Mubashir Iqbal-CV

Mubashir Iqbal-CV

  1. 1. Page 1 of 6 MUBASHIR IQBAL KHAN House No. C-114/b, block 2, Clifton KDA Scheme 5, Karachi, Pakistan Dear Sir/Madam, This letter is to introduce myself for an available position in your organization. My diversified and in-depth professional work experience at A.F. Ferguson & Co. Chartered Accountants (a member firm of network), Deloitte Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants, Karachi, Pakistan (A member firm of ), coupled with a record of excellent performance at both professional and academic level has enabled me to present myself as a potential candidate. I am ;  ACCA,  CIMA,  CIA  CISA  CFE- and  CA (Finalist) – One Paper to Qualify With an outstanding academic background and unique working exposure, I have been consistently providing professional services at the firm which proves my determination and demonstrates my firm commitment to work hard for the accomplishment of my goals. I offer a good blend of professional experience, requisite knowledge and skills to become a vital member of your organization. Currently, I am working in A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants (a member firm of network) as an Audit Executive in the Assurance and Business Advisory Services Department (ABAS) since December 2014. I have had an opportunity of being involved in various external audits as well as internal audits, managing outsourced finance departments and foreign reporting, special nature advisory engagements and assignments. The exposure to a wide spectrum of clients with a variety of work experience has provided me with an in-depth view of the key business processes, risk management procedures, accounting and internal control systems, corporate governance and regulatory as well as accounting framework for a range of industries. Moreover, it has enriched me professionally and equipped me with the qualities needed to deal with a variety of situations in an innovative, effective and efficient manner. I am looking for a career opportunity that is commensurate with my skills and qualification and that can provide me with a competitive working environment with the opportunity for career growth. I would welcome the opportunity to further discuss how I can best meet the needs and expectations of your organization. Regards, MUBASHIR IQBAL KHAN Encl: Resume
  2. 2. Page 2 of 6 MUBASHIR IQBAL KHAN Address Residence House No. C-114/b, block 2, Clifton KDA Scheme 5, Karachi, Pakistan. Telephone Residence +92-321-2237017 Cell +92-345-3098361 E-mail mubashir-iqbal@hotmail.com mubashir.i.khan@pk.pwc.com Skype mubashir-iqbal@hotmail.com OBJECTIVE To gain managerial level experience by working in a professionally competitive environment where growth opportunities exist, which help create personal development with self-sustenance through achievement of organisational goals in the most beneficial manner. PROFESSIONAL AND ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION Particulars Institute Year Status Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) Association of Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE) 2016   Qualified Chartered Accountant-Finalist Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) 2014   Chartered Accountancy (One paper to qualify) Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) 2014   Qualified Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) 2011   Qualified CIMA-UK Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) 2010   Qualified Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) – Member Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) 2009    Qualified  Q  Masters in Economics - (Previous) University of Karachi – Pakistan 2009   Passed  Bachelors in Commerce (B.Com.) Government College of Commerce & Economics 2006   Passed Intermediate in Computer Science D.H.A. SKBZ College 2003   Passed with Grade “A” (72%) Matriculation in Science D.H.A. SKBZ High School 2001   Passed with Grade “B” (69%) Experience (A.F. Ferguson & Co.) A.F. Ferguson & Co. Chartered Accountants (a member firm of network), Audit Executive (Assurance and Business Advisory Services (ABAS) group) Dec 2014 – Present I am responsible for all facets of audit and related engagements assigned, from initial planning to the conclusion of the engagement and reporting thereon. An overview of major responsibilities associated therewith is as follows:  Effective planning and co-ordination of assignments to meet stringent deadlines including the supervision, training and motivation of team members;  Ensuring compliance with the requirements of International Standards on Auditing for audit engagements;  Liaising with and developing professional working relationship with clients to deliver engagement expectations;  Co-ordination with professionals in various fields like legal, actuarial, taxation and IT experts;  Assisting clients in preparation of financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), corporate laws and listing regulations and other directives of regulatory authorities;  Evaluating internal controls, identifying control deficiencies and making appropriate recommendations to the management.
  3. 3. Page 3 of 6 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENTS / PROJECT GDF SUEZ Energy International International Power Limited is a member of Engie Group (known as GDF Suez prior to Aapril 2015), a French multinational electric utility company and a global leader in independent power generation with over 66,000MW of gross capacity in operation and committed projects of 22,000MW. IPGDL is currently involved in the operations and maintenance of HUBCO’s power plant in Pakistan. The Group employs 152,900 people worldwide and achieved revenues of €74.7 billion in 2014. The Group is listed on the Paris, Brussels and Luxembourg stock exchanges and is represented in the main international indices: CAC 40, BEL 20, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe, ASPI Eurozone and ECPI Ethical Index EMU. I have been send from PwC-Pakistan to ENGIE branch on a contractual basis as an Accounting Consultant. My key responsibilities includes: Maintenance of accounting records  Preparation of journal entries, invoices, receipts, payments etc. and recording thereof in the accounting system after proper approval;  Process and manage the day-to-day activities of the accounts receivable cycle, to ensure timely and accurate preparation of complex billings on a bi-weekly and monthly basis. Some activities include generating accounts receivable reports, analyzing/monitoring outstanding receivables collection and reconciling accounts receivable.  handling the day-to-day activities of the accounts payable cycle on a bi-weekly basis  Preparation of monthly bank reconciliation statements ;  Maintenance of the payroll of the staff / employees, including disbursements thereof;  Preparation of annual statutory financial statements and co-ordination with the statutory auditors of IPGDL- Pakistan Branch for audit of the statutory financial statements and smooth closure of the audit;  Preparation of monthly workings for the estimated cash calls required from GDF Suez for the monthly expenditure of the IPGDL’s operations in Pakistan;  Preparation and submission of monthly Group reporting forms of GDF Suez, including the Quarterly reporting, re-evaluations of full year forecasts / best estimates, supporting explanations for key movements or variances in the format requested by GDF Suez, sensitivity analysis and risk assessment documents;  Comply with any budget / medium-term plan reporting required by GDF Suez;  Respond to ad-hoc requests for information / explanations from GDF Suez on the operational and financial matters of IPGDL-Pakistan Branch;  Making available all the financial and non-financial records as requested by GDF Suez employees and or delegated persons for inspection and or internal audit review; and  Support in respect of compliance of corporate law requirements relating to preparation of statutory returns and coordination with the legal advisor for filing of the same with the regulator;  Ensure compliance of Internal control systems, policies and procedures of GDF Suez, including but not limited to the Group ethics policy, procurement policy and document retention policy;  Filing of fiscal returns, - Preparation of periodical withholding and annual income tax returns and co-ordination with the tax consultants for filing the same with the taxation authorities; - Preparation of monthly sales tax return for filing with both the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and co-ordination with the tax consultants for filing the same with the taxation authorities; and - Co-ordination with the tax consultant for the preparation / compilation of information requested by the taxation authorities in respect of pending tax assessments from time to time;
  4. 4. Page 4 of 6 AUDIT AND ASSURANCE ENGAGEMENTS  OIL, GAS AND ENERGY Engro Elengy Terminal Limited The principal business of Engro Elengy Terminal Limited is to establish and operate a terminal including jetty, pipeline with all machinery and equipment and supporting facilities for the handling, re-gasification, storage, treatment and processing of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). I was involved as an Engagement Manager in the Annual Audit for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2014. I am responsible to plan, execute and finalize the audit engagements and to complete the engagement within stipulated time Pakistan State Oil I was involved as an Engagement Manager in the Half Year review ended Dec 31, 2014. I am responsible to plan, execute and finalize the audit engagements and to complete the engagement within stipulated time Petrosel Lubricants Pvt. Ltd Petrosel lubricants is the sole distributor of Petronas Malaysia lubricants range in Pakistan I was involved as an Engagement Manager in the Annual Audit for the year ended Dec 31, 2014. I am responsible to plan, execute and finalize the audit engagements and to complete the engagement within stipulated time Pak-Arab Pipeline Company Limited (PAPCO) PAPCO operates a state-of-the-art pipeline system across the country to transport refined High Speed Diesel from Port Qasim to Mahmood Kot through its White Oil Pipeline Project (WOPP). Presently about 5.0 million tons of Diesel is being transported annually through the PAPCO system. Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) is the majority shareholder of the Company. I was involved as an Engagement Manager in the Internal Audit for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2014 and March 31, 2015 . I am responsible to plan, execute and finalize the audit engagements and to complete the engagement within stipulated time.  POWER GENERATION AND ENERGY SECTOR Alstom Grid Pakistan I was involved as an Engagement Manager in the Annual Audit for the year ended Dec 31, 2014. I am responsible to plan, execute and finalize the audit engagements and to complete the engagement within stipulated time. International Power Global Developments Limited (IPGDL) IPGDL is a branch of a UK public listed company International Power plc. (IPr), currently involved in the operations and maintenance of HUBCO’s power plant. I was involved as a Engagement Manager during the audits of defined contribution plan (Provident Fund) and defined benefit plans (Pension and Gratuity Funds) for IPGDL for the year ended June 30, 2012.  OTHER SPECIAL ASSIGNMENTS/PROJECTS Engro Elengy Terminal Limited Advice on deferred tax on Accounting for recognition and measurement of deferred tax specifically relating to the following: - Recognition of deferred tax on temporary differences arising during the tax holiday period in the books of accounts of the Company; and - Measurement of deferred tax asset/liability on aforementioned temporary differences. Experience ( ) DELOITTE YOUSUF ADIL , Chartered Accountants {A member firm of the network} Articleship Jun 2010 – May 2014 Senior Consultant Jun 2014 – Nov 2014 As a Senior Consultant in the ERS function. My key responsibilities here included:  Leading large teams in various assignment including planning, execution and completion stages of audit  Engagement planning based on understanding of the entity and assessment of business and related audit risks  Coordination with the team engagement manager and director to define the extent of planned audit procedures and to update
  5. 5. Page 5 of 6 on the progress of the engagement  Performing various audit and analytical procedures including test of details and controls.  Supervision, review and finalization of internal audit engagements  Liaison with client's management and communication of relevant matters to persons at appropriate level of responsibility  Consultation on significant matters with various professionals such as lawyers, actuaries and IT experts  Establishing positive working environment by building solid relationships with team members, clients and other stakeholders  Ensuring timely completion and submission of key deliverables to the client within stringent deadlines  Drafting internal audit report and obtaining management comments thereon.  Conducting follow up and assessment of previous open finding and obtaining management comments thereon.  On-the-job training and professional development of staff The experience in the Enterprise Risk Services has enabled me to develop a comprehensive understanding of the competitive and regulatory environments of diversified industries and the knowledge of accounting and internal control systems implemented within such industries. The most significant corporate clients that have contributed to my professional growth and enhancement of knowledge include the following: Enterprise Risk Services (ERS) Financial Services Clients Capital Market  Karachi Stock Exchange limited I was team lead in internal audits of the Revenue and Receivables, Building Management, Market Surveillance Department, Compliance and Enforcement Function, Company Affairs Department, Entity Level Control Review and compliance with Code of Corporate Governance. Asset ManagementIndustry / Mutual Funds I was involved in  External audits and  Internal audits of various mutual funds Following clients were audited in relation to above :-  UBL Fund Managers  Askari Investment Management Limited  Alfalah GHP Investment Management Limited  Faysal Asset Managememt Limited  BMA Chundrigar Fund Limited Non Profit Concern  Aziz Tabba Kidney Center (Formed under section 42 of companies ordinance) I was involved in internal audit of the above company and specific areas of my responsibility included the following  Audit of local procurement and imported procurement and reviewing all documentation involving in letter of credit, Fixed assets  Patient Care Services to ensure care of patient is carried out as per standard operating procedures. Revenue activities to ensure correct recognition of revenue as per policy and as per requirement of Relevant IFRS and ensure controls over revenue recognition process  Banking Operations including Bank Reconciliation Statements.  Liaison with the client including timely escalation and resolution of significant issues pertaining to relevant portions, and drafting of Internal Audit report including obtaining management comments. Business Advisory & Other Special Engagements Credit Risk Review Standard Chartered Bank - Support and Assistance in Building Credit Risk Review Function Scope of work includes developing a detailed credit risk review framework in the form of policies and procedures in coordination with the management of Audit department, Providing quality assurance on the overall working / operations of the credit risk review function. Providing assistance in independent post facto review of individual loans and/ or overall portfolios. Independent Investigative Audit Oxfam Novib Pakistan – The prime objective of the investigative audit was to examine and verify the consultancy contracts awarded were in compliance with the Company’s approved Logistic Manual. Entity Level Review Veenus Group of Companies: Venus Group of companies is one of the fastest emerging conglomerates of Pakistan involved in provisioning of distribution services to FMCGs, foodservices, contract importing, cold
  6. 6. Page 6 of 6 storage, warehousing, logistic support reefers and dry containers, clearing and forwarding, farming, manufacturing and hotel management businesses. Performed entity level control review of all major business segments and processes and involved in drafting report for the management decision. Development of Fixed Asset Register Thatta Cement Company Limited - Development of Fixed Asset Register in compliance with the Technical release TR-6 of ICAP. My key responsibilities includes identification of physical fixed assets and comparison of physical assets with its book values and records of purchase, tagging and labeling of assets, cross referencing of financial and fixed asset records and compliance with the company’s capitalization policy and IFRS and local laws. IT Consulting Assignment Reform Support Unit of Education and Literacy Department (Government of Sindh) –Assisted in I.T consulting assignment of logical verification of survey forms where a government of Sindh RSU Department was migrating its data from manual system to automated system, results of which will be conveyed to donation from World Bank. Compliance Review KASB Funds - Review of compliance with all applicable rules and regulations My key responsibilities include review of compliance with IFRSs, NBFC Rules, Regulations, Code of Corporate Governance, Review of compliance with Offering Documents, Trust Deeds, SECP circulars and letters, Verification of daily NAV calculation of four funds managed by AMC and Understanding and calculation of each head of income and expenses. Stock Count Reconciliation Yunus Textile Mills Limited - Stock count verification and reconciliation My key responsibilities include supervising and performing stock counts of raw materials, work-in-process and finished goods. Referred Client From Deloitte Global Pharmaceuticals Novartis Pharma - Internal Audit Co-Sourcing The scope of the engagement was to provide reasonable assurance to Novartis Region Asia-Pacific, Middle East and African Countries (AMAC) that Novartis Pakistan adhered to controls defined in Novartis Financial Controls Matrix and Company level controls and achieved the stated objectives. Internship Experience One month internship at Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in Finance Department in the year 2009. 01–Feb-2009 to 28-Feb-2009 PERSONAL INFORMATION IT AND OTHER PROFICIENCIES EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Marital Status: Single Date of Birth: June 04, 1985 Language Proficiency: English and Urdu Nationality: Pakistani Gender: Male Availability: Two month notice period Geographical Willing to travel and Preference: relocate.  Extensive use of MS Office as a tool for designing of business reports, spreadsheets, analysis, general correspondence and presentations.  Proficient with the use of Maximo and Sun System  Familiar with the Oracle modules for Financial Reporting, Sales, Inventory and exports.  Proficient with audit documentation tool of Deloitte - AS/2 and Deloitte methodology  Proficient with audit documentation tool of PwC - Aura and PwC methodology  Attended the training on COSO framework organized by the Deloitte.  Conducted training courses for juniors and semi seniors in PwC network firm;  Regularly participated in sports activities, mainly cricket at school;  Socializing with friends and client personnel. References Shall be furnished if desired

