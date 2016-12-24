ersonal InformationP Name: MOHAMED FAISAL KASSEM ABD ELSALAM. Position: Odoo Developer at Universal Selective Systems . Da...
-I use PHP programing language in my graduation project with code igniter frame work and MySQL Workbench. -I use many lang...
-Team Feed Team Feed is a WordPress plugin. That you can get your slack history channels and share comments, photos, video...
SKILLS -ICDL course. -PHP programming language and using Code Igniter , Symfony2 frame works and I studied it by self lear...
  1. 1. ersonal InformationP Name: MOHAMED FAISAL KASSEM ABD ELSALAM. Position: Odoo Developer at Universal Selective Systems . Date Of Birth: 18 - 6 -1992 Military Status: Exemption. Contact Information .mohamedfaisalkassem@yahoo.comMail:-E .92874610b-kassem-faisal-https://eg.linkedin.com/in/mohamed:kedinnLi Phone: 01002016932. SOBJECTIVE -Seeking a challenging position with a leading corporate of Hi-tech environment in the field of Software Development that enables me to develop and enhance my skills and to become an active participant in the organization success. -I want to increase my background in web, Software development and web design. -I want to learn more technologies and increase my knowledge about IT and IS fields. Qualification -Bachelor of Commerce, Alexandria University, Information Systems Department, July 2013 General appreciation is good (%75.27) Graduation project grade : Excellent. Experience -I am working an Odoo Developer at Universal Selective Systems from 9/2016 – to present -I am worked a Web Developer at Egirna company in Cairo (PHP , WordPress plugins development ) from 1/2016 – 9/2016 . -I worked a Web Developer at TabsSoft company in Cairo (PHP , Symfony2) from 10/2014 – 12/2015 . -I worked an assistant storehouse manager and sales manager at MOSALLAM institution for Import & Export from 1/2014 till 10/2014 and I was using Oracle System at work . -I worked an accountant at MOSALLAM institution for Import & Export from 11/2013 till 1/2014. -I worked in a team to make graduation project and other projects as assignment in my class in last two years. -My graduation project was A MEDICAL Web Site. -My part in graduation project is programming and web design
  2. 2. -I use PHP programing language in my graduation project with code igniter frame work and MySQL Workbench. -I use many languages in web design like html , html5 , css , css3 , java script , j query and I worked on a lot of templates. -I made a DSS desktop application using c# as assignment. -I worked as a sub team leader in my graduation project. -I made presentations before. -I shared with a lot of workshops & sessions. -I used to training and study self learning via online courses -I worked an accountant and a secretary with a High School teacher since July 2011until November 2011. -I worked an accountant and Seller at Agent Shell Oils in Alexandria Since February 2010 until April 2010. -I hope to increase my experience by working with you. Projects -Nano Odoo project included:- - Logistics - Maintenance - Manufacturing - Sales - Purchases - Material Request - Supplier Evaluation - HR -- Recruitment -- Salary Scale -- Allowances -- Leaves -- Loans -- Air Tickets -Team Support Team Support is a WordPress plugin using BBPress plugin to make a support portal. There is a lot of features at Team Support Plugin like: - Create labels for topics. - Private Replies. - Tickets. And a lot of features under constructions. -WorQup WorQup is a WordPress site for jobs. www.worqup.comURL:
  3. 3. -Team Feed Team Feed is a WordPress plugin. That you can get your slack history channels and share comments, photos, videos and attachment files with your friends on your website widget sidebar. feed/-wordpress.org/plugins/teamURL: -ERP (Accounting, Checks and Stock and modules) My work involved using the following technologies PHP 5.5/MYSQL on Ubuntu-Server/Linux Symfony2 AJAX/Javascript , JQuery. -Gila (E-Commerce Web Site) URL: www.Gila-eg.com My work involved using the following technologies PHP 5.5/MYSQL on Ubuntu-Server/Linux Symfony2 AJAX/Javascript , JQuery. -Ebnek (E-Commerce Web Site) URL: www.Ebnek.com My work involved using the following technologies PHP 5.5/MYSQL on Ubuntu-Server/Linux Symfony2 AJAX/Javascript , JQuery. -Doctory (Medical Web Site) Graduation Project My work involved using the following technologies PHP 5.5/MYSQL on Windows-Server CodeIgniter AJAX/Javascript , JQuery. (Education)COURSES -Databases. -System Analysis and Design. -IT Infrastructure. -Programming (C ++). -Business Intelligence. .(-DSS(Decision Support Systems -E-Commerce. -Advanced MIS (Python , Objective C , C#). -Artificial Intelligence.
  4. 4. SKILLS -ICDL course. -PHP programming language and using Code Igniter , Symfony2 frame works and I studied it by self learning. -Web Design diploma. -html , html5, css , css3 , java script , j query. -Wordpress. -Ubuntu, Linux. -Github , Bitbucket. -photo shop , flash. -Databases and System analysis. -MySQL Workbench , PHPMyadmin. -I know a lot of things about computer skills , software , hardware and networks. LANGUAGE SKILLS -Arabic :mother tongue. -English :Good at reading ,writing and speaking. OTHER SKILLS -I have presentation , cv , and interview skills and I have education certificate in presentation skills at OGS. -I am hard worker , I able to work in a team , I able to work under pressure , I able to self learning and training in short time. Education History University: faculty of commerce Alexandria university – MIS (management information system). HIGH SCHOOL: Hosni Mubarak secondary school.

