TSCM America Informational Material - 1-1-2017

  1. 1. Eavesdropping Detection and Counterespionage Services TSCM America® – 866-448-3138 www.tscmamerica.com © 2010-2017, TSCM America®, All Rights Reserved 2017 Corporate and Government Services
  2. 2. Eavesdropping Detection and Counterespionage Services TSCM America® – 866-448-3138 www.tscmamerica.com © 2010-2017, TSCM America®, All Rights Reserved Electronic Countermeasures Sweeps/Surveys/Inspections TSCM America® is a professionally licensed Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) corporation protecting both corporations and government clients from illegal technical eavesdropping threats. Our company was founded based on real-world needs to counter covert technical surveillance threats. Eavesdropping detection and security consulting is our only business and our only goal is protecting and safeguarding your privacy and communications. We provide services which include; Counterespionage, Technical Surveillance Countermeasures, TSCM Site Surveys, and Technical Bug Sweeps. TSCM America® provides technical surveillance countermeasures and counterespionage services all across the United States. Cyber Liability “There are only two types of companies. Those that have been hacked and those that will be.” — Robert Mueller, FBI Director, 2012 Mission Statement: TSCM America® is a professionally licensed technical surveillance countermeasures technology driven corporation solely focused on the protection of communications and information for our clients. Our company has invested in the highest level cutting-edge technology, government rated training, and years of experience to deliver value proven results to protect our client’s communications and privacy. Our clients are corporations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and high-level executives. TSCM America® holds all of our clients to complete confidentiality and anonymity. Vision Statement: Technology is evolving at a rapid pace and privacy issues are at the forefront. Combatting the issues with the protection of privacy will take on a three prong approach;  Laws and Regulations to govern privacy  Technology to counter that threat  Education of clients to that threat
  3. 3. Eavesdropping Detection and Counterespionage Services TSCM America® – 866-448-3138 www.tscmamerica.com © 2010-2017, TSCM America®, All Rights Reserved TSCM America® is working with lawmakers to regulate the sale of illicit devices whose sole purpose is illegal eavesdropping and are sold under the pretense of a “safety or security device”. Additionally, TSCM America® stays out in front of new technology threats and upgrades its technical equipment and training regularly to counter that threat. Finally, our job is never done, we continually work with our clients to educate them to new threats and work as an extension to the main goal, Protecting Your Privacy! Our Clients TSCM America® provides services (technical countermeasures sweeps), and TSCM surveys to corporations, business organizations, non-profit, and government agencies who believes their privacy has been compromised or could be a target through unauthorized or illegal eavesdropping. Our services are requested by corporations, non-profits, government agencies, investigation firms, law firms, corporate security directors, agents, and private clients. Sectors We Serve Corporations - Our services are regularly requested by corporations which include oil and gas, chemical industry, advertising agencies, sports teams, financial, unions, transportation, and more. In many cases we typically perform our services to include corporate executive homes and vehicles as an extension of our services. Government Agencies – Our services are requested by the federal government, prison systems, state agencies, political affiliations, law enforcement, court systems, school districts, and many other agencies that are local, state, and federal. High-Level Executives – Our services are requested to protect information and activities which includes full TSCM sweeps of your homes, home office, and vehicles. Additionally as an
  4. 4. Eavesdropping Detection and Counterespionage Services TSCM America® – 866-448-3138 www.tscmamerica.com © 2010-2017, TSCM America®, All Rights Reserved extension, we regularly sweep hotel rooms, vacation homes, and meeting rooms to ensure there is no illegal eavesdropping. What We Offer We bring over 25 years of knowledge and experience to our clients. Our technology is the most advanced equipment which is all government-grade and NATO restricted. Extensive training in technical surveillance countermeasures using spectrum analysis, telecommunication analysis, RF Mapping techniques, IR probes, laser detection, thermal imaging, and more. There are only a small handful of true TSCM professionals with training credentials such as ours that have made the significant and ongoing investment in technology and training. Our client base is confidential but will give business references, training, and equipment used to perform your sweep if requested. Our mission and goals are simple, to protect your privacy and communications no matter if it’s your office, boardroom, home, hotel, meeting rooms, off-site meetings, vehicles, or anywhere you could be compromised.
  5. 5. Eavesdropping Detection and Counterespionage Services TSCM America® – 866-448-3138 www.tscmamerica.com © 2010-2017, TSCM America®, All Rights Reserved Highest Grade Spectrum Analysis to Detect Eavesdropping Frequencies! Facts: “Illegal eavesdropping and the theft of information and communications cost companies and individuals billions of dollars a year!” “We all are at risk to have our information stolen” What We Do and How We Do It: TSCM America® provides eavesdropping detection for corporations, government agencies, hotels, political offices, off-site meeting locations, home offices, residential, and vehicles. Using the highest grade technology:  Spectrum Analysis – Highest Government-Grade Technology  Thermal Imaging Technology – Flir and Fluke Technologies  Infrared Spectrum Technology – Broadband Detection  Broadband RF Detection  RF Demodulation – Audio and Video  Telecommunication Sweeps – Analog, Digital and VoIP  Non-Linear Junction Detection – Detects Devices that are off!  Spectrum Analysis Specs – 10KHz to 24GHz  In-Conference TSCM Monitoring
  6. 6. Eavesdropping Detection and Counterespionage Services TSCM America® – 866-448-3138 www.tscmamerica.com © 2010-2017, TSCM America®, All Rights Reserved Service Options:  Corporate Offices and Government Facilities - typically our corporate and government clients have our company technically sweep their C-Suites, conference rooms, and boardrooms. In many cases this includes executive homes, vehicles, and corporate aircraft. In terms of frequency it varies from quarterly, bi-annually, or yearly. In addition, we sweep their off-site meetings, hotel rooms, and areas where sensitive information could be communicated.  24/7 Monitoring – we are seeing an increase in 24/7 monitoring requests by our clients. This added value service can increase the “probability of detection” (POD) dramatically. This proprietary technology gives our company the ability to receive “real time” notifications of RF transmissions in the ambient environment that would have gone undetected. This solution is ideal for off-site meetings, corporate conference centers, C-Suite areas, and many other applications. Inspection Process:  Complete physical inspection of all target areas.  Spectrum Analysis of all frequencies and development of signal lists, RF Mapping, and demodulation of all signals to determine threat levels.  Evaluation of Wi-Fi and overall security, identification of rogue “hot-spots”, guest access points, Bluetooth® and other connected devices.  Non-Linear junction detection for non-active devices – walls, floors, ceilings, fixtures, objects to detect covert electronics.  Thermal Imaging to inspect deep within walls, ceiling, objects, for heat signatures that require further investigation.
  7. 7. Eavesdropping Detection and Counterespionage Services TSCM America® – 866-448-3138 www.tscmamerica.com © 2010-2017, TSCM America®, All Rights Reserved  Inspections of electrical, wiring, cabling to validate carrier current and analysis.  Inspection and analysis of telecommunications, intercoms, audio visual for potential targeting. Analog, Digital, and VoIP systems.  Application of “tamper evident seals” and “invisible” markings on all inspected devices. At the conclusion of the technical inspection, a formal report outlining the scope of the project will be provided that contains the following:  Scope of Project  Technology Applied  Findings  Mitigation Steps  Recommendations  Follow-Ups and Regular Inspections This formal report is your due-diligence in your proactive steps to explore your concerns or be proactive in determining you are free from informational and communication leaks. Additionally, protecting yourself, your shareholders, and your company is critical. Many companies must comply with Sarbanes Oxley and HIPAA and we get you into and keep you in compliance. Compliance Factors:  NDA – TSCM America® is confidential with all clients and phone consultations.  Licensed and Regulated – Security Contractor C17147  ITAR Compliant - The U.S. Government requires all manufacturers, exporters, and brokers of defense articles, defense services or related technical data to be ITAR compliant.  Meets NATO restrictions.  Insured and Bonded meeting all state and federal requirements.  Services are recommended and meet the guidelines of the America Society of Industrial Security (ASIS) and Sarbanes Oxley and HIPAA.
  8. 8. Eavesdropping Detection and Counterespionage Services TSCM America® – 866-448-3138 www.tscmamerica.com © 2010-2017, TSCM America®, All Rights Reserved Deliverables and Responsiveness  Immediate Response  Our Own Technical Employees – We Never Sub-Contract or Outsource  On Time and On Schedule  Nationwide Services  Competitive Quotes and Detailed Proposals RFP  Top Rated and Qualified  Confidentiality NDA TSCM America® ready to earn your business and add immediate value to you or your organization. We are highly regarded as the premier TSCM Company within the United States and would like to submit a proposal for your consideration. Sincerely, Michael Morrison Michael Morrison CEO/President TSCM America® North America Corporate Offices Nationwide Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Services 5900 South Lake Forest Drive, Suite 300, McKinney, Texas 75070 866-448-3138 Toll Free 972-838-0032 Local Website: https://tscmamerica.com Email: info@tscmamerica.com

