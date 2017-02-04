Imagenología - Radiología Esteatosis Hepática No Alcoholica

UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR CATEDRA DE IMAGENOLOGIA CARRERA DE MEDICINA
• Es una entidad clínico-patológica que engloba un amplio espectro de lesiones en el hígado, una acumulación excesiva de g...
La mayoría de casos son asintomáticos FATIGA MALESTAR GENERAL DOLOR ABDOMINAL VAGO EN HIPOCONDRIO DERECHO
• La ecogenicidad del parénquima hepático debe ser mayor que la de la corteza renal, • Atenuación de la onda de US, • Mala...
Corte sagital del lóbulo derecho hepático en US. Se observa un aumento difuso de ecogenicidad del parénquima compatible co...
Corte axial del lóbulo derecho hepático en US. Se observa un aumento difuso de ecogenicidad del parénquima compatible con ...
Cortes sagital (a) y axial (b) de US a nivel de hígado. Se observa aumento de ecogenicidad del parénquima compatible con e...
A) Corte longitudinal de hipocondrio derecho. Esteatosis (ecogenicidad hepática mayor que la corteza renal). B) Corte long...
Una visión ecográfica sagital del lóbulo hepático derecho muestra una mayor ecogenicidad del parénquima hepático en compar...
Cambio graso difuso en el hígado ilustrado de diferentes pacientes con hígados grasos. Las imágenes de ultrasonido (A, B) ...
Imagen de ultrasonido (D) mostrando cambios grasos geográficos (flechas) que afectan a varios segmentos del hígado
Criterios: • La densidad del parénquima hepático debe ser menor a 40 Hounsfield Units (HU) • Tener una densidad de 10 HU m...
Tomografía hepática en la que se observan lesiones hipodensas focales multiples, destacando por su tamaño, una de 2,5 cm e...
Una imagen tomográfica computarizada axial del abdomen muestra una disminución difusa de la atenuación hepática, que es ta...
Imágenes de CT (D) no contrastadas (C) y post-contraste que muestran hígado difusamente hipodenso debido al cambio graso. ...
Imágenes de TC sin contraste (A) y fase venosa portal (B) que muestran cambios grasos geográficos con ahorro en el lóbulo ...
TC sin contraste (G) que muestra regiones irregulares de cambio graso en varios segmentos (flechas). TC con contraste (H) ...
Las secuencias T1 en fase y fase opuesta son las más especıficas para detectar contenido graso intralesional. Cortes axial...
Cortes axiales de RM “en fase” (a) y “fuera de fase” (b). Se observa caída de señal de aspecto nodular multifocal en secue...
Cortes axiales de RM “en fase” (a) y “fuera de fase” (b). Se observa caída de señal de aspecto pseudonodular multifocal co...
RM donde se observan lesiones hepáticas discretamente hiperintensas en la secuencia T1 en fase (a) y una marcada perdida d...
El hígado tiene una densidad más baja que el bazo (s). El gradiente ponderado T1 en fase (E) y en fase opuesta (F) resaltó...
Imagen de RM ponderada T1 de fase opuesta (C) Imágenes de la fase opuesta T1 (E, F) que muestran el cambio graso subestruc...
Imagen en fase opuesta T1 (I) que muestra cambios grasos en la región perivascular (puntas de flecha) y cambio graso difus...
• Wanless IR, Shiota K. The pathogenesis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and other fatty liver diseases: a four-step model...
• Sugerencias y comentarios a la siguiente dirección de correo electrónico: macasa@uce.edu.ec
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR CATEDRA DE IMAGENOLOGIA CARRERA DE MEDICINA
  2. 2. • Es una entidad clínico-patológica que engloba un amplio espectro de lesiones en el hígado, una acumulación excesiva de grasa en el hígado en forma de triglicéridos denominada esteatosis (histológicamente infiltración >5% de los hepatocitos), • Se produce en ausencia de un consumo crónico de alcohol, en el que se incluyen la esteatosis simple, la esteatosis asociada a cambios necroinflamatorios con grados variables de fibrosis
  3. 3. La mayoría de casos son asintomáticos FATIGA MALESTAR GENERAL DOLOR ABDOMINAL VAGO EN HIPOCONDRIO DERECHO
  4. 4. • La ecogenicidad del parénquima hepático debe ser mayor que la de la corteza renal, • Atenuación de la onda de US, • Mala definición diafragmática y de la arquitectura intrahepática Corte sagital del lóbulo derecho hepático en US. Se observa un aumento difuso de ecogenicidad del parénquima compatible con esteatosis. Criterios:
  5. 5. Corte sagital del lóbulo derecho hepático en US. Se observa un aumento difuso de ecogenicidad del parénquima compatible con esteatosis. En situación perivesicular se identifica un área hipoecogénica pseudonodula
  6. 6. Corte axial del lóbulo derecho hepático en US. Se observa un aumento difuso de ecogenicidad del parénquima compatible con esteatosis. En situación perivesicular se identifica un área hipoecogénica triangular compatible con un área respetada.
  7. 7. Cortes sagital (a) y axial (b) de US a nivel de hígado. Se observa aumento de ecogenicidad del parénquima compatible con esteatosis, con áreas respetadas adyacente a la fisura para el ligamento venoso (a) y en situación periportal (b).
  8. 8. A) Corte longitudinal de hipocondrio derecho. Esteatosis (ecogenicidad hepática mayor que la corteza renal). B) Corte longitudinal de hipocondrio derecho. Hepatomegalia (eje longitudinal de unos 18 cm).
  9. 9. Una visión ecográfica sagital del lóbulo hepático derecho muestra una mayor ecogenicidad del parénquima hepático en comparación con el riñón adyacente, que es compatible con la infiltración grasa.
  10. 10. Cambio graso difuso en el hígado ilustrado de diferentes pacientes con hígados grasos. Las imágenes de ultrasonido (A, B) del lóbulo derecho del hígado en dos sujetos diferentes que muestran una ecogenicidad difusa y gruesa del parénquima hepático más que la corteza renal y una borrosidad del contorno del diafragma (flecha B)
  11. 11. Imagen de ultrasonido (D) mostrando cambios grasos geográficos (flechas) que afectan a varios segmentos del hígado
  12. 12. Criterios: • La densidad del parénquima hepático debe ser menor a 40 Hounsfield Units (HU) • Tener una densidad de 10 HU menos que el bazo • Sin embargo, la sensibilidad es baja (43- 95%), con alta especificidad. Corte axial de TC sin contraste. El hígado presenta disminución difusa de densidad (menor a 40 HU) compatible con esteatosis.
  13. 13. Tomografía hepática en la que se observan lesiones hipodensas focales multiples, destacando por su tamaño, una de 2,5 cm en el segmento II y otra de 6 cm próxima al segmento caudado
  14. 14. Una imagen tomográfica computarizada axial del abdomen muestra una disminución difusa de la atenuación hepática, que es también compatible con la infiltración grasa.
  15. 15. Imágenes de CT (D) no contrastadas (C) y post-contraste que muestran hígado difusamente hipodenso debido al cambio graso. Obsérvese que los vasos se visualizan claramente en fase sin contraste (flecha C).
  16. 16. Imágenes de TC sin contraste (A) y fase venosa portal (B) que muestran cambios grasos geográficos con ahorro en el lóbulo derecho periférico (flechas)
  17. 17. TC sin contraste (G) que muestra regiones irregulares de cambio graso en varios segmentos (flechas). TC con contraste (H) que muestra múltiples regiones nodulares cambio graso (puntas de flecha).
  18. 18. Las secuencias T1 en fase y fase opuesta son las más especıficas para detectar contenido graso intralesional. Cortes axiales de RM “en fase” (a) y “fuera de fase” (b). Se observa significativa caída de señal en secuencia “fuera de fase” secundario a esteatosis difusa.
  19. 19. Cortes axiales de RM “en fase” (a) y “fuera de fase” (b). Se observa caída de señal de aspecto nodular multifocal en secuencia “fuera de fase”, compatible con manifestación inhabitual de esteatosis
  20. 20. Cortes axiales de RM “en fase” (a) y “fuera de fase” (b). Se observa caída de señal de aspecto pseudonodular multifocal confluente en secuencia “fuera de fase”, compatible con manifestación inhabitual de esteatosis.
  21. 21. RM donde se observan lesiones hepáticas discretamente hiperintensas en la secuencia T1 en fase (a) y una marcada perdida de la señal en la secuencia T1 en fase opuesta (b), donde aparecen hipointensa.
  22. 22. El hígado tiene una densidad más baja que el bazo (s). El gradiente ponderado T1 en fase (E) y en fase opuesta (F) resaltó las imágenes de resonancia magnética mostrando la pérdida difusa de la intensidad de señal del parénquima hepático en la fase opuesta consistente con cambio graso difuso.
  23. 23. Imagen de RM ponderada T1 de fase opuesta (C) Imágenes de la fase opuesta T1 (E, F) que muestran el cambio graso subestructural que afecta al segmento IV (E, flecha) y cambio graso difuso en el hígado con grasa focal ahorrando alrededor del ligamento falciforme (flecha F).
  24. 24. Imagen en fase opuesta T1 (I) que muestra cambios grasos en la región perivascular (puntas de flecha) y cambio graso difuso leve.
  25. 25. • Wanless IR, Shiota K. The pathogenesis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and other fatty liver diseases: a four-step model including the role of lipid release and hepatic venular obstruction in the progression to cirrhosis. Semin Liver Dis 2004;24: 99-106. • Angulo P. Non alcoholic fatty liver disease. N Engl J Med. 2002;346:1221–31 • Jimenez MM, Gallego MS, Lozano F, Blanco E, Alloza M. Focal fatty liver lesions: Infrequent ultrasonographic presentation [Article in Spanish]. Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2000;23:234–6. • Segura Cabral JM. Ecografía Digestiva. 2.a ed revisada y ampliada Madrid: Ediciones de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid; 2011. p. 72--5. • Hamer OW, Aguirre DA, Casola G, Lavine JE, Woenckhaus M, Sirlin CB. Fatty Liver: Imaging Patterns and Pitfalls. RadioGraphics 2006; 26:1637- 1653 • Hamer OW, Aguirre DA, Casola G, Sirlin CB. Imaging features of perivascular fatty infiltration of the liver: initial observations. Radiology 2005;237: 159-169 • Wilfred de Alwis NM, Day CP. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: the mist gradually clears. J Hepatol 2008;48:S104-12. • Bedogni G, Miglioli L, Masutti F, Castiglione A, Croce L,Tiribelli C et al. Incidence and natural course of fatty liver in the general population: The Dionysos Study. Hepatology 2007;46:1387- 91
  26. 26. • Sugerencias y comentarios a la siguiente dirección de correo electrónico: macasa@uce.edu.ec

×