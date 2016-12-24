Document Object Model (DOM) CCSA 222: XML and Web Services Part 7 1
1-Javascript 5
Javascript • Javascript (JS) is a dynamic programming language used for web-design. • HTML is responsible for formatting a...
Javascript • Javascript code must be inside the <script> and </script> tags. • You can place JS code inside the <head> or ...
window.alert() • <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1>My First Web Page</h1> <p>My first paragraph.</p> <script> window.alert...
document.write() • <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1>My First Web Page</h1> <p>My first paragraph.</p> <script> document.w...
document.getElementByID(“…”).innerHTML • <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1>My First Web Page</h1> <p id=“demo”>My first pa...
JavaScript Variables • JavaScript variables are containers for storing data values. • Example: • var x = 5; var y = 6; var...
Declaring (Creating) JavaScript Variables • You declare a JavaScript variable with the var keyword. • Example: var carName...
Functionsand EventHandlers • The most common way to use JS and HTML is to place a function inside the JS, and call it from...
EventHandler Event Description onchange An HTML element has been changed onclick The user clicks an HTML element onmouseov...
UsinganExternalJS file • <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <script src="myScript.js"></script> </body> </html>
2-Document Object Model (DOM) 16
What is the DOM? • The DOM defines a standard for accessing documents like XML and HTML: • "The W3C Document Object Model ...
The XML DOM • The XML DOM defines a standard way for accessing and manipulating XML documents. • All XML elements can be a...
XML Example <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <note> <to>Tove</to> <from>Jani</from> <heading>Reminder</heading> <bod...
Document Object Model (DOM) • The XML DOM is an Object that represents the XML file as a node tree. • This object allows p...
The Node Tree • The DOM represents everything in an XML document as a node: • The entire document is a document node • Eve...
Creating the DOM 23
CreatingaDOMforthefollowingXMLdocument“books.xml” <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <bookstore> <book category="cooki...
• YouwillcreatetheDOMusingaprogramminglanguagesuchasjavascript • ThejavascriptcodewillbeinsideanHTMLfilebetweenthetags<scr...
The variable xmlDoc will be the DOM which represents the xml document as a node tree The XML DOM Node Tree
loadXMLDoc.js • We create an XML DOM by requesting the browser to create an XMLHttpRequest: function loadXMLDoc(filename) ...
The XMLHttpRequest Object • The XMLHttpRequest object can be used to request data from a web server. It is an object to ha...
Properties and Methods ● Now that we have a DOM, we can access the xml document through the DOM to get information from th...
Properties and Methods • The XML DOM can be accessed with JavaScript (and with other programming languages). • In the DOM,...
Properties and Methods • XML DOM methods are actions you can perform (on XML Elements). • XML DOM properties are values (o...
1- DOM Properties 32
• x.nodeName - the name of x • For element nodes it will return the name of the node • For text nodes it will return #text...
The XML DOM Properties ● x.parentNode - the parent node of x ● Ex: x.parentNode.nodeName ● x.childNodes (array) - the chil...
The XML DOM Properties ● x.documentElement - the root element ● Ex: x.documentElement.nodeName ● x.length - returns the le...
2- DOM Methods 36
● x.getElementsByTagName(“name”) - get all elements with a specified tag name • If we have more than one, it will return a...
The XML DOM Methods ● x.setAttribute(“attribute name”,”new value”) – sets the attribute to a new value. ● x.appendChild(no...
Get the value of an Element • Element nodes do not have a text value. • The text of an element node is stored in a child n...
• x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title"); • This method generates the following node list in the graph: • The getElementsB...
Get the Value of an Element x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title")[0]; y=x.childNodes[0]; txt=y.nodeValue; Or x=xmlDoc.get...
Get the Value of an Attribute • Unlike element nodes, attribute nodes have text values. The way to get the value of an att...
ChangingtheValueof an Element • Change the value of an element by setting the “nodeValue” property to a new value: xmlDoc....
Changingthe Value of an Attribute • Using the property “nodeValue” • xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName('book')[0].attributes[0]....
Get the Length • This code fragment returns the number of <title> elements in "books.xml": • x = xmlDoc.getElementsByTagNa...
Get the Length-Example • This code fragment gets the value of the "category" attribute, and the number of attributes, of a...
Loopingthroughnodes • you can use a “for loop” to loop through sibling nodes • you will need the “length” property to loop...
<html> <head> <script src="loadxmldoc.js"></script> </head> <body> <script> xmlDoc=loadXMLDoc("books.xml"); function first...
XMLand JavaScriptEvents <html> <head> <script src="loadxmldoc.js"></script> </head> <body> <script> xmlDoc=loadXMLDoc("boo...
Summary • XML, JavaScript and HTML are commonly used together to create interactive pages. • XML acts as the data source. ...
References • Carey, P. (2007). New perspectives on XML: Comprehensive (2nd ed.). Australia: Thomson/Course Technology. • X...
  6. 6. Javascript • Javascript (JS) is a dynamic programming language used for web-design. • HTML is responsible for formatting a webpage. Then, JS code is embedded in the HTML code to make it dynamic. • JS is processed by the Browser. Therefore, it is considered a client-side scripting language. • Server-side scripting languages, such as PHP and ASP, are processed by the server.
  7. 7. Javascript • Javascript code must be inside the <script> and </script> tags. • You can place JS code inside the <head> or <body> of the HTML code. • Using Javascript to output: • Writing into an alert box, using window.alert(). • Writing into the HTML output, using document.write(). • Writing into an HTML element, using document.getElementByID(“…”).innerHTML.
  8. 8. window.alert() • <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1>My First Web Page</h1> <p>My first paragraph.</p> <script> window.alert(“hi!”); </script> </body> </html>
  9. 9. document.write() • <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1>My First Web Page</h1> <p>My first paragraph.</p> <script> document.write(“hi!”); </script> </body> </html>
  10. 10. document.getElementByID(“…”).innerHTML • <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1>My First Web Page</h1> <p id=“demo”>My first paragraph.</p> <script> document.getElementByID(“demo”).innerHTML=“hi!”; </script> </body> </html>
  11. 11. JavaScript Variables • JavaScript variables are containers for storing data values. • Example: • var x = 5; var y = 6; var z = x + y; • From the example above, you can expect: x stores the value 5 y stores the value 6 z stores the value 11
  12. 12. Declaring (Creating) JavaScript Variables • You declare a JavaScript variable with the var keyword. • Example: var carName; • You can also assign a value to the variable when you declare it: • var carName = "Volvo";
  13. 13. Functionsand EventHandlers • The most common way to use JS and HTML is to place a function inside the JS, and call it from the HTML using an event handler. • This way, the JS code does not get executed until a certain event occurs. • Example: <html> <body> <script> function myFunction(){ ……….. } </script> <input type=“button” value=“click me” onclick=“myFunction()”/> </body> </html>
  14. 14. EventHandler Event Description onchange An HTML element has been changed onclick The user clicks an HTML element onmouseover The user moves the mouse over an HTML element onmouseout The user moves the mouse away from an HTML element onkeydown The user pushes a keyboard key onload The browser has finished loading the page
  15. 15. UsinganExternalJS file • <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <script src="myScript.js"></script> </body> </html>
  16. 16. 2-Document Object Model (DOM) 16
  17. 17. What is the DOM? • The DOM defines a standard for accessing documents like XML and HTML: • "The W3C Document Object Model (DOM) is a platform and language-neutral interface that allows programs and scripts to dynamically access and update the content, structure, and style of a document." 17
  18. 18. The XML DOM • The XML DOM defines a standard way for accessing and manipulating XML documents. • All XML elements can be accessed through the XML DOM. • The XML DOM defines the objects, properties and methods of all XML elements. • In other words: The XML DOM is a standard for how to get, change, add, or delete XML elements. 18
  19. 19. XML Example <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <note> <to>Tove</to> <from>Jani</from> <heading>Reminder</heading> <body>Don't forget me this weekend!</body> </note> 19
  20. 20. Document Object Model (DOM) • The XML DOM is an Object that represents the XML file as a node tree. • This object allows programs and scripts to dynamically access and update the content of an XML document. • The XML DOM needs to be created first, then it can be used. • When we create an XML DOM, we can use all the XML DOM properties and methods to interact with the object.
  21. 21. The Node Tree • The DOM represents everything in an XML document as a node: • The entire document is a document node • Every XML element is an element node • The text in the XML elements are text nodes • Every attribute is an attribute node • Every comment is a comment node • Every processing instruction is a processing instruction node
  22. 22. Creating the DOM 23
  23. 23. CreatingaDOMforthefollowingXMLdocument“books.xml” <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <bookstore> <book category="cooking"> <title lang="en">Everyday Italian</title> <author>Giada De Laurentiis</author> <year>2005</year> <price>30.00</price> </book> <book category="children"> <title lang="en">Harry Potter</title> <author>J K. Rowling</author> <year>2005</year> <price>29.99</price> </book> <book category="web"> <title lang="en">XQuery Kick Start</title> <author>James McGovern</author> <author>Per Bothner</author> <author>Kurt Cagle</author> <author>James Linn</author> <author>Vaidyanathan Nagarajan</author> <year>2003</year> <price>49.99</price> </book> <book category="web" cover="paperback"> <title lang="en">Learning XML</title> <author>Erik T. Ray</author> <year>2003</year> <price>39.95</price> </book> </bookstore>
  24. 24. • YouwillcreatetheDOMusingaprogramminglanguagesuchasjavascript • ThejavascriptcodewillbeinsideanHTMLfilebetweenthetags<script>…..</script> <html> <head> <script src="loadxmldoc.js"> </script> </head> <body> <script> var xmlDoc; xmlDoc=loadXMLDoc("books.xml"); </script> </body> </html> The steps of creating DOM with JS: 1-Declare a variable xmlDoc 2- Call the function loadXMLDoc() and give it the xml file “books.xml” 3- the function will return an xml DOM for the books.xml file, and it will be stored in the variable xmlDoc The steps of creatingDOMwith JS.
  25. 25. The variable xmlDoc will be the DOM which represents the xml document as a node tree The XML DOM Node Tree
  26. 26. loadXMLDoc.js • We create an XML DOM by requesting the browser to create an XMLHttpRequest: function loadXMLDoc(filename) { var xhttp; if (window.XMLHttpRequest) { xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); //code for IE7+ , Firefox , Chrome , Opera , Safari } else // code for IE5 and IE6 { xhttp = new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP"); } xhttp.open("GET", filename, false); xhttp.send(); return xhttp.responseXML; }
  27. 27. The XMLHttpRequest Object • The XMLHttpRequest object can be used to request data from a web server. It is an object to handle the HTTP requests between the client and the server. • All modern browsers have a built-in XMLHttpRequest object to request data from a server.
  28. 28. Properties and Methods ● Now that we have a DOM, we can access the xml document through the DOM to get information from the xml document or make changes on it. ● The XML DOM presents an XML document as a tree-structure. ● Every node has properties and methods: o Properties are often referred to as an adjective, or information about the node (ex: nodeName is "book"). o Methods are often referred to as something that is done (ex: delete "book").
  29. 29. Properties and Methods • The XML DOM can be accessed with JavaScript (and with other programming languages). • In the DOM, all XML elements are defined as objects. • The programming interface is the properties and methods of each object. • A property is a value that you can get or set (like changing the content of an XML element). • A method is an action you can do (like add or deleting an XML element).
  30. 30. Properties and Methods • XML DOM methods are actions you can perform (on XML Elements). • XML DOM properties are values (of XML Elements) that you can set or change.
  31. 31. 1- DOM Properties 32
  32. 32. • x.nodeName - the name of x • For element nodes it will return the name of the node • For text nodes it will return #text (because text nodes do not have a name, they only have values) • For attribute nodes it will return the name of the attribute • x.nodeValue - the value of x • For element nodes it will return null (because they do not have values, they only have names) • For text nodes it will return the value • For attribute nodes it will return the value of the attribute The XML DOM Properties
  33. 33. The XML DOM Properties ● x.parentNode - the parent node of x ● Ex: x.parentNode.nodeName ● x.childNodes (array) - the child nodes of x ● Ex: x.childNodes[0].nodeValue ● x.attributes (array) - the attribute nodes of x ● Ex: x.attributes[0].nodeName x.attributes[0].nodeValue
  34. 34. The XML DOM Properties ● x.documentElement - the root element ● Ex: x.documentElement.nodeName ● x.length - returns the length of the array ● Ex: x.attributes.length x.childNodes.length
  35. 35. 2- DOM Methods 36
  36. 36. ● x.getElementsByTagName(“name”) - get all elements with a specified tag name • If we have more than one, it will return an array, so we need to specify which one we want. • Example: if we want the third we will specify the index 2: • x.getElementsByTagName(‘name’)[2] ● x.getAttribute(“attribute name”) – returns the Value of the attribute The XML DOM Methods
  37. 37. The XML DOM Methods ● x.setAttribute(“attribute name”,”new value”) – sets the attribute to a new value. ● x.appendChild(node) - insert a child node to x ● x.removeChild(node) - remove a child node from x ● x.removeAttribute(node) - remove an attribute node from x
  38. 38. Get the value of an Element • Element nodes do not have a text value. • The text of an element node is stored in a child node. This node is called a text node. • The way to get the text of an element is to get the value of the child node (text node) using the “nodeValue” property. txt= xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title")[0].childNodes[0].nodeValue Explained: ● xmlDoc - the XML DOM object created by the parser. ● getElementsByTagName("title")[0] - the first <title> element ● childNodes[0] - the first child of the <title> element (the text node) ● nodeValue - the value of the node (the text itself)
  39. 39. • x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title"); • This method generates the following node list in the graph: • The getElementsByTagName() method returns a node list containing all elements with the specified tag name in the same order as they appear in the source document. • var txt = x[0].childNodes[0].nodeValue; • The above code fragment returns the text from the first <title> element in the node list (x). • txt = "Everyday Italian". Get the value of an Element
  40. 40. Get the Value of an Element x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title")[0]; y=x.childNodes[0]; txt=y.nodeValue; Or x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title")[0].childNo des[0].nodeValue;
  41. 41. Get the Value of an Attribute • Unlike element nodes, attribute nodes have text values. The way to get the value of an attribute, is to get its text value. 1) Using the properties “attributes” and “nodeValue”: txt= xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName(‘title’)[0].attributes [0].nodeValue; 2) Using the method “getAttribute()”: txt=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title")[0].getAttri bute("lang"); • Output: txt = "en"
  42. 42. ChangingtheValueof an Element • Change the value of an element by setting the “nodeValue” property to a new value: xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title")[0].childNodes[0].no deValue="Easy Cooking"; Try the code: http://www.w3schools.com/dom/tryit.asp?filename=try_dom_changeelement
  43. 43. Changingthe Value of an Attribute • Using the property “nodeValue” • xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName('book')[0].attributes[0].nod eValue = “food”; • Using the method “setAttribute()” • x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName('book')[0].setAttribute("c ategory","food");
  44. 44. Get the Length • This code fragment returns the number of <title> elements in "books.xml": • x = xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName('title').length; • Output: x=4 • A node list object keeps itself up-to-date. If an element is deleted or added, the list is automatically updated.
  45. 45. Get the Length-Example • This code fragment gets the value of the "category" attribute, and the number of attributes, of a book: • x = xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("book")[0].attributes; txt = x.getNamedItem("category").nodeValue + " " + x.length); • Output: cooking 1
  46. 46. Loopingthroughnodes • you can use a “for loop” to loop through sibling nodes • you will need the “length” property to loop through all the sibling nodes x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title"); for (i=0; i<x.length; i++) { document.write(x[i].childNodes[0].nodeValue); document.write("<br>"); } • Try the code on this link: http://www.w3schools.com/dom/tryit.asp?filename=try_dom_list_loop
  47. 47. <html> <head> <script src="loadxmldoc.js"></script> </head> <body> <script> xmlDoc=loadXMLDoc("books.xml"); function firstBook() { x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title")[0].childNodes[0]. nodeValue; document.write(x); } </script> <input type="button" value="click me" onClick="firstBook()"/> </body> XML and JavaScript Events Output: Everyday Italian
  48. 48. XMLand JavaScriptEvents <html> <head> <script src="loadxmldoc.js"></script> </head> <body> <script> xmlDoc=loadXMLDoc("books.xml"); function bookTitles() { x=xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("title"); for (i=0; i<x.length; i++) { document.write(x[i].childNodes[0].nodeValue); document.write("<br>"); } } </script> <input type="button" value="click me" onClick=“bookTitles()"/> </body> </html> Output: Everyday Italian Harry Potter XQuery Kick Start Learning XML
  49. 49. Summary • XML, JavaScript and HTML are commonly used together to create interactive pages. • XML acts as the data source. • HTML is the design of your web page. • Javascript is embedded in your HTML file to make it interactive (dynamic). • We use javascript to create an XML DOM. • XML DOM used to access the xml. • Then, we use the properties and methods of the DOM Object to interact with the XML data (ex: get information, add information, delete, edit)
  50. 50. References • Carey, P. (2007). New perspectives on XML: Comprehensive (2nd ed.). Australia: Thomson/Course Technology. • XML DOM Tutorial. (n.d.). Retrieved November 7, 2015, from http://www.w3schools.com/xml/dom_intro.asp

