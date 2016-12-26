NATARAJAN P No.83/6 Poombukar nagar, 3rd street, WIMCO Chennai-600057, TN, India Email: Natarajanpalraj@gmail.com Phone: +...
WORK EXPERIENCE Mahindra research valley, Chengalpattu July 2012 to August 2015 Company Name : Mahindra research valley De...
JOB PROFILE Purchase Engineer for Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Services Provider. • Develop and execute procureme...
PERSONAL PROFILE Name : Natarajan P. Date of Birth : November 15, 1993 Father's Name : Palraj K. Mother's Name : Kumari P....
Purchase Engineer
Purchase Engineer..

  1. 1. NATARAJAN P No.83/6 Poombukar nagar, 3rd street, WIMCO Chennai-600057, TN, India Email: Natarajanpalraj@gmail.com Phone: +91-9566171820 Mobile: +966554557240 CAREER OBJECTIVE Seeking a promising career in the field of Procurement Department that provides an opportunity to apply and enhance my current skills, acquire new skills and contribute constructively to the organization. EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION 2009 – SSLC – Vellayan Chettiyar Hr. Sec School – 86.9 % 2012 – Diploma in Mechanical Engineering – Central Polytechnic College – 74% Software Skills ✓ Good in AVL EDACS ✓ Good in IASYS Orbit E ✓ MS Office
  2. 2. WORK EXPERIENCE Mahindra research valley, Chengalpattu July 2012 to August 2015 Company Name : Mahindra research valley Designation : Purchase Co-Ordinator Period of experience : 3 Years Nature of Work : Purchase Department Company Location : Chengalpattu, Chennai Purchase Coordinator • Cost Management • Analyzing internal purchase performance • Preparing final report Current Employer Purchase Engineer Gulf Kingdoms Trading Co, Riyadh, KSA Oct 2015 to Present
  3. 3. JOB PROFILE Purchase Engineer for Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Services Provider. • Develop and execute procurement strategies for purchasing of manufactured items and raw materials. • Plan and implement processes and procedures for company product purchases. • Analyze vendor quotes and select products from suppliers based on price and quality. • Negotiate shipping and receiving contracts ensuring on time delivery for critical inventory. • Work with vendors to expedited delivery and resolving product issues. • Certify and document products in receiving department in order to verify quantity and accuracy of shipments. • Review purchasing agreements to find errors, detect commissions, identify price changes and eliminate duplication. • Authorize and process invoices for automated payment of small high quantity supplies. • Handle procurement documentation in order to maintain detailed records Summary of Skills: • Comprehensive knowledge of engineering theories, techniques, concepts, and standards • In-depth knowledge of plant systems, cost control techniques, and project management life cycle • Familiar with procurement rules and regulations, engineering industry codes and regulatory guidelines • Possess excellent knowledge of material verification, development of required materials, and testing of raw materials • Excellent communication, negotiation, convincing, and management skills • Skilled in handling tasks in team and dynamic environment
  4. 4. PERSONAL PROFILE Name : Natarajan P. Date of Birth : November 15, 1993 Father’s Name : Palraj K. Mother’s Name : Kumari P. Gender : Male Marital Status : Single Languages known : English, Tamil DECLARATION I hereby declare that all of the above information furnished is true to the best of my knowledge. Natarajan P

