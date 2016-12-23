GSMA MSED FINAL PROJECT SLIDE DECK _ Michael Stephen Gorospe

DRIVING MOBILE INTERNET AFFORDABILITY THROUGH IXP PROLIFERATION M I C H A E L S T E P H E N G O R O S P E M S E D N O V 2 ...
WHAT IS AN INTERNET EXCHANGE POINT? •A physical location that allows many Internet-based networks to exchange traffic with...
INTRODUCTION TO INTERNET, IXP AND PEERING https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKNQ1lgguM8
IXPS IN THE WORLD: IN NUMBERS2 Africa 37 IXPs Asia 99 IXPs Europe and the Middle East 214 IXPs Latin America and the Carri...
HOW MOBILE IS BENEFITED FROM IXP?2 1. Reduces cost incurred by the operator - Adoption of cost-neutral arrangements for ex...
HOW MOBILE IS BENEFITED FROM IXP? 2 2. Keeps the local mobile data ‘local’ - The facilitation of links between networks al...
HOW MOBILE IS BENEFITED FROM IXP? 2 3. Introduces more stability and robustness for the network - Increasing number of dir...
HOW MOBILE IS BENEFITED FROM IXP? 2 4. Spurs competition and Lowers Barriers to Entry - IXP ideally provides a neutral tra...
CASE STUDIES
KENYA INTERNET EXCHANGE POINT (KIXP)3 • In Kenya, the Kenya Internet Exchange Point (KIXP) had: - localised more than 1Gbp...
INTERNET EXCHANGE POINT OF NIGERIA (IXPN)3 • In Nigeria, the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) had: - localised 30...
TO SUMMARIZE: CHEAPER ACCESS TO NETWORK = CHEAPER ACCESS TO WIDE RANGE OF VALUABLE MOBILE APPLICATIONS AND SERVICES = MORE...
RESOURCES 1. The Internet Exchange Point Toolkit & Best Practices Guide How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Independent N...
THANK YOU!! M I C H A E L S T E P H E N G O R O S P E M S E D N O V 2 0 1 6
