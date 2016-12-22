Moiseev 21

Участие управляющего совета в стратегическом управлении школой Александр Матвеевич Моисеев, к.п.н., ведущий научный сотруд...
Назначение УС В модели школьного управляющего совета, разработанной под руководством А.А.Пинского (1956- 2006), этот орга...
Почему школы нуждаются в развитии?  возникают новые вызовы и потребности, адресуемые школам;  повышаются и ужесточаются ...
Какое развитие школы можно признать эффективным? Эффективность развития школы, как и эффективность вообще, может понимать...
Какое развитие школы можно признать эффективным? Если удается добиваться не просто повышения эффективности, а ее максимал...
Какое развитие школы можно признать эффективным?  предельная, максимально возможная эффективность развития школы в сложно...
Какое управление может привести к эффективному развитию школы? К ЭРШ может привести освоение и реализация стратегического...
Стратегическое управление – высший пилотаж в управлении школой Сегодня многие школы не выходят на уровень стратегического...
Такие разные люди…
Мадонна, Во Нгуен Зиап, В. и С.Уильямс Мадонна (р.1958) – примадонна шоу- бизнеса, идол поп-культуры Во Нгуен Зиап (1911...
Выводы? Длительный и повторяющийся успех закономерно связан с наличием эффективных стратегий и упорным следованием им с у...
Значение стратегии  Не содержа слишком детальных предписаний, стратегия тем не менее задает общие рамки деятельности, пов...
Что мешает освоению СУ в школах и эффективному развитию школ? Не всегда благоприятная внешняя среда Перегрузка решением ...
В каких значениях употребляются словосочетание «стратегический менеджмент», «стратегиское управление»? 1. наука, научная д...
Возникновение стратегического менеджмента как научной дисциплины – 60-е годы ХХ века  Послевоенный период.  Насыщение ры...
Основания стратегического менеджмента как научной дисциплины Общий менеджмент (и теория управления школой) Теория органи...
Происхождение наименования новой дисциплины (СМ)  Стратегия – раздел теории войн и военного искусства.  В Древней Греции...
СМ в России Развитие начинается в 90-е гг. ХХ века, с вхождением России в рыночную экономику Первый учебник – в 1995 г. ...
Стратегическое управление ОО: современная (-ое, -ый), адекватная (-ое, -ый) современному контексту и задачам выживания, ф...
Стратегическое управление ОО: особый тип управления ОО, подход к управлению, особая организация потока управленческих дей...
Стратегическое управление ОО:  предназначенный для (для кого? чего? зачем?) удовлетворения общества и потребностей заинте...
Стратегическое управление ОО: осуществляемый на основе стратегического выбора (на какой основе?) и осуществления ключевых...
Стратегическое управление ОО:  с опорой на специальные концептуальные, понятийные и методические средства стратегического...
При стратегическом управлении  Все решения и действия на всех уровнях школы сознательно подчиняются реализации миссии и с...
Состав-этапы-задачи СУ 1. Стратегическое самоопределение ОО. Выбор ценностей, миссии, видения. 2. Стратегическое целеполаг...
Особенности СУШ Особенное место и предназначение в управлении школой, ее развитием и формированием Высокие амбиции Особ...
Каким школам необходимы СУШ и стратегии? А есть ли такие школы, которым оно не нужно? Успех и СУ как управление, нацелен...
Как соединяется общий инструментарий СУ и наша школа Стратегическое управление формирует и формулирует стратегическую пов...
Кто осуществляет СУ в школах? Система стратегического упра- вления, поэтому модель такой системы должна стать одним из ва...
Какова готовность школ к освоению СУ? Практика СУ требует дополнительного и глубокого изучения Но пока готовность школ к...
Способность школы к развитию 1. Инновационный порыв 2. Чувствительность к потребностям, проблемам 3. Восприимчивость к воз...
Стратегическая триада школы Основная образовательная программа Программа развития школы Публичный доклад Возможны и ин...
+ Внедренческий проект+ Внедренческий проект
Смысл проектаСмысл проекта  Содействовать освоению, внедрению, введению в школах систем стратегического управления (на ос...
Проект стартовал 20.03.2016Проект стартовал 20.03.2016 Школы представляют в проекте школьные стратегические проектные ком...
Какой это проект?Какой это проект? Открытый Добровольческий и безвозмездный Инновационный Опирающийся на научные разра...
Что делаем в проектеЧто делаем в проекте в 2016-2017?в 2016-2017? Качаем и изучаем книги – на сайте или по ссылке: https:...
Что делаем в проектеЧто делаем в проекте в 2016-2017?в 2016-2017? Проектируем школьной командой на основе базовой модели ...
1 февраля – все на вебинар https://goo.gl/forms /OVL2zK4etOPHJaVl2 После регистрации выдается прямая ссылка для входа на...
Спасибо за внимание!Спасибо за внимание! Александр Матвеевич Моисеев, в.н.с. ИСП ГАОУ г.Александр Матвеевич Моисеев, в.н.с...
  наука, научная дисциплина как составляющая управленческой науки, направление управленческих исследований, управленческой мысли, как система научных идей, концепций, методов, множество научных школ с их институтами, журналами, исследованиями, публикациями.

    1. 1. Участие управляющего совета в стратегическом управлении школой Александр Матвеевич Моисеев, к.п.н., ведущий научный сотрудник Института системных проектов ГАОУ ВО МГПУ
    2. 2. Назначение УС В модели школьного управляющего совета, разработанной под руководством А.А.Пинского (1956- 2006), этот орган изначально мыслился именно как орган стратегического управления школой, ее эффективного стратегического раз- вития!
    3. 3. Почему школы нуждаются в развитии?  возникают новые вызовы и потребности, адресуемые школам;  повышаются и ужесточаются требования к ним;  нынешние результаты работы и характер ее жизнедеятельности не удовлетворяют внешние заинтересованные группы;  нынешние результаты работы системы и характер ее жизнедеятельности не удовлетворяют субъектов самой системы;  меняются социальные представления о назначении и миссии школы, о том, что такое «хорошая школа»;  существенно изменяются условия жизнедеятельности, «правила игры»;  возникает риск утраты существующей позиции, статуса, положения в более широкой системе и даже риск «гибели», прекращения существования в прежнем качестве…
    4. 4. Какое развитие школы можно признать эффективным? Эффективность развития школы, как и эффективность вообще, может пониматься как отношение достигаемых результатов к затратам на их достижение. Соответственно: если результаты высоки и имеют тенденцию к росту, а затраты не растут или даже имеют тенденцию к снижению – налицо возрастание эффективности.
    5. 5. Какое развитие школы можно признать эффективным? Если удается добиваться не просто повышения эффективности, а ее максимально возможных значений для данных конкретных обстоятельств, мы вправе говорить об оптимальном, максимально эффективном развитии школы.
    6. 6. Какое развитие школы можно признать эффективным?  предельная, максимально возможная эффективность развития школы в сложной, изменчивой и конкурентной среде достигается только тогда, когда полностью, качественно, рационально, совместно, слаженно и синхронно используются весь потенциал школьного сообщества, каждого его представителя, все возможности и ранее не использованные резервы школы, когда к минимуму сводится «инновационный брак» и ошибки, когда развивается вся школа как система.
    7. 7. Какое управление может привести к эффективному развитию школы? К ЭРШ может привести освоение и реализация стратегического подхода к управлению, стратегического управления как особого типа управления школой, ориентированного на обеспечение и поддержание ее максимального возможного и признанного обществом успеха в условиях конкурентной среды, благодаря тем особенностям и преимуществам, которыми оно (СУ) обладает.
    8. 8. Стратегическое управление – высший пилотаж в управлении школой Сегодня многие школы не выходят на уровень стратегического управления – слишком много времени и сил отнимают борьба за выживание и текущая работа… Но реальных альтернатив освоению СУШ не существует. Стратегический менеджмент необходим в любой организации…
    9. 9. Такие разные люди…
    10. 10. Мадонна, Во Нгуен Зиап, В. и С.Уильямс Мадонна (р.1958) – примадонна шоу- бизнеса, идол поп-культуры Во Нгуен Зиап (1911-2013)– главком и министр обороны Северного Вьетнама в ходе войны во Вьетнаме (1964-1975) Венера (р. 1980) и Серена Уильямс (р. 1981) – звезды женского тенниса
    11. 11. Выводы? Длительный и повторяющийся успех закономерно связан с наличием эффективных стратегий и упорным следованием им с учетом случайностей и изменений ситуации Он далеко не всегда связан с явным ресурсным превосходством (Давид и Голиаф) Значение стратегии – весьма велико!!!
    12. 12. Значение стратегии  Не содержа слишком детальных предписаний, стратегия тем не менее задает общие рамки деятельности, повышает уровень определенности и целеустремленности действий, повы-шает вовлеченность и приверженность персонала, отсекает случайные и нерелевантные действия, что дает и результативность, и экономию времени и ресурсов, повышает уверенность в себе.
    13. 13. Что мешает освоению СУ в школах и эффективному развитию школ? Не всегда благоприятная внешняя среда Перегрузка решением текущих задач Иллюзия освоенности СУ Искаженное восприятие сути СУ, подмена знаний о СУ стереотипами Отсутствие мотивации в школьных сообществах и их управляющих системах Отсутствие научно-методических осно- ваний для освоения и внедрения СУ
    14. 14. В каких значениях употребляются словосочетание «стратегический менеджмент», «стратегиское управление»? 1. наука, научная дисциплина, 2. специальность или специа- лизация менеджера, 3. учебный предмет в ВО и ДПО, 4. направление консультирования, 5. составляющая практики управления, тип управления, опирающиеся на пп.1-5
    15. 15. Возникновение стратегического менеджмента как научной дисциплины – 60-е годы ХХ века  Послевоенный период.  Насыщение рынка товаров и услуг.  Резкий рост потребительских ожиданий и требований.  Резкий рост конкуренции между организациями в бизнесе.  Динамизм изменений деловой среды.  Рост неопределенности, непредсказуемости среды.  Угроза потери прибылей.
    16. 16. Основания стратегического менеджмента как научной дисциплины Общий менеджмент (и теория управления школой) Теория организаций (и школоведение) Экономическая наука (особенно для СМ в бизнесе) Для образования – психолого- педагогические теории
    17. 17. Происхождение наименования новой дисциплины (СМ)  Стратегия – раздел теории войн и военного искусства.  В Древней Греции – стратег – полководец  Много сходств между войной и современным высоко конкурентным бизнесом – и там, и там есть противостояние, высока цена победы, нужно опережать противника, заключать союзы, выбирать правильные планы и гибко их реализовывать, проявлять хитрость…
    18. 18. СМ в России Развитие начинается в 90-е гг. ХХ века, с вхождением России в рыночную экономику Первый учебник – в 1995 г. Далее – бурный рост, в том числе – за счет развития высшего профессионального образования (десятки учебников, кафедр, диссертаций, книг и т.п.) В образовании – в тот же период, без отставания
    19. 19. Стратегическое управление ОО: современная (-ое, -ый), адекватная (-ое, -ый) современному контексту и задачам выживания, функционирования и развития ОО модель, модификация, проявление, вариант управления ОО в целом
    20. 20. Стратегическое управление ОО: особый тип управления ОО, подход к управлению, особая организация потока управленческих действий (статус в управлении?) реализуемый (кем?) системой управления, объединяющей высшее руководство ОО (в современных условиях высшее руководство ОО представлено ее директором и Управляющим советом) с привлекаемыми представителями сообщества ОО и партнеров
    21. 21. Стратегическое управление ОО:  предназначенный для (для кого? чего? зачем?) удовлетворения общества и потребностей заинтересованных сторон ОО, эффективного осуществления социального заказа, миссии, создания и утверждения социально значимых ценностей, для достижения и поддержания школой долгосрочного успеха и преимуществ перед другими организациями
    22. 22. Стратегическое управление ОО: осуществляемый на основе стратегического выбора (на какой основе?) и осуществления ключевых направлений и видов деятельности, стратегической ориентации поведения, ценностей, миссии, видения, целей, а также соответствующих им стратегий, предполагающих выбор приоритетов в деятельности, подчинение им всей повседневной работы и адекватное распределение ресурсов
    23. 23. Стратегическое управление ОО:  с опорой на специальные концептуальные, понятийные и методические средства стратегического менеджмента (с использованием каких средств?)  в условиях постоянного активного взаимодействия с динамичной, неопределенной и непредсказуемой конкурентной средой (в каких условиях?)  в форме сменяющих друг друга циклов стратегических изменений (в какой форме?)
    24. 24. При стратегическом управлении  Все решения и действия на всех уровнях школы сознательно подчиняются реализации миссии и стратегического плана ОО, ПР ОО.  Акцент делается на поддержании оптимального соответствия ОО требованиям общества, характеристикам среды.  Меняется подход к анализу, планированию, реализации планов.  Меняется состав принимаемых решений, на первый план выходят стратегические решения.  Разрабатываются другие документы.
    25. 25. Состав-этапы-задачи СУ 1. Стратегическое самоопределение ОО. Выбор ценностей, миссии, видения. 2. Стратегическое целеполагание. 3. Выбор и формулирование стратегий. Создание стратегического плана. 4. Реализация, воплощение стратегий. 5. Мониторинг, анализ, оценка и коррекция реализации стратегического плана. + сквозной анализ и прогнозирование + сквозное принятие решений + коммуникация
    26. 26. Особенности СУШ Особенное место и предназначение в управлении школой, ее развитием и формированием Высокие амбиции Особенный взгляд на школу и ее среду Особенные управленческие решения Особенный подход к выстраиванию управляющей системы и потоков действий Особенные документы И многое другое…
    27. 27. Каким школам необходимы СУШ и стратегии? А есть ли такие школы, которым оно не нужно? Успех и СУ как управление, нацеленное на успех школы, нужно всем уважающим себя школам, но разным школам будут нужны разные стратегические решения
    28. 28. Как соединяется общий инструментарий СУ и наша школа Стратегическое управление формирует и формулирует стратегическую повестку дня, основное содержание жизне- деятельности школы. У каждой школы такая повестка – своя! И ее приходится отстаивать, так как на формирование повестки дня школы претендуют многие!
    29. 29. Кто осуществляет СУ в школах? Система стратегического упра- вления, поэтому модель такой системы должна стать одним из важных предметов освоения и основой построения таких систем в школах Кто в нее входит в качестве субъектов? Какие модели таких систем нам нужны?
    30. 30. Какова готовность школ к освоению СУ? Практика СУ требует дополнительного и глубокого изучения Но пока готовность школ к полномасштабному освоению СУ не очень высокая и неравномерная Нередко школы не совсем точно определяют свою готовность
    31. 31. Способность школы к развитию 1. Инновационный порыв 2. Чувствительность к потребностям, проблемам 3. Восприимчивость к возможностям – новшествам, решающим проблемы 4. Внедренческий потенциал 5. Креативный потенциал 6. Управленческая воля
    32. 32. Стратегическая триада школы Основная образовательная программа Программа развития школы Публичный доклад Возможны и иные варианты документов стратегического планирования
    33. 33. + Внедренческий проект+ Внедренческий проект
    34. 34. Смысл проектаСмысл проекта  Содействовать освоению, внедрению, введению в школах систем стратегического управления (на основе ряда книг)  Не просто освоить стратегическое управление как новшество, а построить целостные системы СУШ (разрабатываемые в проекте на уровне концептуальных базовых типовых моделей и предлагаемые школам как основа и средство проектирования своих школьных управляющих систем)  Выйти на новое качество программ развития
    35. 35. Проект стартовал 20.03.2016Проект стартовал 20.03.2016 Школы представляют в проекте школьные стратегические проектные команды Пришли (без административного ресурса и бонусов) представители 53 субъектов РФ Число участников – 373 В том числе – ОО – 325 А для главной фазы проекта будет нужно не менее 50-100 школ- добровольцев, создателей новых систем управления
    36. 36. Какой это проект?Какой это проект? Открытый Добровольческий и безвозмездный Инновационный Опирающийся на научные разработки Коллективный Сетевой Живой, развивающийся Некоммерческий Народный (но без потери авторского вклада каждого)
    37. 37. Что делаем в проектеЧто делаем в проекте в 2016-2017?в 2016-2017? Качаем и изучаем книги – на сайте или по ссылке: https://yadi.sk/d/rv6eJ_PYpAo7D Снимаем видео о командах и выполняем ТЗ (они на сайте проекта) Участвуем в обсуждении базовой модели Записываемся в добровольцы на главные этапы (кто готов)
    38. 38. Что делаем в проектеЧто делаем в проекте в 2016-2017?в 2016-2017? Проектируем школьной командой на основе базовой модели (она пока в работе) свои внутришкольные системы стра- тегического управления Делаем силами этих систем новые Программы развития Описываем свой опыт Делимся своими разработками с сообществом
    39. 39. 1 февраля – все на вебинар https://goo.gl/forms /OVL2zK4etOPHJaVl2 После регистрации выдается прямая ссылка для входа на вебинар для школ Москвы Приглашаются школьные команды, куда входят члены УС
    40. 40. Спасибо за внимание!Спасибо за внимание! Александр Матвеевич Моисеев, в.н.с. ИСП ГАОУ г.Александр Матвеевич Моисеев, в.н.с. ИСП ГАОУ г. Москвы МГПУ, профессор ГБОУ ВО МОМосквы МГПУ, профессор ГБОУ ВО МО "Академия социального управления»"Академия социального управления» 8-916-154-13-03 (сот.)8-916-154-13-03 (сот.) ПочтаПочта MoiseevAM@mgpu.ruMoiseevAM@mgpu.ru medvedik1@yandex.rumedvedik1@yandex.ru ammoammoiseev@iseev@gmaigmail.l.comcom СайтСайт http://http://ammoiseev.ruammoiseev.ru Skype ammoiseev1953Skype ammoiseev1953 ФейсбукФейсбук https://www.facebook.com/moiseev.amhttps://www.facebook.com/moiseev.am

