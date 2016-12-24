Namratha_Resume

Namratha Kantharaj namrathakantharaj@gmail.com | (+91)7846868398 / (+91)9620266299 Objective: Willing to work with an orga...
  1. 1. Namratha Kantharaj namrathakantharaj@gmail.com | (+91)7846868398 / (+91)9620266299 Objective: Willing to work with an organization offering challenging and creative work profile by making best use of my skills and ability, which will help me in my professional growth while being innovative and flexible throughout my career Profile Summary:  Started career as a Software engineer at MINDTREE Limited Bangalore from October 2014.  2.4 years of IT experience,Serving Notice Period.  Worked on Microsoft SQL Server 2005/2008, Microsoft Visual Studio 2013/2010, Team Foundation Server (TFS).  Hands on Experience in .NET Framework (4.0/4.5), MVC, SSIS, SSRS, MS-SQL.  Expertise in Microsoft .NET Technologies, C# programming skills with Code Development, Deployment, Database Design and Performance Tuning of stored procedures.  Well acquainted with the Software Development Life Cycle. Involved in Impact Design and Estimation of the new changes to be developed.  Strong Object Oriented concepts for software design and implementation.  Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, willingness to stretch and deliver as per agreed timelines.  Skilled at suggesting ideas to existing system and provide new ideas to build project.  Experienced in working under Pressure meeting the immediate deadlines by taking a strategic step.  SpringPeople Software Private Limited Certified ASP.NET MVC5 developer. Software Skills: Programming Languages C++, C#,Core Java .NET Technologies ASP.NET,ADO.NET, WCF,MVC3,MVC 4,MVC5,Web Services, SOAP and LINQ Web – Application Server IIS 7.0 Scripting Languages JavaScript, JQuery,PowerShell,Python Mark Up Languages XML,JSON Awareness Infrajistics and AJAX,Datastructures DBMS Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2012 Version Control TFS Web Technology HTML5,CSS Operating System Windows 8.1,Linux Other Tools SSIS,SSRS(BIDS) Training : 3Months Mindtree Ltd: 3 months Rigorous training in ASP.NET, ADO.NET,WCF, SQL SERVER & MVC 4 Rewards and Recognitions:  Awarded for the Best Project for Feature development in happytrip.com involving WCF services.  Received “Unstoppable” and “A Team” award for major contribution towards PPM RUB rollout.
  2. 2. Namratha Kantharaj namrathakantharaj@gmail.com | (+91)7846868398 / (+91)9620266299 Work Experience: Project / Product 1 Unilever PPM– JAPAN Customer Name Unilever Japan Limited Description PPM-JAPAN is a web based Professional Promotion management tool for the trade and promotion management for the Unilever account for Japan. The objectives are- Providing this portal with leading edge online content and transaction management capabilities. Tools& Technologies IIS 7.0 .Visual Studio 13, MVC3 Operating System Microsoft Windows 7/XP Role Played Developer Responsibilities/ Contribution  Completed the CR’s (Change Request) for the application.  Localized the entire application for the Country.  Worked on fixing the defects on Application and Interfaces.  Helped the team and testers regarding the clarifications/defects.  Interacted with the Clients during the testing phase of the Application. Team Size / Period 12 Members / FEB 2015 – OCT 2015 Project / Product 2 Unilever PPM– RUSSIA Customer Name Unilever RUSSIA Limited Tools& Technologies SQL Server 2008 R2, IIS 7.0 .Visual Studio 10, NET v4.0, WCF,ADO.NET,SSRS, SSIS Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Role Played Developer Responsibilities/ Contribution  Worked closely with the Database design for PPM-RUSSIA.  Worked single handedly on design and implementation of Vendor module for the application right from the UI Design, Coding and Localization.  Designed, developed & optimized reports to get generated in milliseconds.  Implemented the File processing services for interfaces received by SAP Worked on Windows Services. Team Size / Period  23 Members / NOV 2015 – Till now Special Achievements:  Completed Orchard Training.  COMM 101(English Exam) and MCE (Mind tree Certified Engineer Exam) certified.  Completed SpringPeople Software Private Limited ASP.NET MVC5 certification.
  3. 3. Namratha Kantharaj namrathakantharaj@gmail.com | (+91)7846868398 / (+91)9620266299 Educational Qualification: Year Degree Percentage Institution 2007-2011 B.E. 74% BVVS-AIEMS 2008-2010 XII 83.66% Vijaya Composite PU College 2007-2008 X 93.76% BET Convent Soft Skills  Quick Learner: Provided enough time, I can learn any technology to a satisfactory level to fulfil requirements.  Leadership: Team Player, managing project and group work is my main strength.  Flexible: Very flexible to work with different kind of project and situations.  Hard Working: Customer satisfaction as main motto, making sure nothing is undone which may or may not affect my and team performance.  Proactive: Handling projects independently and with team which includes interaction with client, requirement collection and responsibility of delivering project within given time frame with accuracy.  Newsletter: Other than handling major & critical CRs, I have been writing newsletters called “Pravritti” for the program from 1.5 years which reaches the client (Unilever) every month. Received a lot of recognition and appreciation from the client for my work and adding value to the Project. Hobbies & Special Interests:  Creative ideas put on cards,Reading Novels.  Involved in social activities like paying visit to orphanages and old age homes and a member of Rotary Bangalore, South.  Participating in marathons and fun walks organized for a global cause.  Member of Joy Team of the Project, involved in organizing fun events for the entire team size of 140 members on Fridays. Personal Profile: Name Namratha Kantharaj Date ofBirth 3 Aug 1992 Gender Female Fathers Name Late KantharajN Mothers Name Vijayalakshmi CL Strengths Proactive, Confident, Hardworking and quick learner. Linguistic Capabilities English, Hindi and Kannada. Citizenship Indian. Temporary Address #127,2nd floor, 5th cross,Basaveshwara layout, BEML 3rd stage, RR Nagar,Bangalore. I hereby declare that the information furnished above is true to the best of my knowledge. Namratha Kantharaj

