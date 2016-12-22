QC-MECHANICAL -ENGINEEER C.V

Curriculum Vitae QA-QC/ inspection Engineer                                                                             Pa...
  1. 1. Curriculum Vitae QA-QC/ inspection Engineer                                                                             Page 1 of 5    Mohamed Ahmed Ahmed El-Sahhar Address: Eltawil Street, Elwardian, Alexandria, Egypt Mobile phone: 002 01220938021, 002 01112420301 Home phone: 002 03 9500154 Email:mohamed.elsahhar2000@gmail.com Objective: I hope I can fulfill my ambitions, utilize my acquired skills in order to apply them in my workplace to merit everyone’s trust. Education Degree:  Education: B.Sc of Engineering, Production Engineering Department, Alexandria University, 2009  Accumulative grade: Good (70.15%) Work Experience:  August 2016 – December 2016 : QA / QC Engineer Company: EMAS CHIYODA Subsea (ECS) - Installation of Abu Qir platform NAQ/PIII fabricated at Petrojet - almadiaa yard o Follow up the activity of fabrication, inspection, coating of platform subsea spools related to project documents and related to applicable code (DNV-OS-F101) o Reviewing the quality document from PETROJET and submitted to Abu Qir Petroleum Co. o Follow up the Installation activity and sea fastening activity for jacket , top side and subsea spools  May 2012 – Till now : QC / Inspection Engineer Company: Alexandria Petroleum Maintenance Company (PETROMAINT), Alexandria, Egypt. o Inspection and Receiving the raw material by checking the material certificates and confirm with the material specifications. o Perform project Inspection and Test Plan (ITP) o Witness , preparation and review for the WPS,PQR and WQT o Perform repair procedures o Welding inspection by (VT-MPT-LPT-RT-UT) o Magnetic flux leakage test (MFL) And thickness survey o Perform work procedures (NDT- heat treatment – hardness-etc) o Witness for valve inspection according to API 6D or API 598 and other related codes and standards o Preparation of final quality control documentation and submit it to clients o Works at Several projects (flow pipe line) in western desert site according to API 1104 ,ASME B31.3 and other related codes and standards o Storage tank construction and out of service inspection according to API 650 and API 653 and other related codes and standards o New construction for Heat Exchanger (material monel 400) at qualified ASME workshop and supervise all fabrication and inspection activities related to construction codes ASME VIII DIV.1, API 660 ,TEMA o Offshore works ,inspection on platform PETROGULF MASR Company (WPC-WPD-WPA-GEUISM STAR ) platform and treatment unit o Works at several locations for shutdown quality control activities in Rashid Petroleum Company (RASHPETCO), Elwastany Company (WASCO) and United Gas Derivatives Co. (UGDC).
  2. 2. Curriculum Vitae QA-QC/ inspection Engineer                                                                             Page 2 of 5    New Construction Projects:  Alamryia Petroleum Refining Company (APRC) o New construction for full fabrication of tubular heat exchangers made from material Monel 400 at qualified ASME work shop o Supervise all fabrication and inspection activity for two competed items o Issue final manufacturing document  United Gas Derivatives Company. (UGDC) o Follow up fabrication, installation activity of piping system for new oil gas heater. and completion of piping connection with heater at UGDC site performed at shutdown work o Issue final inspection documents  ELAB Company o Follow up the fabrication activity , installation of piping system for new extension of ELAB storage tanks according to ASME B31.3 o Issue final inspection documents (test packages) o Follow up Activity of pre-commissioning and commissioning  Belayim Petroleum Company (PETROBEL) (Abu Rudies) o Follow up fabrication, installation and inspection of 10” pipeline oil trunk line from RAS GARA to PETRECO plant. according to API 1104 o Issue inspection documents  South Dapaa Petroleum Company (DAPETCO) o Construction of 400 tons pipelines for Dew point Control Plant according to ASME B31.3 o Construction of Flow lines and inter field pipelines (50 km - 10”,8” and 4” Dia.- material API 5L X52) according to API 1104 o Fabrication and installation of manifolds , pig launcher and pig receiver systems o Hot Tapping preparation work (WPS-PQR-WQT) between Bader Eldin Petroleum company (BAPETCO) and DAPETCO o Issue final inspection documents/test packages  Khalda Company (El Razzak field – abu elgharadik field) o Follow up inspection activities on pipelines for different wells at khalda fields according to API 1104 o Follow up fabrication, installation and inspection activities of 10 tanks capacity 1000 BBL - 2400 BBL according to API 650 at PETROMAINT main workshop o Issue inspection documents  PETROSHAD Company o Perform quality documents (ITP-procedures-ETC.) , welding book (WPS,PQR,WPQR) o Follow up the fabrication activity of new construction of oil storage tank according to API 650 o Perform inspection activity according to related approved ITP o Issue final manufacturing document In- service/out of service inspection Projects:  South dapaa petroleum company (DAPETCO) o inspection for oil storage tank 100-TK-2A related to scope of work o issue inspection report and recommendation related to tank status o supervise the repair activity and perform inspection activity for (replacement portion of shell plates- replacement for roof structure and roof plates–replacement for some of bottom plates and patched some exist plates)
  3. 3. Curriculum Vitae QA-QC/ inspection Engineer                                                                             Page 3 of 5     General Petroleum Company (GPC)(Abu Sanan) o Full inspection for Gas separator and Gas scrubber o Issue inspection report , recommendation, repair procedure according to API 510, ASME VIII Div. 1 ,NBIC -23, and ASME PCC-2 o Supervise repair activities and perform inspection activities after repair related to applicable cods/STD  Belayim petroleum company (PETROBEL Abu Madi Field - LPG plant ) o shutdown inspection activity for De-Ethinizer Tower 34-C-2 o follow up the repair activity and perform inspection after repair activities o perform inspection activity for tubular heat exchanger units according to API 510 and related codes and standards o supervise the repair activity and perform inspection activity according to related codes and standards o Issue inspection report and recommendation  AGIBA Petroleum Company (AGIBA Co.) o Full inspection for fired heater tube o Issue inspection report , recommendation, repair procedure o Supervise repair activities and perform inspection activities after repair according to API 560 and related codes and standards  Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) o inspection works for several tanks at AMOC site, according to API 653 o issue the inspection report including the result of inspection and recommendation  Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO) o Full inspection on fire fighting water tank at GASCO site according to API 653 o Issue the inspection report that includes the results of inspection and recommendation.  Elwastany Petroleum Company (WASCO) o Shutdown inspection activities on gas heater according to API 560 with witness of third party RINA o Issue the inspection report that includes the results of inspection and recommendation.  Petroleum Gas Company (PETROGAS) o Full inspection on pressure vessels (spherical tank) according to API 510 o Full inspection on horizontal pressure vessel according to API 510 o Issue the inspection report that includes the results of inspection and recommendation o Supervise the repair activities and perform the inspection activities under witness from third party Bureau Veritas Egypt.  General Petroleum Company (G.P.C)(abu sanan) o Full inspection on floating tanks no. (1, A,B,30) 30 meter diameter according to API 653 abu saran field o Full inspection on 6 tanks 2400 bbl according to API 653 at ras elbar field o Issue the inspection report that includes the results of inspection and recommendation.  South Dapaa Petroleum Company (DAPETCO) o Full inspection on tank1A according to API 653 o Full inspection on tank H according to API 653 o Issue the inspection report that includes the results of inspection and recommendations  El-HAMRA OIL COMPANY o Full inspection for fired heater according to API 560 and related codes and standards o Issue inspection report and recommendation
  4. 4. Curriculum Vitae QA-QC/ inspection Engineer                                                                             Page 4 of 5     April 2010 – May 2012 : Process/Production Engineer Company: Petrochemical material company El-nile water proofing material company(BITUNIL), Alexandria , Egypt. o Production management and making schedule production plan o Seeking to increases productivity and decrease the second grade and scrap quantities o Process quality control o Applying six sigma methodology and lean manufacturing concept o shift leader and team management  September, 2009 – April,2010 : Production and metallurgical engineer Company: El - Nasr Casting Company (ENC) , furnace department - Alexandria , Egypt o Production management and making production plan o Observation chemical analysis of furnace and adapted to make gray and ductile cast iron and its grade  July, 2009 – September.2009 : Production and designer engineer Company: El - badr for plastic company, Alexandria ,Egypt o Production planning and process management o Prototyping for new product and cost analysis o Study and applied principle of Die design by using mold flow software Computer skills: Course Place Certification ISO 9001:2015 Quality management system – requirements Inspection academy IRCA Certified Certification Scheme For Welding Inspection Personal (TWI - CSWIP 3.1) Egyptian Academy For Trained And Consultants (EGAC) Certified From TWI ,Certification No.106930 Non Destructive Test methods (LPT – MPT – RT – UT-VT) Egyptian Welding Academy (EWA),Comibassal,Suitc Level II Certified according to SNT-TC-1A , DEC. 2018 Magnetic flux leakage Technique and Equipment PETROMAINT MFL Training Certificate Pressure Vessel Inspector ( API 510) Science & Technology Engineering Center (STE) Attendance certification Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) Science & Technology Engineering Center (STE) Attendance certification Inspection engineering diploma (seminars) o Inspection level (I) o Inspection level (II) o Risk Based Inspection (RBI) Engineering syndicate Attendance certification ASME B31.3 Science & Technology Engineering Center (STE) Attendance certification Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB),Lean Manufacturing Productivity and Quality Institute (PQI) BOK of American Society for Quality (ASQ),certified from PQI Welding technology and metallurgy Egyptian Welding Academy (EWA) EWA Material selection Faculty Of Engineer Attendance certification Failure analysis Faculty Of Engineer Attendance certification Turning CNC machine International Training Center (ITC) Attendance certification Basic of hydraulic system El-nasr Casting Co. (ENC) Attendance certification  ICDL Courses  Solid edge  AutoCAD mechanical  Quality Companion Special Courses*:
  5. 5. Curriculum Vitae QA-QC/ inspection Engineer                                                                             Page 5 of 5    Languages: Personal information: References: (Under request) *Certificates will be submitted upon your request  Arabic: mother tongue  English: very good  Date of Birth: 30th October, 1983  Nationality: Egyptian  Place of Birth: Alexandria, Egypt  Marital Status: single  Military Status: finally exempted Last update : December,2016 

