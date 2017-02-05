Mohamed Elgioushi Ramadan IT Administrator Email : eng_mga88@yahoo.com Mobile: 056 710 7559 Saudi Arabia objectives: - Hig...
ADVANCED TECHNICAL SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE AREAS  Operating System : MSDOS , Win95/98 Win 2000/xp/Vista/7/8 Win Server 2003/...
IT Administrator at G4S Qatar – 3 Years Experience.  Helped migrate services from Windows Server 2003 to Windows Server 2...
M.Elgioushi - IT Administrator - Riyadh

M.Elgioushi - IT Administrator - Riyadh

  1. 1. Mohamed Elgioushi Ramadan IT Administrator Email : eng_mga88@yahoo.com Mobile: 056 710 7559 Saudi Arabia objectives: - Highly qualified with full life cycle experience to LAN/WAN implementations from early planning, installing, through to commissioning. Working to strict deadlines to improve clients’ network efficiencies and profits now looking to make a significant contribution within a technically challenging role supporting, administering and implementing network projects. University Qualification: - Bachelor Specific college of education, Specialist in Computer Mansoura University, May 2005. Graduation project: - Educational program in physics article - Excellent in project Date Of Birth 13th August 1984 Marital status Married Military status Not Required Nationality -Egyptian Driving License -KSA Driving License Training: - MCITP 2008 - A+(Certified) - ICDL (Certified) Knowledge of Language: - Arabic Language Mother Tongue. - Fluent speak English both written and spoken Other training: - Communication skills -Presentation Skills, -Technical & Business Writing -Team Working, -Customer Service -Problem Solving &Decision Making -Basic Sales & Basic Marketing Personal Qualities: Hard-working, Reliable, Honest, team-player, Organized, Punctual, Flexible and Patient
  2. 2. ADVANCED TECHNICAL SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE AREAS  Operating System : MSDOS , Win95/98 Win 2000/xp/Vista/7/8 Win Server 2003/2008 R2/2012 R2  Networking: Configuring .LAN/WAN, TCP/IP, DNS, WINS, DHCP, Ethernet, MS Active Directory.  Software : MS Office XP/2003/2007/2010/2013, MS Exchange 2007/2013, TMG 2010 .  Network Management Tools, Microsoft Outlook 2007/2013, Various other MS applications.  Hardware: Installing/Configuring Printers, Network Adapters, Modems, and Hard drives. IT Administrator at Al-Ayed Factory (Riyadh)  Installation and configuration of Windows Server 2012 R2, create and administer Domain Controller, Active Directory etc. Domain administration, Windows server 2008 r2, Focus Server, VPN Server, WEB server. Establish VPN access for remote users Data Backup and Security Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks Assist staff with installation, configuration and ongoing usability of desktops, laptops, peripheral equipment and software Installing and configuring computer hardware operating systems and applications. FOCUS ERP Support and Administration . IPBAX Administration and Troubleshooting CCTV /IP cameras Administration Maintain and resolve issues on VoIP telephone, Biometric devices, IP Cameras and other computing equipment.
  3. 3. IT Administrator at G4S Qatar – 3 Years Experience.  Helped migrate services from Windows Server 2003 to Windows Server 2008 R2.  Supported and maintained servers and backups.  Monitoring DNS, DHCP, WINS.  Installing, monitoring, upgrading and backup servers such as domain, TMG 2010 , MSExchange2007,2013, Application, archiving.  Administrating Hyper-V 2012 R2  Responsible for data center Room Planning and Upgrading.  Develop, design and manage implementation  Managed and Administered Windows XP and Windows 7 workstations and laptops.  Supported Microsoft Office 2007/2010.  Working with Active Directory 2008 R2 / 2012 R2  Administrating and installing VMware  Preparing and installing servers HP, DELL.  Maintenance, installation and configuration of network hardware.  Shared knowledge with new recruits. Sales Representative at ICS in Saudi Arabia – 2 Years Experience.  Laptop , Desktop  Servers, Routers  CCTV, VPN  Firewalls ,Messaging Systems  VoIP Telephone Systems  Computer Accessories Computer Technician at Tabuk Municipality ( KSA ) – 2 Year’s Experience.  Provide technical support for more than 150 users.  Networks Troubleshooting.  Installation of Oracle, VB.net Programs  Administrator for AVG Security Server.  Computer Maintenance ( Desktop – Laptops – Printers ).  Installation of Microsoft Windows and Troubleshooting.  Administrator for Microsoft Outlook Server.  Using support Programs like VMware Work Station, Acronis, PM

