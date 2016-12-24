Reproductive system – function and structure • Primary reproductive organs (gonads) – testes and ovaries • Accessory repro...
Male reproductive system • Testes are within the scrotum; produce sperm • Scrotum – sac of skin and fascia; controls testi...
The testes. Testicular cancer • Tunica vaginalis (outer; from peritoneum) and tunica albuginea (inner fibrous capsule) • S...
Perineum. Penis • Perineum is between pubic symphysis, coccyx, and ischial tuberosities • Penis (copulatory organ): root a...
Epididymis. Vas deferens. Ejaculatory duct. Urethra • Epididymis: head, body and tail • Duct of the epididymis ≈ 6 m in le...
Accessory glands. Semen Seminal •Posterior bladder surface •Viscous alkaline seminal fluid; 60% semen volume • Fructose, c...
• Prostate cancer – 2nd most common cause of cancer death in males • Digital exam screening, PSA levels; biopsy if abnorma...
Male sexual response. Erection and ejaculation • Arterioles constricted; sexual excitement (mechanical, visual etc.) → par...
Seminiferous tubules • Occurs in seminiferous tubules; begins at puberty • Thick, stratified epithelium surrounds lumen • ...
Meiosis • Spermatogonia are diploid; gametes are haploid • Meiosis is necessary; introduces genetic diversity • DNA replic...
Meiosis I • Chromosome # reduces 2x • DNA replicates → same # of chromosomes! • Chromosome has 2 sister chromatids • Homol...
Meiosis II • Sister chromatids from meiosis I separated, one per cell • Like mitosis except no chromosome replication befo...
• Meiosis I: • 1° spermatocyte (2n) → two 2° spermatocytes (n) • Meiosis II: • 2° spermatocyte (n) → two spermatids (n) Sp...
Role of Sustentocytes • Sustentocytes (Sertoli cells) surround developing spermatozoa • Nutrition of sperm • Regulation of...
• Spermatids elongate, lose cytoplasm, form a tail  spermatozoon (sperm) • Head contains DNA; acrosome contains hydrolyti...
HPG axis • Hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis • GnRH (hypothalamus) → FSH & LH (APG) → testosterone and androgens (...
Testosterone (1) Source Cholesterol Related hormones Dihydrotestosterone (2), estradiol (3) Sites of production Testes; ad...
Functional anatomy • Primary reproductive organs (pelvic cavity): ovaries (gonads, produce ova, estrogen, progesterone) • ...
Ovaries • Held by: ovarian ligament, suspensory ligament, mesovarium • Blood supply via ovarian arteries and ovarian branc...
Accessory ducts • Uterine tube regions: isthmus, ampulla, infundibulum • Fimbriae propel oocyte into UT; oocyte is carried...
Uterus • Hollow, thick-walled, muscular; receive, retain, nourish fertilized ovum • Body, fundus, isthmus, cervix • Cervic...
Uterine wall layers • Perimetrium (serous), myometrium (smooth muscle), endometrium (mucosal) • Endometrium: stratum funct...
Cervical cancer • 450,000 women worldwide each year; 50% die; 30 – 50 yo • Risk factors: cervical inflammations, STIs, mul...
Vagina • Thin-walled tube 8-10 cm in length; birth canal and organ of copulation • Between bladder and rectum; urethra is ...
Mammary glands • Modified sweat glands; 15–25 lobes; produce milk • Pigmented areola around nipple • Suspensory ligaments ...
Meiosis I and II • Total supply of eggs determined at birth? • May be not: stem cells can arise from epithelial cells at o...
Oogenesis vs spermatogenesis • Spermatogenesis  4 viable sperm; error rate of 3-4% • Oogenesis  1 viable gamete; 3 polar...
Overview • Monthly maturation of the egg • Two consecutive phases (in 28-day cycle): follicular (follicle growth, days 1–1...
Follicular phase • Primordial follicle → 1°follicle • Squamous cells → cuboidal; oocyte enlarges • 1° follicle → 2° follic...
Ovulation. Luteal phase • Ovary wall ruptures → 2° oocyte into peritoneal cavity (mittelschmerz – twinge of pain at ovulat...
Establishing the cycle • Before puberty: • Ovaries secrete small amounts of estrogen that inhibits release of GnRH • In pu...
Hormonal regulation • GnRH → FSH and LH FSH and LH → growth of follicles, Est, Pro ∀ ↑plasma Est and inhibin → FSH and LH ...
• After ovulation Est levels ↓ • LH transforms ruptured follicle into CL • LH → CL  Pro and Est ↑ • Pro is necessary for ...
Menstrual cycleEndometrium changes in response to ovarian hormones Menstrual 1-5 d Pro/Est low, FSH/LH rise; s. functional...
Effects of ovarian hormones System Estrogen Progesterone Whole body Growth spurt at puberty; 2° sex characteristics (breas...
Female sexual response • Stimuli (mechanical or psychological) → clitoris, vaginal mucosa, breasts engorge with blood; nip...
• Ovum enters the fallopian tube (≈98% chance) • Sperm is capacitated and moves towards ampulla of the FT • Prostaglandins...
• Transport to uterus requires 3-5 days • Fluid flow (epithelial cells), contractions, and cilia beating move ovum via FT ...
• Fetal capillaries grow into trophoblastic cords; cords become placental villi surrounded by sinuses • Sinuses (maternal ...
• Chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is secreted by syncytial trophoblasts • Maintains corpus luteum, stimulates it to produce e...
• Breasts and uterus increase in size • Weight gain is about 25-35 pounds (see distribution on the graph, pounds) • BMR in...
• Braxton-Hicks contractions – periodic during pregnancy; weak and slow • Change into labor contractions; force baby throu...
• Estrogen ↑ growth of the ductal system in the breasts (+ GH, prolactin, insulin, glucocorticoids) • Progesterone is nece...
Release of prolactin inhibitory hormone ↓ • About 1.5 L/day (more if twins) • Huge metabolic drainage • Requires Ca2+ → de...
Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) Reproductive physiology Disease Agent Symptoms Treatment Gonorrhea (1) Neisseria gono...
Determination of sex • Of 46 chromosomes, two (one pair) are sex • Two sex chromosomes – X (large) and Y (small) • Females...
  1. 1. Reproductive system – function and structure • Primary reproductive organs (gonads) – testes and ovaries • Accessory reproductive organs – ducts, glands, and external genitalia • Gonads produce gametes (sperm and ova) and sex hormones (androgens in males and estrogen/progesterone in females) • Sex hormones: development/function of reproductive organs, sexual behavior, body growth/development
  2. 2. Male reproductive system • Testes are within the scrotum; produce sperm • Scrotum – sac of skin and fascia; controls testicular T° (sperm maturation; 2°C ↓ than body) • Dartos (smooth) and cremaster (skeletal) muscle • Elevate (in the cold) and descend (in the heat) testes to maintain temperature • Testes do not descend in the childhood – cryptorchidism • Sperm doesn’t mature → infertility Functional anatomy • Sperm is produced in seminiferous tubules; then goes through straight tubules → rete testes → epididymis  ductus deferens (vas deferens)  ejaculatory duct  urethra • Accessory sex glands (seminal, prostate, bulbourethral) produce secretions that form semen
  3. 3. The testes. Testicular cancer • Tunica vaginalis (outer; from peritoneum) and tunica albuginea (inner fibrous capsule) • Septa divide T. into ~250 lobules, each with 1–4 seminiferous tubules (will discuss later) • Spermatic cord encloses nerve fibers, blood vessels, and lymphatics that supply testes • Blood: testicular arteries from abdominal aorta; testicular veins surround testicular arteries; cool testes • Testicular cancer is rare; although most common cancer in men 15-35 yo • Cryptorchidism is the risk factor • Sign – painless, solid mass in testis • 90% cured; surgical removal of testis, radiation, chemotherapy Male reproductive system
  4. 4. Perineum. Penis • Perineum is between pubic symphysis, coccyx, and ischial tuberosities • Penis (copulatory organ): root and shaft; ends in glans penis covered in prepuce (foreskin) • Surgical removal of prepuce = circumcision • 60% newborn boys in the US; 15% in other parts of world • Medically unnecessary; however studies show 60% reduction in HIV risk • Reduced risk for other reproductive system infections • Inside: corpus spongiosum surrounds urethra and expands to form glans and bulb • Corpora cavernosa are paired erectile bodies • These three bodies fill with blood → penis enlarges, become rigid → erection • All are spongy networks of connective tissue and smooth muscle with blood vessels Male reproductive system
  5. 5. Epididymis. Vas deferens. Ejaculatory duct. Urethra • Epididymis: head, body and tail • Duct of the epididymis ≈ 6 m in length • Ductus deferens (vas deferens) ≈ 45 cm; through inguinal canal to pelvic cavity • Forms ampulla; joins seminal duct → ejaculatory duct • Non-motile sperm enter epididymis, moves for ≈ 20 days, become motile; can be stored for several months • Vasectomy – cutting and ligating ductus deferens; nearly 100% effective form of birth control Male reproductive system • Urethra conveys both urine and semen • Prostatic, membranous, and spongy
  6. 6. Accessory glands. Semen Seminal •Posterior bladder surface •Viscous alkaline seminal fluid; 60% semen volume • Fructose, citrate, clotting factors, prostaglandins • Yellow pigment fluoresces with UV light Characteristic Functional significance Physical properties Milky-white mixture of sperm and accessory gland secretions Volume per ejaculation 2-5 ml Cells per ejaculation 20-150 million pH Alkaline; neutralizes acidity of urethra/vagina  enhanced motility Chemicals Fructose Production of ATP, protection, activation, sperm movement Prostaglandins Decrease viscosity, stimulate reverse peristalsis in uterus Relaxin and enzymes Motility ATP Energy Sperm-binding proteins Antibacterial properties Clotting factors Coagulate semen initially to prevent draining out Fibrinolysin Liquefies sperm for motility Prostate •Around urethra inferior to bladder; peach pit size •Milky, slightly acid fluid; citrate, enzymes, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) • Sperm activation; 1/3 semen volume Bulbo-urethral gland •Pea-sized glands inferior to prostate •Thick, clear mucus during sexual arousal • Lubricates glans; neutralizes traces of acidic urine
  7. 7. • Prostate cancer – 2nd most common cause of cancer death in males • Digital exam screening, PSA levels; biopsy if abnormal • Treatment: surgery, radiation, castration, drugs • More experimental: cryosurgery, chemotherapy, ultrasound, proton beam therapy • Prostatitis – inflammation; bacterial infection; acute and chronic; antibiotics as a treatment • Benign prostatic hyperplasia –age-related; distorts urethra; causes dysuria • Surgery, microwaves, drugs, balloon compression, radio- frequency radiation Prostate Disorders Male reproductive system
  8. 8. Male sexual response. Erection and ejaculation • Arterioles constricted; sexual excitement (mechanical, visual etc.) → parasympathetic activation  NO release  local vascular SMCs relaxation  arterioles dilate  corpora cavernosa expands, retards venous drainage  engorgement of erectile tissues with blood  enlargement and stiffening of penis (erection) • Sympathetic activation → constriction of bladder sphincter → ducts and glands constrict, release content (e.g., epididymis contracts → sperm expelled into ductus deferens) → bulbospongious muscles eject semen at 11 mph → ejaculation accompanied by orgasm Arterioles constricted Parasympathetic activation Sexual excitement SMC relaxation Release of NO Arterioles dialted Spinal cord (sympathetic) Orgasm Ejaculation (bulbospongious muscles) Contraction of ducts and accessory glands Constriction of bladder sphincter • Erectile dysfunction – too little NO released • Vascular problems and risk factors (alcohol, drugs, hormones etc.) • Viagra and Cialis increase NO production → vasodilation (initially drugs against hypertension)
  9. 9. Seminiferous tubules • Occurs in seminiferous tubules; begins at puberty • Thick, stratified epithelium surrounds lumen • Spermatogonia (stem cells) cells embedded in sustentocytes (maintenance and maturation of sperm) • Spermatogonia mitotically divide → one type A daughter cell and one type B daughter cell • Type A cells – germ cell line at basal lamina • Type B cells → primary spermatocytes • Interstitial (Leydig) cells surround seminiferous tubules • Produce testosterone; secrete into interstitial fluid • Myoid cells surround each tubule to squeeze sperm, testicular fluids out of testes Spermatogenesis
  10. 10. Meiosis • Spermatogonia are diploid; gametes are haploid • Meiosis is necessary; introduces genetic diversity • DNA replicates once; cells divide twice (meiosis I and II) → 4 haploid daughter cells • Two major mechanisms of genetic diversity: • Random alignment of homologous pairs (metaphase I) • Crossing over (prophase I) • Meiosis II is like mitosis Spermatogenesis
  11. 11. Meiosis I • Chromosome # reduces 2x • DNA replicates → same # of chromosomes! • Chromosome has 2 sister chromatids • Homologous pair – tetrad of 4 chromatid (synapsis) • Crossing over (chiasmata) –male and female chromatid  exchange genetic material • Unique chromosomes align at the equator randomly • Each cell receives either maternal or paternal chromosome • Each daughter cell has haploid set of chromosomes • Each chromosome still has two chromatids Spermatogenesis
  12. 12. Meiosis II • Sister chromatids from meiosis I separated, one per cell • Like mitosis except no chromosome replication before it begins Spermatogenesis
  13. 13. • Meiosis I: • 1° spermatocyte (2n) → two 2° spermatocytes (n) • Meiosis II: • 2° spermatocyte (n) → two spermatids (n) Spermatogenesis
  14. 14. Role of Sustentocytes • Sustentocytes (Sertoli cells) surround developing spermatozoa • Nutrition of sperm • Regulation of spermatogenesis • Secrete testicular fluid (sperm transport) • Phagocytic activity (germ cells, excess cytoplasm) • Tight junctions form blood-testis barrier between basal and adluminal compartments • Prevent autoimmune reaction against sperm Spermatogenesis
  15. 15. • Spermatids elongate, lose cytoplasm, form a tail  spermatozoon (sperm) • Head contains DNA; acrosome contains hydrolytic enzymes to penetrate egg • Midpiece – mitochondria  ATP to move tail; tail – flagellum for locomotion • Full maturation – 2-3 days; testicular fluid carries immotile sperm into epididymis  gains motility and ability to fertilize (capacitation) • Infertility and its risk factors: age (past 50 years); environmental toxins (PVC, phthalates, pesticides, herbicides), estrogen-like compounds, antibiotics, radiation, lead, marijuana; lack of Se, alcohol, lack of specific Ca2+ channel, anatomical obstructions, hormonal imbalances, oxidative stress, fevers, hot tubs Spermatogenesis
  16. 16. HPG axis • Hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis • GnRH (hypothalamus) → FSH & LH (APG) → testosterone and androgens (testes) • FSH → sustentocytes release androgen-binding protein (ABP)  ↑ testosterone near spermatogenic cells  spermatogenesis • LH → Leydig cells  testosterone  spermatogenesis • Testosterone  negative feedback regulation of GnRH and gonadotropins • High sperm count → inhibin  negative feedback regulation of GnRH and FSH • Three years to achieve balance, then testosterone and sperm production fairly stable throughout life • Without GnRH and gonadotropins  testes atrophy; sperm and testosterone production cease Male reproductive hormones
  17. 17. Testosterone (1) Source Cholesterol Related hormones Dihydrotestosterone (2), estradiol (3) Sites of production Testes; adrenal glands (small amounts, insufficient to maintain normal function) Organ system Effects Whole body Anabolic; increased BMR Reproductive Development of external genitalia, secondary sex characteristics, spermatogenesis, semen formation, ejaculation/erection, libido in males Integumentary Pubic, axillary, facial, chest hair; thickening of the skin; activation of sebaceous glands Skeletal Bone growth; increased bone density Muscular Increase in mass and size Respiratory Deepening of the voice 1 2 3 Male reproductive hormones
  18. 18. Functional anatomy • Primary reproductive organs (pelvic cavity): ovaries (gonads, produce ova, estrogen, progesterone) • Accessory ducts: uterine tubes (transport of ova), uterus (implantation of fertilized ovum), vagina • External genitalia: labia major, labia minora, clitoris Female reproductive system
  19. 19. Ovaries • Held by: ovarian ligament, suspensory ligament, mesovarium • Blood supply via ovarian arteries and ovarian branch of the uterine arteries • Fibrous tunica albuginea outside • Cortex – gametes are formed; medulla – blood vessels and nerves • Follicles contain immature oocytes surrounded by follicle and granulosa cells Female reproductive system
  20. 20. Accessory ducts • Uterine tube regions: isthmus, ampulla, infundibulum • Fimbriae propel oocyte into UT; oocyte is carried by peristalsis and cilia; usually fertilized in UT • No contact with ovary; oocytes may be lost in the peritoneal cavity • Ectopic pregnancy – fertilization and development in peritoneal cavity or distal UT; usually aborted naturally; if not – life-threatening • Pelvic inflammatory disease – bacterial infections spread from vagina to UT/peritoneum; scar tissue in UT → infertility Female reproductive system
  21. 21. Uterus • Hollow, thick-walled, muscular; receive, retain, nourish fertilized ovum • Body, fundus, isthmus, cervix • Cervical canal opens into vagina via external os; into cervix via internal os • Cervical glands secrete mucus that blocks sperm entry except midcycle • Suspended by broad, uterosacral, cardinal, round ligaments Female reproductive system
  22. 22. Uterine wall layers • Perimetrium (serous), myometrium (smooth muscle), endometrium (mucosal) • Endometrium: stratum functionalis – responds to ovarian hormones, shed during menstruation; stratum basalis – forms new s. functionalis after menstruation • Blood supply to endomterium: internal iliac a. → uterine a. → arcuate a. → radial a. → straight a. → spiral a. Female reproductive system
  23. 23. Cervical cancer • 450,000 women worldwide each year; 50% die; 30 – 50 yo • Risk factors: cervical inflammations, STIs, multiple pregnancies • Papanicolaou (Pap) smear for detection; every two years 21 – 30; every year > 30; discontinue at 65 if negative for 10 years; results may be inconclusive • HPV – (alleged) cause of most cervical cancers; vaccine Gardasil very effectively protects against HPV • Recommended for 11- and 12-year-old girls; also for boys – ↓ risks for penile cancer http://www.hpvvaccination.com/p/cervical-cancer.html Female reproductive system
  24. 24. Vagina • Thin-walled tube 8-10 cm in length; birth canal and organ of copulation • Between bladder and rectum; urethra is parallel • Adventitia (fibroelastic), muscularis (smooth muscle), mucosa (stratified squamous epithelium) Mucosa forms incomplete partition hymen • Mons pubis - fatty area overlying pubic symphysis • Labia majora - hair-covered, fatty skin folds ( male scrotum)≡ • Labia minora - skin folds lying within labia majora • Greater vestibular glands at vaginal opening; bulbourethral glands; mucus for lubrication≡ • Clitoris penis; glans and prepuce of the clitoris≡ Female reproductive system
  25. 25. Mammary glands • Modified sweat glands; 15–25 lobes; produce milk • Pigmented areola around nipple • Suspensory ligaments attach breast to underlying muscle • Lobules contain glandular alveoli that produce milk • Milk → lactiferous ducts → lactiferous sinuses → nipple • Breast size depends on fat deposits • 2nd most common cause of cancer death in U.S. women; 13% affected • From epithelial cells of smallest ducts; eventually metastasize • Risk factors: early menstruation/late menopause; no/late pregnancies; no/short breastfeeding; family history • Genetics (BRCA 1, 2) – ≈10% cases; higher risk for ovarian cancer • 70% women developing BC have no risk factors • Detection: mammography; yearly for women > 40 yo (ACS ) • Treatment: depends on the type; radiation, chemo, surgery (lumpectomy, simple and radical mastectomy ) • Estrogen-responsive cancers: trastuzumab, tamoxifen, letrozole Female reproductive system
  26. 26. Meiosis I and II • Total supply of eggs determined at birth? • May be not: stem cells can arise from epithelial cells at ovary surface • Oogenesis takes years to complete; begins in fetus • Oogonia (diploid stem cells) multiply by mitosis • Primary oocytes develop in primordial follicles • 1° oocytes begin meiosis; stall in prophase I • Each month after puberty, a few 1° oocytes activated; "selected" one resumes meiosis I • → large 2° oocyte ~ all cytoplasm and organelles of original cell and 1st small polar body (PB) • 2° oocyte arrests in metaphase II and is ovulated • No contact with sperm → deterioration • Contact with sperm → 2° oocyte completes meiosis II → ovum (functional gamete) and 2nd PB Oogenesis
  27. 27. Oogenesis vs spermatogenesis • Spermatogenesis  4 viable sperm; error rate of 3-4% • Oogenesis  1 viable gamete; 3 polar bodies; error rate of 20% • Unequal divisions – enough nutrients for oocute on the way to the uterus; PBs die
  28. 28. Overview • Monthly maturation of the egg • Two consecutive phases (in 28-day cycle): follicular (follicle growth, days 1–14) and luteal (corpus luteum activity, days 14–28) • Ovulation occurs midcycle • 28 d cycle – only 10 – 15% women • Follicular varies, luteal constant Ovarian cycle
  29. 29. Follicular phase • Primordial follicle → 1°follicle • Squamous cells → cuboidal; oocyte enlarges • 1° follicle → 2° follicle • Stratified epithelium (granulosa cells) forms around oocyte; granulosa cells and oocyte guide one another's development via gap junctions • 2° follicle → late 2° follicle • Connective tissue (theca folliculi) and granulosa cells produce estrogens; thecal cells produce androgens in response to LH; zona pellucida forms around oocyte; fluid accumulates between granulosa cells • Late 2° follicle → vesicular follicle • Antrum isolates oocyte; vesicular follicle bulges from external surface of ovary; 1° oocyte completes meiosis I  2° oocyte and 1st PB Ovarian cycle
  30. 30. Ovulation. Luteal phase • Ovary wall ruptures → 2° oocyte into peritoneal cavity (mittelschmerz – twinge of pain at ovulation) • 1–2% of ovulations – more than one 2° oocyte→ fraternal twins if fertilized • Fertilization of one oocyte and separation of daughter cells → identical twins • Ruptured follicle collapses → corpus hemorrhagicum • Granulosa cells and internal thecal cells form corpus luteum (CL); secretes progesterone and estrogen • No pregnancy → CL degenerates into corpus albicans (scar) in 10 days • Pregnancy → CL produces progesterone and estrogen • Sustain pregnancy until placenta takes over (about 3 months) Ovarian cycle
  31. 31. Establishing the cycle • Before puberty: • Ovaries secrete small amounts of estrogen that inhibits release of GnRH • In puberty: • Leptin levels ↑ → estrogen inhibitory effect ↓ → GnRH is released (pulsating manner)  FSH and LH release  Est and Pro release • Gonadotropin levels ↑ ≈4 years before 1st ovulation → 1st menarche → adult cyclic pattern • 3 years before regular cycle • Earliest time reproduction is possible • What effect should obesity have on the age of the first menarche? Childhood Ovarian growth Hypothalamus Estrogen GnRH Puberty Adipose tissue Hypothalamus Leptin GnRH Estrogen Gonads FSH, LH Progesterone Ovaries Ovarian cycle
  32. 32. Hormonal regulation • GnRH → FSH and LH FSH and LH → growth of follicles, Est, Pro ∀ ↑plasma Est and inhibin → FSH and LH kept low • When Est levels high  brief positive feedback on HT and APG • Surge of LH and FSH at midcycle  ↑ vascular permeability, weak ovarian wall, no local blood flow through the wall → follicle ruptures, ovulation 1° oocyte complete meiosis I  2° oocyte  meiosis II
  33. 33. • After ovulation Est levels ↓ • LH transforms ruptured follicle into CL • LH → CL  Pro and Est ↑ • Pro is necessary for s. functionalis and pregnancy maintenance • ↑Pro and Est inhibit LH, FSH, GnRH; inhibin enhances effect • ↓ LH inhibits CL activity and follicle development • GnRH ↓ → LH, FSH ↓ → Est and Pro ↓ → no inhibition of HT and APG → cycle starts over • If no fertilization: • CL degenerates when LH levels ↓  Est and Pro ↓  no more inhibition of FSH and LH  cycle starts over • Oocyte is activated 12 months prior to ovulation, not 14 days Hormonal regulation
  34. 34. Menstrual cycleEndometrium changes in response to ovarian hormones Menstrual 1-5 d Pro/Est low, FSH/LH rise; s. functionalis shed, menstrual bleeding; by day 5 Est starts to rise Proliferative 6-14 d ↑ Est → growth of s. functionalis, ↑ Pro receptors, blood vessels, glands; cervical mucus thins → easier sperm passage; ovulation at the end of the phase Secretory 15-28 d ↑ Pro → growth of secretory mucosa, nutrient production; cervical mucus plug forms No fertilization No: CL dies; Pro ↓; spiral a. spasm; endometrial cells die; spiral a. dilate →blood rushes through weakened capillaries, s. functionalis is shed
  35. 35. Effects of ovarian hormones System Estrogen Progesterone Whole body Growth spurt at puberty; 2° sex characteristics (breast development, subcutaneous fat deposition, hip widening) Reproductive Growth of reproductive organs, oogenesis, follicle growth Helps estrogen, prepares breasts for lactation, inhibits uterine motility, regulates cervical mucus Skeletal Increased Ca2+ uptake Digestive Low total cholesterol, high HDL Menstrual cycle • Menopause – no menses for a year; no equivalent in males • Males produce sperm into 80s, numbers and motility ↓ • Est ↓ → atrophy of reproductive organs and breasts; irritability and depression; hot flashes (skin blood vessels intensely vasodilate); thinning of skin and bone loss; total blood cholesterol ↑, HDL ↓ • Est-Pro treatment; side effects: ↑ risk of heart disease (51%), invasive breast cancer (24%), stroke (31%), dementia (100% increase) • Smallest doses for shortest time to reduce symptoms if no breast cancer or mutated BRCA gene
  36. 36. Female sexual response • Stimuli (mechanical or psychological) → clitoris, vaginal mucosa, breasts engorge with blood; nipples erect → vestibular gland secretions ↑ (lubrication) → orgasm (muscle tension, increased pulse and BP, uterine contractions; not essential for conception) • No refractory period after orgasm → multiple orgasms in single sexual experience • Libido prompted by dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) - adrenal cortex hormone Female reproductive physiology
  37. 37. • Ovum enters the fallopian tube (≈98% chance) • Sperm is capacitated and moves towards ampulla of the FT • Prostaglandins and oxytocin stimulate uterine and FT contractions helping sperm • Fertilization usually occurs in the ampulla of the FT • Millions are deposited, 1000 reach, 1 fertilizes • Acrosomal enzymes pave the way through the corona radiata • Sperm binds to receptors on the zona pellucida, starts the acrosomal reaction (mediated by Ca2+ ); membranes fuse • Diffusion of Ca2+ after fusion → cortical granules released; no more sperm enters the ovum • Avoiding polyspermy and genetic abnormalities • Ovum completes meiosis II; nuclei swell • Haploid genomes mix and form new diploid cell Fertilization Fetal development
  38. 38. • Transport to uterus requires 3-5 days • Fluid flow (epithelial cells), contractions, and cilia beating move ovum via FT to uterus – slow • Delayed transport allows blastocyst to develop • Trophoblasts help to implant blastocyst into endometrium (by proteolytic enzymes) • Progesterone → swelling of endometrial stromal cells (store nutrients) – decidual cells • Trophoblasts deliver nutrients to embryo until placenta develops • Permeability of placental membrane ↑ as its surface ↑ and thickness ↓ Implantation into endometrium Fetal development
  39. 39. • Fetal capillaries grow into trophoblastic cords; cords become placental villi surrounded by sinuses • Sinuses (maternal blood) form around trophoblastic cords • Two umbilical arteries: blood to the villus; one umbilical vein: blood to the fetus • Uterine arteries: blood into the sinuses; uterine veins: blood back into the mother • Total surface of placenta is only few square meters • Po2 in sinuses 50 mm Hg • Po2 in fetal blood 30 mmHg • Oxygenation is possible b/c: • Fetal hemoglobin has higher affinity to O2 • Fetal hemoglobin concentration is 50% ↑ • Double Bohr effect: fetal blood carries CO2 → CO2 diffuses to maternal blood → pH in fetal ↑, pH in maternal ↓ → O2 unloading from maternal blood ↑, O2 affinity in fetal blood ↑ • CO2 diffuses back into maternal blood; nutrients: facilitated diffusion to the fetus; wastes (urea, uric acid, creatinine): diffuse back into maternal blood Placenta Fetal development
  40. 40. • Chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is secreted by syncytial trophoblasts • Maintains corpus luteum, stimulates it to produce estrogen and progesterone • Prevent menstruation, stimulate endometrial growth, decidual cells development • Progesterone produced by placenta • endometrial preparation for implantation • ↓ uterine contractility • nutrition for morula in the FT • preparing breasts for lactation • Other hormones: • ACTH, TSH, prolactin increase • FSH and LH decrease • At the end of pregnancy, estrogen is produced from adrenal gland hormones (mother and fetus) • enlargement of uterus, breasts, and external genitalia • growth of breast ductules • Chorionic somatomammotropin: • breast development • weak growth effects • ↓ glucose uptake by mother; ↑ glucose availability for the fetus • release of fatty acids from mother – available for the fetal nutrition Hormones during pregnancy Fetal development
  41. 41. • Breasts and uterus increase in size • Weight gain is about 25-35 pounds (see distribution on the graph, pounds) • BMR increases about 15% • Nutritional requirements increase • Blood volume, cardiac output, respiratory rate ↑ • Preeclampsia: ↑ BP, protein in the urine • Due to the water retention and ↑ NaCl • Arterial spasms, ↓ GFR and renal BF • Eclampsia: extreme preeclampsia • Vasospasm throughout the body, seizures of the mother, ↓ renal function, liver malfunction, generalized toxemia, coma Changes in the mother’s body Fetal development
  42. 42. • Braxton-Hicks contractions – periodic during pregnancy; weak and slow • Change into labor contractions; force baby through the birth canal • Increased ratio of estrogen-to-progesterone increases uterine contractility • Estrogen initiates uterine contractions • Oxytocin stimulates uterine contractions • Stretch of the uterus stimulates oxytocin release from posterior pituitary – positive feedback Labor/delivery Fetal development
  43. 43. • Estrogen ↑ growth of the ductal system in the breasts (+ GH, prolactin, insulin, glucocorticoids) • Progesterone is necessary for the development of lobule- alveolar system (synergistically with estrogen and others) • Both E and P ↓ milk secretion; prolactin ↑ milk secretion • Loss of P and E postpartum → milk secretion; adequate secretion of other hormones is necessary too • Prolactin (anterior pituitary) is controlled by prolactin inhibitory hormone (hypothalamus) • Prolactin fluctuates: increases every time mother nurses baby • Oxytocin causes contraction of myoepithelial cells – milk ejection (let-down) Lactation Fetal development
  44. 44. Release of prolactin inhibitory hormone ↓ • About 1.5 L/day (more if twins) • Huge metabolic drainage • Requires Ca2+ → decalcification of bones may be a problem • Also contains antibodies • Macrophages, neutrophils • Protect against Escherichia coli – diarrhea of newborns Regulation of milk production Fetal development
  45. 45. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) Reproductive physiology Disease Agent Symptoms Treatment Gonorrhea (1) Neisseria gonorrhea Purulent penile/vaginal discharges; males – urethritis; females – sometimes asymptomatic; pelvic inflammatory disease; conjunctivitis in newborns Ceftriaxone, doxycycline Syphilis (2) Treponema pallidum 1° - chancre; 2° - rash; 3° - gummas, CNS lesions etc.; infectious at 1° or 2° stages; congenital syphilis Penicillin Chlamydiasis (3) Chlamydia trachomatis Penile/vaginal discharges, urethritis, painful intercourse, irregular menses; trachoma in newborns Tetracycline Trichomoniasis (4) Trichomonas vaginalis Penile/vaginal discharges, vaginitis; congenital infections of newborn girls Metronidazole, tinidazole Genital herpes (5) Herpes simplex virus Genital lesions apparent at the periods of reactivation Acyclovir 1 53 42
  46. 46. Determination of sex • Of 46 chromosomes, two (one pair) are sex • Two sex chromosomes – X (large) and Y (small) • Females are XX; each ovum always has an X chromosome • Males are XY, so ~50% of sperm contain X, ~50% contain Y • X egg + X sperm → XX (female offspring) • X egg + Y sperm → XY (male offspring) • The SRY gene on Y chromosome initiates testes development and maleness Reproductive physiology

