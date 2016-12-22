Mohamed Abd el Naby Abd el Rahman Address: 12 El-lathy Street- Brajil- Awseem-Giza Mob: +2 0 111 455 5868 Email: mabdelnab...
• Calculating & reporting the quarterly KPI’s. Master data Specialist – Retail June 2008 till April 2014 • Create articles...
• English: Very Good Computer Skills • Excellent in SAP. • MS2010 Word, Excel, power point, outlook, Visio • MS project • ...
Mohamed Abdel Naby CV

Published on

  1. 1. Mohamed Abd el Naby Abd el Rahman Address: 12 El-lathy Street- Brajil- Awseem-Giza Mob: +2 0 111 455 5868 Email: mabdelnaby@ymail.com Date of Birth: 1st of October.1979 Nationality: Egyptian Marital Status: Married Military Status: Completed Personal Profile A well prepared professional with solid background and experience in procurement & Supply chain management seeking a challenging career opportunity where I can make a difference. A team player who is creative, enthusiastic and likes to get things done accurate & on time. Core Skills Accounting, procurement, Inventory planning, Inventory management, SAP, Order management, vendor relation management, Material management & Data analysis. Professional Experiences Magrabi Retail Master data Senior Specialist – Retail May 2014 till Present Adding to junior responsibilities • Training, managing and supervising newly hired junior specialist. • Handling development projects with SAP consultancy agency. • Managing data cleansing projects. • Coordinating between the stores and the CSO to improve stores status&stocks in good status. • Facilitate the process of converting the Purchase requisition to purchase orders improving the ordering cycle saving one working day. • Managing vendors to ensure order receiving and processing and shipping out of vendor’s WH. • Sharing responsibility with the logistics team to manage the forward agent ensuring orders clearance on time and delivery to DC to be distributed. • Coordinate with Stores to ensure the special & urgent orders management with vendors. • Preparation final reports to department head. • Creating and reporting the needed reports for follow up and assessing the procurement cycle processes & results. • Prepare & create purchase orders and share them with vendors and to departments originating requests. • Respond to stores and vendor inquiries about order status, changes, or cancellations. • Preparation final reports to department head.
  2. 2. • Calculating & reporting the quarterly KPI’s. Master data Specialist – Retail June 2008 till April 2014 • Create articles master data using SAP • Maintain the retail prices for all countries using SAP • Handling the inbound errors / fixing projects • Sales price maintenance and preparation for margin analysis Magdy Abd El Karim accounting agency Accountant January 2006 till May 2008 • Journal entries preparation. • Preparation of the documentary cycles. • Preparation of the financial statement. • Preparation and processing of representation of the sales tax. • Preparation of the financial and expenses analysis. Gulf for electrical industries Accountant January 2003 till December 2005 • Create the Journal entries. • Financial and expenses analysis. • Preparation of the financial statement. • Stock control procedures. Training courses • Basic business skills acquisition (BBSA) sponsored by future generation foundation (FGF). • Time management at logic training center. • I communicate at logic training center. • Personal effectiveness at Quest training center. • Differentiated Enlightened Supply Chain (DESC). • Supply chain management training at American chamber. Education Information • Cairo University, Egypt • Faculty: Commerce , 2002 • Major: Accounting Language Skills: • Arabic : mother tongue
  3. 3. • English: Very Good Computer Skills • Excellent in SAP. • MS2010 Word, Excel, power point, outlook, Visio • MS project • Retail system POS Hobbies • Calligraphy • Reading. • Writing. Personal Skills • Good analytical and problem solving skills. • Ability to work in a team environment. • Ability to work under pressure. • Ability to quickly learn new concepts and skills. • Good communications skills. • Seeking to learn from new opportunities

