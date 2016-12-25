To. The Manager, Human Resource Department, From, Mohammed Mustafa Dear Sir/Madam, Subject: Application for the position r...
Mustafa (1)

Mustafa (1)

  1. 1. To. The Manager, Human Resource Department, From, Mohammed Mustafa Dear Sir/Madam, Subject: Application for the position required. With reference to the above subject, I would like to submit my candidature for a possible vacancy in your esteem organization and enclose my resume herewith for your kind consideration and perusal. Hope my qualification and experience will meet with your requirement. Anticipating for a favorable reply Thanks and Best Regards, (Mohammed Mustafa) (Mob: + 919985510655) (Email:mohammedmustafa5@yahoo.com) 1
  2. 2. MOHAMMED MUSTAFA Mobile: +919985510655 OBJECTIVES To be a part of an Organization where I can get the chance to utilize my experience, Communication and technical Skills and put in all my hard work and sincerity for the Success of the Organization and myself PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: CORPORATE SOLUTION REDEFINED INDIA PVT LTD. June 13- Till date Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh – India Sr. Associate Accounts Job responsibility Billing, Invoicing and Submission to Client of HCL/Wipro/Genpact/Accenture Provision Reports and Knocking off of Payment. Outstanding report to Client and Follow up. Resolving Quires and Resubmitting invoices. Monthly Sales & Purchases Report. Maintaining Credit Cards Tracker and Invoicing BTC and Guarantee Charges. Escalating Fraud and un-authorization charges to Operation Team. Reconciling BTC credit card charges and process payment on due dates. Managing Team and allocating respective assignment. Updating Tracker on Daily Basis, Following with Folio Follow up team of International Invoices. M/S.CELL WORLD COMMUNICATION PVT LTD Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India Cashier Cum Accounts Clerk March 2011 – Dec 12 Job Responsibility Issuing Cheques. Maintains all bank transaction Providing outstanding debtors statements Providing outstanding cheques statements. Issuing monthly incentives Issuing salaries Maintaining All Branch’s expenses Maintaining all branch’s cash. 2
  3. 3. M/S. BEHNAM TRDG CO Dubai Account Clerk Feb 06 – Dec 09. Job Responsibility Recording Purchasing & Sales. Issuing Cheques. Maintains all bank transaction & bank records. Maintains all exchange records. Maintains all customers’ accounts Making PDC list. Sending T.T’s Doing L/C work. Preparation & negotiation of and Import Letter of Credit documents. Liaising with banks, shipping companies, Customs department and insurance companies Maintaining petty cash. M/S. PRESTIGE MOTORS. Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India Accountant. June 04 - Dec 05 Job Responsibility Maintaining purchasing & sales. Issuing Cheques. Maintains all bank transaction. Providing outstanding cheques statements. Providing outstanding debtors statements. Submitting stock statements at the month end. Submitting vat return & service tax statements Cashier cum clerk. Nov 02 - June 04 Job Responsibility Receiving cash from debtors. Making payment to creditor. Issuing receipt. Maintaining cashbook. Depositing money in banks. Distributing salaries. Joint custodian of safe. 3
  4. 4. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION:  Bachelor of Commerce from L.N.Gupta (eve) Degree College affiliated to Osmania University, Hyd in the year 2002.Awarded Second Division. Technical Qualification:  Expert in MS-Office.  Experience in using advanced Excel.  Expert in Internet surfer.  Account Packages: PACT Accounting Software and ITQ (Tally, Focus, Wings) ADDITIONAL SKILLS: Passed lower grade typing (60 wpm) Knowledge of Hardware. PERSONAL PROFILE: Father’s Name : Mehdi Zamin Hussain Date of Birth : 24-02-1978 Gender : Male Marital Status : Married Nationality : Indian Religion : Islam Languages Fluency : English, Hindi, Urdu PERSONAL STRENGTH:  Hard Working and strive for perfection.  Adaptive to various environments.  Good Communication skills.  Confidence and Honesty.  Good Professional attitude and sincerity DECLARATION I hereby declare that all the above avowal made in this submission is factual, complete and precise to the best of my knowledge and confidence. Thank you for your time and consideration would be greatly appreciated. Respectfully, MOHAMMED MUSTAFA 4

