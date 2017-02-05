NASEER CVs FOR ERP SAP FINANCE-----IT--------(1)

To put my abilities and learning skills to best use and make my effective contribution to an organization for a bright and...
  1. 1. To put my abilities and learning skills to best use and make my effective contribution to an organization for a bright and rewarding career.  Master of Commerce (M.com Finance) 2012(Completed) Federal University  Key Courses Financial Accounting, Management Accounting Cost Accounting, Financial Reporting  APA (Finalist) 2010 (Finalizing)PIPFA (Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accounting)  Bachelor of Commerce (B.com), Karachi University.2007  Fsc. (Medico College Karachi) 2003  S.S.C. (National Public Secondary School)  Ms Office ( Word , Excel , Access ,Power Point)  Internet literacy SAP FI ECC 6.0 configuration and end user knowledge  General Ledger  Account Receivable  Account Payable  Assets Accounting  Bank CORE SKILLS AREA IN SAP ERP  FI-GL: Configuring and customizing of enterprise structure, Financial accounting global setting, General Ledger Accounting.  Accounts Payable: Configuring and Customizing Vendor A/C group Vendor master data, Automatic payment Program, House Bank Customization and Check Management.  Accounts Receivable: Configuring and Customizing Customer A/C group , customer master data , Configuring dunning areas and dunning procedure  TAX: Input tax, output tax, Withholding tax.  Assets Accounting : Configuration and customizing of Assets , Maintained Asset Master Data-Acquisitions, Retirements, Transfers, Revaluation of Assets And Depreciation Run.  Integration: FI integration with MM. FI integration with SD. RESUME’ NASEERULLAH (SAP FI CERTIFIED) Personal Information NASEERULLAH (SAP FI CERTIFIED) Email: naseer.commerce@gmail.com Mob: 03332019553 Personal Profile: Date of Birth : 06 Feb, 1983 Father’s Name : ZAIRMULLA Nationality : Pakistani Marital Status : Married CNIC No : 42501-1560192-5 Language Known: English and Urdu Permanent Address: House No# B/740, New Muzaffar- Abad, Colony, Landhi Town, Karachi. Professional Objective: Academic Qualification: Computer and SAP ERP Literacy:
  2. 2. Banking Experience from 22-7-2013 to 28-4-2016  Being an O.G.III officer, I got experience in operation department in Soneri Bank. Responsibilities • Inward and outward clearing posting and realization • Intercity and OBC clearing cheques posting and realization • Transferring and remittances of pay orders, and salaries of companies(Account Holders) • RTGS settlement. • Cheque books posting, stop payments • All GL heads settlement in system • Bank statement and Bank maintenance certificates generated through system • Accounts opening and customers due diligence handling SAP FI TRAINIG IN CIBA CONSULTING PAKISTAN PVT LTD. (SAP PARTNER) SAP FI IMPLEMETATION PROJECT CYCLE TRAINING • Defining the Organizational Structure • General Ledger Accounts/ Chart of Accounts configuration/master data creation/ invoices posting • Vendor Accounts and Customers Accounts configuration/ master data creation/ invoices posting • The Automated Payment Program configuration/running • Fixed Assets configuration/ master data creation/depreciation calculation/posting • Bank Module configuration/master data creation • Closing activities process  Excellent time Management skills and ability to do Multi-tasks.  Prove ability to anticipate, Identify and resolve Complex Financial Issues.  Proven Leadership and Change management.  Effective Oral and written Communication skills.  Ability to do quickly analyze and comprehend Business Operational and Accounting perspective  Strong Verbal and written Communication skill.  Ability to analyze and Comprehend Business Operation and Accounting Perspectives.  Ability to manage multiple priorities under tight deadlines.  Excellent project and priority management skills.  During my studies I have worked in numerous groups and teams settings where I was able to articulate points of discussions with my Teams.  I gain an extensive background in customer services when I was employed in as an Accountant Officer in SONERI BANK  I successfully taught English to College and University Students while trained students in correspondence and presentations.  I involved in leadership roles at both high School and in a youth group.  Using effective Communication ability to engage peers and audience. EXPERIENCE & INTERNSHIP EXPERIENCE & INTERNSHIP EXPERIENCE & INTERNSHIP
  3. 3.  Sports and fitness  Supporting youth group  Spending time with family  Training the students Morally to be a responsible citizen  Social activities  Watching news channels  Reading magazines and newspapers & Literature  Reference will be furnished upon request . INTEREST & HOBBIES: Reference:

