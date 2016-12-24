Renal system

Urinary system – overview Excretory Removal of metabolic toxins and wastes Chemical Maintenance of 1) water volume; 2) ele...
Kidney anatomy • Retroperitoneal, superior lumbar region; ~ T12 to L5 • Right is lower; adrenal gland atop; bean-shape; me...
Blood and nerve supply • Kidneys cleanse blood  rich blood supply • Renal arteries – ~ ¼ (1200 ml) of cardiac output • Si...
Nephron • Structural and functional units that form urine; > 1 million per kidney • Filtration, reabsorption, and secretio...
Urine formation • 180 L fluid processed daily (60x entire plasma volume) → only 1.5 L urine • 20-25% oxygen consumption Th...
Nephron epithelia Part Type Function and features Glomerular capsule (parietal) Simple squamous Structural Glomerular caps...
Types of nephrons • Cortical – 85% of nephrons; in cortex • Glomerular capillaries: filtration • Peritubular capillaries: ...
Nephron capillary beds Capillary bed Blood flow Blood pressure Location Structure Function Glomerular afferent a. → glomer...
Filtration pressures • Passive process; no energy required; from blood to capsule via filtration membrane; no reabsorption...
Filtration mechanism • Filtration membrane: fenestrated capillary endothelium; basement membrane; foot processes of podocy...
Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) • Volume of filtrate formed per minute by both kidneys (normal = 120–125 ml/min) • GFR NF...
Juxtaglomerular complex (JGC) • One per nephron; portions of: 1) ascending limb of nephron loop; afferent and efferent a. ...
Intrinsic controls of GFR • Myogenic mechanism • Smooth muscle contracts in response to stretch • Both help maintain norma...
Extrinsic controls: BP regulation BP ↓ Sympathetic response Adrenal medulla Juxtaglomerular cells Macula densa cells Kidne...
Transendothelial process • Most but not all of chemicals in filtrate are reabsorbed (selective process) • Organic nutrient...
Roles for 1° and 2° active transport • Requires ATP; 1° transport of Na+ at basal membrane → ↓ intracellular Na+ , (-) int...
PCT Chemical Apical membrane Basolateral membrane Na+ Facilitated diffusion 1° AT (Na+ /K+ pump) Water Osmosis (obligate w...
Nephron loop Thin descending limb Water Osmosis (obligate reabsorption via aquaporins) Thick ascending limb Chemical Apica...
DCT Chemical Apical membrane Basolateral membrane Na+ 2° AT (Na+ /Cl- cotransporter) 1° AT (Na+ /K+ pump), paracellular di...
Collecting duct. Summary Ion Apical membrane Basolateral membrane Na+ 2° AT (Na+ /Cl- cotransporter) 1° AT (Na+ /K+ pump),...
Transport maximum • Transport maximum (Tm) for ~ many reabsorbed substances (see below) • Reflects number of carriers/pump...
Summary and regulation (3) (1) (2) (4) (5) 1 2 3 4 5 Adrenal gland Liver Posterior pituitary gland Heart Parathyroid gland...
Functions and features • From ECF to tubular fluid; almost all in PCT • K+ , H+, NH4 + , creatinine, organic acids and bas...
Urine concentration and volume • Osmolality: number of solute particles in 1 kg of H2O; in milliosmols (mOsm); ability to ...
Countercurrent multiplier: nephron loop • Descending limb: freely permeable to H2O; medullary IF is hyperosmotic → H2O fro...
Countercurrent exchanger: vasa recta (VR) • Ascending vasa recta remove reabsorbed H2O from 1) descending VR; 2) nephron l...
ADH regulates urine concentration Urine concentration and volume
Urea helps to maintain medullary osmotic gradient • Descending limb: water reabsorption → urea in filtrate ↑ • Ascending t...
Diuretics increase urinary output Acetazolamide (1) PCT XXX carbonic anhydrase; ↓ blood pH, excretion of HCO3 - , Na+ ; H2...
Evaluation of kidney function. Renal clearance • Kidney function is to filter out from/reabsorb chemicals in the blood • T...
Chronic kidney disease • Several stages with varying degrees of ↓ GFR; chronic renal disease: < 60 ml/min for 3 months • M...
Control of water balance Electrolyte balance • In = out = ~ 2500 ml/day • Obligatory water losses: urine (60%), skin and l...
Dehydration •Hemorrhage, severe burns, vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, water deprivation, diuretics, endocrine diseases •Sig...
Control of sodium ECF content Electrolyte balance • Main component of osmotic pressure; regulates ECF volume; water distri...
• ANP in response to ↑ BP → natriuresis, water secretion, ↓BV and BP; vasodilation • Inhibits renin, ADH, and aldosterone ...
Control of potassium ECF concentration. Anions Electrolyte balance • K+ concentration in plasma/ECF affects resting membra...
Control of calcium ECF concentration Electrolyte balance • Mostly in the bones; regulates blood clotting, membrane permeab...
Acid-base balance. Buffer systems • Sources of H+ : protein breakdown (phosphoric acid), lactic acid, fatty acids, ketone ...
Renal and respiratory compensatory systems • Respiratory and renal systems are major (slow) regulators of pH; higher capac...
• Renal mechanisms are most important; retain/secrete H+ • Cannot reabsorb HCO3 – , have to go around • H+ secretion in PC...
• Rate of H+ secretion changes with ECF CO2 levels; ↑ CO2 in peritubular capillary blood  ↑ H+ + secretion • To maintain ...
• New HCO3 – has to be produced and added to alkaline reserve (balancing dietary H+ ) • Via renal excretion of acid (via s...
Ammonium excretion • NH4 + – important mechanism for excreting acid • Glutamine in PCT cells → 2 NH4 + , 2 "new" HCO3 – • ...
Type Acidosis Alkalosis Respiratory Most important indicator is blood PCO2 PCO2 > 45 mm Hg Decreased in ventilation or gas...
Physical and chemical characteristics Property Normal Abnormal Color • Pale to deep yellow (urochrome from hemoglobin brea...
Ureters • Convey urine from kidneys to bladder; begin at L2 from renal pelvis; retroperitoneal • Enter base of bladder thr...
Urinary bladder • Muscular sac; temporary stores urine; retroperitoneal, on pelvic floor • Posterior to pubic symphysis, s...
Urethra Epithelium Where Transitional Near bladder Stratified squamous External urethral orifice Sphincters Muscles Where ...
• Reflexive urination (urination in infants): pontine control (storage and micturition) centers develop only between 2 and...
• Incontinence: usually weak pelvic muscles • Stress incontinence: increased intra-abdominal pressure forces urine through...
Common congenital abnormalities • Horseshoe kidney (left): two kidneys fuse across midline  single U-shaped kidney; usual...
Kidney infections. Renal calculi • Urinary tract infections can reach the kidneys; cause inflammation of the pelvis, calyc...
  1. 1. Urinary system – overview Excretory Removal of metabolic toxins and wastes Chemical Maintenance of 1) water volume; 2) electrolyte concentration in ECF; 3) acid-base balance Metabolic Vitamin D activation; gluconeogenesis Endocrine Renin (blood pressure) and erythropoietin (RBC production) Kidneys Excretion Ureters, urethra Urine transport Urinary bladder Urine storage
  2. 2. Kidney anatomy • Retroperitoneal, superior lumbar region; ~ T12 to L5 • Right is lower; adrenal gland atop; bean-shape; medial side – renal hilum • Ureters, renal blood vessels, lymphatics, and nerves enter and exit at hilum • Surrounded by (from superficial to deep): renal fascia, perirenal fat capsule, fibrous capsule • Layers: cortex and medulla • Renal pyramids (medulla) produce urine; separated by renal columns (cortex) • Urine from papilla goes to minor calyx → major calyx → renal pelvis → ureter • Pyramid and surrounding columns = lobe Renal anatomy
  3. 3. Blood and nerve supply • Kidneys cleanse blood  rich blood supply • Renal arteries – ~ ¼ (1200 ml) of cardiac output • Similar paths for arterial and venous flow • Nerve supply – sympathetic fibers from renal plexus Renal anatomy
  4. 4. Nephron • Structural and functional units that form urine; > 1 million per kidney • Filtration, reabsorption, and secretion (see bottom left) • Renal corpuscle (RC): glomerulus and glomerular capsule • Glomerulus (G): fenestrated capillaries  filtrate • Like plasma but without proteins and cells; goes into glomerular capsule • Renal tubule: proximal convoluted tubule (PCT), nephron loop, distal convoluted tubule (DCT); reabsorption and secretion • DCT enters collecting duct (not the part of a nephron) Blood/ECF Filtrate Filtration (RC) Reabsorption (RT) Secretion (RT) Renal anatomy
  5. 5. Urine formation • 180 L fluid processed daily (60x entire plasma volume) → only 1.5 L urine • 20-25% oxygen consumption Three processes: • Glomerular filtration • Cell- and protein-free filtrate of blood plasma minus proteins • Tubular reabsorption • Selectively returns 99% of substances from filtrate to blood in renal tubules and collecting ducts • Tubular secretion • Selectively moves substances from blood to filtrate in renal tubules and collecting ducts • Eventually urine is produced → <1% of filtrate • Contains metabolic wastes and unneeded substances Renal physiology
  6. 6. Nephron epithelia Part Type Function and features Glomerular capsule (parietal) Simple squamous Structural Glomerular capsule (visceral) Branching cuboidal Filtration via filtration slits; located around capillaries PCT Cuboidal with microvilli ↑ surface area; Reabsorption and secretion; only in cortex NL (thick descending limb Cuboidal with microvilli ↑ surface area; reabsorption NL (thin descending limb) Simple squamous Reabsorption NL (thick ascending limb) Cuboidal to columnar Reabsorption DCT Cuboidal; few microvilli Secretion > reabsorption; only cortex Collecting duct Principal and intercalated cells – cuboidal Principal – sparse, short microvilli; H2O and Na+ balance Intercalated (A and B) – many microvilli; acid-base balance
  7. 7. Types of nephrons • Cortical – 85% of nephrons; in cortex • Glomerular capillaries: filtration • Peritubular capillaries: reabsorption and secretion • Juxtamedullary: long nephron loops; in the medulla • Glomerulus: filtration; capillaries are the same as in cortical N. • Vasa recta and nephron loop form countercurrent system; together with the collecting duct produce concentrated urine
  8. 8. Nephron capillary beds Capillary bed Blood flow Blood pressure Location Structure Function Glomerular afferent a. → glomerulus → efferent a. High (Ø of afferent a. > Ø of efferent a.) Glomerulus Fenestrated, surrounded by podocytes Filtration Peritubular efferent a. → capillaries → venules Low Around renal tubule Fenestrated, thin-walled Reabsorption, secretion Vasa recta efferent a. → capillaries → venules Low Around nephron loop Fenestrated, thin-walled Formation of concentrated urine Renal physiology
  9. 9. Filtration pressures • Passive process; no energy required; from blood to capsule via filtration membrane; no reabsorption • Capillary hydrostatic pressure pushes fluid into the filtrate; equals BP • 55 mm Hg; due to the larger afferent a. diameter • Capsular hydrostatic pressure pushes fluid back into the blood; 15 mm Hg • Capillary osmotic pressure pulls fluid back into the blood; due to the plasma proteins; 30 mm Hg • Sum of pressures → net filtration pressure (NFP) = 10 mm Hg (55 one way – 45 other way) • Determines glomerular filtration rate • Why there is no capsular osmotic pressure? Glomerular filtration
  10. 10. Filtration mechanism • Filtration membrane: fenestrated capillary endothelium; basement membrane; foot processes of podocytes with filtration slits • Molecules smaller than 3 nm pass (water, glucose, amino acids, nitrogenous wastes) – everything but proteins and large biological macromolecules • Macromolecules "stuck" in filtration membrane engulfed by glomerular mesangial cells • Plasma proteins remain in blood  maintain osmotic pressure  prevents loss of all water to filtrate • Proteins in filtrate indicate membrane problem Glomerular filtration
  11. 11. Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) • Volume of filtrate formed per minute by both kidneys (normal = 120–125 ml/min) • GFR NFP, filtration membrane surface≡ (controlled by mesangial cells) and permeability (very high) • Constant GFR = normal filtration → ECF homeostasis • GFR affects BP: ↑BP → ↑GFR  ↑urine output  ↓BP, and vice versa • Goal of intrinsic controls – maintain GFR in kidney, not BP • Goal of extrinsic controls – maintain systemic BP • Intrinsic controls: local within kidney; maintain GFR; dominant at normal BP • Extrinsic controls: nervous, endocrine; maintain BP; can ↓ kidney function • Preside over intrinsic if systemic BP < 80 or > 180 mm Hg • Controlled via glomerular hydrostatic pressure • If rises  NFP rises  GFR rises; 18% ↓ of systemic BP → GFR = 0 NFP Membrane permeability Surface area GFR BP increases GFR increases Urine output increases Blood volume decreases BP decreases Glomerular filtration GFR ↑ Glomerular blood flow ↓ GFR ↓ INTRINSIC EXTRINSIC
  12. 12. Juxtaglomerular complex (JGC) • One per nephron; portions of: 1) ascending limb of nephron loop; afferent and efferent a. • Regulates GFR and BP • Macula densa cells (MDC): in ascending limb; sense NaCl in the filtrate • Granular/juxtaglomerular cells (JC): arteriolar SMC; dilate/constrict afferent a. • Respond to ↓ stretch of afferent a. releasing renin (BP regulation) • Extraglomerular mesangial cells (EMC): connected by gap junctions • Signaling between MDC and JC Glomerular filtration
  13. 13. Intrinsic controls of GFR • Myogenic mechanism • Smooth muscle contracts in response to stretch • Both help maintain normal GFR despite normal fluctuations in blood pressure • Protects glomeruli from ↑ BP • Tubuloglomerular feedback mechanism • Directed by macula densa cells; respond to filtrate NaCl concentration • Opposite for ↓ GFR BP GFR ↑ Stretch↑ GFR ↓ Stretch ↓ Afferent a. constrict Efferent a. dilate Afferent a. dilate Efferent a. constrict Blood flow ↓ Blood flow ↑ GFR ↓ GFR ↑ ↑ ↓ GFR ↑ Filtrate flow ↑ Reabsorption time ↓ Filtrate NaCl ↑ Afferent a. constrict GFR ↓ Reabsorption time ↑ Filtrate NaCl ↓ Glomerular filtration
  14. 14. Extrinsic controls: BP regulation BP ↓ Sympathetic response Adrenal medulla Juxtaglomerular cells Macula densa cells Kidneys Angiotensin Aldosterone Na/water retention BP ↑ Afferent a. constriction ↓ urine Reduced stretch BV ↑ Norepinephrine Vasoconstriction Epinephrine Filtrate NaCl ↓ Adenosine Prostaglandin E2 Renin 1 1,2 2 • Under normal conditions blood vessels dilated, intrinsic controls prevail • Three major mechanisms of BP regulation: 1) direct sympathetic stimulation; 2) renin-angiotensin- aldosterone cascade; 3) kidney paracrine/endocrine signaling Glomerular filtration
  15. 15. Transendothelial process • Most but not all of chemicals in filtrate are reabsorbed (selective process) • Organic nutrients (sugars, aminoacids) reabsorbed ≈completely; ions/water hormonally regulated • Active and passive transport via transcellular or paracellular routes • Transcellular: apical membrane → cytoplasm → basolateral membrane → ECF → peritubular capillaries • Paracellular: between cells, controlled by tight junctions Tubular reabsorption
  16. 16. Roles for 1° and 2° active transport • Requires ATP; 1° transport of Na+ at basal membrane → ↓ intracellular Na+ , (-) intracellular potential → Na+ diffusion via brush border • Na+ diffusion via brush border → coupled with 2° active transport → reabsorption of glucose (sodium-glucose co- transporter, SGLT), AA, H+ (sodium-hydrogen exchanger, NHE) etc. • Na+ reabsorption → H2O reabsorption by osmosis → ↓ chemical concentrations in filtrate → concentration gradient → passive reabsorption of Cl- , urea, lipid-soluble substances Tubular reabsorption
  17. 17. PCT Chemical Apical membrane Basolateral membrane Na+ Facilitated diffusion 1° AT (Na+ /K+ pump) Water Osmosis (obligate water reabsorption via aquaporins) K+ , Cl- , Ca2+ , Mg2+ , HCO3 – , PO4 3- 2° AT (Na+ symport), facilitated diffusion (Mg2+ ) Facilitated diffusion, paracellular diffusion (K+ , Ca2+ , Mg2+ ) AA, glucose, fructose, galactose, lactate, succinate, citrate 2° AT (Na+ symport) Facilitated diffusion • All nutrients, e.g., glucose and amino acids • 65% of Na+ and H2O; other ions • ~ all uric acid; ½ urea (later secreted back into filtrate)
  18. 18. Nephron loop Thin descending limb Water Osmosis (obligate reabsorption via aquaporins) Thick ascending limb Chemical Apical membrane Basolateral membrane Na+ Facilitated diffusion 1° AT (Na+ /K+ pump), paracellular diffusion K+ , Cl- , Ca2+ , Mg2+ 2° AT (Na+ cotransporter, except Mg2+ ) Paracellular diffusion ( K+ , Ca2+ , Mg2+ ) • Descending thin limb: H2O (main function), also Na+ and urea • Ascending thick limb: ions (Na+, Ca2+ , Mg2+ , HCO3 - etc) • Ascending thick limb is impermeable to water • Diluted tubular fluid at the end of the ascending limb • Allows kidneys to regulate urine concentration • Loop diuretics inhibit (1-Na+ , 2-Cl- , 1-K+ ) cotransporter Tubular reabsorption
  19. 19. DCT Chemical Apical membrane Basolateral membrane Na+ 2° AT (Na+ /Cl- cotransporter) 1° AT (Na+ /K+ pump), paracellular diffusion Cl- 2° AT (Na+ /Cl- cotransporter) Facilitated diffusion HCO3 - Forms intracellularly HCO3 - /Cl- cotransporter • Early DCT: ions (Na+ , K+ , Cl- etc.); no water or urea • Thiazide diuretics inhibit Na+ /Cl- symport • Late DCT: Na+ reabsorption, K+ excretion (aldosterone) • K+ -sparing diuretics: • Aldosterone antagonists XXX A. receptor • Na+ channel blockers indirectly XXX Na+ /K+ pump • DCT is important for acid- base balance Tubular reabsorption
  20. 20. Collecting duct. Summary Ion Apical membrane Basolateral membrane Na+ 2° AT (Na+ /Cl- cotransporter) 1° AT (Na+ /K+ pump), paracellular diffusion Cl- 2° AT (Na+ /Cl- cotransporter) Facilitated diffusion HCO3 - Forms intracellularly HCO3 - /Cl- cotransporter • Permeable to H2O via aquaporins (number is regulated by ADH) • Permeable to urea (diffuses into medullary interstitium); helps to regulate urine concentration • H+ secretion → acid-base balance regulation Summary of tubular reabsorption (<1 – net reabsorption, >1 – net secretion; H2O – 1) Tubular reabsorption
  21. 21. Transport maximum • Transport maximum (Tm) for ~ many reabsorbed substances (see below) • Reflects number of carriers/pumps in the membranes of tubular cells • When carriers saturated, excess excreted in urine • E.g., hyperglycemia  filtered load is higher than reabsorption → exceed Tm  glucose in urine • Some – gradient-time transport (Vd = D*(C1-C2); Vd – diffusion rate; D = diffusion coefficient) • Example: Na+ in the PCT Tubular reabsorption
  22. 22. Summary and regulation (3) (1) (2) (4) (5) 1 2 3 4 5 Adrenal gland Liver Posterior pituitary gland Heart Parathyroid gland Some compounds Regulation Tubular reabsorption
  23. 23. Functions and features • From ECF to tubular fluid; almost all in PCT • K+ , H+, NH4 + , creatinine, organic acids and bases, drugs, urea, uric acid • Some are from tubular cells, e.g. HCO3 - • Disposes of substances (e.g., drugs) bound to plasma proteins • Disposing of undesirable passively reabsorbed substances (e.g., urea and uric acid) • Disposing of excess K+ (aldosterone) • Acid-base regulation by secreting H+ or HCO3 – in urine Location Compounds secreted PCT Bile salts, oxalate, urate, catecholamines, drugs (e.g., penicillin), salicylates, H+, NH 4 + Nephron loop Urea (thin ascending limb), H+ (thick ascending limb) DCT K+ (aldosterone-regulated), H+ Collecting duct H+ Tubular secretion
  24. 24. Urine concentration and volume • Osmolality: number of solute particles in 1 kg of H2O; in milliosmols (mOsm); ability to cause osmosis • Osmolality of plasma – ~300 mOsm via regulating urine concentration and volume • Countercurrent mechanism: fluid flows in opposite directions in two adjacent segments of same tube with hair pin turn • Countercurrent multiplier – filtrate flow in the nephron loops of juxtamedullary nephrons • Countercurrent exchanger - blood flow in vasa recta • Establish and maintain osmotic gradient (300 mOsm to 1200 mOsm) from renal cortex through medulla → allows to vary urine concentration Osmolality. Countercurrent mechanism
  25. 25. Countercurrent multiplier: nephron loop • Descending limb: freely permeable to H2O; medullary IF is hyperosmotic → H2O from filtrate to medullary IF → filtrate osmolality ↑ to ~1200 mOsm • Ascending limb: impermeable to H2O, selectively permeable to solutes → Na+ , Cl– reabsorbed → filtrate osmolality ↓ to 100 mOsm • Constant 200 mOsm difference between two limbs of nephron loop and between ascending limb and IF • Difference "multiplied" along length of loop to ~ 900 mOsm Urine concentration and volume
  26. 26. Countercurrent exchanger: vasa recta (VR) • Ascending vasa recta remove reabsorbed H2O from 1) descending VR; 2) nephron loop (descending limb); 3) collecting duct; → volume of blood at end of vasa recta higher than at beginning • NaCl: diffuses from concentrated IF into descending VR → goes into ascending VR → diffuses from ascending VR into diluted IF → preservation of medullary gradient by recycling NaCl • Gradient allows H2O reabsorption from collecting duct if aquaporins are present (regulated by ADH) Urine concentration and volume
  27. 27. ADH regulates urine concentration Urine concentration and volume
  28. 28. Urea helps to maintain medullary osmotic gradient • Descending limb: water reabsorption → urea in filtrate ↑ • Ascending thin limb: passive diffusion of urea from the IF, water reabsorption → urea in filtrate ↑ • Ascending thick limb: no water or urea transport • Cortical collecting duct: water reabsorption reabsorbs water → urea in filtrate ↑ • Medullary collecting duct: high filtrate urea  diffusion into medullary IF  high osmolality in medulla Urine concentration and volume
  29. 29. Diuretics increase urinary output Acetazolamide (1) PCT XXX carbonic anhydrase; ↓ blood pH, excretion of HCO3 - , Na+ ; H2O follows Osmotic d. (2) PCT, DL of NL E.g., mannitol; not reabsorbed, ↑ filtrate osmolality; prevent H2O reabsorption Loop d. (3) AL of NL Inhibit 1-Na+ , 2-Cl- , 1-K+ cotransporter → ↑ Na+ excretion → H2O follows Thiazid d. (4) DCT Inhibit Na+ /Cl- symport → ↑ Na+ excretion → H2O follows K+ -sparing d. (5) DCT, CD Aldosterone inhibitors → ↑ Na+ excretion → H2O follows, K+ stays (sparing) Na+ channel inhibitors DCT, CD Indirectly inhibit Na+ /K+ basolateral pump → ↑ Na+ excretion → H2O follows ADH inhibitors CD Decrease water reabsorption → ↑ H2Oexcretion Urine concentration and volume
  30. 30. Evaluation of kidney function. Renal clearance • Kidney function is to filter out from/reabsorb chemicals in the blood • To determine, one has to know both plasma and urine concentrations • Renal clearance of a substance is the volume of plasma that kidneys clear of this substance in a given time • Used to determine GFR; helps to detect glomerular damage • C = UV/P • Measured using Inulin (plant polysaccharide) • Freely filtered; neither reabsorbed nor secreted by kidneys; its renal clearance = GFR = 125 ml/min C renal clearance rate (ml/min) U concentration (mg/ml) of substance in urine V flow rate of urine formation (ml/min) P concentration of same substance in plasma If C… Substance is… = 0 completely reabsorbed or not filtered = 125 ml/min no net reabsorption/secretion; freely filtered < 125 ml/min reabsorbed > 125 ml/min secreted Clinical evaluation
  31. 31. Chronic kidney disease • Several stages with varying degrees of ↓ GFR; chronic renal disease: < 60 ml/min for 3 months • May be caused by diabetes mellitus, hypertension, damage to kidneys after infection • Renal failure: GFR < 15 ml/min; leads to uremia – ↑ urea in blood, ionic and hormonal imbalances; metabolic abnormalities • Treated with hemodialysis or transplant Clinical evaluation
  32. 32. Control of water balance Electrolyte balance • In = out = ~ 2500 ml/day • Obligatory water losses: urine (60%), skin and lungs, perspiration, and feces (2.5 L/day) • Water intake: beverages, food, metabolic water (2.5 L/day) • Regulated vi ADH (hypothalamus); ↑ osmolality → ↑ thirst • Dehydration (diarrhea, burns, fever etc.) also increases ADH
  33. 33. Dehydration •Hemorrhage, severe burns, vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, water deprivation, diuretics, endocrine diseases •Signs and symptoms: "cottony" oral mucosa, thirst, dry flushed skin, oliguria •Weight loss, fever, mental confusion, hypovolemic shock, and loss of electrolytes Hypotonic hydration •Renal insufficiency or overhydration •ECF osmolality ↓ → hyponatremia → net osmosis into tissue cells → swelling of cells → nausea, vomiting, muscular cramping, cerebral edema → death •Treated with hypertonic saline Edema •↑ fluid out of blood: ↑ HPC (incompetent venous valves, localized blood vessel blockage, congestive heart failure, ↑ blood volume) and permeability (inflammatory response) •↓ fluid into blood: ↓OPC (hypoproteinemia), malnutrition, liver disease, glomerulonephritis Control of water balance Electrolyte balance • Blocked (or surgically removed) lymphatic vessels: proteins accumulate in IF, ↑ OPIF • Increases diffusion distance for nutrients and oxygen; ↓ BP, impaired circulation
  34. 34. Control of sodium ECF content Electrolyte balance • Main component of osmotic pressure; regulates ECF volume; water distribution; acid-base control • Concentration is stable (water moves between ECF and ICF due to osmosis) • Body content changes (changes in BP and BV) • No receptors; regulation through the blood volume • Na+ is reabsorbed in PCT, NL, and DCT; not secreted • Water follows Na+ ; ↑Na+ in filtrate → diluted urine • Renin/angiotensin/aldosterone system if ↑K+ or ↓Na+ → Na+ reabsorption, K+ secretion; BV ↑; slow
  35. 35. • ANP in response to ↑ BP → natriuresis, water secretion, ↓BV and BP; vasodilation • Inhibits renin, ADH, and aldosterone release • Estrogen: ↑ NaCl reabsorption → H2O retention (menstrual cycle, pregnancy) → edema • Progesterone: ↓ Na+ reabsorption (blocks aldosterone); promotes Na+ and H2O loss • Glucocorticoids: ↑ Na+ reabsorption → edema Anions • Cl– is major anion in ECF; 99% are reabsorbed under normal pH conditions • Acidosis ↓ Cl- reabsorption • Other anions have transport maximums and excesses are excreted in urine Control of sodium ECF content. Anions Electrolyte balance
  36. 36. Control of potassium ECF concentration. Anions Electrolyte balance • K+ concentration in plasma/ECF affects resting membrane potential • ↑K+ – ↓ excitability; ↓K+ – hyperpolarization, nonresponsiveness • Control is complicated – 98% K+ is in cells • Cellular regulation: shift between ECF and ICF • Renal regulation: reabsorption in PCT, secretion in NL and collecting duct • ↑ K+ in ECF (diet intake) → ↑ secretion (without aldosterone) • ↑ K+ in ECF → ↑ aldosterone → ↑ secretion (Na+ retained) • ↑ Na+ intake → ↑ tubular flow rate → ↑ secretion • If K+ intake is low, secretion ↓ - passive mechanism
  37. 37. Control of calcium ECF concentration Electrolyte balance • Mostly in the bones; regulates blood clotting, membrane permeability, secretion, neuromuscular excitability • ↑ Ca2+ → ↑ excitability and muscle tetany • ↓ Ca2+ → ↓ neurons and muscle cells, heart arrhythmias • Controlled by PTH; ↑ Ca2+ renal reabsorption (98%) • ↓ phosphate ion reabsorption (reabsorbed mainly in PCT), ↑ excretion (passively) • Via Ca2+ channels (apical membrane), Ca2+ pumps and antiporters (basal membrane), transcellular route • Insulin ↑ and glucagon ↓ Ca2+ reabsorption
  38. 38. Acid-base balance. Buffer systems • Sources of H+ : protein breakdown (phosphoric acid), lactic acid, fatty acids, ketone bodies • CO2 + H2O → H2CO3 → HCO3 - + H+ • H+ regulated by: buffer systems (rapid), respiratory centers (rapid), renal mechanisms (slow, most potent) • Strong bases quickly bind H+ ; strong acids quickly bind OH- Bicarbonate buffer • Mixture of H2CO3 (weak acid) and salts of HCO3 – (e.g., NaHCO3, a medium base) • Buffers ICF and ECF; only important ECF buffer Arterial blood Venous blood, IF ICF Alkalosis Acidosis pH 7.4 pH 7.35 pH 7.0 pH > 7.45 pH < 7.35 Phosphate buffer system • NaH2PO4 , a weak acid; Na2HPO4, a weak base • Buffers urine and ICF (PO4 3- concentrations are high) Protein buffer system • Buffer both plasma and ICF • Protein molecules are amphoteric (both weak acid and week base) • pH ↑ → COOH groups release H+ , become COO- • pH ↓ → -NH2 groups bind H+ , become NH3+ Acid-base balance
  39. 39. Renal and respiratory compensatory systems • Respiratory and renal systems are major (slow) regulators of pH; higher capacity than chemical buffers • Chemical buffers cannot eliminate excess acids or bases from body • Lungs: eliminate carbonic acid by eliminating CO2 • Kidneys: eliminate nonvolatile acids (phosphoric, uric, lactic acids; ketones); prevent metabolic acidosis • Kidneys: regulate blood levels of bases; renew chemical buffers • CO2 unloading → reaction shifts to left (and H+ incorporated into H2O) • CO2 loading → reaction shifts to right (and H+ buffered by proteins) CO2 ↑ H+ ↑ medullary receptors chemoreceptors respiratory rate and depth ↑H+ ↓ H+ ↓ respiratory center ↓ H+ ↑ • Hypercapnia → medullary chemoreceptors → ↑ respiratory rate and depth • ↑ plasma H+ → peripheral chemoreceptors → ↑ respiratory rate and depth • CO2 is removed from blood; H+ ↓ • Alkalosis (hypocapnea) → ↓ respiratory rate and depth decrease; H+ ↑ • Hypoventilation → respiratory acidosis • Hyperventilation → respiratory alkalosis Respiratory regulation Acid-base balance
  40. 40. • Renal mechanisms are most important; retain/secrete H+ • Cannot reabsorb HCO3 – , have to go around • H+ secretion in PCT and collecting duct • H+ comes from H2CO3 produced inside cells • As H+ secreted, Na+ reabsorbed Acid-base regulation in kidneys (1) Acid-base balance
  41. 41. • Rate of H+ secretion changes with ECF CO2 levels; ↑ CO2 in peritubular capillary blood  ↑ H+ + secretion • To maintain alkaline reserve kidneys must replenish bicarbonate; cannot reabsorb • PCT cells: CO2 + H2O → H2CO3 → H+ (secreted) + HCO3 – (into capillary blood) – steps 1-3 • Filtrate: H+ + HCO3 – → H2CO3 → CO2 (into cells, starts over) + H2O – steps 4-6 Acid-base regulation in kidneys (2) Acid-base balance
  42. 42. • New HCO3 – has to be produced and added to alkaline reserve (balancing dietary H+ ) • Via renal excretion of acid (via secretion and excretion of H+ or NH4 + ) • Excreted H+ is buffered by phosphate in the urine Replenishing alkaline reserve Acid-base balance
  43. 43. Ammonium excretion • NH4 + – important mechanism for excreting acid • Glutamine in PCT cells → 2 NH4 + , 2 "new" HCO3 – • HCO3 – → blood; NH4 + → in urine • Replenishes alkaline reserve of blood • In alkalosis, type B intercalated cells secrete HCO3 – and reclaim H+ • Mechanism is opposite of HCO3 – ion reabsorption type A intercalated cells • Even in alkalosis, more HCO3 – is conserved than excreted Acid-base balance
  44. 44. Type Acidosis Alkalosis Respiratory Most important indicator is blood PCO2 PCO2 > 45 mm Hg Decreased in ventilation or gas exchange CO2 accumulates in blood PCO2 <35 mm Hg Common result of hyperventilation Often due to stress or pain CO2 eliminated faster than produced Metabolic Abnormally ↓ HCO3 - Ingestion of too much alcohol (→ acetic acid) Excessive loss of HCO3 – (e.g., persistent diarrhea) Accumulation of lactic acid (exercise or shock) Less common than metabolic acidosis ↑ blood pH and HCO3 – Vomiting of acid contents of stomach Intake of excess base (e.g., antacids) Symptoms Diabetic ketosis, starvation, kidney failure Blood pH below 6.8 → depression of CNS → coma → death Blood pH above 7.8 → excitation of nervous system → muscle tetany, extreme nervousness, convulsions, death often from respiratory arrest • Failure of respiratory system to regulate pH – respiratory acidosis/alkalosis • Other abnormalities other than caused by abnormal PCO2 – metabolic acidosis/alkalosis • Respiratory system tries to compensate metabolic acid-base imbalances; renal system – respiratory ones • Respiratory system cannot compensate for respiratory acidosis or alkalosis • Renal system cannot compensate for acid-base imbalances caused by renal problems Acid-base balance Imbalance Respiratory Metabolic Acidosis Alkalosis Acidosis Alkalosis Responses Excretion of H+ Retention of H+ ↑ H+ → ↑ rate and depth of breathing ↓ H+ → ↓ rate and depth of breathing Results H+ excretion → ↑ HCO3 - ↑ PCO2 (acidosis) H+ retention → ↓ HCO3 - ↓ PCO2 (alkalosis) pH < 7.35 (acidosis) HCO3 - ↓, PCO2 ↓ pH > 7.45 (alkalosis) HCO3 - ↑, PCO2 ↑ (> 45 mm Hg) Respiratory and renal compensation mechanisms
  45. 45. Physical and chemical characteristics Property Normal Abnormal Color • Pale to deep yellow (urochrome from hemoglobin breakdown) • More concentrated urine  deeper color Pink, brown, smoky (food ingestion, bile pigments, blood, drugs) Transparency Clear Cloudy (may indicate UTI) Odor • Slightly aromatic when fresh • Ammonia odor upon standing (bacteria metabolize solutes) May be altered by some drugs and vegetables pH Slightly acidic (~pH 6, within 4.5 to 8.0) • Acidic diet (protein, whole wheat)  ↓ pH • Alkaline diet (vegetarian), prolonged vomiting, or urinary tract infections  ↑pH Specific gravity 1.001 – 1.035 Out of the range Composition Water – 95% Solutes – 5% Nitrogenous wastes Urea (from amino acid breakdown) Uric acid (from nucleic acid metabolism) Creatinine (from creatine phosphate) Other normal solutes: Na+ , K+, PO4 3– , and SO4 2– , Ca2+ , Mg2+ and HCO3 – Abnormally ↑ or ↓ concentrations of any constituent – pathology (e.g., glycosuria in diabetes) Abnormal components - pathology (e.g., blood proteins, WBCs, bile pigments) Urine transport, storage, and elimination
  46. 46. Ureters • Convey urine from kidneys to bladder; begin at L2 from renal pelvis; retroperitoneal • Enter base of bladder through posterior wall; bladder pressure ↑ → distal ends of ureters close → no urine backflow Urine transport, storage, and elimination Layer Structure Function Mucosa Transitional epithelium Secretion, protection Muscularis Smooth muscle Contraction in response to stretch; propels urine Adventitia Fibrous connective tissue Support
  47. 47. Urinary bladder • Muscular sac; temporary stores urine; retroperitoneal, on pelvic floor • Posterior to pubic symphysis, superior to prostate (males), anterior to vagina and uterus (females) • Ureters in, urethra out; trigone – between openings of ureters and urethra; most frequently infected • Collapses when empty; expands and rises during filling; pressure remains stable • ~ Full bladder 12 cm long; holds ~ 500 ml; can hold ~ twice that if necessary, but can burst Urine transport, storage, and elimination Layer Structure Function Mucosa Transitional epithelium Secretion, protection Muscularis Smooth detrusor muscle (3 layers) Contraction; propels urine Adventitia Fibrous connective tissue Support
  48. 48. Urethra Epithelium Where Transitional Near bladder Stratified squamous External urethral orifice Sphincters Muscles Where Control Internal urethral Smooth Bladder-urethra junction Involuntary (ANS) External urethral Skeletal At pelvic floor Voluntary • Drains urinary bladder • Female: 3–4 cm; bound to anterior vaginal wall; orifice anterior to vaginal opening; posterior to clitoris • Male: carries semen and urine; prostatic (2.5 cm), membranous (2 cm), and spongy urethra (15 cm) Urine transport, storage, and elimination
  49. 49. • Reflexive urination (urination in infants): pontine control (storage and micturition) centers develop only between 2 and 3 yo (right part of the picture is absent in kids) Micturition (urination) Urine transport, storage, and elimination
  50. 50. • Incontinence: usually weak pelvic muscles • Stress incontinence: increased intra-abdominal pressure forces urine through external sphincter • Overflow incontinence: urine dribbles when bladder overfills • Urinary retention: bladder unable to expel urine; common after general anesthesia; hypertrophy of prostate; treatment is catheterization Pathologies of micturition • Frequent micturition in infants: small bladders and less-concentrated urine • Incontinence in infants: normal; control of voluntary urethral sphincter develops with nervous system • Urinary tract infections: E. coli (≈80%), Klebsiella, Proteus mirabilis, Enterobacter, Streptococcus saprophyticus, Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis • Untreated infections may cause long-term renal damage → hypertension (?) • Sexually transmitted diseases: gonorrhea, chlamydiasis etc. may lead to urinary tract inflammation and kidney problems • Elderly people: most have abnormal kidneys histologically • Kidneys shrink; nephrons decrease in size and number; tubule cells less efficient • GFR ½ that of young adult by age 80; atherosclerosis of renal arteries (?) • Bladder shrinks; loss of bladder tone  nocturia and incontinence Urine transport, storage, and elimination
  51. 51. Common congenital abnormalities • Horseshoe kidney (left): two kidneys fuse across midline  single U-shaped kidney; usually asymptomatic • Hypospadias (right): urethral orifice on ventral surface of penis; corrected surgically at ~ 12 months • Polycystic kidney disease (left): many fluid-filled cysts interfere with function • Autosomal dominant form – less severe, more common; autosomal recessive – more severe • Cause unknown but involves defect in signaling proteins Urinary diseases
  52. 52. Kidney infections. Renal calculi • Urinary tract infections can reach the kidneys; cause inflammation of the pelvis, calyces, or entire organ • Pyelitis – pelvis and calyces are affected (left top); pyelonephritis – whole organ is affected (left bottom) • Treatment – antibiotics, sometimes surgical removal of affected kidney • Renal calculi – kidney stones in renal pelvis; formed when calcium, magnesium, or uric acid salts crystalize • Large stones block ureter  pressure & pain • Causes: chronic bacterial infection, urine retention, ↑Ca2+ in blood, ↑pH of urine • Treatment - shock wave lithotripsy – noninvasive; shock waves shatter calculi Urinary diseases

