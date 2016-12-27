1 | P a g e NATHAN S. KIRK 133 Braden School Road | Beaver Falls, PA 15010 | 724.814.2288 | NathanKirk86@yahoo.com QUALIFI...
2 | P a g e EMPLOYMENT HISTORY Senior Business Process Analyst, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) 4/4/2011 — Pr...
3 | P a g e Centers including Ally Bank, Sallie Mae, Royal Bank of Canada, TIAA-CREF and others  Designed and introduced ...
4 | P a g e Sales Representative, RadioShack 6/1/2009 — 8/1/2010 Pittsburgh, PA  Attracted new business for Radio Shack v...
5 | P a g e EDUCATION Butler County Community College 2003 — 2005 Butler, PA - Software Engineering - Business Management ...
NSK Resume 12.26.16 PDF

  1. 1. 1 | P a g e NATHAN S. KIRK 133 Braden School Road | Beaver Falls, PA 15010 | 724.814.2288 | NathanKirk86@yahoo.com QUALIFICATION STATEMENT I am a highly experienced and motivated individual with skills forged in the world of business. Regardless of time or circumstance, I am constantly seeking ways to build upon my professional portfolio through more experience and education. I possess a broad repertoire of skillsets in software engineering and coding, public presentation and sales, Quality & Project Management, Training & Development, and Instructional Design. I also possess very extensive understanding of the financial industry including deposit operations, lending, retirement services, item processing, mail output manufacturing, and federal regulatory compliance with a focus on financial fraud. Within the financial industry I have experience ranging from teller-line transaction processing to operational quality and excellence initiatives to executive-level strategic planning related to financial products. I also have a very developed understanding of general Information Technology and Systems, and leveraging the technical skills that I possess – with a team of testers at my disposal, I have designed, developed, and implemented numerous fully-functional, user- friendly databases built for the financial services industry and which are currently in use across the country. My most relevant current skills and specialties revolve around overall Quality System architecture, process engineering, and business analysis. I am a world traveler who has been tasked with defining, measuring, analyzing, improving, controlling, designing, and verifying both simple and complex Quality Systems of various types. As with most professional portfolios and/resumes, I have included a (rather condensed) list of accomplishments that I thought to be most relevant. I truly look forward for the opportunity to speak with you in person to answer any additional questions, and further learn how our needs align. SKILLS PROFILE General: - Excellent Written & Verbal Communication Skills (across all levels of the organization) - Excellent Presentation & Public Speaking Skills (across all levels of the organization) - 180+ WPM - Project Management Education; (PMI) - Lean Training ASQ; (American Society for Quality) - Six Sigma Training ASQ; (American Society for Quality) - Database Architecture, Testing & Development - SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) Regulatory Compliance Training - FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) Regulatory Compliance Training - Federal Reserve System Regulatory Compliance Training - Quality Auditor Training Software: - Expert Level Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Visio, PowerPoint, Access) - Expert Level Salesforce Processing, Coding, Report Generation, Administration - Expert Level Visual Basic, VBA & VB Script - Advanced Level Microsoft Windows (XP, Vista, 7) - Advanced Level Captivate & Storyline Instructional Design Software - Advanced Level Oracle eBusiness Suite - Advanced Level HTML & XML - Advanced Level SQL
  2. 2. 2 | P a g e EMPLOYMENT HISTORY Senior Business Process Analyst, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) 4/4/2011 — Present Cranberry Township, PA  In 2013, I founded the Business Quality Assurance department along with one other peer colleague. There was no such formal quality measurement system prior to this, with millions of dollars of revenue at risk. We were brought into the position to minimize loss and maximize efficiency.  Designed and Implemented Quality Systems for Deposit Operations, Loan Origination & Servicing, Retirement Services, Item Processing, and Output Solutions using DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control), DMADV (Define, Measure, Analyze, Design, Verify), QFD (Quality Function Deployment), and TQM (Total Quality Management) methodologies as appropriate  In 2016, I identified several inefficiencies and risks in our structure for Client Reporting and Database Integrity. Using my unique combination of database architecture and capabilities, and my operational experience, I designed and contracted an internal overseas development team to re-design the reporting and output system – increasing accuracy by no less than 82% and saving approximately 6.6 FTE/month on the operations side of the business. The internal cost of implementation was minimal.  In 2016, I designed and completed a new project for a fully-functional “Controls Database” which allows both FIS and our Clients to have a comprehensive understanding of workflow from an operations, risk, compliance, and quality perspective. This database documented every single point of failure, measured its impact or risk factor, and allowed all our analysts to mitigate several issues prior to escalation. This database uses real-time data gathered from floor operators.  In 2015 alone, I saved FIS $180,000 in SLA penalties by implementing Quality Systems at FOS and FIP during two separate Quality Initiative Projects which I managed  In 2015 alone, through various projects I initiated and managed for Deposit Operations I was able to propose annual savings of no less than $145,247, 4.81 FTE, and a highly significant increase in Quality by reducing annual Defect Opportunities by 1,109,196 through process streamlining and automation efforts.  Designed and Implemented Training & Development Programs for Deposit Operations, Loan Origination & Servicing, Retirement Services, Item Processing, and Output Solutions  Leveraged tools such as Storyline eLearning and Oracle eBusiness Suites in Training & Development  Designed, Developed, and Tested Databases of various sizes and scopes for Loan Origination, Item Processing, and Output Solutions  Responsible for Presenting Monthly Quality Status Reports to Clients including all levels of internal and external Senior Management  Participated in Quarterly & Annual Business Strategy Meetings both internally and with Clients including all levels of internal and external Senior Management  Managed Quality, Continuous Improvement, and Training Projects ranging from small (<250 hours) to very large (>10,000 hours)  I have worked on Quality Projects in South America (Peru, Bolivia) alongside software engineers (my Spanish is improving significantly)  Was sent to the 2015 ASQ Lean & Six Sigma Conference for seminars on behalf of FIS and to take the ASQ Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Exam  Performed general Back Office Deposit Operations transactions from various Client Call
  3. 3. 3 | P a g e Centers including Ally Bank, Sallie Mae, Royal Bank of Canada, TIAA-CREF and others  Designed and introduced the first official FIS Back Office Training Program for Deposit Operations, Retirement Services, Exceptions Processing, and Regulatory Compliance  Designed the first official FIS Back Office Training Manual for New Hires and Cross-Training and introduced a competency-tracking database for existing employees  Opened the first satellite campus for Deposit Operations in Milwaukee, WI and trained the new personnel in our processes and procedures until production began  Opened the second satellite campus for Deposit Operations in Little Rock, AR and trained the new personnel in our processes and procedures until production began  I am a part of the Test Patching Team to ensure application of system patches and software prior to release Banker Citizens Financial Group 3/1/2010 — 11/1/2010 Pittsburgh, PA  Attracted new business for Citizens bank including deposit products, home equity products, and financial planning  Performed teller duties when the needs arose from transferring funds to creating Official Checks for customers among other duties  Performed maintenance on customer accounts as needed At Citizen’s Financial Group I operated as a Banker at a location on the edge of the Pittsburgh zip codes. My responsibilities included setting-up new personal and business bank accounts for customers. In addition to setting-up these accounts, it was my responsibility to actively engage potential customers and seek opportunities for new business. I was also trained as a Teller so I could operate on the Teller line if the need should arise, and it often did. We were tasked with meeting both soft and solid sales targets and KPIs such as net new accounts, supplemental services subscriptions, etc. This is where I received my first formal training in banking regulations and was studying to take my Series 7 exam.
  4. 4. 4 | P a g e Sales Representative, RadioShack 6/1/2009 — 8/1/2010 Pittsburgh, PA  Attracted new business for Radio Shack via in-store customer sales and customer service  Met and exceeded soft and hard sales targets month over month as tracked by Key Performance Indicators  Performed store maintenance as needed, arranging marketing materials and adhering to corporate planograms  Trained as a Store Manager and was responsible for training new hires Sales Representative Verizon Wireless 7/2006 — 7/2008 Pittsburgh, PA  Attracted new business for Verizon Wireless via in-store customer sales and customer service  Met and exceeded soft and hard sales targets month over month as tracked by Key Performance Indicators  Gained an extensive understanding of the wireless industry and technology, call center communication, and IT support  Was designated as a “floating Sales Representative” to cater to customers at three different locations
  5. 5. 5 | P a g e EDUCATION Butler County Community College 2003 — 2005 Butler, PA - Software Engineering - Business Management Mars Area Senior High School 2000 — 2004 Mars, PA PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATIONS - A+ Networking Certification, Mars Area Senior High School (MASHS) 2004 - Project Management Professional, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) 2014 - ASQ Certified Six Sigma Green Belt, American Society for Quality (ASQ) 2015 SUPPLEMENTAL EDUCATION - A+ Networking Certification, Mars Area Senior High School - ASQ Certified Six Sigma Green Belt, American Society for Quality (ASQ) - Six Sigma Black Belt Training, American Society for Quality (ASQ) - Lean Bronze Training, American Society for Quality (ASQ) - Lean Six Sigma Training, SteamPowered.com (ASQ eLearning Affiliate) - Project Management Professional, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

