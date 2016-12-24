Curriculum-Vitae Naman Gupta Email : naman.iitm@gmail.com Cognizant Technology Solutions, Pune Mobile: 07757021406 Profess...
Projects Undertaken Project : CRR (credit risk reporting) Role : ETL Developer, Support Technologies : Abinitio, Teradata,...
• Creation of UTP and UTR for application. • Schedule newly created job/jobstream in Tivoli and test the same. • Defect fi...
Client : Allstate Role : ETL Developer. Technologies : Ab Initio, Oracle, UNIX Duration : August 2012 – Jan 2014. Responsi...
Naman_Abinitio_7757021406

  1. 1. Curriculum-Vitae Naman Gupta Email : naman.iitm@gmail.com Cognizant Technology Solutions, Pune Mobile: 07757021406 Professional experience: • Close to 4.5 years of solid experience in the Analysis, Design and Development of Data warehousing solutions and in developing strategies for Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) mechanism using Ab Initio • Strong knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts and methodologies • Extensively worked on Abinitio Tool using various components like rollup, join reformat and techniques like parallel processing etc • Knowledge on abinitio products like Plans, ACE/BRE • Having rich experience in supporting more than 100 applications for smooth functioning • Excellent analytical & problem solving and business interaction skills • Experience in development and testing of Ab Initio graphs Technical Skill Set: • ETL Tool : Ab-initio 3.2 • Database : Oracle 10g, Teradata, Big SQL • Operating System : Mainframe, Unix, Hadoop HDFS file system • Languages : SQL • Scheduling Tool :TWS • Problem management : Service Now, HPQC Trainings • Abinitio Concepts • ACE/BRE • Meta programming concepts Education: • B.E. from Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior with 70.03 overall aggregate. Experience Summary: • Software Engineer for SYNTEL Ltd from July 2012 to September 2015 • Working as Project Associate for Cognizant from September 2015 to till date.
  2. 2. Projects Undertaken Project : CRR (credit risk reporting) Role : ETL Developer, Support Technologies : Abinitio, Teradata,Big SQL, Mainframe, Unix, Hadoop HDFS Duration : September-15 - till date Description : CRR is the part in which business is calculating the risk of key bank assets. Credit Risk Reporting is one of the important project for customer which involves an ETL solution for reading standardized data from various source system, apply various business rules ,generate surrogate keys ,apply SCD process and load into the target data warehouse. Credit risk reporting having multiple modules which loads the data into Teradata coming from teradata, mainframe or unix file. Responsiblities: • Development of specific source system from source to target using mapping document • Development of layered architecture like Harmoniation, SFD ( Shared foundation Data) and ESA_CRR ( Data Mart) • Responsible for end-to-end development of source system and activities like code migration across branches and higher environment • Resolution of Defect and data analysis • SIT and UAT run support till QV environment and production validation Project : X86 Migration Client : Allstate Role : ETL Developer Technologies: Ab Initio, Oracle, UNIX Duration : October 2014 – August 2015 Description : X86 migration is the server migration of more than 40 large scale applications which is migrating from m_5000 to Solaris environment. The migration includes change in scripts as per COE standards, ftp to sftp change, calling pset in all graphs, conversion of shell to pdl and DA. Responsibilities: • Analyze application level dependency and prepare checklist for required changes. • Develop common utilities to perform repetitive task. • Develop unix scripts, graphs and analyze for DA.
  3. 3. • Creation of UTP and UTR for application. • Schedule newly created job/jobstream in Tivoli and test the same. • Defect fixing and provide support to QC and Production team. • Training and KT sessions to new joiners. Project : ADW Maintenance & support Client : Allstate Role : ETL Developer Technologies: Ab Initio, Oracle, UNIX Duration : August 2012 – October 2014. Description : The ADW is an initiative to replicate the mainframe EDW ETL system with newer technology, which is more scalable, manageable and cost effective. The current mainframe process is broadly classified as legacy site (extract process running on nine CPUs) and central site (data from the legacy is transformed and loaded to EDW-DB2 database). For the most part, the ADW systems will be replicating the mainframe central site process. This effort was a step towards retiring the DB2 Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) in favor of the newly constructed Oracle based Allcorp Data Warehouse (ADW). Responsibilities: • Supporting more than 150 applications for daily cycles for smooth functioning. • Independently working on performance improvement and enhancement changes. • Defect fixing and maintenance of Ab Initio graphs. • Schedule job runs using Tiwoli Work Schedular. • Training and KT sessions to new joiners. • Responsible for overall communication and coordination with the internal and Job Scheduling team. • Hands-on experience to handle post production ETL activities & Handling escalation by operation & business Team. • Improved performance of Ab Initio graphs by using various methods. Project : Agency Economics
  4. 4. Client : Allstate Role : ETL Developer. Technologies : Ab Initio, Oracle, UNIX Duration : August 2012 – Jan 2014. Responsibilities: • Performance tuning of Ab Initio graphs and sql’s. • Responsible for independent end to end delivery of requirements. • Scheduling jobs in production via TWS. • Data gathering and creating UTP and UTR. • Supporting the existing applications for smooth functioning. Personnel Information: Full Name : Naman Gupta DOB : 15-Aug-1988 Contact : 7757021406 Email : naman.iitm@gmail.com Per. Address : E-83, Harishankar Puram, Gwalior(M.P) 474001

