & Home accessories designer. Summer Training & Courses: • July 2008 till September 2008, Mina art furniture designs. • July 2009 till September 2009, I.D.S. (INTERNATIONAL DESIGN STUDIO), working as designer. • July 2010 till September 2010, (Eng. Nesreen Hashesh) working as site engineer. • Courses:3D Max & Revit Architecture Computer Skills: • AutoCAD 2D. • Photoshop • Indesign • Normal Office Programs using • Ms Office XP, 2003, 2007 • Internet Searcher “Programs,Books, Data,etc …. Finder”. Language Skills: • Arabic: Mother Tongue. • English: Very Good (spoken and written). Personal Skills: - Self-confident and Team Work. - Fast Learner and Hard Worker. - Work according to a plan & a schedule. - Problem solving skills and listening skills.
  3. 3. - Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time well. - Ability to accept responsibility and to make decisions. - Extremely flexible and capable to work under pressure. - Capable to deal with people from various cultures. Employment Objectives: -To work in a respectable company that values my skills and qualification to assist me in increasing my knowledge, experience and skills as I continue to work in it loyally. Personal Information: • Nationality: Egyptian. • Gender: Female. • Date ofBirth: September the 8st , 1989. Personal Interests: - Communicating with people, sharing ideas, ability to work effectively in teams, Reading, Drawing, Photographing, and Traveling.

