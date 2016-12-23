Gordon 1 Migration Patterns in Spain Natalie Gordon December, 2016
Gordon 2 Migration has always been a part of Europe. In recent years, there has been backlash from many of the counties th...
Gordon 3 Going more into depth about migrant workers, they have always been a big part of the Spanish economy since the st...
Gordon 4 Foreigners in Spain and their Social Integration, was rejected in the end as it was deemed to liberal to be in li...
Gordon 5 they are able to live in the sun and still receive their pensions. This will change with the Brexit and they will...
Gordon 6 fences around its cities in Morocco and on the edge of the Canary Islands (Carling). This has helped the number o...
Gordon 7 their country, but this is not a solution to the problem (Daley). With their economic crisis, spain cannot face t...
INSTEUpaper

