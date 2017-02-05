Mohammed Ghazanfar Farooqui Mobile: +91-9676999693 Landline: +91-40-23515415 Email: ghazanfar.farooqui@gmail.com Linkedin:...
  1. 1. Mohammed Ghazanfar Farooqui Mobile: +91-9676999693 Landline: +91-40-23515415 Email: ghazanfar.farooqui@gmail.com Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/in/mohammed-ghazanfar-farooqui-23096899 EXPERIENCE SUMMARY 16 years in OSS Applications and NFV Orchestration domains Currently working as Principal Member of Technical Staff with Oracle at Hyderabad PROFICIENCY AREA Domain Knowledge:  ETSI NFV-MANO  Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and NFV Orchestration  Network Service Orchestration, VNF Orchestration and VNF Lifecycle Management  TOSCA (.yaml) Templates  SDN  ISO-FCAPS Model and NMS applications  OSS applications for Service Provisioning, Activation  Telecom Inventory and Network Service and Resource Lifecycle Management Products, Tools and Technology:  Unix flavors - Solaris, HP-Ux, Linux (RHEL, Ubuntu)  SQL, Oracle Database 12c, Oracle SQL Developer  Middleware: Oracle FMW 12c/ Oracle WebLogic Server 12c  REST Web Services, JSON  XML  Python 3.5.2  Agile tools - JIRA & Confluence  Eclipse Platform, Oracle Communications Design Studio  NFV Orchestration - Oracle Communications Network Service Orchestrator (NSO)  Oracle VM Virtual Box  OpenStack  Hypervisor – KVM, QEMU  SDN Controller – OpenDaylight, OpenStack Neutron SFC  Openflow and Open Virtual Switch  Docker & Containers  Oracle Communications Unified Inventory Management (UIM)  DSL Service Activation – Syndesis/Subex’ NetProvisioning Activator (NPA)  NMS Application - Nortel Networks’ PfTN (Preside for Telephony Networks) later known as PNM  EMS Application – Lucent Technologies’ TransVu 2000 Certifications:  PMP  ITIL v3 Foundation
  2. 2. WORK EXPERIENCE Jan’08 – Till Date Oracle, Hyderabad Principal Member of Technical Staff Current Assignment (from January 2015):  Network Service Orchestration (Oracle Communications NSO) Oracle Communications’ Network Service Orchestration is an NFV Orchestration solution. It provides mechanism to orchestrate virtual resources and manages the life cycle of network services and their constituent VNFs. NSO communicates with underlying Virtual Infrastructure Manager (like OpenStack) through REST APIs. It instantiates network services and VNFs and orchestrates the allocation, de-allocation of virtual resources through its life-cycle stages. Capabilities of NSO solution include on-boarding of VNF descriptors, discovery of available virtual resources from OpenStack, instantiation of network services and their constituent VNFs and allocation of required resources, monitoring, healing and scaling of VNFs in an existing network service and termination of a network service and its VNFs with de-allocation of resources. This solution is extensible and works with different third party applications and supports VNFs from different vendors. Job Profile:  Solution Test Architect and all QA Lead activities  Participation in project lifecycle phases, review meetings  Requirement reviews and preparation of Business Use Cases and Test Scenarios  Setting up of test environments  Deployment of end-to-end solution  Design and deployment of sample NSO cartridges  Designing and on-boarding VNF Descriptors using sample TOSCA Templates  PoC reviews and testing  Demos and Training Sessions  Part of Agile Scrum team for NSO releases and participate in development sprints  Writing detailed test cases for various modules  Testing end-to-end test scenarios including instantiation of network services using VNF descriptors and VNF Forwarding Graph and lifecycle management of network services (monitoring, upgrade, healing, scaling and termination) using OpenStack services (Nova, Neutron, Ceilometer, Glance, Tacker etc.)  Testing of service configuration and Flow Creation/Deletion in Open Virtual Switch using OpenDaylight SDN Controller  Testing of VNF Forwarding Graph and Network Forwarding Path through OpenStack Neutron Service Function Chaining (Neutron SFC) port chaining and flow classifiers Past Assignments:  Unified Inventory Management (Oracle Communications UIM)  Automated Service Activation Program (Oracle Communications ASAP)  Network Intelligence (Oracle Communications Network Intelligence) Major Achievements:  Successful PoC of NSO test automation and delivered a demo of 1st automated NSO solution test case using in-house test automation framework called CommsTest and got approval from Sr. Director of QA.  Developed sample VNF and Network Services test cartridges to test multi VDU network services and different VNF Forwarding Graph and Network Forwarding Paths in a network service and also to test end-to-end packet flow
  3. 3. Oct’05 – Jan’08 Sasken Communication Technologies Limited, Bangalore Lead Engineer Job Profile:  Verification Prime for NetProvision-Activator (Service Provisioning and Activation Product for DSL Broadband Networks, from Subex Limited)  Design Test Strategy and Test Procedures  Development of Test Automation Framework and writing Test Scripts for Equipment Modules  Participated in design reviews for providing the inputs on functional requirements, designs and risks Assignments:  NetProvisioning Activator (NPA) NetProvision Activator (NPA) is a tool, which provides mechanism for Service Provisioning and Activation for broadband networks. To provision a service, NPA can make all necessary configuration changes in the managed network elements (mostly DSLAM). These changes apply to multiple network elements (from different vendors). NPA has its own Automation Test Engine, which makes use of product APIs using flow-through Interface (FTI) and runs on Unix CLI (Command Line Interface). It has a framework which can be extended for different Equipment Modules and new scripts can be easily generated for testing all the services supported by that Equipment Module. The Framework and the Scripts makes use of common fabric files and test data, which makes the framework and test data reusable across new releases. Major Achievements:  Provided local onsite customer support for 6 months. Provided training for new team members, knowledge transfer and helping the newly formed QA team to ramp-up and transition of QA activities Jan’01 – Sep’05 Compucom Software Limited, Jaipur Software Engineer Job Profile:  Functional regression testing of EMS Application (TransVu2000) from Lucent Technologies for its migration from Motorola VME Unix to HP Unix for Saudi Telecom  Black box functional testing of NMS Application (Previsor Network Manager - earlier known as Preside for Telephony Networks or PfTN) from Nortel Networks using simulators of telephony switches Assignments:  Previsor Network Manager (PNM) Originally developed by Nortel Networks and known as Preside for Telephony Networks (PfTN), later acquired by Tekmark Global Solutions LLC and renamed as Previsor Network Manager (PNM). It is a Network Management System for complex multi-vendor telephony switch networks. It provides a full range of fault management and performance monitoring features for a telephony network through a web based GUI provided by the application deployed on Solaris or HP platforms, using Apache/Tomcat servers and Informix Database.  TransVu2000 TransVu2000 is an Element Management System for telecommunication equipment from Lucent Technologies, which provides centralized, integrated support for administration, operations and management of network elements (Lucent switches) of a transmission network. It also provides alarm surveillance and control features for the network elements. Major Achievements:  Successful onsite installation, commissioning and customer acceptance testing of NMS application at Turk Telekom, Istanbul, Turkey  Successful onsite installation, commissioning and customer acceptance testing of NMS application at Maroc Telecom (IAM), Casablanca and Rabat, Morocco
  4. 4. ACCOLADES  “Above & Beyond Award” by Oracle Communications Global BU for Quality in NSO Release 1.1 in April 2016  “Special Thank You”, a spot award by Mr. Brian Anderson, Senior Director, OSS QA, Oracle Communications Global BU:  For Quality and Collaboration in September 2011  For Implementing Risk Based Testing Approach in ASAP Cartridges in December 2009  For Team Leadership in June 2009  "Certificate of Appreciation for Excellent Work" by Mr. Kevin Koenig, Vice President, Sasken Communication Technologies Limited in January 2006  Appreciation remarks for efficiency by Mr. Michel Borne, General Manager, Maroc Telecom, in the ICN document signed in January 2005, after successful completion of onsite installation, commissioning and customer acceptance testing of PNM application at Maroc Telecom HQ in Rabat, Morocco EDUCATION MCA University Of Rajasthan, Jaipur 2005 B. Sc. MDS University, Ajmer 1997 OTHER DETAILS Date of Birth : 20 April 1975 Marital Status : Married Native Place : Kota (Rajasthan), INDIA

