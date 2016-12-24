Resume1.docx

Nahom Y. Kahsay Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Class of 2016 3037 Oakcroft Dr, Matthews, NC, 38105 (...
● Learned how to manage different personalities ● Networked with several prominent members within the Hip Hop industry ● W...
masculinity, in crime driven cities like Chicago.
  1. 1. Nahom Y. Kahsay Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Class of 2016 3037 Oakcroft Dr, Matthews, NC, 38105 (704)-904-3740 nyk726@vt.edu EDUCATION VA Tech, ​Blacksburg, VA — ​B.A. Political Science-Legal Studies Aug 2013 - Dec 2016 ● Prior to attending VT, I was a student at ECU. ● While at VT, I shifted from Pre-Med to Pre-law. ● This allowed me to focus more on crime prevention, policing, constitutionality of law, African sociopolitical affairs, and colonization in developing continents. ● I was also able to attain an adequate background in different philosophical schools of thought: ○ Marx ○ Hobbes ○ Chomsky VA Tech, ​Blacksburg, VA — ​Minor- PPE Interdisciplinary Program Jan 2015 - Dec 2016 ● New Interdisciplinary Minor, which is about to become a major ● Joint venture between Pamplin School of Business and the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Financing 100% of education through school employment, scholarships/grants, and loans EXPERIENCE Students of Hip Hop Legacy, VA Tech- Co-Founder & Former Administrative Liaison May 2015- Dec 2016 ● Co-founded a non-profit organization during my undergrad ● In the one year we’ve been operational, we’ve already started new SoHHL chapters at ​William & Mary​ and ​NYU​. ● I oversaw the organization of several events, both academic and entertainment based. ● I managed budgets for events ranging from $1,000 to $$10,000. SKILLS Research/Writing General Understanding of Microsoft Apps Management/Consulting Event Organizing AWARDS Awarded Membership into the Political Science Honor Society (Pi Sigma Alpha) PPE Ambassador Fall 2016 LANGUAGES Tigrinya, Amharic, English, and some familiarity with Spanish and French
  2. 2. ● Learned how to manage different personalities ● Networked with several prominent members within the Hip Hop industry ● Was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the VT Unfinished initiative, which was introduced under the school’s Diversity and Inclusion program. Division of Student Affairs, ​Squires Student Center — Information Specialist Jan 2016 - May 2016 ● In charge of greeting guests and customers of Virginia Tech at the Welcome desk of Squires. ● In charge of distributing keys, and managing event log for programs scheduled in the building. Intercultural Engagement Center, ​Squires Student Center — ​Black Cultural Center Student Coordinator Jan 2015 - May 2016 ● Helped to organize and host the 25th anniversary of the Black Cultural Center at Virginia Tech, where Dr. Sands made a keynote speech. I also helped to organize our MLK week Banquet. My tasks included making powerpoints, answering calls, organizing the BCC, and planning events. RESEARCH/INDEPENDENT STUDY Story of G.E.R.D- Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Spring 2016 ● I provided analysis on the construction of the new Hydroelectric dam being built in the Nile River ● Discussed socioeconomic implications between, Egypt, Ethiopia, and China. Marxian Analysis of FIFA Legitimacy Fall 2015 ● I investigated the legitimacy of FIFA during the last three decades ● Argued as to why the governing body of FIFA should be reviewed and reformed under a new standard following human rights violations in several of the former World Cup host nations. Through the Eyes of Chiraq Spring 2014 ● Analyzed musical lyrics of famed Chicago Drill Rap Artist Chief Keef ● Analyzed the reinforcement of negative stereotypes of black
  3. 3. masculinity, in crime driven cities like Chicago.

