Muhammed_Refaat(CV)

  1. 1. 1 SUMMARY  Google Certified Associate Android Developer with over 3 years of experience in Android Development, Java Programming, Software Engineering and Project Management  Superior track record in steering end to end project management activities encompassing planning, design, resource administration, estimation, scoping, risk management, contingency planning, business analysis and delivery  Adept in designing and building advanced applications for the Android platform  Working on bug fixing and improving application performance  Continuously discovering, evaluating, and implementing new technologies to maximize development efficiency  Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies, in addition to the ability to control Android system functionalities  An impressive communicator with strong leadership, coordination, relationship management, analytical and team management skills. Comfort in interacting with people across hierarchical levels for ensuring smooth project execution as per client specifications. TECHNICAL SKILL SET  Java Standard Edition, Java Data Base Connectivity (JDBC)  XML Processing (DOM & JAXB) and JSON Processing, Hibernate, Servlets & Java Server Pages (JSP), Java Game Development, Graphical User Interface (GUI), Open Services Gateway Initiative (OSGI), SMS Library (SMSLib)  Front-end web development [HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, JQurey]  Database Theories and Programming [SQL, PL/SQL], Programming [Python, C#, PHP, Swift], Software Engineering, XML & JSON, Adobe Photoshop, Embedded Systems [Hardware, Assembly programming (16877MC & 8086MP), Micro C programming], MATLAB, Compiler Design, Computer Architecture, Advanced Networking and Joomla WORK EXPERIENCE Nov’13 – Oct’ 16: Mideast Communication Systems as Application Developer  Starting with a detailed program specification through discussion with clients  Clarifying precisely what actions the program is intended to perform  Breaking down program specifications into its simplest elements and translating this logic into a programming language code  Working as a part of a team to write a specific section of the program  Combining all elements of the program design and testing it  Testing sample data – sets to check that output from the program working as intended  Installing the program and conducting final testing  Increasing program operating efficiency and adapting it to the requirements  Writing detailed documentation for the operation of project  Consulting manuals, periodicals and technical reports to learn new ways to develop programs and maintain existing skills and knowledge May’13 – Oct’ 13: INotify as Java Developer  Held responsible for breaking down project specifications into settled tasks and achieved each one into a clear and robust programming language code  Performed the detailed design of the project and writing project detailed documentation  Installed the program beside performing and provided full testing to it in addition to evaluate program effectiveness  Solved problems and corrected the program as necessary  Modified the project code in respond to the project changes required Jan’ 13 – Apr’ 13: Freelancer.com as Java Developer  Developed Java projects to serve a certain purpose regarding to a pre-agreement with the project employer  Provided project documentation  Created the full test to the project  Provided a live demo to the employer of the project EDUCATION & CERTIFICATIONS  Pursuing MBA from South Wales University  Google Certified Associate Android Developer (AAD).  Certified in CCNA Academic (Network Fundamentals, Routing)  B.Sc., Faculty of Electronic Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering Department, Minufia University, 2012 Graduation Project: Base Station of Unmanned Plane  My tasks in the project: o Surveillance System (MATLAB Code) o Traffic Jam Density Computation (MATLAB Code) o Mine Detection System (Hardware Circuit & Assembly code) MUHAMMED REFAAT Al Faseel Area, Al-Fujeirah, UAE |C:(+971)56 3487 223 muhammed.refaat.7889@gmail.com “A dedicated Software Engineer Fully experienced in end-to-end development of software products from requirement analysis to system study, designing, coding, testing, de-bugging, documentation, implementation and maintenance. Aspiring for senior level assignments as Application Developer in Software Development, IT Software Solutions, Mobile Applications Development with an organization of high repute in UAE”
  2. 2. 2 PROJECTS HANDLED Home Automation Android Application: “iSolace” is an Android Application Developed by me from scratch, this app represents my company Home. Automation whole system control, this includes designing UI and handling all the required connections with the core of the system beside parsing the received responses from that core.  This app includes functions which can control some Android system functionalities like: o Controlling/managing WiFi Networks and WIFI Connections. o Controllingscreenbrightness. o The ability to make VOIP-based (SIP) phone calls. o That also led me to design and apply a boot-logo and boot-animation for the device displaying the app in the company in addition to running the app directly after device boot instead of the system UI. o Also that included control the visibility of the navigation bar and the status bar (applying kiosk mode manually). This app has two versions, one is light without system control functionalities and is published here through Google- Play app store, and the other version is the complete one which is not published, And the app-demo which contains a demo for most of its functionalities is published also through Goolge-Play app store. “Lock Screen” Android Application: “Lock Screen” is an Android Application Developed by me to be displayed as a custom lock-screen instead of the regular android device lock-screen. It mainly developed to display a custom lock-screen in the devices running MCS company application named “iSolace”.  It consists of: o Unlocking the screen by dragging the image of lock to the image of unlock o Displaying and managing/changing system time and date. - This app screen shots are available through DropBox link. “NOT Tic Tac Toe” Android Game Application: “NOT Tic Tac Toe” is an Android Game developed by me as part of my attempts to have an individual work through Google play. This game is a new and unique game play of the famous game (Tic Tac Toe) where the game only ends with win/lose and there is no possibility of a draw.  It consists of: o Multiplayer Mode o Timer for each move o Sound effects - This app is published through Google-Play app store. “Dose Reminder” Android Application: “Dose Reminder” is an Android Application developed by me as a freelance working. This app is a Reminder designed for medicines, which displays a reminder, contains the name and the photo of the medicine in all of its predefined time intervals.  It consists of: o The ability to add/edit/delete any medicine. o The ability to take a picture of the medicine using the device camera to be displayed along with its name in the predefined time o Displaying the reminder audio & visual above the screen-lock in addition to in the notification bar o Giving an end-date to each medicine to stop displaying reminders for it when reaching that date. - This app screen shots are available through DrobBox link. “Stop Watch & Talking Timer” Android Application:  It consists of: o Stop Watch & Talking Timer” is an Android Application developed by me as part of my attempts to have an individual work through Google play o This app consists of Stopwatch, Uttering Timer and A lot of the mess to choose between o This app is published here through Google - Play app store - This app is published through Google-Play app store. PaloAlto Event Webpage (Web front-end): A webpage to handle the registration process to an important network event held in Egypt in 2016, and it included: o A map location for the event. o A confirmation mail to the guests. o A database to hold all the guests’ information. - This webpage address is panexpertforum.com. Santorini Café Website (Web front-end): A website I participated in that was aimed to display the menu of a café and enable the user to make his order from within the website by choosing from the displayed items on the menu, my tasks included: o Joomla design for the whole website. o Dynamic webpage development to display menu items and enabling the user to construct his order from within it.
  3. 3. 3 Global Notification System (Java): A Java app which I participated in through my work in Notify Company, this app provides a lot of notification services including weather condition from a punch of whether forecasting websites and services, world news from a lot of sources all over the world, and a notification of the user car or current place of children school bus Blocking Software (Java):  A Java desktop app developed by me through my work as a freelancer, this app developed in order to be used as a websites blocking app, it provides three major functionalities: o Domains List: an editable table of websites which the system user won’t be able to access o Keywords List: an editable table of keywords that prevents the system user from accessing any website related to any word of these keywords o White List: an editable table of websites that the user will be able to access even if any of them is contained in the “Domains List” or its specifications can’t escape “Keywords List” PROJECTS DETAILS Clients MCS freelancing freelancer.com freelancer.com Platform Eclipse IDE (windows os) Eclipse IDE (windows os) NetBeans IDE (windows os) NEtBeans IDE (windows os) Languages & tools Used - Native Android software development. -photoshop. - APIS. -third party libraries. -JSON. - Native Android software development. -photoshop. Java Java Responsibilities Deliver an app that represents the home automation product in the company, and run this app as the only user interface in an android device. Deliver a complete Dose Reminder app from scratch. Deliver a website Blocking Software app that works on windows OS. Deliver an app that perform some predefined mathematical logistics. Description of the Project An app that can work as a launcher and the only visible app in android devices in addition to removing all system bars and managing devices WiFinetwork, brightness, volume from within the app. An android app that works as a Dose Reminder. An app that is responsible for blocking websites by name or description. An app that calculates possibilities regarding a predefined provided data. Location Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Duration 2 years 2 month 3 month 1 month Team Size 1 1 1 1 TRAINING PROGRAMS  Trained in Egypt Telecommunication Company (Aug2010) Professional Affiliation  A team member in Egyptian Engineering Day (EED) Organized by IEEE Egypt PERSONAL DETAILS Date of Birth: 7th August, 1989 University Percentage: 71.72% Languages: Arabic and English

