ABIDI NABIL - English CV

  1. 1. 1 Curriculum Vitae ABIDI NABIL Date of birth: 19/07/1982 – Ben Arous – Tunisia Address: LOT 152, Rue de l’école, CITE HIDHAB, FOUCHANA. TUNISIA Marital status: Married Phone number/e-mail: (00216) 95614156 or (00216)92929696 / nabil.laabidi@gmail.com EDUCATION  January 2010: M.Sc. Master of science «Food Microbiology » LAVAL University (Quebec - Canada)  June 2007: National Diploma Engineer - speciality: Food Industry Institut National Agronomique de Tunis (INAT)  June 2004: Preparatory cycle: Biology - Geology Faculté des Sciences de Tunis (FST)  June 2002: Baccalaureate «Experimental Sciences»: June 2002 Kabaria School TRAINING  January 2008 – January 2010 LAVAL University laboratories Research project: The bacteria Actinobacillus succinogenes 130Z is used to ferment lactose and whey in order to produce succinic acid which has many industrial applications. The aim of this project is firstly to replace the petrochemical process by a biological one, and secondly, to enhance the utilization of whey and minimize its release into the environment (pollutant).  March 2007 - June 2007 GIPA company Research project: invention of a new dairy product «Frozen yogurt» in Tunisia. It is a new product that combines the refreshing properties of ice cream with the nutritional and
  2. 2. 2 therapeutic properties of yogurt. This product is produced by three different processes.  25/07/2006 - 10/08/2006 NVT Company Study of the alcoholic and acetic fermentation.  10/07/2006 - 24/07/2006 ELBARAKA Company Study of the double concentrated tomato production and quality control.  22/05/2006 - 27/05/2006 IRVT laboratories Veterinary Research in Tunisia: Control of microbiological quality of foods especially dairy and meat products.  21/11/2005 - 26/11/2005 SGS laboratories Control of Physicochemical quality of cereals and its derivates.  01/07/2005 - 18/07/2005 GIPA Company Production of various dairy products: Process and quality control.  22/03/2005 - 26/03/2005 MABROUKA Company Arboriculture system Study  27/12/2004 - 31/12/2004 OTD TIBAR Study of cropping system: fruit trees, cereals and fodder crops
  3. 3. 3 WORK EXPERIENCE  August 2012 – Present REDACHEM TUNISIA – REDAGROUP Technical sales manager: sales and technical assistance FOOD – PHARMA – FEED – Water Treatment  Different food industries in Tunisia: - Edible oil refining and margarine - Dairy Industry (yogurt, cheese etc.) - Meat Industry - Beverage - Pastry, cake, biscuit, chocolate and confectionery industries - Flavors industry  Pharmaceutical Industry (powder and liquid forms)  Feed (Vitamins, Minerals, fiber etc.)  Developing Water Treatment industry Ion exchange resin, RO membranes, flocculants, coagulant, antiscalant, activated carbon etc.  August 2010 – August 2012 REDACHEM TUNISIA – REDAGROUP Technical sales manager: sales and technical assistance Food industry:  My responsibility consists in: - Developing REDA's Food business in Tunisia which becomes a leading company in Food distribution of additives and ingredients. - Creating and maintaining customer portfolio - Sourcing products and contacting suppliers - Negotiating prices and purchasing products - Logistics follow up and customs clearance - Developing, promoting and approving products with customers. - Selling products, Managing warehouse and assuring deliveries. - Payment collection
  4. 4. 4  Example of products by industry: - Edible oil refining: Diatomaceous earth, bleaching earth, activated carbon, phosphoric acid, hydrogenation catalysts (Nickel base), antioxidants, vitamins etc. - Dairy: Casein, whey, milk powder, potassium Sorbate, food colours, native and modified starch etc. - Meat: Fiber, textured soya protein, seasoning blends, preservatives etc. - Beverage: Citric and ascorbic acid, benzoate, emulsifiers, synthetic and natural colours etc. - Bakery: Cocoa powder, vanillin, soya lecithin, sorbitol, dextrose, glucose syrup etc. - Flavors: Mono propylene Glycol (USP grade), citric acid monohydrate, Dextrose, Monosodium Glutamate, glucose syrup, maltodextrine, sodium sulfate etc…  March 2010 - June 2010 Mediterranean Food Industry Responsibilities: - Managing the production of bakery products & quality control. - Improving the quality of existing products and formulating new ones. FAWAHA Company Technical sales manager: sales of additives and ingredients as well as technical assistance. - Food market. - Pharmaceutical market - Cosmetic Market COMPUTER SKILLS Office Software: Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook etc… Scientific laboratory equipment (hardware and software) LANGUAGES Arabic: fluent written and spoken French: fluent written and spoken English: fluent written and spoken Deutsch: Beginner
  5. 5. 5 OTHER ACTIVITIES AND INTERESTS Literature, competition sports (Handball and gymnastics)

