Munnakumar Gupta 1399, Unit-2, High gate Road Cell No: + 1 6132953613 K2C2Y7, Ottawa, ON, Canada email: mgupt074@uottawa.c...
BSS TOOL USED • Nokia Siemens Networks ultra and flexi BTS site manager • Nokia Siemens Networks ultra and flexi BTS hub m...
TRAINING AND PLACEMENT CO-ORDINATOR Vadodara, Gujarat, India Babaria Institute of Technology 06/2016 – 05/2011 • Co-ordina...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

RESUME_MUNNAKUMAR GUPTA

19 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

RESUME_MUNNAKUMAR GUPTA

  1. 1. Munnakumar Gupta 1399, Unit-2, High gate Road Cell No: + 1 6132953613 K2C2Y7, Ottawa, ON, Canada email: mgupt074@uottawa.ca SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS Final semester student of Master of Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering at University of Ottawa. Having over 2.5 years of experience in mobile telecommunication domain, serving as a BSS field engineer. Demonstrates a proven record on installing, maintaining, planning over 100 GSM/CDMA base transceiver station and managing new cell site RF survey projects delivered on time. Possesses strength in understanding and handling critical technical issues to keep minimum network outage. Motivated and customer- driven team-player who produces high quality results to make company more popular and profitable. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE BSS FLM ENGINEER Accord Synergy Pvt Ltd (C/o Nokia Networks) 12/2014 - 07/2015 Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India • Maintained system for 24*7 to improve network performance of the system by 99% • Installation, commissioning and maintenance of Nokia 2G base transceiver stations • E1/T1 addition and routing it from BSC to BTS using NEC mux, Ceragon IP 10/ IP 20, Nokia FIU 19E, FXC RRI, FXC E1/T1, FIFA, FIPA, FIQA, FIQB • Sector wise traffic allocation using TCH and TRXSIG • Maintained RSSI value to solve VSWR alarm to improve the KPI • Installation and commissioning of Ceragon IDU and ODU • Resolved customer complaint related to weak networks O&M ENGINEER World Class Services (C/o Alcatel-Lucent ) 09/2011 - 05/2013 Valsad, Gujarat, India • Kept outage of system very less and improved customer experienced by providing constant network coverage • Operation, maintenance and commissioning of Alcatel-Lucent CDMA BTS & Huawei GSM BTS • Did RF survey for new site • Did In-Building Solution survey and installation • Installed TMA, RF antenna and routed RF cable on mobile tower • Made various RF cable connectors • Did optimization of site parameter and network parameter to improve performance
  2. 2. BSS TOOL USED • Nokia Siemens Networks ultra and flexi BTS site manager • Nokia Siemens Networks ultra and flexi BTS hub manager • Nokia FIU19E hopper manager • Anritsu site master • CDMA and GSM net monitor handset • GPS, Magnetic compass, multimeter • E1/T1 crone tool • Basic knowledge of RF drive test tool • Basic knowledge of RF MapInfo tool EDUCATION University of Ottawa Master of Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering Ottawa, Ontario, Canada 09/2015 - Present GPA: 3.8/4.0 Babaria Institute of Technology Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication Engineering Vadodara, Gujarat, India 09/2008 - 06/2011 GPA: 3.69/4.0 Nirma University of Science and Technology Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India 11/2005 - 06/2008 GPA: 8.10/10 EXTRA-CURICULAR ACTIVITIES TEACHING ASSISTANT Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Department of Engineering Management, University of Ottawa 09/2016 – 12/2016 • Completing all the work assigned by professor • Managing student’s attendance and grades using Top Hat tool • Recording class lecture using Canon handy cam and SLR camera and uploading on Vimeo • Responsible for marking student’s assignments and exams using Blackboard • Co-operate with professor and students for arranging external guest’s lectures
  3. 3. TRAINING AND PLACEMENT CO-ORDINATOR Vadodara, Gujarat, India Babaria Institute of Technology 06/2016 – 05/2011 • Co-ordinated with T&P officer and employer to organize on-campus career fair • Co-ordinated with students to make and update their educational database • Provided proper guidance to student about eligibility to take part • Provided regular update to student about participating company through group mail REFERENCES • Prof. Trevor Graeme Wilkins Engineer Entrepreneur Executive in Residence (E³iR), Faculty of Engineering Management, University of Ottawa, Email: twilkins@uottawa.ca

×