Muhammad Yousry Hussein Hassan CAREER OBJECTIVE A Software Developer position at Technology First. Offering advanced knowl...
ASP.Net Projects 1. EMS : Order orchestration management system for enterprise customers which related to TEData. 2. Sales...
Completed Presentation Skills, Managing Time & Surviving Stress and Project Management Programs. Systems Proficiency 1. Ar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Muhammad Yousry Hussein Hassan

30 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Muhammad Yousry Hussein Hassan

  1. 1. Muhammad Yousry Hussein Hassan CAREER OBJECTIVE A Software Developer position at Technology First. Offering advanced knowledge of programming structured languages and their applications along with a strong knowledge base of popular operating systems. Work Experience 1. Job Title : Senior SharePoint and .Net developer OSS unit Employer : TE Data From : Jan 2016 To Till now Job Description : Developing web applications using SharePoint and .Net components. 2. Job Title : Senior .Net developer OSS unit Employer : TE Data From : July 2011 To Jan 2016 Job Description : Developing web applications using the components of .net programming. 3. Job Title : .Net developer OSS unit Employer : TE Data From : December 2011 To July 2014 Job Description : Developing web applications using the components of .net programming. SharePoint Projects 1. Recruitment : System handling recruitment cycle inside TEData Company once the candidate apply to the job till mangers approve or reject. Using in it Ajax, JQuery, custom timer jobs, visual web part and custom workflow. 2. Admin Ticketing: System handling Marketing/Admin ticketing cycle inside TEData Company. Starting from creating ticket across all its status till closing it. Using in it Ajax, Linq, JQuery, Custom Event Receiver, custom timer jobs, visual web part, custom workflow and automatic mails. 3. Renewal Site: System handling employee renewal cycle inside TEData Company. Using in it custom timer jobs, visual web part, custom workflow and automatic mails. 4. SDS: System handling splitting cycle inside TEData Company. Using in it custom timer jobs, Linq, calling web services, visual web part farm solution, custom workflow and automatic mails. 5. HR Portal : That Portal support lot of function like Recruitment process, Renewal cycle, HR Policies, Events, Announcement … etc. - Mobile: +2 (011) 44478030 +2 (010) 02243341 -E-mail: ProgMuhammadYousry@Gmail.com - Address : Cairo,Maadi
  2. 2. ASP.Net Projects 1. EMS : Order orchestration management system for enterprise customers which related to TEData. 2. SalesForce.Com : Integration between SalesForce.com and EMS to manage CRM part inside EMS through web services. 3. Deutto : Web application calculate bills for TEData and TE. 4. QMS : Web application used by TEData call center quality team for measuring call center agents quality. 5. Bab Bedaia : Web site used for buying ideas from the visitors. Written in JQuery from A to Z. 6. EMatrix : Provisioning system (my role managing migration scripts for this system) Training Experience 1. Object Oriented Application Development Track Sponsored By Raya Academy In MCIT ( 2010 – 2011 ) A. Pre Technical Courses:- Operating Systems Concepts , Database Systems Concepts , Project Management Application (Microsoft Project 2007) , Writing Queries using Transact-SQL . B. Microsoft Certifications :- 1. MCTS .Net Framework 3.5,ASP.NET Applications. 2. MCTS .Net Frameworkd 3.5,Windows Forms Applications. 3. Microsoft Certified Professional Developer(MCPD). C. Microsoft certificates of Achievement:- 1. 2546B - Core Windows Forms Technologies. 2. 2547A - Advanced Windows Forms Technologies. 3. 2541B - Core Data Access. 4. 2542A - Advanced Data Access. 5. 2956B - Core Foundations of Microsoft .Net Development. 6. 2957B - Advanced Foundations of Microsoft .Net Development. 7. 2310C - Developing Web Application. 8. 6463A - Visual Studio 2008 ASP.Net 3.5. 2. Successfully completed developing Microsoft Sharepoint Server 2013 core and advacned solution during 13-sep-2014 to 15-oct- 2014 3. Successfully completed Agile Software Development Foundation at SECC (Dec 2014) 4. ITIL Foundation Certificate (April 2015) 5. Successfully completed M20480 – Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3 (2016) 6. American university courses A. Successfully completed general english courses (9) &(10) Grade : Very good B. Obtained a score equivalent to 517 on the TOFEL on September 28 , 2010 7. The integrated Diploma for “computer systems analyst / programmer” in Egyptian institute for accountants & auditors Duration : Two years Grade : Excellent 8. Dale Carnegie Training: - Certified at Communication Skills Program. 9. Westwood MISR Training: -
  3. 3. Completed Presentation Skills, Managing Time & Surviving Stress and Project Management Programs. Systems Proficiency 1. Architecture and Software Design Knowledgeable in system analysis and design, software engineering fundamentals, software development life cycle, object oriented programming and n-tier architecture 2. Technical Skills:- Ado.Net,DataSet, Entity Framework Model , LinQ , XML and ERD . 3. Web Technologies :- HTML5, CSS, JQuery, JavaScript, AngularJS, ASP.NET, MVC, Ajax, Web Service and WCF. 4. Programming Languages:- Proficient in C#.NET . Intermediate in (vb.net & Java) . 5. SharePoint Technologies:- SharePoint Designer 2013 CAML Designer 2013 6. Database :- Proficient in database design& development over MS SQL Server 2005- 2008R2. 7. Development IDE :-  Microsoft Visual Studio 2008  Microsoft Visual Studio 2010  Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 8. Source Controls :-  Microsoft Source Save  Microsoft Team Foundation Server Education Schooling From primary stage till secondary stage { EL-Hellal El-Ahmar language school-Maadi } Qualification Banha University, Faculty of arts. Licentiate of arts English department, May 2008. Language Skills Arabic: Mother Tongue. English: Very Good Personal Skills Creative, Enjoy working in a team , work under pressure . Self Learner, faithful, responsible and hard worker. Hobbies Programming, Traveling and Fishing. Personal data  Date of Birth: 14/12/1986 “Cairo”  Nationality: Egyptian  Marital status : Married  Military service status: Completed on 01/03/2010 References References furnished upon request.

×